– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain from last week’s show. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

– We’re live on the USA Network, apparently on a slight tape delay from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The pyro goes off inside the arena as Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins as Mike Rome does the introductions. We get a look at the announcers discussing Rollins as he enters the ring.

Rollins takes the mic and introduces the first two men who have chosen to live on the right side of history – The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Fans boo as the music hits and out comes AOP to the ring. Rollins takes the mic and goes on about how he first came to RAW and was seen as the future by everyone – fans, critics, people in the back, management, everyone. Then all of a sudden the mood changed and people started to question his leadership as if he had done something wrong. Rollins says being a leader isn’t about being a cool and making the popular decisions, it’s about making decisions for the sake of progress. That’s not easy for everyone to understand and Kevin Owens is a perfect example of that. He says what happened to Owens last week was tragic but he did it to himself. Rollins says Owens resisted and became an example.

Rollins goes on about how he’s always truthful with the fans and that will never change. He says this might be hard for some to accept, but he is a leader. Some fans boo and some cheer. Bigger than that, he is a visionary and will be the man that leads this brand and this industry into the next decade and beyond. Rollins says whether we like it or not, we are coming with him, by hook or by crook, he will drag us kicking and screaming into 2020. He will impose his will. If you resist, AOP will enforce his will. Rollins says there’s something else he needs to address with everyone tonight. It won’t be a popular decision but he has a score to settle and he guarantees that one way or the other, it will be settled by the end of tonight. Fans won’t like it. Rollins warns in advance, for what they have to do tonight, he’s sorry. Rollins drops the mic and heads to the back with AOP.

– We go back to the announcers and Joe has big praise for AOP. There will be more from Seth Rollins and AOP later tonight.

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

We go to the ring for this non-title match and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring and we get a look at how they fought Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after issuing an Open Challenge at WWE TLC on Sunday, which ended in a Double Count Out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come Gallows and Anderson to the stage. They yell at the crowd to shut up and listen. Fans boo them. Anderson says they will be the first to admit that The Vikings are the most unstoppable tag team to hit WWE in decades, but there’s only one tag team that holds a 1-2-3 victory over The Vikings, and that’s The OC. They go on about last night’s match and how The Vikings risked themselves with flying moves to make sure they didn’t lose a second time to The OC. Gallows goes on and calls them ugly, and says The OC is the best tag team in the world. We see their World Cup trophy at ringside as they hit the ring and we get the bell.

Gallows starts off with Ivar and they go at it. They try to knock each other over. Gallows with a big kick and an uppercut to drop Ivar to one knee. Anderson tags in but Ivar rams him into the corner. Erik tags in for the stiff double team moves on Anderson. Erik stares at Gallows while keeping Anderson down with a big knee. Erik manhandles Anderson some more and tags in Ivar for another double team.

Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a pop. Ivar clubs Anderson a few times around the ring. Erik tags back in for another double team. Erik beats Anderson some more and hits a long vertical suplex. Erik finally drops him in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Erik keeps Anderson down by his arm now. Anderson fights out and in comes Gallows with a thumb to the eye. Erik and Gallows run the ropes now. Erik knocks Gallows out of the ring with a forearm. Erik runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Gallows meets him at the ropes with a big forearm. Gallows brings Erik out and launches him into the barrier with a fall-away slam. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson catches Erik with a big Spinebuster for a quick pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Gallows tags in for the double team. Gallows backs Erik into the corner and unloads with lefts and rights. Gallows charges and knocks Erik back down for another close 2 count. Gallows drives elbows into Erik while he’s down. Gallows grounds Erik now and works him over.

Erik tries to resist but Gallows beats him down and hits a belly-to-back suplex in the middle of the ring. Anderson tags in and works Erik over, talking trash and playing to the crowd for boos. Erik fight it out. Anderson with more elbows. More back and forth. Ivar tags in and unloads on Anderson. Ivar with a big splash, then a shot to Gallows to send him off the apron. Ivar avoids another move and levels Anderson with a clothesline. Ivar stands tall for a big pop. Ivar goes on and hits a big shot in the corner for a close 2 count as Gallows makes the save. Anderson dodges a shot from Ivar and hits him with the neckbreaker.

Gallows comes back in and they hit another neckbreaker on Ivar. Gallows covers for a 2 count. Ivar finally takes them both down. Erik is back up now. The Vikings run the ropes and leap out together, taking their opponents down on the floor. Ivar and Erik stand tall and pose for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar fights Gallows out of a corner. Gallows drops him. Anderson tags in for the double team kick for the close 2 count. Ivar fights back and in comes Erik. Gallows also comes in but Erik unloads on him. Erik launches Gallows. Anderson charges but Erik drops him and delivers a big knee. Erik yells out. Ivar tags back in and they take out Gallows with a big double team. Erik launches his partner at Gallows’ head while he’s down in the corner. Gallows still kicks out at 2.

Erik tags back in but Gallows avoids the double team and fights. Anderson comes in and levels Erik. Erik catches Anderson as he charges. Ivar tags in as Erik hits a Spinebuster on Anderson. Ivar goes to the top but Gallows approaches. Ivar sends him to the floor. Ivar wastes some time but re-positions for a big moonsault. Gallows pulls Anderson to safety and Ivar lands hard. Anderson knocks Erik off the apron. They hit a Magic Killer on Ivar for the non-title win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, Joe jumped the gun and announced The OC as new champions but this was non-title. Gallows and Anderson head out as their music hits. We see the champions recovering as they air replays. Vic repeats how this was just the second loss for The Vikings. The OC celebrates on the ramp as The Vikings look on from the ring, still wanting a fight.

– The announcers show us post-RAW footage of Sarah Schreiber trying to find out what’s in Erick Rowan’s pet cage last week. He told her to mind her business. We see Rowan walking backstage with the cage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and AJ Styles is celebrating with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the back. AJ says now he’s going to beat Randy Orton and not just destroy him tonight, but end his career. AJ says he will see Gallows and Anderson in the winner’s circle. He calls them the best tag team in the world.

Erick Rowan vs. Dante Leon

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. A local enhancement talent waits in the ring – Dante Leon.

The bell rings and Rowan laughs at Leon. Leon tries to run away but Rowan meets him on the floor. Leon tries to run the other way but Rowan isn’t letting him by. Leon crawls under the ring and Rowan goes after him. Leon comes out the other side of the ring and eyes the pet cage. Rowan stares him down and runs over. Leon runs away but falls. He goes for the barrier but Rowan stops him and lays him out at ringside.

Rowan tosses Leon back in the ring and hits him with the Iron Claw slam. Fans chant “one more time!” now. Rowan delivers another Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring, then puts a boot on him to get the pin.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. He goes right for the cage as we get replays from the squash. Rowan heads up the ramp with the cage, stopping to look back at the crowd.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Andrade and Zelina Vega. She says Andrade would be a favorite in tonight’s Gauntlet Match to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, but Humberto Carrillo is also in the match and he has two wins over Andrade. Andrade responds in Spanish. Andrade walks off. Vega mocks Charly and says the loss was the best and worst thing that happened to Carrillo because now they take him seriously and when they decide to make this right to come for him, she will make sure to wear high heels so he hears her footsteps and has time to repent. Andrade comes back over and speaks into the mic, still in Spanish. Andrade and Vega walk off.

– Still to come, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new teaser vignette for Liv Morgan’s “makeover” and return to RAW.

– We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. They are all smiles. Vic shows us stills from Lashley’s Tables Match win over Rusev at WWE TLC last night.

Lana takes the mic first and says she knows a lot of the people were busy scrolling her Instagram yesterday, but her hot boyfriend had a very important match at TLC. She goes on about how Lashley crushed and destroyed his opponent at TLC, putting him through a table. She officially announces the winner – her hot, hot boyfriend, Bobby Lashley. Lashley hits the corner to pose but fans boo him. Lana calls him beautiful and says no one will ever compare to how gorgeous, beautiful and wonderful he is. Lashley takes bows as Lana goes on about him.

Lana talks about how Lashley gives her butterflies but a “Rusev Day!” chant interrupts. Lana asks them to be quiet because they’re just trying to move on. She says the reality is that Rusev Day is dead. Lana goes on about her love for Lashley. She wants the world to know how much she loves him. Fans chant “Bobby sucks!” and she yells back that he does not suck, you suck. Lana pulls out a ring as the boos get louder. Lana wants to ask Lashley to ask her to marry him. Lashley looks a little surprised.

Lashley says he doesn’t like it when anyone tell him what to do. Some fans pop. Lana looks like she’s about to cry, holding the ring out. Lashley finishes his sentence and says “except you.” Lashley drops to one knee and goes on about how beautiful Lana is, calling her the most amazing female wrestler in WWE history. He knows they will be the most amazing power couple WWE has ever seen. Lashley pops the question and Lana says he’s so romantic, he did it exactly how she had him rehearse. Lana jumps up and down, saying yes, yes she will marry him, yes she will allow him to marry her. This will be the most ravishing wedding in the world, and it will happen on Lana Day. Fans continue to boo as they start kissing in the middle of the ring. Lashley’s music hits as they celebrate the engagement.

– The announcers plug the WWE 365 documentary on Seth Rollins, which premieres on the WWE Network this Sunday at 8pm ET. We see what happened earlier tonight with Rollins and AOP.

– Still to come, a Gauntlet Match to determine a new #1 contender to Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Progressive commercial with classic footage of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

Gauntlet Match to Determine New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio: R-Truth vs. Matt Hardy vs. Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Ricochet

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The winner of this Gauntlet Match will earn a title shot from WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio at a later date. Truth raps a longer song for this entrance. Truth takes the mic and says he wouldn’t be where he’s at if it weren’t for his childhood hero John Cena. Truth recalls Cena’s US Title Open Challenges on Saturday mornings. Truth says that’s why he will become the first-ever WWE United States European 24/7 1-95 Down South Television Champion, and there may have been a few more names thrown in there. Truth says he’s taking both titles to WrestleMania. He wants to know where the other participants are out. The music hits and out comes Akira Tozawa next as Rome goes over the rules.

The bell rings and they lock up. Tozawa takes control first. Tozawa shows Truth up some as they both play to the crowd. They lock up again and go at it. Truth drops Tozawa with a few shoulders. Truth shows Tozawa up some now, then dances a bit. Truth with an elbow to drop Tozawa. Truth charges into the corner but Tozawa moves. Truth hits the ring post hard and lands out on the floor. Tozawa goes to the apron and nails a big cannonball from the apron into Truth and the barrier. Vic confirms that the 24/7 Title rules are suspended in this match as long as Truth is eligible.

Tozawa brings it back into the ring and hits a big missile dropkick from the top. Truth kicks out at 2. We see Mysterio watching the match backstage. Truth and Tozawa tangle some more. Tozawa gets the pin and Truth has been eliminated. Truth immediately retreats with the 24/7 Title as a group of Superstars runs down the ramp. They chase him through the crowd and to the back. Out next comes Ricochet to go at it with Tozawa. Ricochet and Tozawa stare each other down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they go at it. Tozawa takes it to the corner. They run the ropes again and trade more counters. Ricochet connects with a dropkick to send Tozawa out of the ring. Ricochet runs the ropes but Tozawa runs back in and kicks him in the head, sending him out. Tozawa runs the ropes and hits a big suicide dive. Tozawa goes back in and hits another big dive to the floor.

More back and forth now. Tozawa with more offense. Tozawa goes to the top but Ricochet dropkicks him in mid-air. We see Rey watching backstage again. Ricochet keeps Tozawa grounded now. Ricochet with a 2 count. Ricochet with a unique submission on his feet in the middle of the ring. Tozawa resists but Ricochet drives him into the mat for another close 2 count. Tozawa catches Ricochet in a submission on their feet now. Ricochet fights out and nails an enziguri. More back and forth between the two. Tozawa with a big German suplex for another close pin attempt. Tozawa tries to rally the crowd as he goes back for another German. Ricochet fights him off with elbows and a chop. Ricochet lands another big kick and then springboards in with a flying clothesline. Tozawa catches Ricochet out of nowhere with a close 2 count. Tozawa with a superkick. Tozawa goes to the top but is forced to roll through. Ricochet comes back but Tozawa keeps fighting. Ricochet nails a Recoil for the pin to eliminate Tozawa. Matt Hardy is out next as a “Delete!” chant starts up. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Hardy goes right for the Side Effect but Ricochet kicks out at 2. Matt smiles and takes Ricochet to the corner for a pop. Matt keeps control and whips Ricochet across the ring. Matt slams Ricochet’s face into the turnbuckles over and over. Matt plays to the crowd for a pop before going back to work, using the ropes. We see Rey backstage watching the match again while shining the title up. Matt drops Ricochet again for another close pin attempt. Matt takes Ricochet to the top and hits a superplex for another 2 count.

Matt keeps control and back-drops Ricochet in the middle of the ring. Ricochet still kicks out at 2. Matt mounts Ricochet for a few right hands. Matt focuses on the neck now, setting Ricochet up for a Twist of Fate. Matt sends Ricochet into the corner but runs into a back elbow. Matt goes for a Razor’s Edge and hits a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Ricochet still kicks out at 2 and Matt shows some frustration now. Matt sends him into the corner but gets rocked with an enziguri. Ricochet rolls into a big dropkick but they’re both down now. Ricochet tries to rally. They get up and go at it. Ricochet connects twice and hits a head scissors takedown. Ricochet gets hyped up and keeps control into the corner. Ricochet with another big kick to the face to send Hardy back down. Ricochet springboards in from the apron but Matt catches him with a Side Effect for a close 2 count.

Hardy wastes some time but goes back to the top for a moonsault. Ricochet moves and Matt lands hard. Ricochet hits the standing Shooting Star Press but Matt kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes back to the top but has to roll through as Matt moves. Ricochet with a kick. Ricochet blocks a Twist of Fate and rolls Matt up for the pin. Matt has been eliminated. There’s some confusion over whether or not this was a 3 count, but the referee confirms it to Ricochet. The replay also shows it was. Matt isn’t happy at ringside but he makes his exit. The music hits and out next comes Humberto Carrillo. Ricochet tries to recover in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they shake hands as we get the bell. Ricochet immediately goes for a roll-up for a pin attempt. Humberto kicks out at 2. They unload and Carrillo nails a dropkick. Ricochet fights back. More back and forth with counters and strikes. Carrillo rocks Ricochet and then sends him out to the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes and flies out, taking Ricochet down on the floor with a corkscrew. Carrillo brings it back into the ring and keeps control. They tangle on the mat some more. Carrillo grounds Ricochet as we see Rey watching in the back again. They unload with more strikes but Carrillo goes back to the hurt arm and sends Ricochet down. Carrillo covers for another 2 count.

More back and forth on their feet now. Ricochet sends Carrillo into the corner but gets sent to the apron. Ricochet fights back in and rolls Carrillo for a 2 count. Carrillo rocks Ricochet but Ricochet catches him and drives him into the mat for another pin attempt. We see Zelina Vega come walking out to the stage now. Carrillo and Ricochet are both down on the mat as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get more offense between the two. Ricochet unloads in the middle of the ring as Vega looks on from the stage. Carrillo ends up going to the top for the moonsault but has to land on his feet. Ricochet unloads now and hits an enziguri. Carrillo with a pump kick. Ricochet with a big kick of his own. More back and forth until they both tumble over the top rope to the floor. Vega smiles from the stage. They both barely make it back into the ring as the referee counts. More back and forth and big shots between the two. Ricochet goes for a superplex and nails it for a big pop. They slowly get back up and trade shots in the middle of the ring, digging deep to keep fighting. Ricochet ends up hitting a Northern Lights suplex and holding it for another suplex. Carrillo still kicks out at 2 and Ricochet shows some frustration now. Both are still down on the mat.

Carrillo rocks Ricochet in the corner with a kick and a forearm as he’s on the top. Carrillo climbs up but Ricochet knocks him down. Carrillo comes back up but Ricochet gets him on his shoulders. They end up on the mat as Ricochet lands on his feet and hits a pump kick to the jaw. More back and forth and counters. Carrillo connects with a kick to the jaw off the ropes. Carrillo drops Ricochet and goes back tot he top, nailing the big moonsault. Carrillo covers for the pin and Ricochet has been eliminated. We go back to Vega on the stage as the music hits and out comes Andrade, the sixth and final competitors in the match. Andrade suddenly attacks Carrillo from behind and beats him down. Vega walks to the ring as Andrade unloads in the corner, stopping to take his robe off.

Andrade delivers the big running knees to the face in the corner. Vega cheers him on from ringside. Andrade with more running knees into the corner. Andrade tosses Carrillo out of the ring to the floor. Andrade follows and pulls the padding back to expose the concrete floor. Andrade talks trash and slaps Carrillo in the face. Andrade launches Carrillo into the barrier. Andrade goes for the double underhook DDT on the concrete and he hits it. Vega cheers him on as Andrade talks more trash to Carrillo. Mysterio comes down the ramp now. Rey checks on Carrillo as Andrade and Vega back off, walking through the crowd to show off. A referee checks on Carrillo as Rey calls for help from the back. Carrillo is still down on the concrete as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carrillo is being stretchered out of the arena. There’s no sign of Andrade. Mysterio is still at ringside. No winner was announced.

– The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins with The Authors of Pain as Humberto Carrillo is being stretchered to the back. They walk past Carrillo on the stage as WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio watches from the ramp.

Rey sees that Rollins is carrying the steel pipe that he gave to Kevin Owens last week. Rey hits the ring to wait for a fight. Akam and Rezar enter the ring and Rey gets beat down. Rollins enters and says they didn’t come to fight, they just found Rey’s pipe and came to give it back to him. Fans boo as Rollins gives the pipe to Rey and tells him to have at it. AOP double teams Rey again. Rollins taunts Rey some more and says tonight is his lucky night, he’s going to spare Rey. Rollins says Rey owes him one for this, then tosses the mic and goes to leave. Rollins’ music hits but he turns and delivers a Stomp to Rey to keep him down. Fans boo as Rollins exits the ring with AOP. Rey is face-down in the ring. We get a replay and come back to referees checking on Rey. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Rey Mysterio. Charly is with Seth Rollins and AOP backstage. Rollins says it’s time to show more dominance. He challenges Rey to a title match for next Monday’s RAW.

– We go to pre-recorded comments from Randy Orton on how he will take out AJ Styles with the RKO tonight.

Asuka vs. Deonna Purrazzo

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka with Kairi Sane. We see stills from last night’s TLC main event, which saw Asuka and Sane retain over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. There will be an interview with Lynch tonight. Vic sends us to a video package on Asuka’s opponent for tonight, WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo makes her way to the ring as Asuka looks on. The match starts with Purrazzo immediately kicking Asuka out of the ring to the floor a pop. Asuka is furious as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is in control after several kicks. Asuka keeps control until Purrazzo drops h er in the middle of the ring with a DDT. Purrazzo with an armbar in the middle of the ring now. Asuka resists and fights out. Asuka rolls Purrazzo for a 2 count.

Asuka goes right into an armbar of her own now. Asuka with kicks while she’s got the hold locked in. Asuka keeps Purrazzo grounded. Purrazzo tries to crawl for the ropes but Asuka ends up on her back. Asuka goes back to work on the arm and talks some trash in Japanese. Purrazzo gets up but Asuka still has her in a hold. Deonna breaks free with an elbow. They tangle and Purrazzo drops Asuka on her face for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Asuka unloads with a series of kicks. Asuka goes on and applies the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall with her title as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We go backstage to Charly Caruso’s sitdown interview with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Charly brings up the TLC main event loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors and how she’s handling the loss. Becky admits she’s been off and not herself for the past few months as she was put into the tag team division. She thought at first that the powers that be were trying to bury her, but it’s worse – they’re trying to protect her. She’s now WWE’s golden goose and they don’t want that to end. Becky says they’re trying to protect her from Asuka. She didn’t come this far to be protected. She goes on about Asuka’s success. Lynch turns to the camera to deliver a message to Asuka. Lynch says she needs Asuka because Asuka is the one person she hasn’t been able to beat. Asuka has had her number but she needs that to change, not for the company or the title, but because Lynch needs to prove something to herself. The interview ends.

– We see The Butler Family at ringside, who got a seat upgrade and some signed Charlotte Flair merchandise thanks to Cricket Wireless.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Randy Orton makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage segment from Rey Mysterio. He says he has no problem defending his WWE United States Title against Andrade any time, but tonight he went to far and tried to end the career of a young Latin Superstar. Rey sends a message to Andrade in Spanish. Rey addresses Seth Rollins next and accepts the challenge for next week’s RAW. The title will be on the line. We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles for the main event.

The bell rings and they go at it. Orton takes control into the corner. The referee backs him off and AJ delivers a kick to the gut to turn it around in the corner. AJ blocks an early RKO and retreats to the floor for a breather. Orton taunts him and looks on from the ring. Orton follows to the floor but AJ goes back into the ring. Orton comes in and AJ kicks him to send him back out. AJ follows but Orton slams him on the edge of the apron. Orton slams AJ face-first into the steel steps.

AJ rolls back into the ring and Orton follows. Orton stomps away on AJ’s limbs in the middle of the ring now. AJ drops Orton over the top rope. AJ springboards up but Orton drops him, sending him back down on the apron. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but it’s blocked. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher but Orton blocks it. AJ tries again and applies the hold. Orton fights and resists but AJ tightens the hold. Orton crawls for the bottom rope but AJ drags him back and tightens the hold again. Orton keeps fighting but AJ has the hold fully locked in now. AJ twists the ankle some more in the middle of the ring. Orton finally gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken but AJ uses the 5 count. Orton rolls to the floor and limps around. AJ is all smiles in the ring.

AJ follows and runs around the ring, taking Orton’s knee out with a chop block. We go back to commercial with Orton rolling around in pain on the outside.

Back from the break and AJ still has Orton down in the ring, focusing on the knee. AJ beats Orton around and shows off some. Orton rocks AJ and begins to fight back with strikes. AJ easily takes the leg out with one shot. Orton with a thumb to the eye to get AJ off him. AJ complains to the referee. Styles charges in the corner but Orton drops him face-first into the top turnbuckle.

Orton rocks AJ a few more times. AJ fights back. They continue to trade strikes in the middle of the ring. AJ takes the knee out again. Orton comes right back and catches AJ with a big powerslam for a pop. More back and forth now. Orton with an inverted backbreaker but his knee gives out. Orton is slow to make the cover and AJ kicks out at 1. Fans chant “RKO!” now as Orton gets back to his feet and takes it all in for the rally.

Orton takes AJ to the corner and keeps control. Orton climbs up for the superplex as fans cheer him on. Orton uses his one good leg but AJ slides through and pulls Orton down from the top. AJ comes right back with another chop block to bring Orton back down on the bad leg. AJ hits a moonsault but Orton kicks out at 2. AJ calls for a Styles Clash but Orton back-drops him to the apron. AJ lands on his feet. Orton rocks him with a right. Orton hits the draping DDT for a pop. Orton is still having trouble with his leg but fans rally for him again. Orton feeds off the crowd and drops down to hit the mat as he waits for AJ to get up. AJ blocks the RKO and they tangle. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher but Orton fights it. Orton kicks AJ away. Orton sends AJ to the apron. AJ springboards up but slips as Orton was going for the RKO at the same time. AJ springboards again and Orton hits the RKO in mid-air for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton’s music hits as he tries to recover. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the ring to beat Orton down. The music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to make the save for Orton. The OC gets the upperhand as Ivar is sent to the floor. Gallows and Anderson hit a Magic Killer on Erik. AJ stands in the middle of the ring with Gallows and Anderson as fans boo them. RAW goes off the air with The OC standing tall in the ring.

