– Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of RAW opens up with a Firefly Funhouse video package, showing recent happenings between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

– We’re live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for this non-title opener. Lynch takes the mic as fans chant for her. Lynch talks about expecting to kick Sasha Banks’ all over Colorado tonight but she can’t make it because of the last beating Becky gave her. Lynch says Banks is always trying to get away from her, but the woman she’s facing tonight, she can’t seem to get rid of, but there’s always a war when they face off in the ring. Lynch says she came to RAW tonight ready for a war, and to rip someone’s arm off. The music hits and out comes Charlotte Flair. Lynch will be fighting to secure the first Draft pick of the night for RAW, and Flair will be fighting to earn the pick for SmackDown.

Flair takes the mic and says maybe this nightmare will never end and she will get drafted to RAW so they can fight forever. Flair doesn’t want this match either. She goes on and says she doesn’t want fans to think she’s selfish with opportunities. She doesn’t even want to fight Lynch tonight, she just wants to be friends again. Flair says she misses Becky and just wants to be friends. Flair suckers Lynch in and drops her with a mic shot to the head. Flair talks some trash and they start brawling. Fans chant for Becky as referees hit the ring to break them up. The brawl spills to the floor as officials try to separate them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Lynch attacks and they brawl into the corner. Flair turns it around but Lynch clotheslines her coming out of the corner. Lynch fights back and takes Flair from corner to corner. Lynch unloads with kicks in the corner. Flair throws Becky in the corner and works her over with chops and boots. Becky counters a scoop slam and elbows Flair. Flair comes back with big chops.

Flair with a backslide for a 2 count. Lynch ducks a punch and goes for a roll-up. We get a quick stalemate and they go at it again. Lynch with shots in the corner and a springboard boot. Flair drops Lynch mid-move. Flair with a scissors around the neck, using them to slam Becky face-first into the mat. Flair keeps Lynch grounded with the scissors now, yelling out with a “Wooo!” to the crowd. Some fans try to rally for Lynch. Flair finally tosses her across the ring from the scissors. Flair kips up and rocks Lynch in the corner with a shot to the jaw. They tangle some more and Flair drops Lynch with a clubbing shot to the back of the head. Flair with a quick pin attempt. Lynch comes right back with a dropkick.

Flair sends Lynch face-first into the turnbuckles and then chops her several times in the corner. Flair slaps Lynch around and takes her time. They trade shots again and Flair drops her. Flair gets sent to the apron but she boots Becky and fights back. Lynch counters and kicks Flair from the apron to the floor for a pop. Lynch runs the ropes for a dive but puts on the brakes as Flair drops her. They tangle on the floor now. Flair drops Becky over her knee and sends her face-first into the ring post. We go to commercial as Lynch hits the floor.

Back from the break and Flair drops Lynch with a big chop. Flair kicks Lynch around and works her over. Lynch comes back with clotheslines and a dropkick now. Fans pop as Lynch continues with her comeback. Flair sends Lynch to the apron but Lynch rocks her with kicks. Lynch goes to the top with a missile dropkick but Flair kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Flair blocks a dropkick and applies a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Fans pop as the referee checks on Becky. Lynch gets close to the rope but Flair drags her back. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Lynch kicks her out of the ring, then kicks her back to the floor. Lynch leaps off the apron with a big right hand to the floor. Lynch brings it back in and comes off the top but Flair moves and she lands hard. Flair comes right back with a Natural Selection for a close 2 count. Flair can’t believe it.

Fans chant for Becky now and Flair isn’t happy. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but Lynch yanks her leg out, bringing her to the mat. Flair blocks the Disarm-Her and sends Lynch face-first into the turnbuckles. Flair follows up with a big boot but Becky still kicks out at 2. Flair is shocked. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Flair drops down on the knee and goes for the Figure Four but Becky kicks her off. Becky with a roll-up for a 2 count. They tangle and Becky drops Flair by her neck. Becky goes to the corner and leaps out with the leg drop but Flair still kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Becky some more. Becky signals for the end but Flair avoids the Disarm-Her. Flair comes right back with a big Spear for another close 2 count.

Flair is really frustrated now, laughing in disbelief. Becky comes from behind while Flair is sitting on the mat, surprised and frustrated, and rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch goes to ringside to grab her title and takes a victory lap as her music hits. She has earned the first Draft pick of the night for RAW. Flair looks on from the ring and she’s not happy. Lynch looks on from the ramp and talks trash back to the ring. Flair taunts back.

– Still to come, the Fury vs. Strowman contract, plus The Viking Raiders challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Also, the 2019 WWE Draft continues. The announcers go over the rules for the Draft.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, calling him a top projected pick for tonight. She brings up his unresolved issues with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and how he was drafted to SmackDown on Friday, and the possibility of being sent to the blue brand with Wyatt. Rollins gets a cheap pop from the local crowd and says Wyatt seems to go where he goes, which isn’t good for any of us. Rollins thought he put an end to this at Hell In a Cell because of the places he went to, which he isn’t proud of, but he did what he had to survive and he thought he ended it, but he’s not sure if The Fiend is human or what it will take to really end this. Rollins talks about how he escaped Wyatt on SmackDown. He says maybe he’s been going about this all along because he’s been trying to move on but The Fiend is just picking spots. Rollins says that stops tonight because he is going hunting for The Fiend. Wyatt promises to find Wyatt before the night is over, and then he will end this, he will burn this down. Rollins walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and stocks expert Jim Cramer hypes the WWE Draft picks. We get a look at FOX’s “War Room” with executives and Cleatus the robot.

– We go back to the arena and Stephanie McMahon comes out to the podium to announce the first round Draft picks for night two. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is staying on RAW. It’s also announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar goes to SmackDown. Charlotte Flair goes to RAW while all three members of The New Day stay on SmackDown. Andrade and Zelina Vega are going to RAW.

– We go to the Draft panel with Renee Young talking to Samoa Joe, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Beth Phoenix. They discuss the picks just revealed.

Andrade vs. Ali

We go to the ring and out comes Andrade and Zelina Vega. Vega says they weren’t drafted in the same round as Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins, they were drafted into the round with Andrade. Vega says things are about to change. She warns the RAW roster that they will all now have the privilege of suffering a loss to Andrade, and they should rejoice that. Andrade enters the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali is out as the match is underway. They go back and forth for a few minutes. Andrade turns it around with a big dropkick as Vega looks on from ringside. Andrade with chops now. Andrade works on the arm but Ali kicks him in the head. Ali with an uppercut. Ali climbs up top but Andrade shoves him to the floor.

Andrade stands tall in the middle of the ring to pose. Andrade follows as Vega taunts Ali on the outside. Andrade keeps control on the outside and launches Ali shoulder-first into the ring post. Andrade breaks the count and brings Ali back in. Andrade with an armbar over the bottom rope now. Vega smiles and cheers him on. Andrade brings it back in and stomps away on Ali. Ali fires back with big chops but Andrade decks him. Andrade sends Ali into the corner and runs with a big knee to the face. Andrade covers for a 2 count.

Vic has breaking news – Bray Wyatt is promising a new Firefly Funhouse segment in response to Seth Rollins saying he will hunt him tonight. Ali looks to mount a comeback but Andrade shuts him down. Andrade gets sent to the apron but he applies another armbar on the ropes as the referee counts. Ali ends up sending Andrade out to the floor. He lands hard and clutches his knee.

Ali charges for a dive but Vega jumps on the apron and he puts the brakes on. Ali runs the ropes again ad this time leaps over Vega, taking Andrade back down on the floor. Vega ends up taking Ali down from the apron to the floor. Andrade brings Ali back into the ring and nails the Hammerlock DDT for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Vega enters the ring to stand tall with Andrade.

– We go back to Stephanie McMahon on the stage for the second round of tonight’s picks. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are going to RAW. Daniel Bryan is staying on SmackDown. We see inside the USA Network “War Room” and they’re not happy about missing out on Bryan. Rusev is going to RAW. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is staying on the blue brand, and Aleister Black is going to RAW.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a SNL Weekend Update segment with WrestleMania 35 stars Colin Jost and Michael Che. They talk WWE, Braun Strowman and tonight’s Draft. We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Mike Rome does formal ring introductions.

Ziggler starts off with Erik. Ivar and Roode get involved as The Vikings dominate early on. They double team Ziggler in the ring now. Ivar with a big top rope splash for a close 2 count as Roode makes the save. Ziggler comes back in with Ivar and dropkicks him. Ivar drops Ziggler and tags in Erik as Roode runs in. Erik fights Roode off but Ziggler chops his knee out from behind. Roode tags in and stomps on Erik as Ziggler keeps him down. Roode works over Erik in the corner now. Ziggler tags in for some double teaming.

Erik fights both opponents off. Erik charges but Ziggler sends him to the floor. Roode sends Erik face-first into the ring post. Ziggler follows and hits a big Zig Zag into steel chairs against the barrier. We go to commercial with Erik down near the timekeeper’s area.

Back from the break and Ziggler takes Erik back down and applies a Sleeper, keeping him grounded. Ziggler stops Erik from tagging and in comes Roode again. Roode puts the boots to Erik in the corner and taunts Ivar. Erik takes advantage of Roode’s attention being on Ivar, and nails him. Roode quickly turns it back around and in comes Ziggler. Ziggler drops another big elbow on Erik and talks some trash while working him over.

Erik finally drops Ziggler with a big forearm. Ivar rallies fans from the apron. Roode tags in as does Ivar. Ivar unloads on both of the champions. Ivar slams Ziggler and nails a low crossbody for a pop. Ivar squashes Roode in the corner. Ivar with a cartwheel and a big shot to Ziggler for another pop. Erik tags back in and they go to double team Roode but Roode sends Ivar to the floor, then Ivar into the ring post off the distraction. Roode rolls Ivar for a close 2 count.

Ziggler tags in and nails a Zig Zag – Spinebuster double team combo on Erik but he kicks out just in time. Ziggler can’t believe it. Ziggler charges but Erik catches him. Ziggler with a thumb to the eye and a Fame-asser in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count on Erik. Erik looks for a tag but Ivar is still down on the outside. Roode tags in and works over Erik in the corner. Ziggler joins him for the double team. Erik fights both opponents off. Ziggler superkicks him into a Glorious DDT but Ivar makes the save at the 2 count. Fans rally and chant for The Vikings now. Ziggler tags in for the double team but Erik slides out. Ivar tags in and runs over both opponents. Ivar with a springboard back elbow to drop Roode and Ziggler at once for a pop. Erik tags in for The Viking Experience double team on Ziggler for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays and come back to The Vikings celebrating their title win.

– Still to come, the WWE Draft continues. Also, Natalya and a mystery partner will face The Kabuki Warriors. The announcers plug WWE’s partnership with Susan G. Komen and we go back to commercial.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage. They tout being the first tag team to hold the titles from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, WWE NXT and now RAW.

– We see the NHL on NBC hosts hyping the WWE Draft picks.

– Stephanie McMahon is on the stage to announce round three of tonight’s Draft picks. Cedric Alexander is staying on RAW. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn are staying on SmackDown. We get a look at the FOX “War Room” celebrating the Nakamura pick. Humberto Carrillo is going to RAW while Ali is staying on SmackDown. Erick Rowan is going to RAW.

Aleister Black vs. Eric Young

We go to the ring and new RAW Superstar Aleister Black makes his way to the ring. New red brand Superstar Eric Young is in the ring waiting.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth. Black gets the upperhand and hits a big moonsault, landing on his feet. Black poses and goes for Black Mass but Young avoids it, going to the floor to re-group. Black takes a seat in the middle of the ring and stares down Young while he thinks about coming back in the ring.

Young comes to the apron but Black lands a big kick. Young drops Black over the top rope and fights his way in but Black nails a big running knee. They tangle and Black ends up applying his new Dark Ritual submission for the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall as we go to replays. Black stares at the camera as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie McMahon is back on the stage for more Draft picks. Buddy Murphy is going to RAW while Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are going to SmackDown. Jinder Mahal is going to RAW. Carmella is staying on SmackDown but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is going to RAW. We see the “War Room” reacting to Truth’s selection.

– The Street Profits are backstage hyping up RAW when they’re interrupted by The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ mentions them being on RAW now. AJ wonders why USA drafted The Street Profits to be the unofficial hosts while The OC is already here. AJ tells them to enjoy the spot they’ve carved out but remember RAW belongs to The OC. The OC leaves but turns right around and attacks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The OC destroys The Street Profits. They walk off as officials check on Ford and Dawkins.

Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet. We see a backstage pre-recorded promo where Ricochet talks about how he will continue to overcome obstacles on RAW and prove that superheroes are real. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shelton Benjamin is waiting in the ring. The bell hits and they go at it. Ricochet sends Benjamin to the floor early on but he comes back in. Benjamin turns it around after dropping Ricochet face-first on the mat. Benjamin with more strikes in the middle of the ring. They tangle and Benjamin drops Ricochet with a big kick to the face for a close 2 count.

Benjamin keeps Ricochet grounded with a body scissors now. Ricochet gets free but Benjamin shuts his comeback attempt down. Ricochet keeps going and finally drops Benjamin with kicks. Ricochet avoids a charge by going to the apron. Ricochet fights in from the apron with a big kick.

Ricochet springboards in from the apron and hits a flying clothesline. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet keeps control and goes to the apron but Benjamin rocks him and drives knees into him. Ricochet with a big kick from the apron out of nowhere. Ricochet goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Benjamin jumps up to the top and goes for a belly-to-belly superplex but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet follows up with a Recoil for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet looks on from the ramp as the referee checks on Benjamin.

– Vic leads us to a video package on Tyson Fury. Still to come, Lawler will moderate the contract signing between Fury and Braun Strowman.

– The camera cuts to a spa somewhere as Lana is getting a massage from a female masseuse. The woman asks how the massage is, and Lana says she likes it harder. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lana is still face-down on the massage table at her local spa. The female masseuse says she can go deeper with the massage if Lana wants. Lana says yes, she likes it deep. The masseuse leaves and in comes Bobby Lashley with nothing but a towel on. Lashley starts massaging Lana’s legs, under her robe, and she likes that, she likes his gentle touch. Rusev was never that good. Lashley is having fun, but Rusev probably isn’t. Lana suggests she flips over. Lashley raises her robe and watches as she turns over on her back. He is all smiles. Lashley continues the massage as we cut back to the arena.

– We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is out with a contract signing setup. Lawler mentions how Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman was announced for WWE Crown Jewel during last Friday’s press conference in Las Vegas. Lawler hypes the match and says he’s ready to make this match official. Lawler introduces The Monster Among Men first and out he comes to a pop.

Strowman enters the ring and shakes hands with The King. Lawler introduces heavyweight boxer Fury next and out he comes. Fury also shakes hands with Lawler. Lawler says they have promised not to have a repeat of last Friday. Fans boo that. Fury and Strowman take their seats at the table now. Strowman knows a lot more about Fury. He knows he’s tough and all that, but he also knows Fury has a big ego. Strowman says Fury came to the FOX premiere to take his spotlight, but he will be damned if Fury uses him as a stepping stone in his career. Strowman says Fury is stepping into his world at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and he will slam Fury, then hand him his first loss. Strowman says the funny thins about it is that there’s not a damn thing Fury can do about it. Strowman says Fury is going to get these hands. He signs the contract.

Fury goes to speak but he signs the contract first. Fury says he was at SmackDown with his family to see Strowman, because Strowman is all Fury’s kids have talked about for months. Some fans give Fury the “What?!” treatment. Fury says he’s not out of his element in any ring, and he will prove that at Crown Jewel. Fury says Strowman will be on his back because he will knock him out. They stand up and face off as fans cheer them on. Strowman slams his fists through the announce table to break it. He yells out and raises his arms up while staring at Fury. Fury takes the ink pen used for the contract and tries to break it, but can’t. He finally snaps it in a bit of comedy. Fury laughs and turns his back on Strowman, making his exit from the ring but stopping to take one last look at Strowman. Strowman stares back at Fury exits the ring to his music. Fans give Fury a mixed reaction as he heads up the ramp and turns back to wave. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get Draft hype from NBC’s Al Roker and Willie Geist.

– Stephanie McMahon is on the stage to announce fifth round Draft picks. Samoa Joe is staying on RAW while The Miz is going to SmackDown. Akira Tozawa is going to RAW. King Baron Corbin is going to SmackDown and Shelton Benjamin is going to RAW.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out first comes Buddy Murphy. Cedric Alexander is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. They trade moves and counters for a few minutes before we get a stalemate. Cedric looks for a handshake while Murphy talks trash and slaps him. They go at it again and Cedric nails an elbow. Murphy launches Cedric face-first into the turnbuckles.

More back and forth now. Murphy ends up knocking Cedric out of the ring and to the floor. Cedric lands hard as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy eats a big kick from Cedric. Murphy comes right back and knocks Cedric out of the ring with a big knee strike. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cedric back down on the floor. Murphy brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Murphy flies with double knees but Cedric still kicks out at 2.

Murphy catches a superkick but Cedric comes right back and drops him with an elbow. Murphy looks to be out but he rolls out of the ring for a breather. Cedric runs and nails a dropkick through the ropes, sending Murphy into the barrier. Cedric runs the ropes again and nails a suicide dive, sending Murphy back into the barrier. They bring it back in and Cedric nails a springboard Flatliner. Murphy still kicks out at 2 and Cedric can’t believe it.

Cedric gets up first and goes for a Lumbar Check but it’s blocked. Cedric tries again but Murphy lands on his feet. They trade more shots as Murphy goes to the top. Cedric climbs up but Murphy slides out and superkicks Cedric in the face. Murphy with a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Cedric still kicks out. Murphy immediately follows up with Murphy’s Law for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Murphy has his arm raised while standing over Cedric.

– The announcers plug WWE Crown Jewel and the WWE Network. New subscribers will get Crown Jewel for free. They go over the Crown Jewel card. It’s revealed that Ricochet has been added to Team Hogan while Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura have been added to Team Flair. It’s also announced that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will defend against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– The Street Profits are backstage. Montez Ford is ready to fight The OC but Angelo Dawkins suggests they find a partner, but they keep it a mystery until it’s time. Ford says they want all the smoke. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie McMahon is out to the Draft podium for the sixth and final round of the night. Rey Mysterio is staying on RAW. We see the USA “War Room” celebrating Rey’s pick. Chad Gable is staying on SmackDown. Titus O’Neil is staying on RAW and Elias is staying on SmackDown. Liv Morgan is going to RAW.

– We go back to the Draft panel to discuss the recent picks. Booker T teases a “blockbuster trade” to be made in the next 24 hours.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya and Lacey Evans

We go to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka and Kairi Sane. Natalya is out next to the stage with a mic. She said she was asked to pick a tag team partner and she chose someone who has taken her to the limit. She goes on with praise for her mystery partner and then introduces Lacey Evans. They march to the ring together for this non-title match and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Evans and Sane go at it. Sane lands offense but Evans turns it around and delivers a big kick to the floor. Evans follows to the floor but Sane drops her with a back fist. Sane with another big move on the floor to keep Evans down. Sane distracts the referee while Asuka launches Evans into the barrier for a pop. They bring it back in the ring and Sane keeps Evans grounded in a submission. Evans turns it around and mounts Sane with strikes.

They get to their feet and Sane works on the arm, tagging in Asuka for the double team shot to the arm from the top. Asuka drops Evans with a kick now. Evans with more kicks to the head. Asuka works on Evans’ arm as Natalya reaches for the tag. Asuka charges but Evans moves and drops her. Natalya finally tags in and unloads on Asuka. They tangle and Natalya hits a Germans suplex. Sane gets knocked to the floor by Natalya. Asuka counters the Sharpshooter and goes for a heel hook. Natalya turns it around and they trade more counters and quick pin attempts.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter again and this time it’s locked in for a pop. Asuka tries to get the bottom rope but Natalya re-positions her. Sane runs in and breaks the hold with a bulldog to Natalya. Asuka knocks Natalya off the apron to the floor with a big Hip Attack. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka has Natalya in an arm submission. Natalya turns it around and hits a basement dropkick. Asuka gets on Natalya’s back while she’s down and applies another submission. Asuka transitions into an armbar. Natalya with a 2 count. Asuka stomps Natalya as Evans waits for a tag. Asuka stomps away on Natalya while taunting Evans. Asuka grounds Natalya with another submission. Asuka continues to kick Natalya around and dominate her. Natalya gets up and fights back. Asuka stops her from tagging again. Asuka knocks Evans off the apron with a cheap shot.

Natalya with another right hand to Asuka but she rolls to the wrong corner. Sane tags in for a double suplex and they hit it. Sane with a 2 count. Sane goes right into a body scissors to keep Natalya down. Natalya tries to break free, pounding on Sane. Sane turns that into another submission. Natalya powers up into a big suplex. Evans finally tags in and unloads on Sane, then knocks Asuka off the apron. Evans with a neckbreaker on Sane. Evans keeps control for a 2 count. Evans launches Sane into the turnbuckles. Evans with more power moves and a 2 count on Sane. Evans goes to the top and kicks Asuka away as she approaches on the apron. Sane takes advantage and knocks Evans upside down into a Tree of Woe. Sane goes to the top and hits the big double stomp on Evans while she’s upside down. Natalya breaks Sane’s pin attempt up. Sane tosses Natalya t the floor. Sane charges at Evans with a big fist in the corner. Sane goes to the top and tags Asuka in. Sane charges but rolls through as Evans moves. Evans with a Woman’s Right to drop Sane. Asuka takes advantage of being legal and gets the pin on Evans for the win.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

– After the match, Sane and Asuka go to the floor to celebrate.

– We immediately cut to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse. Some fans are booing in the arena, perhaps at the last match running until 10:57. Wyatt says he saw Seth Rollins. He goes on and Ramblin’ Rabbit pops up to say Rollins is almost here. Rabbit is scared. Wyatt tells him to go play because everything is fine, because “he” keeps us safe. Rollins suddenly attacks Wyatt from behind and beats him down in the Funhouse. Rollins rips some of the photos off the wall. Wyatt pops back up and screams in Rollins’ face. Wyatt asks why Seth is doing this to him. He begs, please. Rollins responds by beating Wyatt up some more. Fans mostly boo in the arena. Rollins says it’s time to burn it down. Rollins sets fire to a table and then turns it over. The Funhouse starts to burn as we see flashes of The Fiend on the screen. We hear Wyatt’s laugh echo out as the Funhouse goes up in flames. RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.