– The final WWE RAW before WWE Super ShowDown opens live from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring as Roman Reigns makes his way out to a mixed reaction. The announcers plug Reigns vs. Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown.

Cole hypes how Brock Lesnar will cash-in his Money In the Bank contract on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. We see Charly Caruso outside waiting for Lesnar and his advocate to arrive. Reigns waits in the ring but the music hits and out comes McMahon. Shane stops on the stage and has Mike Rome give him his “Best In the World” introduction.

Shane says he can’t wait to shut Reigns up on Friday. Shane says he’s not just called the best in the world, he is the best when he gets in the ring. Shane goes on about how he gets better with age and how he will beat Reigns from corner to corner, ending him with a Coast 2 Coast and making him tap out for the first time. Shane says actually that won’t satisfy him because he will keep the Triangle applied after the referee orders him to break it, because he makes his own rules. Reigns tells Shane to shut up and dares him to try and make him tap. Reigns says he will pick Shane’s little spoiled ass up and drive him into the mat. Reigns goes on and brings up Shane relying on Drew McIntyre. Reigns reveals he will face Drew at WWE Stomping Grounds in July.

Drew interrupts and runs Reigns down, saying Shane will beat him on Friday and then he will destroy Reigns at Stomping Grounds. Drew says he doesn’t need his partners tonight because he and Shane will take Reigns out. They head to the ring but The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder attack Reigns from behind. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, run out to make the save, clearing the ring. Reigns and The Usos stand in the ring as the heels regroup at ringside.

The match begins with Uso hitting a big superkick on Wilder. Dawson pulls Dash to safety as Uso goes to the top. The Usos join each other in the ring and run the ropes for the double team dive. We go to commercials with The Usos standing tall.

Back from the break and Dash tags in as Uso tries to tag. Jimmy gets the hot tag and unloads on The Revival. Dash slides out of a Samoan Drop but gets dropped with a big kick. Uso drops Drew and Dawson on the apron. Dash drops Jimmy with a big dropkick off the distraction. Drew tags in and unloads on Uso while he’s down. Drew with more offense and a close 2 count. Drew talks trash while keeping Uso down as Shane cheers him on from ringside. Drew keeps control and hits a big overhead throw for a close 2 count as Reigns breaks the pin.

The Revival with cheap shots to Uso while he’s down. Dawson tags back in and keeps the attack going on Jimmy in the middle of the ring. Uso finally lands a suplex and looks to make a tag. Dawson stops the tag with a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count. We go to commercial with Reigns looking on as the heels continue to dominate.

Back from the break and Reigns is waiting to deliver a Superman Punch to Drew. Drew ducks it and hits a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Dawson tags in but Reigns levels Drew with the punch. Dash also takes a Superman Punch on the apron. Reigns ends up going out and grabbing Shane after he interferes. Drew makes the save and drops Reigns on the floor with a Claymore Kick.

Dawson shove Jimmy into the barrier and then hit a Shatter Machine on the floor. McIntyre goes back in and levels Jey with a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winners: The Revival and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Shane hits the ring to stand with Drew and The Revival while Reigns and Jey are down on the mat. Jimmy is still down on the outside. Shane talks trash in Reigns’ face and barks orders for the heels to attack. The Revival hits Reigns with a Shatter Machine. Shane talks more trash to Reigns. Shane holds Reigns up and Drew follows up with a Claymore as fans boo. Shane gets back down in Reigns’ face as Dash mocks him. The Revival and Drew hold Reigns up while Shane backs to the corner, then charges out with a Spear. Shane mocks Reigns in the middle of the ring as the boos continue. Shane stands tall with The Revival and Drew as his music hits.

– Still to come, The Undertaker returns to RAW. Also, Brock Lesnar cashes in his title shot and Seth Rollins appears on MizTV. We see a look at the back door of the arena as everyone waits for Lesnar’s return.

– Still to come, a new “Firefly Fun House” segment with Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see former cyclist Lance Armstrong and actor Matthew McConaughey sitting at ringside with friends and kids.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV.

Miz takes the mic and gives a nod to McConaughey before giving himself an A-Lister introduction. Miz says tonight isn’t about him, it’s about Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money In the Bank contract. Miz brings out tonight’s guest, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Miz welcomes Rollins to Austin and brings up Friday’s title defense against Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown. Miz says that could change because Lesnar is cashing in tonight. Miz asks what’s going through Rollins’ mind.

Rollins brings up the fact that Paul Heyman might be lying about Lesnar cashing in tonight. Rollins says he is prepared but he will believe it when he sees it. Miz believes Rollins isn’t saying something. Rollins admits he will be relieved if Lesnar cashes in tonight. He goes on and says he will be defending against the #1 contender Corbin on Friday. He talks about how no one likes Corbin, but he did earn the title shot and if Rollins is going to be the fighting champion he promised to be, he’s got to focus on Corbin. Fans chant “burn it down!” now. The camera cuts backstage and we see a SUV pull up.

Heyman hops out first. Lesnar gets out of the back. Heyman says let’s go cash it in and Lesnar shoves the briefcase into his gut. Lesnar walks off and Heyman follows as Rollins looks on from the ring. Lesnar stops walking towards the ring and has apparently changed his mind. Fans boo as Heyman and Lesnar walk off to another part of the backstage area, making Rollins wait. Fans chant “burn it down!” in the arena. Rollins looks on from the MizTV set as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes The Lucha House Party’s Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik for a tag team match against unknown opponents. Cole plugs their 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Lars Sullivan at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday. They wait for their opponents but the music hits and out comes Sullivan.

Lars hits the ring and they attack but Lars fights them off. Lars destroys and manhandles each opponent one by one. Kalisto makes the save and they take turns with dropkicks to stun Lars. A triple dropkick sends Lars out of the ring but he’s still standing. Fans chant “Lucha!” as the luchadores get hyped in the ring. Lars is fuming on the outside.

– We see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics mocking Nikki Cross backstage. They also take a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Alexa Bliss appears and stands up for Cross. Billie Kay says she’s off to prepare for her match with Cross, and that will be iconic. Bliss offers to get a coffee for Cross. Cross seems surprised. Bliss knows how close Cross has been getting with Becky as of late, and she knows how everyone hates her around here. Cross comments on how nice Bliss has been to her, and says they are friends. Bliss puts herself in Nikki’s corner for the match against Kay later. They walk off together.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio drops the WWE United States Title. Also, The Undertaker returns plus Braun Strowman battles Bobby Lashley in an Arm Wrestling match.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. She hits the ropes to raise the title. We see how Lacey Evans helped Charlotte Flair take the SmackDown Women’s Title from Lynch at Money In the Bank a few weeks back, ending her reign as Becky 2 Belts. Lynch stands tall with the title as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is in the ring with a mic. She says she’s ready to make some changes. She talks about how busy the past few months have been, including her WrestleMania 35 main event win. A “you deserve it!” chant breaks out. Lynch goes on about all her dreams coming true and says she’s never been more content in her entire life, but that’s when it hit her – contentment is the worst thing that could happen to a fighter like her because they get hurt, passed over or beaten. Becky says that won’t be her because when Lacey helped Flair take the title at Money In the Bank, it woke something in her that needed waking. Becky says when she’s pissed off, and she is pissed off, there’s not a woman in this business that can keep her down. Becky says if you’ve wronged her in any way, she will find a way to get to Evans and she will break her back trying, break her hands fighting and keep going until she can’t… the music interrupts and out comes Evans.

Evans says Becky is just like a dog chasing a car and just like a dog, she wouldn’t know what to do if she caught it. Evans says she did Becky and all of the WWE Universe a favor with the title change at MITB because she’s not the one who should be representing WWE. Lynch mocks Evans. Evans says she does have blonde hair but Becky shouldn’t confuse her with Flair. Evans goes on and enters the ring as fans give her the “What?!” treatment. Evans says she will soon make her Becky No Belts because she refuses to let Lynch represent her division. Evans goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Flair from SmackDown via the WWE Wild Card Rule.

Flair tells Becky to stop making excuses for the loss. Flair brags about becoming the nine-time women’s champion with the win. She does a “Wooo!” with the crowd. Lynch taunts Flair for not having the title any longer. Evans tells Flair to stop embarrassing herself and asks why she’s here, calling her a daddy’s girl needing attention. Flair asks them to open the ropes for her but they’re not interested. Flair says she struts like a peacock because she’s more than half-way to breaking her dad’s world title record, and Evans has been here for a while but all Flair has seen her do is make tea. Flair brags on laying Evans out last week. Evans says Flair has had 9 championships but she has 0 today. Evans says Flair is yesterday’s news but Evans is the new face of WWE. Evans tells Flair to run along back to SmackDown unless she wants to be educated with a Woman’s Right. Evans immediately attacks Flair and drops her into the ropes. The referee enters the ring and we’ve apparently got a match.

Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair regroups as Lacey Evans stares her down from the corner. Becky Lynch watches from the outside of the ring. The bell rings and they start brawling with Flair taking Evans down first.

Evans resists but Flair rag-dolls her some. Flair beats Evans down and tosses her out of the ring, right at Lynch’s feet. Flair stands tall and poses in the ring while Evans recovers at ringside. Evans returns to the ring and Flair drops her right away. Flair mounts Evans with strikes. Evans tries to take Flair down but Flair slams her into the mat. Evans grabs the bottom rope but Flair takes advantage of the count as the referee warns her. Flair grabs Evans again as she approaches. Evans turns it around. Flair fights her off and blocks a suplex attempt. Evans ends up back on the floor to regroup as Flair stands tall in the ring. We go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. Flair unloads in the corner and shows off some. Evans makes her pay for showing off. Lynch watches from ringside as Evans beats Flair down in the corner. Evans drives boots into Flair for a 2 count. Flair makes another comeback but Evans cuts her off. Evans launches herself in from the apron but lands bad when nobody’s home. Evans charges in the corner but Flair catches her. Flair with a clothesline out of the corner.

Flair goes for the Figure Four submission but Evans kicks her off into the turnbuckles. Evans drops Flair with a swinging neckbreaker. Flair catches Evans with boots. They run the ropes and collide in mid-air with crossbody attempts. They both go down and the referee checks on them. Lynch ends up decking Flair on the outside and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Becky immediately enters the ring and drops Evans with The Manhandle Slam. Lynch talks trash and taunts Evans as her music hits. Lynch raises her title in the air and stands over Evans.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar will cash in. Also, Rey Mysterio relinquishes the WWE United States Title. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio to relinquish the title. Rey has his arm in a sling. We see how Rey won the title and suffered a separated shoulder from Samoa Joe at WWE Money In the Bank a few weeks back.

Rey hits the ring and greets the crowd. Rey says he’s been a part of WWE for a very long time and this is in his blood. Rey says this is also in his family’s blood and he’s now sharing it his son Dominick. Rey says his son is training for the business and he’s confident he will carve out his own path. Rey goes on about setting the right example and being a man. Rey says due to the injury, he’s here tonight to… the music interrupts and out comes Joe.

Joe mocks Rey and enters the ring. Joe says we shouldn’t ruin the moment by telling the people a lie. Joe says Rey isn’t dropping the title because he’s injured, he’s dropping it because Rey never beat him. Joe goes on about the botched pin at Money In the Bank. Rey says he’s not here to have a moment or to try and fool anybody. Rey says this is not the moment he wanted it to be. He says he’s won titles his entire career, through pain and injuries, and if he was man enough to do that, he’s man enough to do what he came to do tonight. Rey tells Joe to give him a moment. Rey announces that due to his current shoulder injury, he’s here to relinquish the United States Title, to Joe.

Rey lays the title down in the middle of the ring as Joe stares him down. Rey says this isn’t the last Joe has heard of him because he will be back. Rey goes to leave but Joe attacks him and drops him into the Coquina Clutch. Joe finally breaks the hold and heads up the ramp with the title in the air as his music hits.

– We see Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage waiting.

Arm Wrestling Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman for his Arm Wrestling contest with Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is backstage for a few quick words. Cesaro gives Ricochet some props but says he’s naive if he thinks he can beat him again. We also get a backstage promo for Ricochet. He says he’s already proved he can beat Cesaro, and he will try to do it again tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Lashley as Strowman waits. These two will do battle in a singles match at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

Lashley and Strowman meet in the middle of the ring at the arm wrestling setup. There are two referees present. They get ready to go but Lashley tries Strowman and the table gets knocked over. They set it back up and Strowman tells Lashley to come on. Lashley poses in Strowman’s face and taunts him. They finally go at it and Lashley acts like he slips to break away from the table. A referee chalks their hands up now as they get ready to lock up again. They go back and forth but Strowman looks to put Lashley away. Strowman keeps pulling and gets the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the win, Strowman pushes Lashley away and poses as his music hits. Strowman turns back around to Lashley blinding him with the chalk in his face. Strowman swings wildly but Lashley works him over. Lashley lands a big powerslam and leaves Strowman laying, heading to the ramp to pose as his music starts up.

– The announcers talk about the WWE 24/7 Title and R-Truth. We see how Truth and Carmella were golfing on Sunday. Jinder Mahal pinned him for the title but Truth then won it back a few seconds later to become a three-time champion. The camera cuts backstage now. We see Carmella looking for Truth. Drake Maverick appears with EC3 and a referee. Drake tells EC3 to help follow Carmella and she will lead them to Truth.

Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay

We go to the ring and out comes Nikki Cross with Alexa Bliss accompanying her. Back to commercial.