– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. We see how Rollins retained over Baron Corbin at last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Rollins finally takes the mic after the pop goes on. He starts talking about Corbin and Stomping Grounds, but the music interrupts and out comes Rollins’ girlfriend, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Fans also cheer The Man on. Fans chant Becky’s name as her music stops. Rollins jokes with her about interrupting him. Rollins says he’s actually got to give Corbin some credit because Corbin knew he couldn’t beat him straight up, knew he would have to get a referee like Lacey Evans, but he wasn’t smart enough to realize that Rollins has the best back-up on the planet. Fans pop and chant Becky’s name again. Becky says it pays to be The Man’s man. Becky says they proved individually last night why they are the champions of their divisions. Becky says Lacey had nothing when it came time to fight last night, and then she came out trying to steal a title for someone else, but not on Becky’s watch. Corbin’s music hits to interrupt.

Corbin never shows but Evans attacks Lynch from behind and beats her down. Rollins eventually breaks them up and Becky shoves him. Rollins is shocked. Becky gets past Rollins and unloads on Evans in the corner. Corbin hits the ring but Rollins rocks him and they brawl now. Rollins nails a Slingblade. Lynch continues unloading on Evans and hits a Bexploder. Evans retreats from the ring, as does Corbin with the sneak attack failing. Corbin takes the mic and yells at Rollins about Becky saving him again. Corbin says Rollins should put his title on Becky, fly home and put on an apron because Becky is taking care of his business. Evans threatens to put hands on Rollins again. Corbin says everyone knows he would be champion right now if it weren’t for Lynch last night. Corbin says he picked Evans because she is the only real woman around here. Corbin says he’d pick Evans for his partner anywhere. Evans accepts and proposes it for Extreme Rules. Lynch accepts and says under one condition – when they lose, they get no more chances to get in the ring with Lynch and Rollins. This leads to Rollins and Lynch accepting another stipulation – their titles will be on the line, Winners Take All. Corbin and Lynch exit as Rollins and Becky stand tall in the ring.

– Still to come, a triple main event – Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Daniel Bryan, Rowan and The Revival vs. The New Day and The Usos

We go to the ring for an eight-man tag team elimination match as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan are out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods are out next. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are out next, working the mic on the way to the ring.

Dawson tags himself in to start after it looked like Bryan was starting with Woods. Dawson takes Woods down. Big E tags himself in and runs over Dawson. Dawson and Big E double team Woods now with a splash and leg drop. Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E slams Dawson but doesn’t see Rowan tag in. Rowan drops Big E and knocks Woods off the apron. Rowan manhandles Big E and sends both of The Usos over the top to the floor. Rowan misses a splash as Big E moves. Woods and Bryan go at it now. They collide with clotheslines and go down, but get right back up. Bryan with more home state pops in he match. Bryan sends Woods out and runs the ropes but accidentally takes Dawson out on the dive. Wilder has words for Bryan. Bryan brings Woods back in and hits a big missile dropkick. Bryan kips up for a big pop. Bryan with kicks to Woods as fans do the “yes!” chant now. More back and forth between Bryan and Woods. Wilder ends up taking out Bryan, supposedly by accident. This leads to Woods pinning Bryan for the elimination.

Woods gets double teamed by The Revival now. They hit the Shatter Machine as Woods flies off the top, and Dash covers for the pin and the elimination of The New Day. We go to commercial.