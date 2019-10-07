– The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Lana and Bobby Lashley recently returned during the match between Rusev and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The video shows clips of Lana and Rusev together on Total Divas, along with his reaction to the big kiss between Lashley and Lana. We cut to the normal RAW opening video package.

– We’re live from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California as Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin are already stomping on Rusev in the ring. Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Orton and Corbin retreat to the floor as Rusev fights them off and stands tall. Bobby Lashley appears on the big screen, taunting Rusev. Lashley is wearing his robe, revealing that he’s at Rusev’s house, in his room, standing next to his bed. Lashley takes the robe off and is wearing just shorts. He hops into the bed and gets under the comforter. Lashley says he’s missing something that Rusev is also missing, a lot. Lana suddenly appears in a robe of her own. Lana takes the robe off but Lashley is covering her with a blanket. She hops into the bed with Lashley and says everything is now in her name, and they no longer have joint checking accounts. Lana says it’s all hers. Lashley comments on spending Rusev’s money wisely. Lana says it looks like Rusev isn’t having fun, but she is. Lashley corrects her, we are. Lana starts taking her lingerie off under the sheets. She laughs and cuddles up to Lashley. Lashley turns the light off and also laughs.

Fans boo in the arena. Rusev isn’t happy, looking on from the ring. Corbin and Orton are laughing at Rusev from ringside. Some fans chant “she’s a hooker!” now. Team Hogan’s Rusev turns his attention to Orton and Corbin, who are representing Team Flair. Rusev exits the ring and attacks Orton and Corbin. He sends Corbin into the steel ring steps and puts Orton into the barrier with a fall-away slam. Rusev gets hyped up as he goes to work on Corbin with the steps and the ring post. Rusev rams half of the steps into Orton’s face and then Corbin, sending him over the barrier. Rusev has snapped. Rusev manhandles Orton some more, then sends him face-first into a ring post. Rusev yells out, then charges with a big running kick to Corbin, who was on the other side of the barrier. Rusev with a big kick to Orton next. Vic says this was supposed to be Orton vs. Rusev. Rusev tosses another part of the steps and marches up the ramp to the back.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show. Still to come, boxer Tyson Fury will have a live mic. Also, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be on MizTV before facing Asuka and Kairi Sane in a Champions Showcase. Natalya will face Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match. We go to commercial.

Last Woman Standing Match: Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

Back from the break and Lacey Evans waits in the ring. We see how Natalya defeated Evans on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show yesterday, and the post-match right hand to Evans. Evans takes the mic now and says we are at the end of the road, and that’s where the trash is taken out for removal. She knocks Natalya for her behavior at Hell In a Cell and goes on running her down until the music interrupts. Out comes Natalya as Mike Rome goes over the rules for the match.

The bell rings and they go at it with Natalya striking first. They trade shots and end up on the floor. Natalya backdrops Evans on the floor and the referee counts. Evans is brought up and Natalya slaps her in the face. Natalya with a suplex on the floor. Natalya works Evans over while she’s down. Evans kicks Natalya to the floor. Natalya brings it back into the ring and hits a big clothesline. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and locks it in the middle of the ring.

Evans tries to crawl for the rope but that rule doesn’t apply. Natalya breaks the hold and stomps, then slams Evans’ face into the mat a few times. Natalya talks some trash but Evans kicks her and drops her to turn it around. The referee counts Natalya as Evans watches from the ropes. Natalya gets back up at the 9 count. Evans kicks but it’s blocked. Natalya drops Evans and turns it around. Natalya with a suplex and a kick to the ribs. The referee counts Evans but she rolls to the floor. Natalya tries to dropkick Evans but Evans brings her to the floor and swings her into the barrier head-first. The referee counts Natalya again.

Natalya makes it back up at the 9 count on the outside. Evans immediately kicks Natalya and knocks her back down. Evans goes under the ring and starts to bring a table out but she stops and fans boo. Natalya gets back up at the 8 count but Evans sends her into the steel ring steps. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Evans has Natalya down on the outside with a kendo stick. The count starts over as Evans delivers more punishment but the referee keeps on. Evans takes a seat in a chair as the referee counts. Natalya is back up at 9. Evans grabs Natalya and sends her face-first into the ring post. Evans taunts Natalya while she’s down. Natalya gets back up at the 9 count again.

Evans puts Natalya in the chair and traps her with the kendo stick over the lap. Evans floors Natalya while she’s in the chair. Natalya is down and stuck with the kendo stick keeping her in the chair. The referee counts. Natalya breaks free but Evans hits another kendo stick shot to keep her down. Natalya fights back and drops Evans. Natalya with kendo stick shots to Evans now. Evans drops Natalya against the barrier and the referee counts. Natalya is back up at 9 once again. Evans works her over and brings it back into the ring. Evans brings two kendo sticks with her and goes to work, kicking Natalya back to the floor. Evans with a neckbreaker on the floor. The referee counts. Evans brings out a trash can with Natalya’s name on it. She nails Natalya in the face with it to knock her back down.

Evans goes to the top of the barrier and hits a moonsault to the floor, but they botched it. Natalya is back up at the 9 count again. Evans brings Natalya up the ramp and hits a suplex at the top. Evans launches Natalya into the LED wall on the stage. Evans sends Natalya into the announce table next. Evans clears the announce table off but once again Natalya is back up at 9. Evans knocks her on top of the table and gets up with her. Evans with a suplex on top of the table. Natalya rolls off to the floor and the referee starts counting. Natalya gets back up at 9. Evans continues tossing her into the set. Evans goes for a suplex off the stage but it’s blocked. Natalya with a suplex of her own. Natalya powerbombs Evans off the stage through a table for a pop. Evans can’t get up and Natalya gets the win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands on top of the announce table and poses as her music hits.

– Still to come, the Champions Showcase and another episode of MizTV.

– We see boxer Tyson Fury backstage with his family. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers talk about WWE’s Breast Cancer Awareness month campaign with Susan G. Komen.

– Aleister Black is backstage somewhere. Black says RAW is a place of competition and battle, battle that he desires. Under this calm and collective demeanor, we all know that is not who Black is. No, he is as unforgiving as fire, and as cold and permanent as death, and all of this will tell us that Black is forever restless. Black wants someone to come on this WWE Showcase and knock on his door to pick a fight.

– The Street Profits are backstage. They hype the WWE Draft that begins on Friday’s SmackDown, and reveal their draft picks preview – Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Drake Maverick. They go on about tonight’s RAW and how Tyson Fury is here. We see footage of Fury’s incident with Braun Strowman on SmackDown. The announcers show us some of the mainstream media headlines on Fury’s WWE appearance.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Tyson Fury now. She asks why he’s provoking Braun Strowman. He says he’s not, Strowman tried making a fool of him when he was just watching the matches. He may have gone too far by jumping the barrier, but he was invited here to RAW tonight, and he wants an apology. Fury says if he doesn’t get one, Strowman will get his hands.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Viking Raiders

We go to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are out for this non-title match. Erik starts off with Ziggler. Ziggler goes for a takedown but it’s blocked. They tangle and go to the mat. They go to the ropes and break. Ziggler with offense now. Ziggler keeps Erik grounded. Erik comes back and drops Ziggler on his head. Ivar comes in for the double team to keep Ziggler down. Ziggler tags Roode in as Ivar stares him down.

Roode tries for a takedown but Ivar slams him to the mat. Ivar scoops Roode but Roode slides out and focuses on taking the leg and knee out. Roode unloads and looks to take Ivar down. Ivar shuts Ziggler down again. Ivar and Erik double team Ziggler and Roode with power moves now. Ziggler pulls Roode to safety and checks on him. The Vikings follow and keep the attack going on the outside. Erik brings Roode back into the ring and keeps him down by his arm.

Roode fights up and out. Erik counters and delivers a big knee to the jaw to rock Roode back to the mat. Ziggler checks on Roode while he’s down against the barrier again. Ziggler rolls Roode back in but Erik rocks him in the corner. Erik launches Roode across the ring and clotheslines him back to the floor, into the barrier. Ziggler checks on Roode again and pleads with The Vikings as they look on from the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik fights off both opponents. Roode gets the upperhand and runs Erik into the barrier off a Ziggler distraction. Ziggler drives Erik into the floor as the referee is distracted. Roode brings it back into the ring for a 2 count on Erik. Roode unloads on Erik and tags Ziggler back in now for the double team. Ziggler keeps Erik grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Ivar reaches for the tag but Ziggler stops it. Ziggler with a neckbreaker to Erik for a close 2 count. Roode tags back in for the quick double team. Roode with a suplex for a 2 count on Erik. Roode keeps Erik grounded with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Erik tries to fight up and out but Roode takes him to the corner. Ziggler tags in for the double team but Erik fights them off and drops them both. Ivar finally gets the tag and launches Ziggler, then slams Roode. Ivar continues unloading on the champions with big power moves as the crowd pops. Ziggler fights back and hits a Zig Zag on Ivar for a close 2 count. Ziggler is frustrated.

Ivar blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler with a big kick of his own. Erik tags back in for the big double team but Roode breaks the pin up. Roode knocks Ivar off the apron. Erik sends Roode out to the floor with Ivar. Ziggler dodges a shot in the corner and rolls Erik up for a close 2 count. Ziggler tags Roode back in for the double team but Erik fights them off with strikes. The champs hit a big Spinebuster – Zig Zag combo. Ziggler knocks Ivar off the apron. Roode covers Erik but he still kicks out at 2. Roode can’t believe it. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT as he waits for Erik to get up. More back and forth now. The Raiders hit the big double team Viking Experience on Ziggler for the pin to win the non-title match.

Winners: The Viking Experience

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We get replays as they celebrate.

– Still to come, champions vs. champions and Tyson Fury.

– Aleister Black is backstage somewhere once again. Black has had second thoughts and he knows how this turns out, he’s not waiting. Black is now headed to the ring to see who wants to pick a fight with him. Back to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Singh Brothers vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and The Singh Brothers, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh, are in the ring dancing. They take the mic and talk about how the WWE Showcase was the best time for WWE 205 Live’s top tag team to return to RAW. They want to make a statement on why they should be the top Draft picks. They want to pick a fight with Aleister Black. The Singh Brothers go to perform a Bollywood song but the music interrupts and out comes Black. Black marches to the ring as The Singh Brothers watch. Black launches himself into the ring and takes a seat.

The bell rings and Samir charges but Black immediately drops him with a big kick to the head. He rolls to the floor. Sunil talks trash and charges but Black unloads and drops him with a big jumping knee. Samir comes in from behind and attacks Black, then talks trash. Black turns around and delivers a big Black Mass to drop him. Sunil charges again to fight but Black applies a new submission and quickly gets the easy win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the easy match, Black stands tall as his music hits. We get replays and come back to Black staring out.

– The announcers show us highlights from Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere.

– Braun Strowman is backstage talking to a staffer. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly is backstage with Braun Strowman. She asks about Tyson Fury wanting an apology for what happened at SmackDown. Braun says he was just trying to have some fun at ringside with Fury, but if Fury wants to take it all serious, Braun will too. Strowman says Fury has a mean right, but so does he. Strowman goes on and says Fury better take it easy or he will get these hands.

– The announcers talk more about highlights from WWE Premiere Week. Vic leads us to a video showing how Brock Lesnar destroyed Kofi Kingston to quickly win the WWE Title on Friday’s SmackDown. We also see how Rey Mysterio came out after the match with Cain Velasquez, to get revenge for the RAW attack by Lesnar on Rey and his son. The video also shows the brawl with Cain and Lesnar. Charly is backstage with Rey now. She brings up what happened and asks how Dominick is doing. Rey thanks everyone for their support and says in a way he couldn’t be prouder. Rey says Dominick’s physical scars will heal soon but the mental ones will take longer. Dominick is at home resting up but will be ready soon. Rey goes on about feeling helpless while being forced to watch Lesnar bully his son. He felt like he let his son and his whole family down. Rey was sitting with his son in his hospital room when Cain, Dominick’s godfather, walked in. Rey mentions how Cain took the UFC Heavyweight Title from Lesnar and says he’s the only man who can accurately brag that Lesnar fears him. Rey speaks in Spanish some and says Cain is going to avenge what happened to their family. He walks off.

The OC vs. The Lucha House Party

We go to the ring for six-man action and first comes The OC – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new backstage promo fro The Authors of Pain – Akam and Rezar. They talk about having the will to take food from another man. Not one tag team in WWE has the type of killer instinct running through their veins like they do. They were born and raised this way, and they enjoy it. They have the will to take your food, to take your money, to take your careers away from you. They have the will to do violence in WWE. That will means they will write their opponents names in the history books. That is why they are called The Authors of Pain, AOP. We go back to the ring and out comes Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik as The OC waits.

Styles starts off with Kalisto and they go at it. Kalisto takes AJ down and unloads with kicks. AJ retreats to the corner. AJ charges but Kalisto arm drags and dropkicks him. Anderson tags in but Kalisto quickly takes control. Lince tags in for the high-flying double team. Anderson turns it around but Dorado takes him down with an arm drag. Dorado keeps Anderson grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Metalik comes in and keeps Anderson grounded now. Anderson fights up and out, taking him to their corner. Gallows tags in and works over Metalik in the corner. Anderson comes back in and keeps Metalik down. Anderson drops an elbow for a 1 count. The Lucha House Party ends up unloading on all three opponents and clearing the ring. They go to the ring and fly to different sides of the ringside area, taking The OC down. LHP returns to the ring to stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson ends up hitting a big Spinebuster on Dorado for a 2 count. Anderson shows frustration now. Anderson takes it to the corner and delivers an uppercut, and more offense. Lince fights back and hits a big crossbody from the ropes. AJ tags in and stops Lince from crawling to tag. Lince counters AJ and tags in Kalisto.

Kalisto unloads on AJ and hits a hurricanrana. Kalisto with a springboard kick to AJ. Kalisto spikes AJ face-first with another hurricanrana. AJ kicks out at 2 with the help of Anderson. Metalik and Gallows get involved now. Kalisto dumps Gallows to the floor. AJ blocks Salida del Sol. AJ counters a move and nails a kick. AJ rocks Dorado off the apron with a forearm. AJ springboards back into the ring with the Phenomenal Forearm to Kalisto for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, the music hits but stops as The OC sends Kalisto to the floor. Gallows brings Metalik back into the ring for a Magic Killer. Dorado runs in but they stomp away on him. AJ goes to the second rope as Gallows and Anderson deliver Dorado to him. AJ with a super Styles Clash to the mat. The OC stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music starts back up. We go to replays.

– The announcers show us stills from the Hell In a Cell match between Sasha Banks and winner RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Still to come, Becky and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be on MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Still to come, Tyson Fury.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see episode of MizTV. Miz gets pyro on the stage for his entrance.

Miz takes the mic and does his usual intro for MizTV. Miz says Premiere Week was huge for WWE and all the celebrities came out to see The A-Lister, including The Rock, Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury. Miz introduces his first guest for tonight and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as the pyro goes off. Lynch takes a seat and a mic, and says hello to Bakersfield. Miz introduces his second guest and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Miz brings up how Lynch retained over Sasha Banks inside Hell In a Cell. He gives a plug to their movie together, The Marine 6, and goes on about everything Becky’s done in the past year. Fans chant “Becky!” now. Becky says accomplishments are great, making history is great, but the fact of the matter is that last night Banks beat her all the way through Hell, and she’ll probably never be as banged up as she is today. But if Banks were here right now, Becky would remind her that she got her ass kicked by The Man. Miz says someone else got her ass kicked last night – Bayley, by Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. Miz calls it a milestone win for being her 10th title run on the main roster. Flair says it’s good to be the Queen. Miz brings up the WWE Draft now and how it can change things.

Miz refers to them as the two most dominant women in WWE. Flair says he could just say dominant. Miz brings up Flair and Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors in a Champions Showcase tag team match. There’s tension between Flair and Lynch now. Lynch says Flair is sitting over there with the belt she, Lynch, made famous. Flair says she made Lynch famous. Flair says Becky may have been Becky 2 Belts once, but she’s been The Woman ten times. Lynch says Flair’s reigns may have been plentiful, but hers have been meaningful. They face off with their titles in the middle of the ring until the music interrupts. Out come the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Asuka speaks some in Japanese from the stage. Sane laughs and also speaks in Japanese. Lynch and Flair look on from the ring. Sane and Asuka go on but they get the “What!?” treatment from some of the fans. Lynch is ready to fight. Asuka and Sane run down the ramp and hit the ring as a brawl breaks out on the MizTV set. Miz scrambles to the outside as the brawl continues. Flair and Lynch mount their opponents and get the upperhand. A referee runs down to restore order. Asuka and Sane look on from the floor. Flair and Lynch run the ropes and dropkick their opponents back on the floor. We go to commercial with Lynch and Flair standing tall.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and we get the bell for this non-title match. Becky Lynch starts off with Asuka and they lock up. Asuka with a big slap to the face. Becky unloads and fight Asuka into the corner. Asuka ends up fighting out of the corner but Becky gets the upperhand. Asuka goes on and knocks Becky off the apron to the floor with a Hip Attack. Asuka follows ad puts boots to Becky. Asuka brings it back into the ring and tags in Sane for double team kicks, a bulldog by Asuka and a dropkick by Sane.

Sane kicks Becky under the bottom rope and stands on her. Sane with a big stomp to the gut for a 2 count. Becky looks to turn it around but she runs into a boot in the corner. Becky forces Sane to roll through from the top. Lynch dropkicks Sane and they both go down.

Asuka tags in as does Flair. Flair rocks Asuka and drops her, then delivers a clothesline. Flair with big chops into the corner now. Flair drops Asuka with a big chop. Flair backdrops Asuka on her head now. Flair kips up for a pop. Flair with a neckbreaker out of the corner and Natural Selection. Asuka rolls to the floor to avoid the pin by Flair.

Flair goes to the top and delivers a moonsault to the floor, taking both opponents down. Fans pop as Flair brings Asuka back into the ring. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Sane runs in and she stops. Flair tosses Sane over her head. Asuka goes to the floor for a breather. Flair launches herself out onto Asuka but Asuka kicks her in mid-air. Flair goes down and Asuka stands over her. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane drops Flair. Sane goes to the top to fly but Flair catches her in mid-air and slams her. Lynch tags in and stops Sane from tagging. Lynch with clotheslines and more offense to Sane. Asuka runs in but Becky hits a Bexploder on her. Lynch goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick to Asuka. Sane rocks Becky with a back-fist. Sane drops an elbow on Lynch and drags her over to the corner.

Sane signals for the big elbow and climbs to the top. Lynch cuts her off and rocks her. Lynch launches Sane to the mat from the top. Sane kicks Lynch but she comes off the second rope with a leg drop. Sane kicks out at 2 as Asuka breaks it up. Flair runs in and knocks Asuka off the apron with a big boot. Sane takes out Flair’s knee. This leads to Becky applying the Disarm Her on Sane. Asuka runs over and spits green mist at Becky to break it up. Sane takes advantage and rolls Lynch up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

– After the match, the music hits and the champions celebrate until Flair runs in and attacks Asuka from behind. Sane makes the save. Asuka and Sane double team Flair now. The music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to make the save. The former champions unload on the current champions. Cross knocks Asuka out of the ring. Cross and Bliss double team Sane now. They drop her and run around the ring as fans cheer them on. Flair and Lynch recover on the outside while Cross and Bliss celebrate in the ring.

– The announcers hype up Tyson Fury with stats on his size and career. Fury will be here tonight and he wants an apology from Braun Strowman.

– Still to come, a look back at The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

– The announcers lead us to a Connor’s Cure video package on how Roman Reigns won his second battle with leukemia.

– Back from the break we see the Chavez family at ringside, who received tonight’s Little Caesars Seat Upgrade to the front row.

– Vic shows us a replay of tonight’s earlier segment with Lana and Bobby Lashley in the bed, while Rusev watched from the ring. We also see how Rusev took out Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin at the same time.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Apollo Crews now. Charly brings up the WWE Draft and tonight’s match with Ricochet. Crews says he’s been grinding and staying positive and motivated for so long now, but tonight it’s nothing personal against Ricochet, it’s just Apollo’s Showcase. He walks off.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage somewhere. They address Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, saying they learned earlier tonight that no one can keep The Vikings from their fate. They say they will raid next Monday and become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Ricochet. She asks how he feels going into his Showcase match with Apollo Crews. Ricochet says if he gets drafted to SmackDown this week, this would be his last RAW appearance and there’s no one he’d rather share the ring with than a legit best friend in Crews. Ricochet goes on and says he’s always ready to prove that superheroes can be real. He walks off.

Ricochet vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring as Ricochet makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Apollo Crews is also out. They go at it to start. They trade moves and counters. They both land on their feet at one point and stand tall for a pop from the crowd. They shake hands and go at it again.

Crews knocks Ricochet out of the ring with a shoulder. Crews moonsaults off the apron but Ricochet runs in. Ricochet does the same sequence. They go on and bring it back in after more back and forth. Crews lands a big dropkick for a close 2 count. Crews clubs Ricochet to the mat. Crews lifts Ricochet for a suplex and holds him in the air for a minute. Ricochet fights back with shots to the gut. Ricochet counters with an arm drag. Ricochet fights in from the apron and springboards with a flying clothesline.

Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but is forced to roll through on the landing. Crews fights and nails an enziguri. Crews with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Crews lifts Ricochet but he slides out. Ricochet goes on and hits the Recoil for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in last night’s Hell In a Cell main event.

– We see Tyson Fury walking through the backstage area, shaking hands with several Superstars. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic confirms The Viking Raiders vs. Roode and Ziggler for next week, with the titles on the line.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring. Security is surrounding the ring. Lawler gives a big introduction to professional boxer Tyson Fury and out he comes to a pop.

Lawler asks Fury about last week’s SmackDown incident with Braun Strowman, and why he’s here tonight. Fury gives a shout-out to Bakersfield first. Fury says he was here last week minding his own business but Braun tried to make him look like a fool. Fury says he is here to demand an apology tonight. Lawler goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Strowman.

Strowman marches down to the ring and steps over the top rope to enter. Fans chant “get these hands!” as they stare each other down. Strowman says he was messing around trying to have fun with Fury on SmackDown, until he saw how Fury looked at him like he wanted a piece, which is why he shoved Dolph Ziggler into him. Strowman says he was saying “let him go!” when security pulled him off on SmackDown. Strowman says the last thing Fury wants is to get in his ring, because he doesn’t know what Strowman is capable of. Braun says he will eat Fury for lunch.

Fury says it’s good security took him away because he would’ve knocked Strowman out if he got in the ring. Strowman says he’s mistaken, because it would be Fury on his back looking at lights, and not some slow ass 10 count like the last time he fought Deontay Wilder. Fury says he’s the heavyweight champion of the world, how many titles have Strowman won? The drop the mics and face off in the middle of the ring. Fury shoves Strowman back. Strowman rams Fury back into the corner. Security hits the ring to break it up as fans cheer them on.

Officials and two large groups of security old them back in the corners. Fury beaks free and leaps at Strowman. They pull Fury off Strowman again. Braun goes to the floor as Fury is held back in the corner. Strowman yells at Fury to come on. Fury starts knocking security out. Braun is being held back on the floor. Strowman starts fighting security off now. Strowman enters the ring but Fury backs him into the corner with body shots. The locker room empties out of Superstars now, trying to keep Braun and Fury apart in opposite corners. Strowman breaks out and attacks Fury in the corner. Superstars hold them back in corners as they continue to talk trash. Fury breaks free again and attacks Braun in the corner. They do more of the same for a few minutes unfortunately. Fury yells out at Strowman while being held back by Superstars, and fans pop. Strowman breaks free once again but he’s brought back to the corner by Superstars. Strowman exits the ring and marches up the ramp as his music hits. Charly Caruso is backstage with Strowman now, asking if his opinion of Fury has changed. Strowman says Fury is tough but he is going to get these hands now. Charly asks if Fury will get an apology in the future. We see Fury watching from the ring. Strowman has no plans to give an apology because he doesn’t play the crap Fury pulled tonight. Strowman runs back to the ring and attacks Fury again but Superstars are there to break them up. RAW fortunately goes off the air.