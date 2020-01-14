– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package.

– We’re live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

We go right to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton as the announcers hype tonight’s line-up.

Orton says he was asked to come out and excitedly welcome everyone to RAW but excitedly isn’t his style, so he would like to invite a specific WWE Superstar to the ring right now. Orton tells AJ Styles to get his ass out here. Orton says while AJ is out here, he will show everyone why he is the #1 favorite for the Royal Rumble Match and might as well hit AJ with the RKO. The music interrupts and out comes AJ by himself.

They have words and AJ says he’s the Rumble favorite, not Orton. AJ brags about last week’s RKO and goes on about how people were saying it was the best RKO ever, it was phenomenal. AJ says maybe all he needs is that RKO to throw 29 other men out of the Rumble, including Orton, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and… the music interrupts as Drew McIntyre makes his way out. Drew says that also includes him. He’s had some issues with his recent opponents but he’s looking for bigger and better now, and he’s looking at AJ and Orton have a RKO-measuring contest. Drew says his Claymore is bigger. Orton drops his mic and watches from the corner. Drew says he also knows who’s winning the Rumble and he wants to prove it tonight. He tells Kentucky they have 2 options – watch us talk all night, or the 3 of us can shut up and have a Triple Threat right now. Drew heads to the ring as the referee enters. It looks like the singles match between Orton and AJ is no more.

The bell rings and Drew drops AJ but Orton nails Drew with a cheap shot. AJ tries to springboard in at Orton but Orton knocks him off the top. Drew was sent to the floor. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come from under the ring or the crowd out of nowhere. Gallows checks on AJ at ringside as Anderson enters the ring but takes the RKO from Orton. Drew runs over and levels Gallows with a Claymore Kick. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is up top but Drew rocks him. Drew climbs up for a superplex but AJ crotches him. AJ with strikes to knock Drew upside down, hanging in the corner. Orton comes over and unloads on both of them. AJ is still up top while Drew is still upside down. Orton climbs up for a superplex on AJ as fans cheer him on. Drew jumps up and brings both opponents to the mat and they land hard with a modified German. Drew gets up first as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

They all trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. AJ with a kick to Drew’s head. Orton levels AJ with a clothesline. Drew drops Orton with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then delivers one to AJ. Drew with the Futureshock DDT to AJ. Drew kips up and gets a pop. Drew charges with a Claymore but Orton dropkicks him to the floor. Drew pulls Orton out of the ring and sends him into the barrier, then the apron. Drew rams Orton back into the barrier again. AJ flies over the top with a forearm to Drew. Orton slams Drew on the barrier, then AJ rams Drew into the ring post. Fans cheer Orton on as he grabs half of the steel ring steps and then rams them in Drew’s face to put him back down. AJ returns to the ring while Drew is down on the outside. Orton is recovering but on his feet on the floor. AJ tells Orton to bring it.

Orton enters the ring but AJ kicks him. AJ goes for Orton’s second rope draping DDT and he nails it. AJ wastes some time and shows off while Orton is down. AJ drops to the mat and readies for the RKO like Orton would. Orton gets up but Orton blocks his own RKO. AJ comes back and nails a pele kick to the head. AJ waits for Orton to get up again. Orton blocks the RKO again and kicks AJ to the mat. Orton mocks AJ now and calls for his Styles Clash. Orton nails AJ’s Styles Clash in the middle of the ring but AJ kicks out at 2. Fans chant for the RKO now. Orton plays to the crowd for more cheers. Orton drops to the mat and readies but AJ blocks it and rolls him for a 2 count. Orton rolls through and hits the RKO on AJ. Drew immediately runs in the ring and levels Orton with the Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall for a pop as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew stands tall in the corner as Lawler predicts him to win the Rumble Match later this month. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s Fist Fight. We see last week’s events that led to tonight’s first-ever match.

– We see The Authors of Pain warming up backstage when Seth Rollins walks in. He hopes they are as excited about tonight as he is because opportunities like this do not come along often. Rollins says this will say if you’re not with them, you’re against them. Rollins goes on about fate and how no one can stop them. Rollins says this is unstoppable, this is the destiny of RAW, and he’s sacrificed more than anyone can understand, to guarantee that the destiny remains intact. Rollins goes on and says tonight they will show the world what happens when you don’t embrace the vision of The Monday Night Messiah.

Ricochet vs. Mojo Rawley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mojo Rawley as Ricochet looks on. Mojo hits the ring and talks trash. The bell rings and Mojo immediately goes for a running big boot but misses. They tangle some and Mojo sends Ricochet down first. They go at it and Ricochet takes Mojo down with a headscissors, then nails a dropkick. Mojo turns it around and keeps Ricochet down while talking trash. Mojo throws Ricochet over the top but he lands on the apron. More back and forth before Ricochet sends Mojo out to the floor. Mojo comes back but Ricochet sends him back to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Mojo back down for a pop.

Ricochet brings it back in the ring and springboards in but Mojo moves. They run the ropes and Mojo levels Ricochet for a close 2 count. Mojo with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Mojo scoops Ricochet and slams him to the mat. Mojo with a big running splash in the corner as Ricochet goes back to the mat. They tangle coming out of the corner and Ricochet nails a big kick to the forehead.

Ricochet springboards in with a crossbody but Mojo catches him. Mojo puts Ricochet on his shoulders but Ricochet counters and slides out. Ricochet nails Recoil for a pop. Ricochet goes back to the top and nails the 630 for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We go backstage to The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hype up tonight’s show, want all the smoke, and then send us to Charlotte Flair’s entrance.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair as Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair looks on as Sarah Logan makes her way out. We see replays from last week where Logan and Flair fought, and Logan disrespected the robe. The bell rings and Flair immediately levels Logan with a running big boot to the face. Flair goes for Logan but she scrambles to the floor to regroup. Flair stands tall in the ring and taunts Logan as the referee counts.

Flair follows and they brawl on the outside. Logan rams Flair into the apron. Flair with more big chops as fans “Wooo!” with her. They continue brawling around and tangling into the barrier as the referee counts. Flair barely makes it in before the 10 count. They go at it again and Flair puts Logan down first. Flair goes for the Figure Four and locks it in. Flair transitions into the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall over Logan as her music starts up. Flair calls for her robe, a different robe from last week, and puts it on while still standing over Logan. Flair grabs Logan and tosses her over the top rope to the floor as if they were in the Rumble already.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch and Asuka sign their Rumble contract. Also, our Fist Fight main event, plus an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is talking to Samoa Joe about tonight’s main event. Owens is a bit stressed. Show tells him to relax because they’ve got his big fist on their side. Show says his fist needs to re-introduce itself to Seth Rollins tonight.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman takes the mic and mocks the locals before giving their grand introductions. A “you suck!” chant interrupts. Heyman and Lesnar exit the ring and it looks like they’re leaving because of the chant. Fans boo them some more. Lesnar says something to Heyman on the ramp and he’s not happy, but we can’t hear what he says. Heyman goes to speak but the boos get louder. Heyman announces that his client does not suck. They both match back into the ring now.

Lesnar enters the ring and raises the WWE Title in the air but fans continue to boo. Lesnar says something else to Heyman but we can’t hear. Heyman says we’re going to start over. He counts down 3,2,1 and then begins his introductions again as the boos continue. Lesnar raises the title at the end of the intro again but the boos pick up. Heyman talks about how they announced last week that Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble Match in the #1 spot. Heyman says that was not a prediction, it was a spoiler. He says his spoilers show that there is a new streak in WWE, not that old streak, but his new streak of spoilers, which all come to life because they are written by, encouraged by, enabled by, implemented by and executed by… Brock Lesnar. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar won’t just ease through the Rumble to a win, he will conquer and dominate, he will prove that anyone who doubts Heyman’s spoilers is wrong. Heyman goes on and on with more of the same stuff he always says until the music interrupts and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

Truth enters the ring and Lesnar stares him down. Truth is glad Heyman called him out here because he’s about to set it off. Truth says Lesnar may be the favorite to win the Rumble, but his childhood hero John Cena taught him to never give up. Fans popped at Cena’s name. Truth announces that the 24/7 487 7/11 I-95 South and Kentucky European TV Champion is officially in the Rumble now. Lesnar is just laughing at Truth. Truth goes on and mentions Heyman going over the top rope in the match. Lesnar continues to just laugh at Truth’s comedy. Heyman informs Truth that he’s not in the match, but Truth will have to go face to face with… Brock Lesnar. Truth clarifies with Heyman about Heyman not being in the match. My bad, Truth says. Truth officially un-declares his spot in the Rumble now, adding that he wasn’t listening to Paul. Truth says Heyman talks a lot and his mouth has a motor on it.

Truth says Heyman also keeps giving away spoilers. Truth doesn’t like spoilers. Truth isn’t in the Rumble and doesn’t want Brock taking him to Sioux Falls City. Heyman corrects him – it’s Suplex City. Heyman yells that Truth isn’t funny and nobody likes him. Lesnar steps up closer to Truth now. Truth asks him what’s up. Truth then dances some as his music starts back up. Truth keeps asking what’s up and the dancing continues until Lesnar drops him with a big shot. Lesnar drops Truth again with a big F5 in the middle of the ring. Lesnar grabs the 24/7 Title and laughs, then tosses it on top of Truth. Lesnar takes the mic and says that’s what’s up. Lesnar’s music hits as he and Heyman march to the back. We go to replays. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back, stopping to look back at Truth in the ring, as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar just did to R-Truth. Truth is being helped up the ramp to the back. Mojo Rawley runs down the ramp and levels Truth with a big shot. Mojo covers to win the 24/7 Title. Mojo stands tall with the title and talks trash about how anyone can come get the title from him if they want it, but he’s not going anywhere.

– We see video from earlier today of Charly Caruso interviewing Lana and Bobby Lashley as they arrived to the arena. Lana complains about what happened at their recent wedding and the ceremony last week. Lana says they have decided on two resolutions for 2020 – They’ve accepted the fact that everyone, including Charly, is jealous of their love and success. Number two, they are going to crush Rusev. They walk away to end the segment.

Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Rusev, who is all business tonight. The bell rings and they go at it. Rusev unloads and they go to the corner. Lashley turns it around and covers for a 2 count. Lashley keeps control as Lana looks on from ringside, all smiles. Lashley with more offense in the corner now. Rusev finally turns it around and unloads with quick strikes all over Lashley. Fans cheer Rusev on. Rusev levels Lashley with a clothesline next.

Rusev with a running splash into the corner. Rusev with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Lana looks a bit frustrated at ringside now. Rusev clubs Lashley down against the ropes and kicks him. Rusev with another big shot to the back. Rusev with thrusts in the corner now. Rusev tries to get the crowd riled up for another suplex in the middle of the ring. Rusev kicks Lashley into another corner. Rusev talks some trash and pushes Lashley’s head around in the corner as the referee warns him. Rusev and Lana have some words now.

Rusev goes back to the corner and beats on Lashley. Rusev whips Lashley across the ring and runs into a boot to the face. Rusev counters Lashley and drops him again for a close 2 count. Lashley goes to the floor for a breather as Lana screams out, telling him to get it together. Lashley comes back in after a thumb to the eye. Lashley knocks Rusev out of the ring. The referee counts. Lashley tries to go out but the referee stops him. Lashley makes his way out anyway, runs around the ring and hits a big Spear on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley continues to dominate. Lashley slams Rusev in the middle of the ring. Lashley fights Rusev off his leg with an elbow. Lashley drops Rusev in the corner and then wraps his knee around the ring post. Lana looks on and smiles. Rusev finally makes a big comeback and nails a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Some fans chant “Rusev Day!” as The Bulgarian Brute continues the momentum. Rusev with a big belly-to-belly suplex out of the corner for another pop.

Rusev waits but misses the Machka Kick as Lashley moves. Rusev eats a German suplex and comes right back up to his feet, staring Lashley down. Rusev levels Lashley with a Machka Kick as fans cheer him on. More back and forth now. Lana provides a distraction and Lashley takes the knee out. They both end up down in the middle of the ring now. Liv Morgan comes down the ramp and meets Lana at ringside. They stare each other down.

Liv dares Lana to hit her. Lana stalls and then grabs a drink from a fan in the front row. She splashes it in Liv’s face, decks her and then launches her into the barrier. Lana talks trash to Liv while she’s down. Lashley takes advantage of the distraction in the ring and levels Rusev with a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, the music hits as Lana and Lashley quickly exit to the stage. They kiss and then head to the back as we go to replays. Rusev and Liv recover as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is backstage when Bobby Lashley and Lana walk up. Lashley talks about beating Rusev and Lana says they have a bigger problem now – Liv Morgan. She goes on about Liv disrespecting her and then issues a challenge for next Monday – a mixed tag team match against Liv and Rusev. Lashley asks her what the hell she’s doing. Lana says no one tries to intimidate her because she’s a celebrity and a super model. Lashley can’t believe they have to go through this again. Lashley walks off as Lana continues ranting about how no one will stop her because she’s special and famous, not Liv, not Lashley, no one.

Open Challenge: The Viking Raiders vs. The Singh Brothers

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Rome announces that this is an Open Challenge. Erik takes the mic and says new week, same story – anyone who challenges them gets put down. They have proven their dominance throughout the entire RAW tag team division. Ivar says tonight they dare any team to try and stop them. Let the raid begin, they both say as they toss the mics. The music hits and out comes The Singh Brothers – Sunil Singh and Samir Singh.

Sunil and Samir dance & sing no the way to the ring as the champs look on. The Vikings surround them at ringside as they waste time. Erik and Ivar drop the brothers at ringside by launching them into each other. Ivar slams Sunil in the ring. Samir also gets dropped. Erik slams Ivar on top of both opponents in the middle of the ring. Sunil gets hit with the Viking Experience for the easy pin.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays.

– We go backstage to Rusev and Liv Morgan. He goes on about how Lana and Bobby Lashley deserve each other, and he will fight them next week. Liv says she doesn’t make promises she can’t keep, so here’s a promise – she is the living embodiment of Lana’s karma, and that karma is a bitch. The match is apparently official for next Monday as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic sends us to Lawler in the ring, where the table and chairs for a contract signing are set up. Lawler brings out RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch first. Lawler asks if she wants to say something about her Royal Rumble match, but she doesn’t speak and just takes a seat at the table. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors are out next – Asuka with Kairi Sane.

Asuka speaks some in Japanese and then sits down. Sane taunts Becky with her umbrella and Becky grabs it, intimidating Sane to leave the ring. They both sign the contract. Becky says may the best woman win. Asuka suddenly spits her mist in Becky’s face. Becky goes own as Asuka talks trash in Japanese. Asuka and Sane exit the ring as Lynch screams out in pain. Medics rush over to tend to Becky as The Kabuki Warriors head up the ramp, smiling and laughing back at The Man. We go to replays.

Lynch is still in pain but she’s demanding the microphone. Fans chant her name. Lynch finally gets the mic after they have cleaned most of the mist off her. Lynch says the awards and the acclaims are just poising for someone who likes to fight like her. She goes on and says Asuka is the most dangerous woman she’s ever faced. Becky goes on with threats and says if she has to go down again to Asuka at the Rumble, she’s going down swinging and she swears to God she will take Asuka with her. She smacks at the camera and tosses the mic, then heads to the back as medics continue to check on her. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week when Rey Mysterio attacked WWE United States Champion Andrade after Rey had his mask snatched off. Rey vs. Andrade for the title in a Ladder Match is announced for next week. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Andrade and Zelina Vega now. Vega interrupts and says Schreiber isn’t qualified to speak to them. Vega goes on about Rey and how they will win once again next week. Charly is backstage with Rey now. He runs Andrade down and mentions how Andrade tried to take out Humberto Carrillo previously. Rey is all for the idea of a Ladder Match. Rey says he’s not only taking back his title next week, more importantly he’s taking it back from Andrade.

– Vic leads us to a video package on the feud between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

We go back to the ring and out first comes Aleister Black. We get another commercial break before the third TV meeting between these two.

Back from the break and out comes Buddy Murphy as Black waits in the ring. The bell rings and they continue staring each other down. They meet in the middle of the ring and taunt each other while talking trash. Black levels Murphy with a huge back elbow first. They go at it. Black unloads but Murphy with a big kick. They stop and stare but Black comes back with more kicks. Murphy goes to the floor for a breather and Black follows, beating Murphy around the ringside area. Murphy fights back but Black kicks him against the barrier.

Black brings it back into the ring but Murphy kicks him in the head, sending him down to the mat. Murphy goes to the floor to re-group again. Black follows and kicks Murphy in the head. Black fights Murphy up the ramp now as the referee counts. Murphy drops Black on the ramp and he lands hard on the steel. Murphy sends Black into the barrier. Murphy breaks the count and goes right back to work, beating Black around the ringside area.

Black fights back with a kick but Murphy stays on top of him. Murphy goes on top of the barrier but Black kicks him off with a big kick, sending Murphy to the floor. Black brings it back into the ring for a 1 count. They tangle in the ring again. Black with a kick from the apron. Black goes to the top but lands on his feet from a stomp attempt. Murphy counters again and dropkicks Black, sending him hard into the corner and the post. Murphy with a hard suplex from the ramp and the corner to the floor, hitting the barrier. We go to commercial with Murphy in control on the floor.

Back from the break and they tangle on the floor. Black with a big stomp on the outside. Black with a running knee to the face against the barrier next. Black brings it back into the ring and goes to work with kicks and a running knee to the side of the face as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Black stands tall with Murphy face-down in the middle of the ring now.

Black looks for Black Mass but Murphy avoids it. Black blocks Murphy’s Law. Murphy with a roll-up with a handful of tights but the referee catches him. More back and forth now. Murphy goes to dive out of the ring but Black runs back in and levels Murphy with another big knee. Murphy fights back in from the apron now. Black blocks a shot into the ring post and keeps fighting back with strikes. Black goes to the second rope but Murphy rocks him with a knee to the face to send him down.

Murphy goes to the top but Black jumps up for a superplex. Murphy avoids it and sends him to the mat with a counter. Black jumps back up to the top and kicks Murphy down to the floor. Murphy lands hard and is out. The referee counts but Murphy crawls back in. Fans pop as they stare each other down from the mat. They get up and start unloading on each other with strikes. Murphy runs into a stiff kick to the head. Black hits a springboard but Murphy nails him on the way down. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law but Black gets his foot on the bottom rope to make it a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Murphy tries for another Murphy’s Law but Black looks to be out and Murphy is having trouble moving him.

Murphy taunts Black and goes for a Black Mass but Black ducks it and drops Murphy with Black Mass for a close 2 count, barely getting it. Black with a huge Black Mass while Murphy is on his knees now. Black covers for the pin to win the 4th match over Murphy.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. A frustrated Murphy sits up against the barrier on the outside as Black stares at the camera from the ring.

– Still to come, the first-ever Fist Fight in WWE. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is confirmed for next week’s go-home RAW.

Erick Rowan vs. Enhancement Talent

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with the mystery cage. We see Buddy Murphy still sitting against the barrier in a daze at ringside. There’s another enhancement talent waiting in the ring for Rowan. Charly Caruso goes over to Murphy against the barrier for comments but he’s not interested in talking.

The bell rings and Rowan tosses the jobber out of the ring. Rowan keeps control and goes over to his pet cage but it looks like whatever is in the cage bites him on the hand. Rowan comes back in and nails a big running splash in the corner. Rowan with the Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring for the easy pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. He heads to the back with the cage.

Fist Fight: Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain

Back from the break and it’s time for the main event as Big Show makes his way out first. Show is suddenly attacked at ringside by Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain – Akam and Rezar.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens run down with kendo sticks to make the save while Owens’ music plays. The bell rings as Show brings Rollins in the ring to beat him up. Show with kendo stick shots. Show grabs a table and leans it in the corner. We see Joe and Akam brawling behind the announcers while Rezar and Owens brawl on the stage. Show with a big chop to Rollins at ringside.

Rollins counters Show and sends him into the ring post. We see Owens run up the LED curve of the stage and leap off, taking down Joe and AOP on the side of the stage. Joe runs the stage and puts Akam through a table off the side of the stage for a big pop. Show beats Rollins back out of the ring. We see Buddy Murphy still at ringside, against the barrier in a daze, staring off. Rollins begs him for help as Show yanks him back into the ring. Show with a chokeslam in the middle of the ring for another pop.

Show readies for the knockout punch to Rollins but Murphy runs in with a low blow from behind. Rollins is shocked. Rollins and Murphy team up to put Show through the table in the corner now. Rollins is still shocked at Murphy’s help. Rezar fights Owens to the stage but Joe makes the save. Akam and Rezar beat Joe on top of the announce table now. Owens fights back but AOP grabs him and chokeslams him through Joe and the announce table at once. We go back to the ring and Show is trying to get up. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Show sends him to the corner. Show launches Murphy over the top rope to the floor now.

Show with a shot to Rollins in the corner. Show climbs up but AOP runs in and attacks from behind. AOP powerbombs Show from the corner to the mat. Murphy comes back in and picks Show up into position, allowing Rollins to nails the Stomp on Show in the middle of the ring. The referee calls the match as all three members of Team Big Show are still down.

Winners: Seth Rollins and AOP

– After the match, Rollins celebrates and hugs AOP as his music hits. Rollins stares down Murphy now. Rollins opens his arms for the embrace and Murphy thinks about it for just a second. Murphy hugs Rollins back and says some words to him in his ear. Lawler says The Monday Night Messiah must have a new disciple now. Rollins, Murphy and AOP stand tall together in the middle of the ring, raising their arms in the air. We go to replays. Team Rollins continues standing tall over Big Show as we see him trying to recover. Vic hypes next Monday’s go-home edition of RAW. RAW goes off the air with Rollins, Murphy, Akam and Rezar standing together in the middle of the ring.

