– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young. Michael Cole is in the ring.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman for the WWE Clash of Champions main event contract signing. Mike Rome does the introduction. Strowman takes a seat as WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins makes his way out.

Cole shakes their hands as Rollins sits down. Cole talks about making their Clash of Champions match official. He also mentions how they will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler that same night. Fans boo the mention of Ziggler and Roode. Cole asks if they will be able to function as a team. Rollins says he’s no stranger to defending two titles. He mentions retaining the tag team titles and Strowman agrees, but says it will be awkward when Rollins’ tag team partner defeats him for the Universal Title later on. Rollins taunts Strowman for not being able to slay The Beast, Brock Lesnar, when he was able to. Rollins says he will slay The Monster at Clash of Champions. Rollins signs the contract now. The music interrupts and out comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ takes the mic from the stage and Cole says they’re not allowed out here. AJ mocks history being made at Clash of Champions. Fans chant his name. AJ wonders why Strowman has a Universal Title shot, and says the United States Champion should be first in line for a Universal Title shot by proxy. AJ mentions how he doesn’t have a Clash of Champions opponent. AJ goes on about how all Strowman had to do to get a title shot was take a gander at the strap. AJ says no disrespect to Ziggler and Roode, but they’re not even a real tag team. The OC is, he says. AJ says if The OC doesn’t get what they want, then no one is going to get what they want. The OC enters the ring now. Cole interrupts but AJ tells him to shut up and threatens him. Rollins and Strowman stand up to prepare for a fight as Cole exits the ring. The OC stares the champs down.

AJ takes the Strowman vs. Rollins contract and tears it up. The table is tipped over on AJ as Rollins and Strowman unload on Gallows and Anderson. Rollins and Strowman clear the ring and talk trash to The OC as RAW goes to commercial.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Back from the break and the non-title match is underway as Seth Rollins is going at it with Karl Anderson. Braun Strowman and Luke Gallows wait for tags and AJ Styles barks orders from ringside.

Rollins fights off Anderson and delivers big chops. Gallows tags in and stares Rollins down. Gallows overpowers some but Strowman tags himself in when Rollins isn’t expecting it. Strowman and Gallows meet in the middle of the ring now. They end up locking up after some trash talking. Gallows with big body strikes in the corner. Strowman ends up leveling Gallows with a big boot after missing a clothesline. Rollins tags in for some double teaming on Gallows. Rollins works on Gallows’ arm but Gallows rocks him and tags in Anderson. Rollins arm drags Anderson into an arm bar and keeps him grounded.

Anderson fights back but Rollins slams him into the turnbuckles. Rollins takes Anderson to the top and turns him upside down in a Tree of Woe for kicks. Rollins with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Gallows comes back in and unloads on Rollins as AJ cheers him on. Anderson tags in and keeps Rollins grounded. Fans and Strowman try to rally for Rollins now. Rollins goes for a tag but Anderson shuts him down. Anderson goes for a suplex but it’s countered. Anderson counters and keeps Rollins from tagging. Gallows comes in and rocks Rollins to take over.

Anderson sends Rollins to the floor and they distract the referee, allowing AJ to drop Rollins at ringside. Braun runs over to make the save but AJ runs away and the referee stoops Braun from pursuing him. The referee returns to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is going at it with Gallows, trading big shots. Gallows drops Rollins and in comes Anderson. Rollins counters and kicks Anderson in the face. Strowman tags in for a pop. Strowman unloads on Anderson and splashes him in the corner. Gallows helps out and tries to double team Rollins but it backfires.

More back and forth now. Rollins unload son Anderson now. Rollins cranks up but AJ hits the apron. AJ gets knocked off and this leads to Rollins rolling up Anderson for the win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

– After the bell, AJ immediately attacks Rollins. Rollins fights back and clears the ring of AJ and Anderson. Strowman recovers on the outside and runs right over Gallows, then AJ and then Rollins, by accident. Strowman can’t believe he hurt his partner. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode run down to attack Strowman. The OC joins in and they all beat Strowman down at ringside as fans boo. Ziggler and Roode ram part of the steel steps into Strowman. They bring Strowman into the ring but Rollins tries to make the save but they beat him down as well. Ziggler hits a superkick and Roode hits a Glorious DDT on Rollins. Strowman rushes AJ into the corner but everyone beats him down. Roode and Ziggler help Gallows and Anderson hit a Magic Killer on Strowman. They all hold Strowman next while AJ goes to the apron for a Phenomenal Forearm. Roode gets down in Rollins’ face while The OC does the “too sweet” together. Roode and Ziggler stand tall with The OC as AJ’s music hits.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch responds to Sasha Banks. Also, the Women’s Championship Showcase. We go to commercial.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Cedric Alexander to discuss his King of the Ring match but The OC suddenly attacks out of nowhere and they beat him down. Cedric is triple teamed and left on the ground after a “too sweet!” over him. Cedric clutches his arm as an official comes in to check on him.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and Dolph Ziggler waits with Bobby Roode. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are also already in the ring.

Ziggler starts off with Ryder and strikes first. Ryder ends up dropping Ziggler on his face in the middle of the ring. Hawkins tags in for a double team move on Roode for a 2 count. Hawkins keeps control and fights off Ziggler recovering. Hawkins with a swinging neckbreaker. Roode ends up tagging in without Hawkins seeing it. Roode and Ziggler turn it around and launch Hawkins into the barrier on the outside.

Roode brings it back into the ring and knocks Ryder off the apron. Roode smashes Hawkins in the corner and drops him over the top rope. Ziggler tags back in and nails Hawkins while Roode holds him. Ziggler shows off and talks trash while keeping Hawkins grounded. Hawkins decks Ziggler and goes to tag in but Roode comes in. Ryder and Roode go at it now.

Ryder with knees in the corner and a missile dropkick to Roode. Ryder goes for the Ruff Ryder but Roode blocks it. Roode goes down in the corner. Hawkins tags in for a double team Blockbuster off the second rope but Ziggler breaks the pin up. Ryder sends Ziggler to the apron but Ziggler counters and sends Ryder to the floor. Ziggler superkicks Hawkins, sending him into a Glorious DDT from Roode. Roode covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate as Roode’s music hits. We go to replays and come back to the #1 contenders posing in the corner.

– Still to come, the KOTR quarterfinals begin.

– We see Lacey Evans walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

Back from the break and out comes Lacey Evans. Natalya’s music hits while Lacey is still walking down the ramp for her entrance. Natalya runs down and runs over Evans with a shoulder. Natalya hits the ring and waits for Evans to recover and join her.

The bell rings and they go at it. Natalya takes Evans down but Evans turns it around on the mat. Natalya takes Evans down by her arm and works it over. More back and forth as they tangle now. Evans mushes Natalya in the head and sends her into the corner but misses. Natalya drops Evans, runs and steps on her, then hits the basement dropkick for a 2 count. Evans rolls to the floor for a breather.

Natalya follows and launches Evans into the barrier. Natalya brings it back into the ring but Evans goes right back to the floor to regroup. Natalya follows and charges but Evans slams her to the floor. Evans brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Evans keeps Natalya grounded and works her over now. Evans talks some trash and puts a boot to Natalya, keeping her grounded with another hold. Natalya struggles but Evans sends her into the corner and works her over with boots. Evans focuses on Natalya’s injured arm now, which is still taped up this week. Evans breaks at the referee’s 5 count. Evans goes to the top for a big moonsault but Natalya moves and she lands hard.

Evans runs into an elbow in the corner. They trade shots now. Natalya with a pair of clotheslines, then the discus clothesline for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Natalya keeps control and hits a suplex. Natalya keeps trying to turn Evans for the Sharpshooter but she resists. Natalya approaches but Evans sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Natalya unloads on the ropes now. Evans causes a distraction with a cheap shot, then drops Natalya with a Woman’s Right for the pin to win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as her music hits.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio returns two weeks after son Dominick talked him out of retiring.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage walking. Fans pop in the arena. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. We see recent happenings between Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Lynch says it’s good to be back in Baltimore. She says The Man has something to say live on RAW – Sasha Banks, where are you? Becky heard Banks’ excuses for being away last week and it’s a load of crap. Lynch says Banks has no reason to complain, and goes on about how WWE has always given her opportunities, while Becky was clawing for a spot. Lynch says Banks and Charlotte Flair were paraded in the front like the frauds that they are. Becky calls Banks a “delusional little weirdo” and says she will teach her a lesson. Fans chant for Becky.

Banks goes on and mentions how SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has been doing fine while she’s been away. Becky says it hurts Banks that Becky is the face of the company. Becky says Banks was supposed to be her. She goes on taunting Banks and taking trash, calling her a “little blue-eyed freak” and telling her they can do this woman-to-woman. Banks’ music interrupts and out she comes as Lynch gets hyped up for a fight. Banks agrees that she was supposed to be Becky – the WrestleMania event, the magazine covers, the money and everything else. Banks says Becky only got all that because Nia Jax broke her face. Banks says this is business, not personal, just like it was business when she beat the hell out of Lynch with a chair a few weeks ago. Banks says she can make this personal. Lynch says if Banks wants to fight, they can fight. Banks, speaking from the stage, says she will do it on her own terms, and she will face Lynch at Clash of Champions. Lynch accepts and says The Man vs. The Boss is on for Clash. Banks says after Clash of Champions, The Man will be The Boss’ bitch. Banks walks up the ramp as her music starts back up. Lynch raises the title in the air and looks on.

– We see The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, backstage. They are shocked at what we just saw, but Ford barks and sends us to commercial.

King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out first comes Baron Corbin for this King of the Ring quarterfinals match. Corbin checks out the KOTR throne, crown and scepter on the stage. We get pre-match comments on the side from Corbin, who can’t wait to hear “all hail!” from the fans. Cedric Alexander is out next, clutching his arm from The OC attack earlier.

Back and forth between the two to start the match. Corbin runs out and back in at one point, leveling Cedric and turning him inside out. Corbin keeps control and drops Cedric with a big shot to the back of the head. Corbin stands tall and taunts Cedric as fans boo him. Cedric fights back with chops and a dropkick. Cedric keeps control and hits a kick off the ropes. Corbin goes to the floor but Cedric nails a suicide dive, sending them into the barrier.

Cedric with more offense and a 2 count in the middle of the ring now. Fans chant for Cedric as he gets back up. Corbin rocks him and ends up turning him upside down in the corner. Corbin works him over and slams him into the ring post twice. Corbin yells out as fans boo him. Cedric falls to the floor and sells the ring post shots. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Cedric grounded, beating him with elbows. Corbin continues to dominate. Corbin with another big shot to the back of the head. Corbin drops Cedric in the corner and works him over there. Cedric finally fights back and connects with a kick. Cedric with a dropkick into the corner. Fans try to rally for Cedric but Corbin catches him with a huge Spinebuster. Cedric kicks out at 2 and Corbin shows frustration.

Corbin mounts Cedric and works him over now. Corbin sends Cedric arm-first into the corner, then tosses him to the apron as Cedric hangs on. Cedric comes right back but Corbin catches him in a big Deep Six out of nowhere. Cedric still kicks out and Corbin can’t believe it. Corbin runs out and back in but Cedric sends him shoulder-first into the corner. Cedric launches Corbin into the post again, and again for a third time. Cedric sends Corbin into the ring post once again, then unloads with kicks while he’s down in the corner. Corbin goes to the floor for a breather. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Corbin down on the floor for a pop.

Cedric brings it back in and goes for a kick from the top, barely connecting. Corbin kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Cedric now. Corbin fights him off. Cedric blocks End of Days and rolls Corbin for a 2 count. Cedric catches Corbin with a Michinoku Driver for another close 2 count. Cedric waits for Corbin to get up as fans pop. Corbin sends Cedric to the apron. Cedric with a kick to the face from the apron. Corbin makes Cedric fall from the top rope. Corbin nails End of Days for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. Corbin will now face the winner of Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe in the semi-finals. We go to replays. Corbin makes his exit, clutching his arm, as Cedric recovers in the ring. We get an updated look at the KOTR brackets. Corbin stops on the stage and poses with the scepter and crown.

– Still to come, a Women’s Championship Showcase, plus a look at the recent Roman Reigns storyline. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, where he offers to moderate the Strowman vs. Rollins contract on next week’s RAW from Madison Square Garden. It was confirmed that Austin will oversee the signing next week from MSG.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Bayley. Bayley doesn’t want to talk about recent comments made by Sasha Banks because they’re personal, but she did talk with Banks because they’re best friends. Bayley says Banks did go home after WrestleMania 35 and that was her decision, not Bayley’s as Bayley chose to stay and fight, and now she’s the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bayley says she’s teaming with Becky Lynch tonight, so why doesn’t Caruso ask about that? Caruso asks if Bayley feels over-shadowed by Becky int he match tonight. Bayley says she doesn’t feel that way and won’t. She goes on about how she always does what she has to win, and by the end of the night we will see who is standing in the shadow of the other.

– We see The Viking Raiders backstage. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Tyler Hastings and Brian Thomas

We go to the ring and Charly Caruso is out with tow enhancement talents, Brian Thomas and Tyler Hastings. She asks why they accepted this match with Erik and Ivar. They talk about driving here all the way from Pittsburgh and fans boo. They say they will make The Viking Raiders look like a couple of morons from Baltimore. Fans boo again. The music hits and out comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar.

Ivar dominates Tyler to start the match. Erik tags in for double team power moves. Thomas goes outside of the ring but gets double teamed into the barrier. Erik destroys Tyler in the ring again. Thomas runs in but Erik launches Tyler into him and they both go down. Erik tags in and they hit a huge version of The Viking Experience on Tyler for the pin in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits and we get replays.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Sasha Banks. Schreiber asks if she will be rooting for her best friend Bayley tonight, even though she’s teaming with Becky Lynch. Banks says she sees what Schreiber is trying to do here. Banks yells at Schreiber to get the hell out of her face. Schreiber is terrified. She hurries away and stumbles into a wall while retreating.

King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

We go to the ring for the last King of the Ring quarterfinals match for the red brand. Samoa Joe is out first as fans chant his name. We go to commercial as Joe stands tall.

Back from the break and Steve Austin is confirmed for the Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins contract signing next week. We go back to the ring and Joe has a mic. Joe talks about becoming King of the Ring and warns the rest of the roster. The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet to a pop. We get sidebar comments from Ricochet on what it would mean to win the tournament.

The bell rings and they go at it. Joe takes Ricochet down by his arm and focuses on it. Ricochet comes back but Joe controls him by his arm and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Joe smiles while keeping Ricochet grounded. Ricochet fights up and works on Joe’s arm now. Joe gets the rope and breaks the hold. Joe with kicks now and a takedown by the knee. Ricochet makes it to the rope to break the hold. Joe keeps control and talks trash while stalking Ricochet around the ring. Back and forth now. Ricochet fights free and gets more offense in. Ricochet sends Joe out of he ring and he lands hard on the floor. They trade strikes on the floor. Ricochet goes to the top of the barrier and flies, taking Joe back down.

Joe focuses on the knees now but Ricochet hangs with him in the ring. Joe drops Ricochet on both knees and Ricochet yells out in pain as the referee checks on him. Joe with a half-Crab now. Ricochet gets the bottom rope and the referee warns him after the 5 count. Joe chops Ricochet back down. Joe with a headbutt. Ricochet counters and takes Joe down with a scissors. Ricochet keeps control and nails a moonsault for a close 2 count. Ricochet with big strikes in the corner. Joe charges but moves. Ricochet lands hard on his bad knee. Joe takes advantage and hits a big Uranage. Joe brings Ricochet to the floor and launches him into the barrier with a big Exploder suplex. Joe takes his time before finally bringing it back into the ring. Ricochet kicks out. Some fans chant for Joe as he keeps Ricochet down, focusing on his neck and shoulders now. Ricochet fights up and out but Joe delivers a big back drop in the middle of the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe has Ricochet grounded once again. Ricochet tries to fight back but Joe drops him once again. Joe keeps on in the corner but Ricochet keeps fighting and Joe goes down with a dropkick. More big strikes in the middle of the ring. Ricochet with the running shoulder in the corner and a Blockbuster from the top. Ricochet with the running Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. We see Baron Corbin watching the match from backstage.

Ricochet goes to the top but has to land on his feet as Joe jumps up and moves. Joe immediately catches Ricochet with a huge powerslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Ricochet fights Joe off with elbows. Ricochet rolls Joe up for a 2 count. Joe with an inverted atomic drop. Ricochet comes back and drops Joe with big kicks. Joe goes to the floor for a breather but Ricochet leaps out with a modified Tiger Drop as fans pop. Ricochet brings Joe back in as the referee counts. Ricochet goes to the top but Joe cuts him off with a shot to the knee. Joe turns Ricochet around and climbs up with him. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch while up high. Ricochet starts fading. Ricochet fights and they both fall to the mat together, both shoulders down and arms barely on top of each other. The referee counts and the bell is called.

Winner: To Be Announced

– After the match, referee John Cone goes to ringside and gets a headset. Talking to someone in the back, he says both of their shoulders were down from his view. He thanks someone on the other end and says he will take what they said under consideration. Ricochet stops him at ringside and Cone says they will make a ruling soon. Cone heads to the back as Joe shoves Ricochet. Joe drops Ricochet and brings him into the ring. Joe tries to unload on Ricochet but it’s blocked. Ricochet counters and nails Joe with a Recoil, sending him out of the ring. Ricochet makes his exit as his music starts up. We go to replays, showing both of their shoulders down with arms on each other. Ricochet looks on from the ramp as Joe recovers at ringside. The winner will be announced soon.

– Still to come, the Women’s Championship Showcase.

– Braun Strowman approaches Seth Rollins backstage and mentions how Steve Austin will officiate their contract signing next week. Strowman feels like Austin is there to assist Rollins against him, to set him up. Rollins points out how ludicrous this idea is. Rollins says he’s not turning on Strowman and if Austin will prevent a repeat of tonight with The OC, he’s all for it. Strowman says Austin will get these hands if he gets in the way. Strowman walks off.

– Still to come, the return of Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.