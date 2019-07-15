– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. We get a video of Lesnar’s big cash-in on Seth Rollins after the WWE Extreme Rules main event last night. Heyman introduces himself and puts over his client in a big way.

Heyman goes on about how he has been warning the title change was coming. Fans boo Heyman and he encourages them to keep going. The boos and some cheers continue. Heyman goes on about how he has all the stroke around here now. He says he’s making an Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal with the winner facing Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. Heyman mentions how the soon-to-be-fired production team is going to help him flash the participants on the big screen. We see graphics for Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Cesaro who Heyman says he’s personally interested in, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn who he says he hopes wins, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Heyman goes back to praising Lesnar and says everyone else in this world are Brock’s Bitches. Heyman ends his promo.

2 of 3 Falls Match: Ricochet and The Usos vs. The Revival and Robert Roode

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet for tonight’s opening match. Ricochet runs right by Lesnar and Heyman, who are looking on from ringside. He slides into the ring and poses in the corner as his music plays. Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe and the Women’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are out as Ricochet waits. They work the mic on the way to the ring and have words for Uso. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are also out with Robert Roode.

Ricochet unloads with The Usos early on and they get an early pinfall on Dawson. Back and forth between the two teams now. Roode ends up taking control of Jey and hitting a big Spinebuster for a 2 count. Dash works over Jey now. Uso fights off his opponents while stuck in their corner but Dash slams him. Uso finally tags in Jimmy after Dash misses an elbow. Jimmy unloads on the heels and hits a big Samoan Drop to Dash. Jimmy knocks Roode off the apron. Dawson tags in and drops Jimmy on his face for the second fall. We go to commercial as they prepare for the third and final fall.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Dawson splashes Jimmy in the corner. Dawson with a suplex and leg drops now. Dawson keeps control and drops a headbutt to Jimmy. Dawson with a 2 count, and another. The Revival double teams Jimmy and mocks him. Dawson mocks Ricochet as Dash covers Jimmy for another 2 count. Dash with an abdominal stretch to Jimmy in the middle of the ring now.

Jimmy breaks out and goes for a tag but Dash stops him. Jimmy rocks Dash but Dash goes for another stretch and gets it. Uso with a hip toss. Dawson tags in and stops the tag. Ricochet finally tags in as does Roode. Ricochet unloads and springboards in with a flying clothesline. Ricochet dropkicks Dawson off the apron. Jey runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Dash down on the floor. Ricochet blocks the Glorious DDT. Ricochet keeps going and hits the Recoil. Ricochet goes to the top as fans pop. Ricochet hits the 630 on Roode for the pin to win the third fall.

Winners: Ricochet and The Usos

– After the match, Ricochet’s music hits as he celebrates with The Usos. Out comes The Club to the ringside area – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Ricochet leaps out of the ring and takes AJ down on the floor. Gallows, Anderson and The Usos all get involved. The Revival brings The Usos back in the ring but a double superkick sends them right back out. Gallows and Anderson also eat superkicks as The Usos stand tall in the ring for a pop. The Usos run the ropes but Roode pulls Jimmy out and sends him into the barrier. Jey grabs Roode but Roode drops him over the top rope. The Revival runs in with a Shatter Machine to Jey. Ricochet comes flying into the ring and takes out The Revival to save The Usos. AJ springboards in with a Phenomenal Forearm to take Ricochet back down. Gallows and Anderson hit a Magic Killer on Ricochet now. The Club stands tall over Ricochet as AJ’s music hits. We go to replays as The Club stands tall over Ricochet.

– Still to come, the big Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal.

– We see The Viking Raiders backstage. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Vinny Gruner and Jackson James

Back from the break and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. We get a pre-recorded video from earlier today of Erik and Ivar talking about The Viking Experience being a way of life. They go on about taking out anyone who stands in the way of their reign. They hit the ring as two enhancement talents wait, Vinny Gruner and Jackson James.

Erik starts off with one of the enhancement talents and goes right to work. Ivar tags in for more big power moves and what Renee calls Viking martial arts. Ivar with a big cannonball in the corner. More big moves before Ivar goes to put his victim away, but he stops the pin to deliver more punishment. Ivar with a big clothesline before Erik tags in to hit the double team Viking Experience for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a look back at The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeating Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

– The announcers talk about Cedric Alexander wearing the mask for last week’s RAW main event. Drew McIntyre walks up on a group of Superstars backstage joking around – Cedric, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Finn Balor, No Way Jose, and a few others. He knocks them and has words for Cedric, who stands up to him. Drew says he doesn’t plan on just hurting Cedric for last week, he’s going to disembowel and dismember him. Drew says he was just kidding, that’s illegal, but he will humble Cedric, and completely eviscerate him tonight. Cedric says he’s heard from other people that he’s humble before but tonight, the joke will be on Drew. They face off to end the segment. We go to commercial.

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre. Cedric Alexander is out next.

The bell rings and Drew goes right to work on Cedric, overpowering him around the ring. Cedric comes back and turns it around with a big kick to the head to drop Drew. Cedric with more offense in and out of the ring until Drew catches him with a big belly-to-belly throw across the ring. Drew with a few more big throws across the ring. Fans try to rally for Cedric but Drew drops him with a chop.

Cedric gets out of a suplex attempt with knees to the head. More back and forth now. Cedric flies with a huge dropkick to knock Drew out of the air as he leaped off the top. They both go down. Drew is stunned still but he manages to drop Cedric with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew with more offense in the corner now. Drew goes for the inverted Alabama Slam but Cedric counters and turns it into a pin for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– after the match, Cedric immediately retreats to the ramp as his music hits. The referee runs out and raises his arm. Cedric is shocked. Drew can’t believe it either. Cole calls it a huge upset and the biggest win of Cedric’s WWE career. Cedric looks on from the stage as Drew recovers in the ring.

– We see how Shinsuke Nakamura captured the WWE Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor at Sunday’s Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show. Balor is backstage now. He says last night was tough because he lost the title to Nakamura. Balor says he doesn’t dwell on the past, he looks for a way to keep moving forward. Balor says he wants his title back and tonight, Samoa Joe stands in his way. Balor doesn’t care how he has to get through Joe, he will find a way to keep moving forward. We cut to an immediate response from Joe, who is backstage in the Gorilla Position.. Joe cuts a promo to warn Balor and says he will be out there waiting, waiting to hand Balor another loss.

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe wraps his entrance as we get a replay of the earlier segment with Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Charly Caruso is backstage with Roman Reigns now. She asks how he plans to carry the momentum from Extreme Rules into tonight’s main event. Reigns says he doesn’t care what anyone says – not Braun Strowman, not Randy Orton, not Rey Mysterio, not even his brother Seth Rollins. Reigns says this is his week – the ESPYS, the Hobbs and Shaw premiere, teaming with The Undertaker last night at Extreme Rules, and the only way he ends the week strong is by winning tonight’s Battle Royal, so he can go on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam and win his WWE Universal Title back. Reigns walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for the match. Joe stares him down from the corner.

The bell rings and they lock up. Joe takes it to the corner and the referee counts. Joe with a quick shot. They lock up and tangle now, trading holds. Joe takes Balor down by his wrist. Balor comes back and keeps Joe grounded. Joe tries to slam Balor but he counters and takes Joe back down. Joe with a big chop to the chest. Balor goes back to the headlock and once again counters Joe for a takedown. Balor looks to counter but Joe immediately turns it into a quick pin attempt out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the bell, Joe immediately attacks Balor and goes to work on him. Joe with the Coquina Clutch and another takedown. Balor fights back and hits a dropkick and a Slingblade. Balor goes on and climbs to the top for a Coup de Grace on Joe. Balor stands tall and plays to the crowd for a pop as his music hits. Balor and fans start looking around as unfamiliar music starts playing. The lights go down and then out. It sounds like there is something going on in the ring but we can’t see anything. Cole and Graves agree. Lights start flashing and we see Bray Wyatt, wearing his new mask, in the middle of the ring. He’s holding Balor in position for Sister Abigail. Wyatt drops Balor with it. Wyatt stands back up as the lights flash again. Fans cheer him on and a “holy shit!” chant starts up. We can hear Wyatt laughing as RAW fades to commercial.

– We see WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick checking into a hotel with wife Renee Michelle, registered under Mr. and Mrs. WWE 24/7 Champion. Drake is ready to finally consummate his marriage. Renee wnts the most romantic room and most expensive champagne they have. They walk off and R-Truth comes out of a back office with a referee. He asks if Hornswoggle is registered at the hotel. Truth tries to bribe the hotel worker.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage watching the Drake segment. They talk about tonight’s Women’s Fatal 4 Way and Angelo Dawkins apparently still has a crush on Nikki Cross. He picks Alexa Bliss to win the match. They also talk about tonight’s Battle Royal and pick Big E and Seth Rollins to win.

Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

We go to the ring and hometown star Zack Ryder is out. We see Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis backstage now. Maria says she’s taking the match but he reminds her she’s pregnant. She says even pregnant she has a better chance at defending their honor because Mike is a loser. Maria comes out for the match but the referee stops her on the ramp. Mike comes out and tells her he’s got this, just watch.

Mike rushes the ring and the bell rings. Ryder ducks a clothesline and hits the Ruff Ryder for the easy pin in under one minute.

Winner: Zack Ryder

– After the match, Maria looks on from the ramp and shakes her head. Ryder walks past her and heads to the back. Maria says Mike should’ve let her wrestle. She says their unborn child, no – her unborn child, had a better chance at winning than Mike. She walks off as Mike looks on from the ring, clutching his neck.

– Still to come, the women’s Fatal 4 Way and the big Battle Royal.

– We see The Club backstage preparing for six-man action. Back to commercial.

The Club vs. Lucha House Party

Back from the break and out comes The Club – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Lucha House Party is out next – Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

Styles starts off with Metalik and goes right to work, unloading and sending him into the corner for stomps. Anderson tags in to keep control. Metalik turns it around on Anderson and hits a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Anderson drops Metalik and kicks away. Anderson takes Metalik back to the corner and keeps him down with a boot as Gallows tags in. Gallows beats Metalik down with strikes and then stomps away in the corner. AJ with a cheap shot from the apron.

Metalik looks to fight back but Gallows shuts him down again. A big brawl breaks out at ringside as Ricochet comes running down to attack AJ. Officials run down to try and get Ricochet off AJ. They back Ricochet up the ramp and try to restore order as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Styles lands a dropkick on Lince as the match is back underway. AJ brings Lince to their corner and tags in Gallows to keep him down. Gallows unloads with right hands on Lince. Anderson tags in for the quick double team. Anderson scoops Lince and slams him for a 2 count. Anderson works Lince around but gets caught with a springboard Stunner for a pop.

Kalisto reaches for the tag and gets it. Kalisto rocks AJ off the apron and then Gallows. Kalisto and Anderson go at it now. Kalisto with a springboard kick for a 2 count. Kalisto spikes Anderson into the mat. Lince and Metalik run the ropes and leap out onto Anderson and Gallows. Kalisto flies out onto them next. Kalisto brings Anderson back in and rocks him. AJ pulls Kalisto off the apron but Kalisto kicks him back into the barrier.

Kalisto springboards in but Anderson catches him in mid-air. Anderson turns that into a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Gallows tags in and they hit the Boot of Doom to Kalisto. Lince tries to make the save but Gallows knocks him out to the floor. AJ tags in and stands tall in the middle of the ring as some fans boo him. AJ rolls Kalisto into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring and wins by submission.

Winners: The Club

– After the bell, AJ keeps the submission locked in. Lince and Metalik try to make the save but Anderson and Gallows knock them out of the ring as AJ keeps the hold locked in. AJ finally breaks it as his music hits. The Club stands tall over Kalisto before AJ sends him out of the ring.

– Cole leads us to a look back at last night’s Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event and the post-match cash-in on Seth Rollins by new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rollins now. Rollins says he has to stay focused on tonight’s main event. He’s spent emotionally and hurt from last night but what hurts him the most is that he has to stand here without his title and watch Lesnar walk around with what he doesn’t deserve. Rollins says he is hurt but he’s also a man possessed. Before he goes any further, Rollins wants to let everyone know that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is one of the toughest women he’s ever met and she will be OK, and he doesn’t know if she will show up tonight, that’s up to her. Rollins goes on about what Baron Corbin found out last night, and says that will happen to anyone getting in his way for the title. Rollins says he will fight and beat anyone, including Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Big E, anyone else, until he gets the shot at Lesnar.

– Cole leads us to a look back at Bray Wyatt’s return on tonight’s RAW and the attack to Finn Balor.

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Naomi vs. Natalya

We go to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match as Alexa Bliss comes out with Nikki Cross. Carmella is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions. The winner of this match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. Naomi is out next, followed by Natalya. The match gets ready to begin but the music hits and out comes Lynch to a pop. Lynch will watch the match from ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match begins. Natalya and Naomi clear the ring, face off and then go at it. Natalya rolls her ankle and Naomi dropkicks her. They go on and both go down. Carmella runs in and tries to steal a pin on Naomi and Natalya, and again. Carmella goes for a third pin attempt on Natalya and Naomi but can’t get it. She shows frustration and argues with the referee. Carmella sends Natalya out to the floor and kicks Naomi down in the corner. Naomi and Carmella trade shots now. Carmella brings Naomi down from the corner for a 2 count. Carmella turns around and ducks Natalya. Carmella with the Mella-Go-Round to send Natalya flying for a pop. Carmella shows off some now. Carmella with a cannonball to Natalya in the corner. Carmella ducks a Rear View and superkicks Naomi. Bliss finally comes in after hiding outside and steals a pin on Carmella. Carmella has been eliminated.

Bliss goes for a pin on Naomi but Carmella has the referee distracted. Naomi comes back and drops Bliss for a close 2 count as Becky watches from ringside. Naomi keeps control and works Bliss over in the corner. Naomi with a big kick for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Bliss fights up and out as Cross cheers her on at ringside. Bliss drops Naomi with a clothesline for a 2 count.

Bliss talks trash to Naomi and smacks her around. Bliss with more disrespect against the ropes. They both go down after colliding with clotheslines. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi goes for a 2 count on Natalya. They end up countering on the floor. Naomi with a big Blockbuster from the steel ring steps on the floor. Naomi wastes some time and Bliss comes over to deck her in the back. Bliss rolls Naomi in for a close 2 count. Bliss keeps Naomi grounded in the middle of the ring now as The Man watches.

Naomi turns it around but Bliss kicks at 2. Naomi with a sweep and a big leg drop for another close pin attempt. Cross cheers Bliss on from ringside. Naomi with more big offense. Natalya runs in with a stiff discus clothesline to Naomi for a 2 count. Natalya keeps Naomi grounded this time. Natalya puts Naomi in the Surfboard submission now. Bliss runs in and covers Natalya while she has the submission on Natalya. Bliss tries to steal the pin but Natalya kicks out, breaking the submission also. Natalya with a big leg drag to Naomi after Bliss gets put back out. Naomi drops Natalya and goes for the split-legged moonsault but Bliss stops her. Natalya takes advantage of Naomi being distracted. Natalya with a big sitdown powerbomb but Naomi still kicks out at 2.

Bliss comes from behind and rolls Natalya for a 2 count. Bliss rocks Natalya in the mouth. Cross and fans try to rally for Bliss as she keeps Naomi grounded once again. Bliss works Naomi around and back into the corner, keeping her down with a boot. Naomi turns it around for a 2 count. It sounds like a “this is awful!” chant breaks out in the crowd no as Bliss keeps Naomi down. Natalya comes in and unloads on Bliss in the corner. Bliss sends her face-first into the turnbuckles as fans boo. Bliss taunts the crowd for their boos. Natalya hits Bliss and scoops her for a slam but Bliss slides out. Bliss drops Natalya and runs the ropes but Naomi grabs her leg from the outside. Bliss ends up on the floor and Naomi nails a big kick from the apron. This leads to Natalya rolling Naomi up for the pin. Naomi has been eliminated. Naomi has words with Natalya on her way out of the ring as Cross checks on Bliss on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings again as Cross and Bliss regroup on the outside. Natalya watches from the inside. Natalya yells at Bliss to get her ass back in the ring. Cross takes the mic and accuses people of cheating against her friend Bliss. Fans respond by booing her. Cross looks like she’s about to go nuts, yelling at everyone to shut up while wanting them to chant for her friend at the same time. Bliss laughs. Bliss returns to the ring and goes back at it with Natalya as the “you suck!” chants break out. Bliss is still smiling as she keeps control of Natalya. Bliss delivers double knees for a 2 count.

Bliss misses in the corner and Natalya drops her. Natalya runs the ropes and Bliss retreats to the floor. Natalya charges but Bliss moves and Natalya accidentally takes out Cross. Bliss brings Natalya back into the ring as the crowd continues to crap on the mat. Natalya applies a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Bliss taps out.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits. Lynch stands up at ringside and stares back at Natalya, nodding for a show of respect. We go to replays. Charly Caruso enters the ring and congratulates Natalya. Natalya says first off, Bliss sucks. She talks about how so much can change in one year and now she’s headed back to Canada to face Lynch in a dream come true. Lynch takes the mic at ringside and says Natalya’s friend has something to say, correction – The Man has something to say. Fans chant for Becky now as she enters the ring, selling the match at Extreme Rules. Lynch says she’s hurting but she doesn’t care because she came to fight, she’s always here to fight and nothing makes her happier than fighting. Becky says it’s time to drop the smiles and tell Natalya what’s up. She likes Natalya but she’s bringing the fight and will wipe the floor with her in her home country if she doesn’t step up. Lynch says Natalya’s career really needs something and Becky is it. Lynch says she’s learned she does a lot better in love than she does in love. Natalya says well Becky must not be a very good lover then, bitch. Fans pop and they stand face to ace in the ring. Natalya says Becky has a war if she wants one. Natalya goes on about yanking the greasy red mop off Becky’s head, pulling the horse shoe out of her ass and beating the hell out of her. They face off and have words as Natalya’s music hits. Natalya makes her exit as the trash talking continues.

– The announcers hype tonight’s main event and send us backstage to Randy Orton. Orton says after he wins tonight’s Battle Royal, he has some unfinished business with Brock Lesnar to take care of. Orton says he doesn’t hold a grudge, but he has enough venom to take down The Beast with the most dangerous three letters in WWE – RKO.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see episode of MizTV. Dolph Ziggler has requested to be his guest. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring. He says tonight’s guest requested this time to speak, so let’s get right to it. Out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler says he has his own issues with his career on SmackDown but he wanted to come see if the rumors on Miz were true. Miz asks what rumors. Ziggler goes on about how hearing Miz used to want to prove he’s the best but now he’s just a company yes-man. Miz asks if Ziggler is trying to get a rise out of him, if he’s upset with Kevin Owens or what. Ziggler goes on and asks if it was worth it to kiss all that company ass and not even be booked for the pay-per-view last night. Miz says he would rather be off the show than to lose to Owens in seconds. Ziggler admits that was bad and he will have to deal with it, and says it was Goldberg-bad, a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Ziggler says Miz has become everything he used to hate. Ziggler knocks Miz for just being a walking t-shirt sale now, and everything he used to be against. Ziggler mentions Miz wearing a Miz-themed Long Island t-shirt and says he’s from Cleveland, he’s better than that. Ziggler goes on and also takes a shot at Maryse, and that’s when Miz has heard enough. Miz tackles Ziggler and rocks him but Ziggler retreats out of the ring, clutching his face.

– We see WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick spreading rose petals around his hotel room. He’s almost ready to consummate his marriage to Renee Michelle. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us another look at Bray Wyatt’s return from earlier tonight.

– We go back to Drake Maverick’s hotel room. He takes off his robe and is wearing nothing but the WWE 24/7 Title belt now. Renee Michelle isn’t happy about it. They finally get ready to consummate the marriage when room service brings her champagne. Renee comes back to the bed and says she has a big surprise for Drake. The room service guy is revealed to be a WWE referee. Drake starts freaking out, telling Renee someone is here to take his title. R-Truth comes crawling from under the cart and rolls Drake up for a 2 count. Truth ends up hitting a crossbody onto the bed, covering Drake for the title win as Renee screams. Truth taunts the couple about not being able to consummate their marriage. Renee screams and covers up in the bed as Truth runs off and Drake chases him.

– Cole shows us a video package on Roman Reigns’ big week – winning the first-ever Best WWE Moment award at ESPN’s ESPYS, attending the “Hobbs and Shaw” premiere with The Rock in Hollywood. We see Reigns backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal: Big E, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. The winner of this match will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Sami Zayn is out next followed by Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Randy Orton and then Braun Strowman is out last. We hear a warning ring out before Braun comes out, “All 9 of these Superstars are about to get these hands!”

The match is about to begin until the music hits and out comes Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar is carrying a steel chair. He puts the title down on the stage and will be watching the main event from there. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match begins as Lesnar and Heyman look on. Rollins goes right for Corbin and unloads. Corbin chokeslams Rollins. Corbin tries to eliminate Rollins but he hangs on. Orton and Rey go at it. Braun and Lashley go at it. Braun works on Lashley’s taped ribs. Corbin and Lashley double team Braun in the corner now. Cesaro uppercuts Sami. Cesaro uppercuts Rollins, then Reigns. Cesaro runs wild with uppercuts all over the ring now. Cesaro delivers tons of uppercuts and then a Cesaro Swing to Rey in the middle of the ring.

Cesaro tosses Rey over the top but he hangs on. Big E scoops Cesaro but Cesaro slides out. Cesaro with a Swing attempt on Big E but Lashley breaks it up. Lashley eliminates Cesaro easily over the top. Strowman goes on and eliminates Lashley.

Big E and Strowman come face to face in the middle of the ring now. They have words before going at it. Reigns works on Sami in the corner. Corbin tries to dump Reigns. Big E lifts Braun for a Big Ending. Orton with the RKO to Big E. Sami tosses Big E and eliminates him, stealing the elimination. Sami laughs it up and turns around to a big RKO from Orton. Rey hits 619 on Sami. Orton eliminates Sami over the top.

Reigns goes over but Orton drops him with the RKO. Orton and Rey go at it now. Rey with 619 to Reigns. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Orton to send him through the ropes but not over. Corbin takes advantage and eliminates Rey. It’s down to Rollins, Reigns, Corbin, Strowman and Orton, who is still on the outside. Strowman, Reigns and Rollins triple team Corbin now. Rollins eliminates Corbin over the top.

Strowman takes turns unloading on Reigns and Rollins. Reigns accidentally hits a Spear on Rollins as Braun moves. Reigns is shocked. Strowman tries to dump Reigns but he hangs on. Rollins comes over and eliminates them both at the same time. Orton comes from behind and tosses Rollins over the top but he hangs on. They fight with Rollins still on the apron, trading big right hands as fans cheer them on and rally for both. It seems like the Orton chants are louder. Orton with the big draping DDT to Rollins. We see Lesnar and Heyman standing and watching from the stage.

Orton taunts Lesnar and says he will take the title, but wastes time with Rollins being down. Orton plays to the crowd and poses for more cheers. Orton drops down and waits to strike as Rollins gets up. Rollins blocks the RKO and hits a big Stomp for a pop. Rollins tosses Orton over the top rope to get the win and the title shot at SummerSlam.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. Lesnar looks on from the stage and laughs to Heyman. Rollins looks up at the stage. Heyman takes the mic and says that’s not how you should introduce the winner of the Cross Brand Battle Royal. Heyman re-introduces Rollins as the winner and the new #1 contender, calling him the man who now gets to go to SummerSlam to be beaten, victimized and conquered. Rollins takes the mic and tells Heyman to shut the hell up for once in his life. Rollins says Heyman needs to step aside because he is talking directly to Lesnar. Rollins says he told Lesnar that he is a man possessed that will fight anyone until he gets to fight Lesnar and beat him. Rollins promises SummerSlam will look a lot like WrestleMania 35 when he stomps Lesnar’s head into the mat and stands over him as the new WWE Universal Champion. Rollins smiles up at Lesnar and the staredown continues as his music starts up. We go to replays. Heyman looks to head to the ring as Rollins keeps talking trash. Lesnar starts marching behind him with the steel chair and Rollins waits for a fight, calling Lesnar a coward and telling him to bring it. Lesnar stops and hits the apron with the chair but apparently backs off. RAW goes off the air.