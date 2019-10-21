– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video looking back at how Seth Rollins set fire to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House last week. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

– We’re live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, as the pyro goes off and fans pop. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to a pop.

The announcers talk about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and hype Team Flair vs. Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel. The Nature Boy takes the mic and tries to get some sports-related heel heat from the local crowd but he does a “Wooo!” and they pop. Flair talks about the big ten-man match at Crown Jewel now and says we’re taking the show t Saudi. Flair goes on and introduces the final member of his team. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre making his return for a pop.

Drew hits the ring and says he has plenty to say and he will when the time is right. But first, Flair asked for a favor and it’s been granted. Drew calls Flair “sir” and tell him to take a seat and watch along with everyone else, as this will get uncomfortable. Drew says he’s going to show us a preview of what he plans on doing to Team Hogan at Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

Drew McIntyre stands tall in the ring as the music hits and out comes Ricochet. Ricochet makes his entrance and poses as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Drew ends up man-handling Ricochet some in the corner as Ric Flair looks on from a seat. Drew sends Ricochet into the barrier and follows. Drew brings it back in and Ricochet is down as the referee counts. Drew unloads on Ricochet in the corner now. Drew knocks Ricochet back down and talks trash. Ricochet gets up and fights back with strikes but a big forearm levels him.

Drew catches Ricochet with a big shot and keeps him down. More offense from Drew now. Drew keeps Ricochet grounded in the middle of the ring now. Drew goes on and plants Ricochet in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Drew keeps control and takes Ricochet back to the corner. Drew continues to dominate until Ricochet looks to mount offense now. Drew catches him in mid-move but Ricochet slides out. Ricochet fights back but Drew rocks him with a big elbow, sending him out to the floor. Drew follows but Ricochet ends up connecting with a dropkick. Ricochet runs back into the ring and remains in control as we go back to commercial with Drew down on the outside.

Back from the break and we see how McIntyre used power moves to turn it around during the break. Ricochet tries to rally and counter out of the corner now with chops as Flair watches. Drew turns Ricochet inside out and he falls on his neck for another close 2 count. More back and forth for a few minutes now. Ricochet turns it around and hits a big enziguri. Ricochet plays to the crowd for a pop.

Ricochet springboards in and rocks Drew with a flying clothesline. Ricochet keeps the momentum up and hits the standing Shooting Star Press but Drew actually kicks out at 1. Ricochet with more high-impact offense for another close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but it’s interrupted. They tangle and Drew knocks Ricochet out of mid-air. Drew launches Ricochet into the corner with a huge Buckle Bomb. Drew immediately follows up with a big powerbomb but somehow Ricochet kicks out at 2. Drew can’t believe it.

Drew looks over at Flair and turns his attention back to Ricochet. Ricochet counters the Future Shock DDT. Ricochet and McIntyre tangle but Ricochet drops him with a big enziguri. Ricochet tries to scoop Drew on his shoulders but he can’t get it up. Ricochet with a superkick to the face. Ricochet tries to scoop Drew again and this time he does it, dropping him with the DVD. Ricochet goes to the top and nails a Shooting Star Press but Drew kicks out right before the 3 count. Ricochet can’t believe it and Flair is thrilled.

Ricochet goes back to the top but is forced to roll through. Ricochet goes for the Recoil but Drew blocks it and launches Ricochet out of the ring, and he lands bad on the floor. We hear Flair “Wooo!” at ringside. Drew launches Ricochet into the ring post and fans boo as he waits for him to get up in the corner. Ricochet gets to his feet, dazed in the corner, and Drew immediately hits him with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Flair stands tall at ringside. The music stops as Drew attacks Ricochet and destroys him in the ring. Drew with a Future Shock DDT as Flair watches. Drew drags Ricochet out of the ring by his legs, and catapults Ricochet face-first into the steel ring steps. Ricochet smacks hard and fans boo Drew. Drew returns to the ring and Flair joins hi. Flair raises Drew’s arm in the air as we get another replay. Referees check on

– Still to come, Rusev will be on King’s Court to discuss Lana and Bobby Lashley, Also, The OC vs. The Street Profits and a mystery partner, and we will hear from Seth Rollins on why he set fire to the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and sitting at ringside is XFL quarterback Cardale Jones of the DC Defenders.

– The announcers show us a replay of what happened between The OC and The Street Profits last week. Charly Caruso is backstage with The OC now. She asks about the strategy for tonight and it’s indicated that now this will be a tag team match instead of a six-man with a mystery partner for The Street Profits. They knock The Profits as rookies who need to earn their keep, who shouldn’t be given the platform they’ve been given, especially as unofficial RAW hosts when we already have The OC. AJ says The Profits always talk about wanting “the smoke” but it’s illegal in Cleveland. The OC goes on and says Cleveland sucks. AJ says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been doing this for a long time, and will give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins the beatings of their lives.

– The announcers show us the post-Draft RAW roster and we get a look at some of the new red brand Superstars who made an instant impact after being drafted.

– Aleister Black is somewhere backstage. Black likes to think there’s a method and a reason to his madness. He likes to think that one day, all of this will give him an answer to why. He goes on and says this other side of him provides a rage that is like hellfire. Black says the rage is beyond redemption, but at the same time it’s clawing at him like a mad man dancing in the moonlight. But is it ready to pick a fight?

Aleister Black vs. Jason Reynolds

Back from the break and out comes Aleister Black with his unique entrance. Mike Rome does the introductions as we see an enhancement talent waiting in the ring, Jason Reynolds.

The bell rings and they lock up. Reynolds takes it to the corner but Black counters. Black blocks a strike and unloads with a few kicks. Black takes Reynolds down and sits cross-legged in the middle of the ring. Reynolds charges but misses and Black goes to work again. Black goes on and rocks Reynolds back into the corner.

Reynolds turns it around in the corner and beats Black down with strikes. Black comes back with a big kick and a big knee to follow up. Black goes on and levels Reynolds with Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black takes a seat and stares as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Rusev backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. There is no tag team on RAW hard enough to face them. They believe RAW signed them to keep them from going to SmackDown. They weren’t an acquisition for RAW, they were a move from SmackDown. They go on and talk about getting violent on RAW soon, and how the next chapter in the history of tag team wrestling will be on RAW, and it will be written by The AOP.

– We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is out for the return of his King’s Court segment. Lawler talks about how we’ve seen a lot of Lana and Bobby Lashley as of late, and everyone has been talking about them. But one person who isn’t thrilled is Lana’s husband, Rusev. Lawler introduces Rusev and out he comes as the music hits.

Lawler says this is hard to talk about because he believes what happens in a marriage should stay there, but this involves public figures. Lawler says Lana and Lashley have really put everything out there in the public. Lawler goes on and gets the “What!?” treatment from some fans. Rusev tells them to stop because Lawler is a Hall of Famer. Lawler asks what Rusev thinks of this. Rusev says this is all Lashley’s fault, he’s poisoned Lana’s brand, and for that, he will be crushed. As far as Lana is concerned, Rusev says he may be a fool but he still wears his wedding band because every day he hopes they can move past this and live happily ever after. Lana and Lashley appear on the big screen.

Lana and Lashley are out at dinner. Lashley tells Rusev he wishes they could discuss this in person but his woman has needs. Lashley says he won’t make the same mistake Rusev did because Lana has needs and he will take care of them. Lana says dinner was delicious. They play around and flirt some. Lana says they are at her favorite restaurant but Rusev wouldn’t know because he never took her, despite her asking. Lana goes on bragging about Lashley. Lashley tells Rusev, “Out with the old and in with the new.” They love on each other some more before the Tron feed cuts out. Fans boo Lashley and Lana. Lawler asks Rusev what he thinks of what we just saw. Rusev says he wants to deliver his message in person and he knows right where they are. Rusev drops the mic and runs out of the ring.

– Still to come The Street Profits and a mystery partner vs. The OC. Also, Seth Rollins talks burning down the Funhouse.

– We see Zelina Vega backstage talking up Andrade. Back to commercial.

Sin Cara vs. Andrade

Back from the break and Zelina Vega comes out. Vega says Andrade’s music is a siren to let you know your career is in jeopardy. She brings up Sin Cara and says that means without a face, which is fitting because Cara will be leaving tonight without a face, and without a win. Vega goes on and says as good as Cara is, he will never be Andrade. Sin Cara is out next making his return to action. The announcers show us how Sin Cara has helped a lot in his community as of late, El Paso. The bell rings and they go at it to start.

Andrade strikes with chops and runs the ropes but Cara dropkicks him to the floor. Cara runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to drop Andrade on the floor. Cara brings it back and goes to the top for a crossbody. Andrade kicks out at 1. We see Humberto Carrillo watching backstage.

Cara and Andrade trade shots now. Vega grabs Cara’s leg while the referee isn’t looking, allowing Andrade to charge and attack him into the corner with a knee. Andrade with more offense in an opposite corner for a close 2 count as Vega cheers him on. More back and forth now. Cara counters and sends Andrade to the floor. Cara goes to the top and leaps out, taking Andrade back down on the outside. Vega looks on shocked as we go to commercial with Cara in control.

Back from the break and Andrade keeps control in the corner. Cara comes back with a springboard takedown. Cara with another springboard moonsault for a close 2 count. Cara with more offense and another pin attempt. Cara goes to the top but misses. Andrade sends Cara face-first into the turnbuckles. Vega rallies for Andrade now. He goes for the charging knees in the corner but Cara moves. Cara tries to capitalize but Andrade drives him into the mat for a 2 count. Andrade goes for the three suplexes and nails them, mocking WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero for boos.

Cara kicks out at 2. Andrade goes back to the top but Cara cuts him off. Cara with chops. Cara climbs up for a superplex but Andrade knocks him to the apron. Cara keeps fighting. Andrade grabs him but Cara keeps fighting. Cara ends up hitting a big powerbomb from the corner for another close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Andrade with the running knees in the corner but Cara kicks out once again. Vega screams out, frustrated. They trade shots again. Andrade charges with the knees again. More back and forth between the two. Cara recovers at ringside as Andrade argues with the referee and Vega takes advantage by coming off the apron and taking Cara down on the floor with a hurricanrana. Andrade brings it back in the ring and nails the Hammerlock DDT on Cara for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Vega joins Andrade in the ring as the music hits. We go to commercial and come back to the referee checking on Cara. We see Humberto Carrillo watching backstage again. Charly joins him and welcomes him to RAW. She asks his reaction to what we just saw in Andrade vs. Sin Cara. He has respect for Sin Cara but when you face Andrade, you have to face he and Zelina Vega at the same time, and they are awesome. Carrillo goes on and says Andrade could be a WWE Universal Champion, but not if he beats Andrade to it first. Carrillo goes on and says he knows he has a lot to prove, and also says something about being able to win the Universal Title but not burning things down like current champion Seth Rollins.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins is here. Also, the big six-man match. Back to commercial.

– The Street Profits are backstage hyping tonight’s six-man match. They tease their mystery partner and won’t reveal him, but he’s not a fan of AJ Styles either.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is creeping around backstage. He’s confronted by Sunil Singh. This distraction leads to Samir Singh rolling Truth up to win the title. The Singh Brothers run away.

– The announcers go over the WWE Crown Jewel card.

The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. We see how they won the titles from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode last week. Tom sends us to a video package on the breast cancer awareness campaign with Susan G. Komen, and then a break.

Back from the break and Charly is backstage with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. They’re looking forward to tonight’s opportunity and then winning the World Cup Turmoil match at Crown Jewel. Ryder and Hawkins head to the ring now as The Viking Raiders wait.

The bell rings and they go at it. Erik and Ivar with big double team moves early on, in and out of the ring. Things settle down some after Ryder and Hawkins get offense going. Hawkins comes in and works Erik over for a 2 count. Ryder and Hawkins with quick tags now. Hawkins tags in for the double team in their corner. Hawkins takes Erik down with a submission now. Ivar finally gets the tag and unloads on both opponents. Ivar with a big right to Hawkins and clothesline to Ryder.

Erik tags back in for the double teaming but Ryder saves Hawkins from getting tagged. Erik with a huge knee to Ryder’s face. Ivar tags back in and they hit the huge Viking Experience on Hawkins for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Vikings raise their titles in the air as the celebration continues.

– We go backstage to Lana and Bobby Lashley at dinner. The restaurant manager asks them to leave, and says he will pay the tab, but he heard Lana’s husband is on the way and he doesn’t want any trouble. Lashley says Rusev doesn’t have the ball to do anything, which Lana already knew. They laugh and the manager leaves.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage walking with his arm in a sling. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rusev shows up to the restaurant. He confronts Bobby Lashley and attacks as Lana screams, as do others in the restaurant. Guys dressed like police try to separate them. Officers take Rusev away as Lana yells at him, ordering the officers to take her husband to jail, telling him to have fun in jail. Lashley stands with Lana amid the chaos in the restaurant.

– We go to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio with his arm in a sling.

Rey gives a shout-out to Cleveland and says he’s training Cain Velasquez to get him ready to take the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. First, Rey wants to thank everyone. For the support for him and his son Dominick, for the outpouring of love and support his family has experienced, even before Lesnar attacked him and his son. A “you deserve it!” chant tries to get going. Rey says this love goes back to when he was thinking of retiring. Rey says he has so much to be thankful for, and he’s honored for the love fans have shown to he and his family. This is why he’s here tonight to say it straight from his family – the fans are his family. Which is why we are all going to celebrate together at Crown Jewel when Cain wins the WWE Title from that bastard Lesnar. Rey’s more-of-the-same promo is thankfully interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Heyman appears on the big screen and wonders if Rey would be saying these same words if his client was live in Cleveland. Of course he wouldn’t. Heyman says Rey knows Lesnar can’t be on RAW tonight because he was drafted to SmackDown. Heyman says he can’t be drafted anywhere, which is why he’s here tonight to deliver this message to Rey on behalf of Lesnar. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar will dominate at Crown Jewel, and take care of both of them, but Rey cuts him off and has strong words for him. Rey goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Shelton Benjamin. Shelton knocks Rey and Cain, and isn’t sure why Cain gets a WWE Title shot. Rey says this is about family but Shelton says Lesnar is his family. Shelton talks about his history with Lesnar and says besides Heyman, no one in WWE knows Lesnar better than him. Rey says Shelton h as this all mixed up. Shelton disagrees and says he wants to see what happens if he shoves Rey around. He pushes Rey. Shelton says maybe he will keep shoving Rey and get a title shot.

Shelton keeps shoving Rey and talking trash, backing him into the corner lightly slapping him. Rey can’t fight back but seems surprised by his former friend Shelton. Shelton asks where Rey’s buddy is now and what is Rey going to do. The music suddenly interrupts and out comes Cain to a pop. Cain enters the ring and stares Shelton down. Shelton tries for a takedown but it’s blocked. Cain shakes his head at Shelton. Cain slams Shelton and goes to work on him on the mat, also mounting him. Cain applies a Sleeper and Shelton taps after resisting, ending up on the floor as Cain and Rey stare out at him from the ring. Cain is all business and fans are standing, watching what is happening. Shelton clutches his throat while down on the outside. Shelton gets up and limps to the back as Rey and Cain watch from the ring.

– Charly Caruso is backstage and she introduces Seth Rollins. She says it seems like The Fiend has gotten inside his head. Rollins says maybe he has, but maybe Rollins has gotten in The Fiend’s head. Rollins says The Fiend is different, there’s an aura he can’t quite explain. He’s a little off and when you step in the ring with him, it changes you forever. Rollins stares off to the side and tells Charly to hold on a second. He walks over to Humberto Carrillo talking to a WWE staffer. Rollins says he heard what Humberto said earlier, and he did burn the Fun House down but he did what he had to do. Rollins says when you’re champion, you do what is right, not make the popular decisions. Rollins says he would burn the Fun House down again if he had to. Rollins said he heard Carrillo wanted to be champion one day, so welcome to RAW. Rollins suggests Carrillo have his first match on RAW against the champion tonight, and the match is on. Rollins walks off and Carrillo smiles. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see members of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns at ringside.

– The announcers show us highlights from last week’s Riyadh Season Opening Parade inn Saudi Arabia, which featured WWE props, floats and more to hype Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for this non-title match. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Carrillo with offense and an early pin attempt. More back and forth now. They tangle on the mat and Rollins keeps Carrillo grounded. They get back to their feet and Carrillo works on the arm. Rollins turns it around and goes for a single-leg Crab. Carrillo gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans chant “we want Wyatt!” now.

More back and forth and counters now. Rollins sends Carrillo to the floor and nails a suicide dive, sending Carrillo into the barrier. Rollins with more offense on the floor as the referee counts. Rollins with a big suplex on the floor as Carrillo yells out in pain. Rollins returns to the ring as the referee counts. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has Carrillo face-down in the middle of the ring. Rollins takes his time and keeps Carrillo grounded. Carrillo looks to mount offense but Rollins drops him. Rollins talks some more trash while easily controlling the match.

Carrillo lands o his feet from a counter and nails a jawbreaker. Carrillo with a kick to the face now. Carrillo keeps control and goes to the top but Rollins side-steps to counter. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Bray Wyatt again. Rollins springboards in with a knee to the face. Rollins goes on and hits a Buckle Bomb and a big superkick to the face. Carrillo still kicks out at 2 and Rollins can’t believe it.

Rollins plays to the crowd for some boos. Rollins cranks up as some fans chant “burn it down!” now. Carrillo side-steps the Stomp and rolls Carrillo for a 2 count. Carrillo with more kicks. Carrillo drops Rollins for a pop. Carrillo mounts more offense and goes to the top for a big moonsault and another close 2 count. Carrillo goes back to the top but Rollins gets his boot up and Carrillo hits it face-first.

Rollins comes right back with a superkick and a Stomp in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. We go to commercial. Rollins exits the ring with the title but turns around and walks back into the ring. His music stops as he stares Carrillo down. Carrillo quickly gets back to his feet. Rollins offers his hand and they shake.

– We see The OC backstage walking for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and R-Truth has a referee backstage, sneaking up on The Singh Brothers to win back the WWE 24/7 Title. He pins the wrong brother. The Singh Brothers run away with the title and Truth finally realizes that there are two of them.

The Street Profits vs. The OC

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The OC is out next – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see how The OC beat Ford and Dawkins down last week. AJ taunts The Profits for not being able to find a partner, asking if he’s invisible or imaginary, or if last week’s beatdown just scared away any potential partners, or maybe The Profits were lying about finding a teammate. AJ talks more trash and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway with no partner for Ford and Dawkins in sight. Vic says the show isn’t over yet, give them time. Ford starts off with Anderson and they go at it. Anderson takes control but Ford turns it around and dropkicks him to the floor. Anderson recovers but comes back in for another dropkick. Ford mounts him and unloads. Anderson goes back to the floor for a breather with AJ and Gallows. Anderson comes back in and Ford is right on him.

Dawkins tags in and they take out Anderson again. Gallows tags in and Anderson nails a flying shoulder tackle. Dawkins unloads on Gallows in the corner now as the referee backs him off. Dawkins runs into a stiff elbow. Gallows drops him with a big kick. Gallows keeps Dawkins grounded now. Dawkins fights up but can’t get out. Anderson tags in for the double team but Dawkins drops them both from the corner.

Ford tags back in and unloads on Anderson, then knocks Gallows off the apron. AJ distracts from the floor, allowing Anderson to take control and toss Ford over the top rope to the floor. Gallows follows up and levels Ford with a big boot on the outside. Anderson with a big jumping knee to Ford’s jaw on the floor. We go back to commercial with The OC in control.

Back from the break and Gallows has Ford grounded in the middle of the ring. Ford fights up and out, reaching for the tag but Gallows stops him. Gallows runs into a boot. Ford knocks Anderson off the apron. Gallows stops Ford from tagging once again. The OC is all smiles as they keep Ford in their corner. AJ is on the outside because this is strictly a 2-on-2 tag team match.

Anderson keeps Ford grounded in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Gallows tags back in and boots Ford while Anderson holds him. Ford looks to mount momentum now. They collide in the middle of the ring with clotheslines as Gallows and Ford go down. More back and forth now. Ford sends Anderson out of the ring to the floor and the crowd starts cheering Dawkins on as he tags in and unloads on both opponents. Gallows saves Anderson from a double team after Ford tagged in. Dawkins sends Gallows to the floor. Ford goes to the top. AJ runs up and pushes Ford off the top while Gallows has the referee distracted. AJ pushes Ford right into a Spinebuster from Anderson. Ford still kicks out at 2, surprising everyone.

The referee ends up ejecting AJ from ringside due to interference. AJ hits the apron to argue with the referee. The music suddenly hits while AJ is arguing with the referee. Out comes Kevin Owens to a huge pop. Owens rushes down the ramp as fans go wild.

Owens catches AJ at ringside at the bottom of the ramp and levels him with a big Stunner. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down AJ and Gallows at the bottom of the ramp. Ford tags in and hits a big Frogsplash on Anderson for the pin to win their debut.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Owens stands tall on the stage and salutes back at the ring as The Street Profits celebrate in the ring, their music playing. We go to replays. The Street Profits celebrate with fans at ringside and hit the crowd to celebrate with others in the crowd. RAW goes off the air with Ford and Dawkins celebrating with fans in the audience.

