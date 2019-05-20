– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a big pop. Heyman is all smiles with his newly-won Money In the Bank briefcase. Lesnar and Heyman head to the ring as Mike Rome introduces The Beast as Mr. Money In the Bank. Cole shows us a video package with highlights from last night’s men’s MITB Ladder Match, showing how Lesnar made his surprise return at the end.

We come back to Lesnar smiling, carrying the briefcase on his shoulder. The music stops and Lesnar gets a mixed reaction. Heyman takes the mic for his usual introduction and the boos get louder. Heyman says he’s the advocate for The Beast In the Bank. Lesnar continues to laugh and point at the briefcase. Heyman goes on about paranoia and conspiracy theories over Lesnar’s win, over how he ended up replacing Sami Zayn after Sami was taken out earlier in the night. Heyman goes on and says he would be a paranoid man if he were WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston because they are vulnerable to the greatest assassin in WWE history.

Heyman goes on about Rollins until the music interrupts and out he come to a pop. Rollins says he should be in a great mood and ecstatic because he won the fight of his life over AJ Styles last night, but he’s not in a good mood because he’s got to come out and see this – Lesnar with the Money In the Bank contract. Rollins says he’s trying to be a champion that inspires, that Lesnar never had the guts to be, but he can’t do that with Lesnar hanging the contract over his head. Rollins says he beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and doesn’t want to wait to do it again. Rollins challenges Lesnar to cash in and face him for the title tonight. Fans pop. Heyman interrupts as Lesnar and Rollins face off in the middle of the ring. Heyman tells the crowd not to encourage Lesnar. Heyman says this Lesnar’s game of anticipation, which means Rollins has to wait until Rollins feels like cashing in. Heyman says Rollins should be used to waiting, like waiting for hours at WrestleMania while waiting for your girlfriend to main event… Rollins steps to Lesnar again and talks trash. Things get heated as Heyman backs Lesnar off. Heyman says no one said Lesnar was cashing in against Rollins, maybe they see a “New Day” happening with Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Champion from SmackDown under the Wild Card Rule.

Kofi says he doesn’t mean to come steal Rollins’ thunder but he’s trying to establish his legacy as WWE Champion as he wants to be one of the best of all-time, and he can’t do that unless he beats the best every night. Kofi congratulates Lesnar on becoming Mr. Money In the Bank and says if he’s going to cash it in tonight, he needs Lesnar to cash it in for the WWE Title. Fans pop. Heyman says they are both auditioning to have a main event match for their titles, against Lesnar. Heyman says Lesnar didn’t have to come to them, they came to Lesnar. Heyman says he has inside word that Kofi and Rollins aren’t done for the evening, and since they will both be out here later tonight, Lesnar and the contract isn’t going anywhere. In other words, “stay tuned” because “The Beast” has yet to come, Heyman says. Lesnar’s music hits and he leaves the ring with Heyman as the champions look on.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley arriving in a car backstage. Foley walks in, with the new title belt hidden, and greets RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Dana Brooke, Titus O’Neil and Drake Maverick.

– Sami Zayn is backstage complaining to Bobby Lashley about how he has to face Braun Strowman tonight. Sami needs Lashley’s help. Lashley says no and wishes him good luck.

Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

We go right back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. We see Braun Strowman backstage staring at the camera as Sami enters the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston walking backstage. They walk up on Triple H and want to know what else they will be doing tonight. Triple H announces Kofi and Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin for tonight’s main event. We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman as Sami looks on.

The bell rings and Braun has to chase Sami around the ring. Sami runs to the back. The camera cuts backstage to Braun looking for Sami. Lashley provides a distraction, allowing Sami to get a cheap shot in. Braun makes him pay. Braun stares Lashley down as Sami begs Lashley to do something. Braun says he will deal with Lashley later, at Super ShowDown. Braun goes back to work on Sami, beating him back into the arena area.

Braun appears on the stage and he’s carrying Sami. Sami ends up driving Braun into the steel ring post. Sami with another shot into a ring post. Strowman comes right back and launches Sami into the barrier. They bring it back into the ring and Braun charges but misses in the corner, hitting the ring post. The bell finally rings but Braun levels Sami with a big clothesline. Braun focuses on the injured ribs and takes it to the floor, then back in. Strowman hits the running powerslam for the easy win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun Strowman stands tall as his music hits.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage talking to Nikki Cross before a special episode of “A Moment of Bliss” with Becky Lynch.

– Lars Sullivan is shown walking backstage. He will speak next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is in the ring. She introduces Lars Sullivan and out he comes for his first interview.

Lars hits the ring and Charly shows us a video package showing how dominant he’s been since arriving. Caruso asks Lars about his goals in WWE. Before he can speak, the music interrupts and out comes The Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, who were destroyed by Lars at Money In the Bank last night.

Lars stares the three down as they surround him. Kalisto strikes first with a knee. Lince and Metalik hit a double dropkick. Kalisto with a missile dropkick but Lars is still standing. Lars finally gets knocked out of the ring with a triple attack. Lars can’t believe it. Kalisto flies out but Lars catches him and launches him head-first into the apron. Lince and Metalik dive out and work Lars over but he explodes out of them. Lars levels Lince with a clothesline. He throws Lince back in the ring and drops Metalik on the floor again.

Lars returns to the ring and Lince fights but Lars takes it and drops him with a big slam. Lars goes for the running sitdown powerbomb but Lince is pulled to safety by his partners. Lars looks on from the ring as The Lucha House Party backs up the ramp.

– Cole leads us to a video package from AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. We see AJ backstage talking to a staffer. He will have an exclusive interview later.

Ricochet vs. Cesaro

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage of a backstage altercation between Ricochet and Cesaro from earlier today, which led to this match. Cesaro is out next with a new theme song. They lock up and Cesaro slams Ricochet back into the corner to start. Cesaro with a big backdrop. Ricochet rolls to the floor for a breather and Cesaro regroups. Ricochet counters a ring post shot and Cesaro goes down.

Ricochet keeps control until Cesaro catches him on the floor and drives him into the apron. We go to commercial after Cesaro takes back control.

Back from the break and Cesaro remains in control, keeping Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring. Ricochet finally turns it around and sends Cesaro flying with a scissors as fans pop. We go to a quick advertisement as Ricochet takes Cesaro down again out on the floor. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as we come back and bring it in the ring. Ricochet flies but Cesaro takes him out of the air with a big clothesline. Cesaro with a backbreaker and the Gotch Neutralizer for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the match, Cesaro stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Officials check on Ricochet and his back.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with AJ Styles, asking where last night’s loss to Seth Rollins leaves him. AJ says he’s back at square one but he likes working hard, that’s what he does. AJ says he can beat Rollins, it just wasn’t last night. AJ goes on praising Rollins until Baron Corbin interrupts, mocking AJ. They have words and Corbin brags on his recent win over Rollins, saying it was a slap in the face that AJ got the title shot instead of him. AJ says what is a slap in the face is this… he rocks Corbin in the face. Corbin says AJ will pay for that one. Corbin walks off.

– We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown’s Roman Reigns, courtesy of the WWE Wild Card Rule. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns is in the ring with a mic. He goes to speak but before he can, the music interrupts and out comes Shane McMahon.

Shane mentions that he is officially done with The Miz after last night’s Steel Cage win, which means his focus will go somewhere else now – Reigns. Shane goes on ranting on how he can’t stop thinking about how Reigns recently attacked his father, Vince McMahon. Shane says Reigns disgusts him. Reigns says he hates spoiled rich kids. Reigns says his schedule is also open because he’s done with Elias now. Shane says he thinks he’s done with Elias but Elias isn’t done with him and one fluke victory doesn’t mean anything. Reigns says he doesn’t see Elias tonight so if Shane has been with him, they need to squash it in the ring. Shane mocks Reigns for issuing the challenge, especially after his brutal match with Miz last night. Shane asks the fans if they want to see him face Reigns tonight in a singles match, and they do.

Shane acts like he’s headed to the ring but he stops and says that’s definitely happening here tonight. Shane says he does what all spoiled rich kids do, he controls his destiny and does what he wants. Shane goes on about controlling Reigns’ destiny and wants to show him what that is all about. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre. Drew stands next to Shane on the stage. Shane says Reigns’ challenge still isn’t happening tonight but he accepts it for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. They have more words as Drew stares Reigns down and his music starts up.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage preparing for “A Moment of Bliss” later on.

– We also see Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage with the briefcase.

The Usos vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out comes The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber tries to interview Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre backstage but The Miz appears, asking if Shane thinks they’re really done now. Drew interrupts and says Shane doesn’t think he’s done, they know he’s done with Miz. Drew says things have changed around here and Miz has a problem with both of them now. Miz says he will take care of Shane after he finishes with Drew. Miz tells Drew he will see him in the ring tonight. Miz walks off. Cole shows us recent happenings between The Revival and The Usos. We go back to the ring and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Dash immediately unloads on The Usos before the bell rings. Dawson cheers him on from the apron. The Revival with a double team now for a 2 count by Dawson. Apparently the bell didn’t ring, according to Cole. Dash takes out Jimmy on the floor. Dawson tags back in and they double team Jimmy on the floor. Dash talks some trash while standing over Jimmy on the outside. Dash brings it back in the ring and works over Uso in the corner. Dawson tags back in for another big double team. Dawson with a close 2 count.

Dawson taunts Jey and goes back to work on Jimmy. The Uso finally turn it around as in comes Jey. Dawson get sent to the floor. Dash gets double clotheslined to the floor right after him. The Usos stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival are back in control. Dash stops Jimmy from tagging. Jimmy counters with a kick. Dawson tags in and stops Jimmy from tagging again. Jimmy drops Dawson with a kick to the head. Jey rallies the crowd from the apron. Dash tags in as does Jey. Jey unloads with a kick and a Samoan Drop to Dash. Dawson also takes a Samoan Drop as he runs in. Jey with the Rikishi splash to Dawson. Dash blocks a splash but eats a kick from the apron. Jey goes to the top and hits a crossbody to Dash for a close 2 count.

Jey sends Dash to the apron and Dash rocks him with a right. Dash goes to the top but Jey rocks him twice. Jey climbs up for a superplex but Dawson tags himself in and stops it. The Revival nails a double team powerbomb – elbow drop combo for another close 2 count as Jey hangs on. Dawson argues with the referee. Dawson talks some trash and taunts Jey now. Dawson with an uppercut, and another. Jey fights back in the middle of the ring as they keep talking trash and trading shots. Dawson gets a double superkick as Jimmy tags in. Dash makes the save on a close pin attempt. Dash sends Jey out of the ring. Dash follows and hits a big tornado DDT off the barrier. Jimmy flies out and drops Dash on the floor. Jimmy comes back in but Dawson rolls him for a 2 count. Jimmy and Dawson trade big shots for another close 2 count by Jimmy.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy goes to the top but Dash dodges a shot with interference. This leads to Dawson rolling Jimmy up with a handful of tights for the win.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival celebrates on the ramp as their music hits. The Usos recover and look on from the ring.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage getting ready. Nikki Cross walks up and apparently Bliss wanted to see her. Bliss says Cross did a good job replacing her in the women’s MITB Ladder Match last night but there was one problem – she lost. Cross says she almost had the briefcase. Bliss saw that, but she didn’t win. The Revival comes walking through and interrupt, still celebrating their win. They say they should be the next guests on “A Moment of Bliss” because they won. They walk off and Bliss wipes their sweat from her arm.

– Still to come, another “Firefly Fun House” segment from Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it looks like we’re about to get a bizarre remixed intro to Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment. We see kids with “LET HIM IN” written on their foreheads. We see Wyatt’s new masked character standing there. Let me in, he says. That’s it.

– We go to the stage and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are out for another “A Moment of Bliss” segment. Bliss is missing her coffee but a staffer brings it out. Bliss introduces tonight’s guest and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Cross gives up her seat to Becky as she comes out to a pop. Bliss welcomes Becky and asks how it no longer feels to be “Becky 2 Belts” after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title last night. Before she can speak, out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics to interrupt, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They mock and taunt Becky. She says she defended her title more last night than they have since WrestleMania. She threatens to drag them to the ring and become Becky 3 Belts. The music interrupts and out comes Lacey Evans.

Evans taunts Becky and says Becky lost the other title because of her. Fans chant for Becky. Becky points out how Evans tapped out and says she couldn’t get the job done. Becky says now she can smack Evans around full time on RAW. In fact, she can slap the head off all three of them right now. The IIconics laugh at her for proposing a 3-on-1 match. Cross says she will team with Becky. Evans says they are still 1 short. Becky says Bliss will do. Bliss says she didn’t agree to this. Becky tells her to just stand there and look pretty, Becky will do the rest. The two teams head to the ring, Bliss still carrying her coffee. We go to commercial.

Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. The IIconics and Lacey Evans

Back from the break and Becky Lynch goes at it with Peyton Royce. Becky wants Lacey Evans to come in. Nikki Cross takes over on Royce as fans pop.

Cross works over Royce and hits a running bulldog for a 2 count. Cross goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Billie Kay yells from the apron. Peyton nails Cross and tags in Kay for some double teaming and posing. Evans comes in and takes over on Cross, working her down in the corner. Royce tags back in for a 2 count on Cross. Royce keeps Cross grounded now as Bliss enjoys her coffee at ringside.

Evans comes back in and stomps away on Cross in the corner. Evans taunts Becky on the apron. Evans keeps Cross down and talks more trash to Becky. Royce tags back in for more offense on Cross. Becky and Kay finally tag in at the same time as Becky unloads to a pop. Evans goes to the floor, distracting Becky, allowing for Kay to get a 2 count. Becky with a Bexploder. Becky watches Evans walk up the ramp, to the back.

Becky leaps off the top to drop Kay, then knocks Royce off the apron. Becky with a second rope leg drop to Kay for the pin to win.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Becky and Cross stand tall as Becky’s music hits. Becky raises Cross’ arm. Bliss comes in to join them but Becky isn’t having it. Becky makes her exit with the title in the air.

– Still to come, The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley backstage walking with the new title under a cover. He walks by Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3, No Way Jose, Naomi, The Usos and Mojo Rawley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to the stage, wearing the new title on his shoulder under a cover. He has the music cut so we can get down to business. Fans chant Foley’s name.

Foley says something has been missing from RAW and we need to re-visit those three letters – RAW. Foley says we need to make the show raw again. Foley enters the ring and talks about Superstars making a name, being a champion. Foley says being a champion is an obsession that consumes you throughout the day, all day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Foley says with that spirit in mind, he presents the new title in the WWE family. He calls for a drum roll and introduces the new WWE 24/7 Title. There’s not much of a reaction from the crowd.

Foley says the title is to be defended any time, any place, any where. Some fans boo as Foley holds the title up. Foley says you don’t have days off when you hold this title, a fall can take place as long as there is a referee in place. Foley says the third hour of RAW every week is about to get a little nasty and dirty. Foley says the first 24/7 Champion will be crowned tonight with a Scramble. Foley says this is open to all Superstars on the RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, WWE NXT and NXT UK rosters, and every now and then a visiting Legend. Foley tells Superstars in the back to line up and when the bell rings, he who retrieves the title, receives the title.

Foley places the title in the middle of the ring and heads to the outside to ring the bell. Superstars start running down the ramp, tackling each other. Cedric Alexander, EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mojo Rawley, Titus O’Neil, No Way Jose, Eric Young all start brawling at ringside. Titus makes it int he ring but Mojo levels him. Cedric springboards in to drop Mojo. Young comes in and faces off with Cedric. Gallows and Anderson trip them, then run in to grab the title at the same time. EC3 attacks from behind. Jose brawls with EC3 now. They end up spilling out of the ring to the floor. The title is still in the ring. Drake Maverick runs in to grab it but Titus stops him. Titus grabs it and tosses Drake over the top, onto others on the floor. Titus grabs the title and becomes the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Titus O’Neil

– After the decision, Titus heads to the stage and celebrates as his music hits. Robert Roode comes from behind and decks Titus, then rolls him up for the win and the title. The other Superstars head to the back as the referee has the title now. Roode is the new champion as his music hits.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Robert Roode

– Still to come, Kofi and Rollins vs. Corbin and Lashley.

The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out comes The Miz. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see a bunch of Superstars chasing WWE 24/7 Champion Robert Roode backstage. He ducks them and hurries away. We go back to the ring and The Miz waits as Drew McIntyre comes out with Shane McMahon.

Back and forth to start. McIntyre beats Miz down and works him over in the corner as Shane watches from ringside. Miz turns it around on the apron and works Drew over on the outside but they bring it back in and Drew turns it back around. Drew runs into a boot in the corner, and another shot. Drew catches a shot in the corner and launches Miz across the ring with a throw.

Drew keeps control with another big suplex for a 2 count. Drew with a big chop against the ropes now. Drew goes to the apron and tries to suplex Miz to the floor but Miz blocks and nails a kick. Miz goes for the sunset flip to the floor but Drew hangs on. Miz takes Drew’s knee out on the apron. Miz charges on the floor and runs into a back elbow. Drew drops Miz on top of the barrier, then knocks him off into the front row. Drew with a big suplex from the barrier to the floor. We go back to commercial with Drew in control.

Back from the break and Miz counters a big move from the top and powerbombs Drew to the mat. Miz keeps control and fights Drew back into the corner with punches and kicks. Miz keeps control and sends Drew into the ring post when he charges. Miz springboards in from the apron and drops Drew for a close 2 count. Miz with kicks to the chest while Drew is on his knees now. Drew catches a kick but Miz turns that into a hurricanrana takedown.

Drew blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Drew with the Alabama Slam for a 2 count as Shane cheers him on. Drew misses in the corner again. Miz goes to work on Drew’s hurt leg again, bringing him down by his knee. Miz goes for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Drew pushes Miz into a cheap shot from Shane at ringside when the referee isn’t looking. Drew with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Drew waits for Miz to get up now. Miz dodges the Claymore Kick and applies the Figure Four now. Drew tries to chop his way out of the hold and Miz breaks it. Miz sends Drew out to the floor and he goes down. Miz chases Shane and he runs through the crowd. Drew tries to take advantage but Miz cuts him off. Miz sends Drew into the barrier again. Miz rolls Drew back in the ring. Shane comes from behind and drops Miz at ringside while the referee is checking on Drew. Shane rolls Miz back into the ring and Drew hits the Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Shane takes the mic and says he has one last parting gift for Miz before he’s done with him. Shane orders Drew to drag Miz into the corner. Shane goes to the top for a Coast 2 Coast but the music hits and Roman Reigns runs down. Reigns hits the ring and Drew charges. Reigns ducks and hits a Superman Punch. Shane comes from behind but changes his mind when Reigns turns around. Shane runs away and joins Drew on the ramp as Reigns looks on. Shane raises Drew’s arm on the stage as Reigns and Miz look on from the ring.

– We see Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin backstage talking when WWE 24/7 Champion Robert Roode comes running by with the other Superstars chasing him.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins. She asks about focusing on tonight’s main event with Brock Lesnar lurking. Kofi talks about champions needing to multi-task and Rollins agrees. They know Lesnar is lurking but they have to take care of Lashley and Corbin first. Kofi says he’s ready to visit Suplex City and survive it, to remain the WWE Champion, if Lesnar chooses to cash in on him. Kofi tries to get Rollins to do The New Day’s dance but he’s not interested. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Rey Mysterio captured the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe with a bad call at Money In the Bank. We also see the post-match attack. Cole says Rey suffered a separated shoulder. We cut to a pre-recorded backstage promo from Joe. Joe says we all saw how he was never pinned, which means he never lost the title. Joe says he’s not mad because mistakes were made. Joe goes on about Rey being a family man and an international Superstar. Joe says he will give Rey the opportunity to do the right thing and hand him the title back, to lead by example. Joe calls on Rey to be the man he wants Dominick to be because if he doesn’t, imagine the example Joe will set for him. Graves says we will find out the fate of the title next week on RAW.

– We see WWE 24/7 Champion Robert Roode backstage with R-Truth. Truth hides him in his trunk and sends the other Superstars in another direction. Truth helps Roode out of the trunk after they leave, and tells him to get in the back seat. A referee is waiting in the car. Truth drops Roode and covers to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth

– After the bell, Truth celebrates and hops in the car, driving off with the title.

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston tossing pancakes to the crowd. We see how Kofi retained over Kevin Owens at Money In the Bank last night. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi is still tossing pancakes to the crowd as Cole leads us to a trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. The match is announced as a No DQ match now. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next. Baron Corbin attacks Rollins from behind on the ramp. Bobby Lashley takes out Kofi and sends him into the LED board.

Corbin and Lashley drag Rollins to the ring for the double team now while Kofi is down on the stage. The bell rings and Rollins goes at it with Corbin. Rollins decks Lashley but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Kofi comes back down but Lashley launches him into the barrier a few times. Corbin works over Rollins in the ring now. Rollins with an enziguri. Kofi tags in and unloads on Lashley for a pop.

Kofi with the Boom Drop on Lashley. Kofi knocks Corbin off the apron to prevent a cheap shot. Lashley cuts Kofi off and rocks him. Kofi with a crossbody to Lashley for a 2 count as Corbin makes the save. Corbin decks Rollins. We go to commercial with the heels standing tall on the outside.

Back from the break and Lashley works over Kofi on the floor while Corbin keeps control of Rollins in the ring. Rollins with a Slingblade. Corbin ends up catches Rollins for a chokeslam on the apron. Corbin tosses Rollins into the timekeeper’s area next, manhandling him.

Corbin buries Rollins under a bunch of chairs, leaving Kofi alone in the ring. Lashley with a big Spear in the corner to Kofi. Rollins finally comes back and looks to put Corbin away but Lashley drags him out to the floor and stomps. Lashley comes back in and goes after Kofi. Kofi sends Lashley over the top rope to the floor. Corbin charges but Kofi sends him over the top as well. Rollins nails a big dive on both opponents. Kofi goes tot he top and leaps out, taking both opponents down on the floor again.

Kofi and Corbin go at it in the ring now. Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Lashley immediately hits Kofi with a Spear and then one for Rollins. Rollins looks to make a comeback but the music hits and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman and the briefcase. Rollins waits in the ring with a steel chair as Lesnar circles the ring. Kofi also has a steel chair, standing next to Rollins. Heyman barks as Lesnar hits the apron. Lesnar acts like he’s going to enter the ring but he backs off as fans boo. Heyman says Lesnar is exactly where they want to be. Heyman tells Lesnar they should come back next week and announce which one they will cash in on. Lesnar and Heyman leave up the ramp as the music hits. Kofi and Rollins look on from the ring as Lesnar smiles back at them. RAW goes off the air with Lesnar holding the briefcase up and laughing.