– We’re live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We see the entire RAW roster surrounding the ring as the RAW theme plays. Seth Rollins enters the ring to deliver his Town Hall speech.

Fans chant for hometown star CM Punk but Rollins says he just wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about change. Rollins says he’s tried to get Punk here on RAW. Rollins goes on about how this is about all of us here tonight. Fans interrupt with chants for WWE NXT now. Rollins admits NXT wiped the floor with RAW at Survivor Series. Fans pop. Rollins goes on about how he’s always been a fan of RAW. He says this is going to be harsh but it has to be said. Rollins addresses the roster at ringside and says you all sucked last night.

Fans respond with a “you suck!” chant now. Rollins says he’s trying to right the ship here, and we all did bad last night. Rollins goes on about how they need to take the top spot back for RAW, make it the A-Show again. He asks fans to give him just a minute. Rollins believes in RAW, which is why he called the roster here. He asks if anyone wants to speak up. Randy Orton? Rollins says Orton was on his team last night and he was the weak link.

Orton stares at Rollins. Rollins asks if he has anything to say. Orton just walks away and goes to the back. Rollins talks trash as Orton heads up the ramp. Rollins asks Charlotte Flair next. She says Flair is supposed to be a leader of the women’s division but she wasn’t even the last one standing for the team. Rollins says and she calls herself a Flair. Charlotte also walks off to the back like Orton. Rollins turns to The Authors of Pain and says they weren’t even at Survivor Series, but maybe they should’ve been because they’ve been talking about violence for weeks and Team RAW could’ve used it. Akam and Rezar also walk off. Rollins addresses Rey Mysterio and blasts him for not being able to beat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins calls Dominick Rey’s “stupid kid” and Rey walks off as well. Fans chant “asshole!” at Rollins as the rest of the RAW locker room walks to the back now. Kevin Owens is the only one left, standing on the apron and standing Rollins down now.

Rollins mentions Owens being on Team NXT now. Rollins invites Owens in the ring to speak. Rollins goes on about how much he loves RAW and lives it, wanting to make it better. Rollins calls Owens a lazy piece of crap and says he just shows up. Rollins says Owens will never be Seth Rollins. Rollins says he didn’t mean it that way but he’s coming from a good place. Rollins says this is the right thing to do. Owens responds with nothing but a kick to the gut and a Stunner. Owens exits the ring as his music hits. We see Rollins recovering on the mat as RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is backstage, looking upset. Charly Caruso approaches and says it didn’t look like things went how Rollins planned. He says he was just trying to get RAW back on the same page. Rollins proposes a match against Kevin Owens tonight, then walks off.

Bobby Lashley vs. Titus O’Neil

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. Titus O’Neil waits in the ring. We see how Rusev was served a temporary restraining order earlier today when he arrived to the arena. He was then escorted out by security.

The bell rings and fans chant for Rusev. Lashley and Titus go at it. Titus gets some shots in but Lashley decks him. Titus with another big chop but Lashley comes right back and drives Titus down. Rusev suddenly runs to the ring and attacks Lashley for the disqualification as Lana yells.

Winner by DQ: Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Lashley and Rusev brawl to the floor as Lana screams at Rusev. Rusev gets the upperhand and sends Lashley into the barrier, then yells art him. Fans chant “Rusev Day!” as they brawl up the ramp. Lashley gets control but Rusev drops him again on the ramp. Rusev stands tall as fans pop for him. Rusev sends Lashley into the LED board on the stage, then face-first into the announce table. Rusev takes the top off the table and clears it as Lana continues yelling. Rusev puts Lashley on the table and turns to Lana, telling her this is not about her. Police officers run out now and pull Rusev off Lashley, placing him in handcuffs. Lana taunts him for breaking a law. She checks on Lashley now. Rusev gets free from the officers and charges at Lashley, while his hands are still cuffed behind his back, and knocks Lashley from the stage onto a platform below. Fans pop for Rusev. Rusev then kicks over a taller structure, part of the set, and it lands on Lashley. Lana screams out. Rusev smiles and plays to the crowd, saying he’s back. Officers take Rusev to the back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rusev. We see how Lana looked on concerned about Bobby Lashley as he was loaded onto a stretcher and put into a neck brace during the commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and out come The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Mike Rome does the introductions. AOP rush the ring as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins wait.

Hawkins and Akam start things off. Hawkins charges but gets beat down. Rezar tags in and they hit the Last Chapter. Rezar levels Ryder with a big boot and beats him down with knees and more strikes.

Akam tags back in. They scoop both of their opponents and drive them over into the turnbuckles at the same time. They then deliver the Super Colliders at the same time. Rezar tags back in for the big assisted double powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win on Hawkins.

Winners: AOP

– After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall as we go to replays. Akam and Rezar stand tall over Hawkins as their music plays.

– Still to come, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. Also, United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. We go to commercial.

Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa

Back from the break and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega. Akira Tozawa waits in the ring.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Tozawa shoves Andrade. Andrade comes back and powerbombs Tozawa. Andrade unloads while Tozawa is down. Andrade keeps control and delivers a chop and a knee in the corner. Andrade keeps Tozawa grounded now. Tozawa rallies up but Andrade hits a suplex. Tozawa blocks the next suplex with a roll-up for a 1 count.

Tozawa keeps fighting and hits a snap German suplex. Andrade is shocked now. Tozawa goes to the top but Andrade cuts him off and beats him down. Vega cheers Andrade on as he delivers the double knees in the corner. Vega calls for Andrade to finish Tozawa. Andrade hits the Hammerlock DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade stands tall as his music hits and Vega joins him in the ring. We go to replays.

– Aleister Black is backstage addressing how Buddy Murphy knocked on his door for a fight one year ago. Black says Murphy has a match tonight so he’s coming to collect. Murphy came to pick a fight with Black tonight just by coming to the arena, Black says.

Matt Hardy vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes Matt Hardy for his return. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Buddy Murphy. Murphy unloads to start and beats Matt down in the corner. Matt comes back and mounts Buddy in the corner with strikes. Murphy slides free and hits a big kick to the chin. Murphy sends Hardy out of the ring for a hard fall next.

Murphy follows to the floor and keeps control, launching Matt from barrier to barrier. Murphy laughs as the beating continues. Buddy brings it back into the ring but lands on his feet from the top as Hardy moves. Matt with a Side Effect on Murphy. Hardy rocks Murphy with a right hand. Matt goes for the bulldog but it’s blocked. Hardy fights out of the corner and comes off the second rope with an elbow drop.

Matt rallies the crowd and calls for a “Delete!” chant. Murphy blocks the Twist of Fate and hits a huge knee to the face. Murphy with another big running knee to the face. Murphy drags Hardy over and delivers a third big knee to the face, dazing Matt. Murphy covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Murphy takes the mic and calls out Aleister Black, taunting him. Black comes out and charges the ring. They stare each other down. Murphy strikes first but Black fights back and unloads. Black takes Murphy out with big strikes and a big knee to knock him out of the ring. Black watches as Murphy stumbles around at ringside. Fans chant for Black. Murphy acts like he’s going to go back in the ring but he doesn’t. We get replays and Murphy makes his exit as Black watches.

– Still to come, Carrillo vs. Styles with the title on the line.

– Charly is backstage with Charlotte Flair. She talks about her history with Asuka and what happened between them at Survivor Series. Flair is ready to make Asuka pay for using the mist tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened between Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. Their match is official for tonight.

WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for a title defense. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

Carrillo is suddenly attacked on the ramp by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They destroy Humberto at ringside and on the apron as AJ watches. They drive Humberto over the steel ring steps with a Magic Killer before joining AJ in the ring. Fans boo as The OC stands tall in the ring. Ricochet comes down to check on Humberto with referees at ringside.

AJ takes the mic and taunts Humberto. He also has words for Ricochet. Ricochet takes the mic and asks if this is what the great AJ Styles has become. Ricochet then challenges AJ but AJ says he signed a contract to defend against Humberto, not Ricochet, and Humberto just got carried out. AJ denies Ricochet. The music hits and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Orton says Humberto can’t compete but he can, plus the people of Chicago would love to see me RKO AJ’s ass through the mat. Orton challenges AJ to put the title on the line. Fans chant “RKO!” now. AJ reminds Orton last time they faced it was WrestleMania and he won. AJ says he has nothing to prove against two guys he’s already defeated. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre now.

McIntyre says he might have a solution. He knows a guy who AJ’s never faced, a guy who’s never had a singles title shot. Drew says he’s tall, handsome and has a sexy accent. Drew goes on about his success at Survivor Series, including the pin on WWE UK Champion WALTER. Drew says Chicago doesn’t deserve this match, but how about Drew vs. AJ for the title, for the first time ever. AJ says he’s a little sore after stealing the show at Survivor Series. The music hits again and out comes Rey Mysterio. Rey talks about how he faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar last night and AJ is just making excuses. Rey goes on and says he’s not going to let AJ cheat Chicago out of a title match, so let’s just make it Rey vs. AJ. AJ goes on about how they haven’t earned anything. He turns them down because they’re all just entitled. Ricochet proposes a Fatal 4 Way with the winner challenging AJ later tonight. Drew prefers his idea. AJ says Ricochet’s idea is dumb. Gallows and Anderson disagree with AJ that it’s a bad idea. AJ tells them to go ahead and beat the crap out of each other, he will pick the bones. We go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

The bell rings and Ricochet fights off Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton as the bell rings. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Drew McIntyre gets involved but ends up dumped to the floor. Rey and Ricochet go at it back in the ring now. Ricochet and Rey double dropkick Orton back to the floor. Drew ends up catching Ricochet and driving him hard out on the floor. Orton then manhandles Rey and sends him out onto Ricochet. Orton and Drew double team Ricochet in the ring now.

Drew chops Ricochet while Orton holds him. Drew with a big suplex to Ricochet. Orton and Drew continue to double team Ricochet in the corner. Rey comes back in but they shut him down and Drew sends him out to the floor. Orton and Drew go back to working on Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet fights off Drew and unloads in the corner. Orton was also dropped. Ricochet comes off the top on Drew but lands on his feet. Orton levels Ricochet. Rey comes back in and takes out Drew. Orton was also sent to the floor. Rey and Ricochet trade shots in the corner now while Ricochet is on the apron.

Ricochet and Rey go to the top now. Ricochet shoves Rey to the apron. Drew rocks Ricochet and stomps Rey. Drew climbs up for a superplex on Ricochet but Rey rocks him. Ricochet knocks Drew upside down in the corner. Rey pounds on Ricochet while Drew is upside down. Orton comes over and shoves Ricochet from the top to the floor on the outside. Orton climbs up for a superplex on Rey but Drew pulls himself up and sends them both to the mat. All three are down on the mat while Ricochet is down on the floor. The OC comes walking out to the stage as fans boo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The OC is at ringside watching now. Drew beats on Ricochet in the ring. Drew slaps Ricochet and talks some trash now. Ricochet fights back and nails a kick to the head. Orton runs in but Ricochet nails kicks to him as well. Ricochet charges but Orton sends him to the apron for the draping DDT. Orton nails it for a 2 count as Drew breaks it up.

Orton and Drew have words in the middle of the ring now. Drew with a big chop to the chest. Orton loses his breath for a few seconds but fires back with a chop of his own. Drew with another huge chop to the chest, much harder and louder than Orton. Orton with a poke to the eyes instead. Orton unloads on Drew into the corner with uppercuts. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt out of nowhere to drop Orton. Ricochet flies in to take Drew down, then hits a standing Shooting Star Press. Ricochet kicks Rey back out with a dropkick. Ricochet counters Drew for an inverted hurricanrana but it’s blocked. Ricochet blocks the Alabama Slam for a roll-up and a 2 count.

Drew counters Ricochet with another slam. Drew with a big sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count on Ricochet. Drew waits for Ricochet to get up now. Drew goes for a Claymore but Orton runs in with a big RKO. Drew kicks out at 2 as The OC pulls Orton out and sends him into the barrier, Gallows and Anderson. Rey flies in the ring but Ricochet catches him. They tangle. Ricochet catches a moonsault but Rey turns it into a roll-up for the pin to become #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender to AJ Styles: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, The OC watches from ringside as Rey stands tall to his music. AJ likes the result of the match as we go to replays. AJ applauds, laughs and points at Rey as we go back to commercial.

WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Rome as Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles wait in the ring.

The bell rings and AJ goes right to work on Rey, beating him around the ring. AJ plays to the crowd for some boos. Rey tries to fight back but AJ drops him with a stiff backbreaker as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson look on from ringside. AJ says he can do this all night long. AJ with a snap suplex and some more trash talking. Rey goes to the floor for a breather. AJ follows and sends Rey head-first into the barrier as the referee counts. AJ with a big chop to the chest. AJ brings Rey back in but Rey fights back out of a corner.

Rey goes to the top but AJ knocks his knee out. AJ works over Rey while he’s upside down in a Tree of Woe now. AJ charges with the basement dropkick to the jaw. AJ covers for a 1 count as Rey gets his foot on the bottom rope. AJ with more trash talking. AJ keeps Rey grounded with a headlock now. Rey fights up and out but AJ knocks him right back to the mat. AJ is all smiles as some fans boo him. AJ uses the second rope to choke Rey. AJ slingshots Rey under the second rope now. Rey blocks suplex attempts and fights back with strikes. Rey with a big shot to the mouth. Rey hits the ropes but his left knee goes out. Rey works him over while he’s stuck in the ropes. Rey ends up countering and sending AJ shoulder-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Fans try to rally for Rey now. AJ gets up first and catches a kick. Rey with an enziguri. Rey goes for the 619 but Anderson pulls Rey’s leg out, and Rey goes down on the mat. The referee ejects Anderson and Gallows to the back as the crowd pops. AJ argues with the referee. We go to commercial.

