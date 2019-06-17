– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with Elias being introduced in the ring by Mike Rome.

Elias starts off with some local heat by taking shots at Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Elias reveals he’s wearing a referee t-shirt. He says Baron Corbin has picked him to be the Special Guest Referee in Sunday’s match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds. Rollins suddenly attacks out of nowhere from behind with a big steel chair shot to the back. Fans pop as Rollins unloads.

Rollins takes the mic and says after everything he’s went through with Brock Lesnar, he’s done playing games. Fans pop. Rollins says this is a message for anyone considering the job of referee on Sunday – if they side with Corbin, Rollins doesn’t care what he’s promised them, this is what waits you on the other side. Rollins warns them to choose wisely. Rollins drops the mic as his music hits. He marches up the ramp to the back.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. They hype tonight’s Stomping Grounds go-home edition of RAW.

Fatal 5 Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman

We go right back to the ring and out comes The Miz for the match to determine the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view opponent for WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Miz enters the ring and drops Elias with a Skull Crushing Finale for another pop. The music hits and out next comes Bobby Lashley. Lashley hits the ring and also drives Elias into the mat for a pop. Cesaro is out next. He enters the ring and hits a Cesaro Swing on Elias, for another pop. Ricochet is out next and he waits for Elias to get back to his feet. Ricochet sends Elias right back down with double knees to the face. Braun Strowman is out last. Strowman enters the ring and stares down at Elias on the mat. Fans pop as Strowman scoops Elias for a big running powerslam. Strowman’s music starts back up and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Strowman fights everyone off. We see Joe watching from ringside. Miz applies a Sleeper to Braun and Ricochet charges but he keeps the upperhand. Superstars keep going for Strowman but he’s still standing. Cesaro finally scoops Strowman up and slams him for a big pop. Cesaro can’t hit the Neutralizer. Cesaro goes for a crossbody but Strowman catches him and plants him. Lashley goes for a Spear but Strowman catches him and slaps him on top of Cesaro for the pin. Cesaro has been eliminated.

Ricochet flies at Strowman but Strowman shuts him down and launches him. Miz runs into a boot from Strowman. Lashley finally takes Strowman down. Lashley with a big suplex. Lashley knocks Miz off the apron. Ricochet attacks from the apron but gets knocked back to the floor. Strowman with a big slam on Lashley for the pin. Lashley has been eliminated.

Strowman stands tall and poses for a pop. Strowman runs around the ring and levels Miz at ringside. Strowman keeps running and flattens Ricochet next. Strowman runs again, past Joe, and runs over Miz again. Strowman yells out and brings Miz back into the ring. Strowman charges with a splash to Miz in the corner, and another. Strowman scoops Miz but Lashley runs in and hits a Spear. Lashley is able to run in because there are no disqualifications. Cesaro, who was also eliminated, runs back in and drops Strowman with a Neutralizer. Ricochet goes to the top and hits the 630 on Strowman. Cesaro and Lashley assist Ricochet with the pin. Strowman has been eliminated.

Fans boo and Ricochet can’t believe the help he received. It’s down to Miz and Ricochet now. Strowman gets up and launches Ricochet out of the ring, onto Lashley on the floor. Strowman is furious now as he launches Lashley into the barrier. Strowman chases Cesaro to the stage and drives him into the LED board. We see Miz down at ringside, as is Ricochet. A referee checks on Ricochet as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz goes at it with Ricochet. They bring it back in but Ricochet flies back out over the top, taking Miz down as Joe watches from his chair. They come back in and trade shots. Ricochet blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz comes back with a DDT for another close pin attempt. Miz keeps control with kicks. Miz with a roll-up for a 2 count. Ricochet with an enziguri. Miz goes for a Figure Four in the middle of the ring and locks it in.

Ricochet tries to turn the hold but Miz keeps it locked. Ricochet turns the hold over but Miz reverses it again. More back and forth as the hold is broken for a roll-up. Miz springboards in but Ricochet catches him with a knee to the jaw. Ricochet goes back to the top and hits the 630 for the pin to become the new #1 contender for Stomping Grounds.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Samoa Joe: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. Joe stares him down from ringside. Joe hits the ring and drops Ricochet from behind. Ricochet comes back and dumps Joe to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Joe back down on the floor. Ricochet stands tall back in the ring as his music hits.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. Also, Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins.

– We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bryan and Rowan walking backstage. We also see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us happy couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. Cole says she is here to confront Lacey Evans for causing her to lose the SmackDown Women’s Title last month, ahead of Sunday’s match at Stomping Grounds.

Becky gets a pop from Los Angeles and calls Lacey to the ring, taking shots at her. Lynch says she will give Evans exactly what she deserves when she’s within striking distance. Becky offers to kick Evans’ ass all over Los Angeles. The music hits and out comes Evans with a mic.

They trade shots on the mic as Evans walks to the ring. Becky challenges Evans to step into the ring. Evans finally steps up on the apron as Becky calls her a pile of trash. Evans goes on about how WWE needs someone like her to set an example for the women’s division, not a “nasty” like Becky. Evans steps through the ropes, still talking trash, and Becky attacks. Becky lands a Bexploder and leaves Evans on the mat as she leaves with her music playing. Becky leaves with the title in the air as Evans looks on.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival backstage walking. They enter Shane McMahon’s locker room. Shane is there with Drew McIntyre. They do a toast as the celebration continues.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin. Charly says Elias is no longer interested in being special referee. Corbin says he’s not scrambling to find a replacement and has a list of great choices. Corbin says he will reveal the pick later tonight on a special edition of The Kevin & Sami Show. Seth Rollins suddenly attacks Corbin and drops him. Rollins taunts Corbin and walks off.

– We see The Viking Raiders backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Bryan says he understands why the McMahon Family brought him in tonight under the Wild Card Rule, because this place sucks – RAW and Los Angeles. Bryan runs everyone does and says they are here to educate and excite the people. Bryan says he will excite us by destroying Seth Rollins, and proving that just one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions is better than everyone on RAW, and showing the RAW tag teams why he and Rowan are the best. The music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar.

The Viking Raiders vs. Russ and Randy Taylor

Erik and Ivar come out and stop on the stage for a staredown with Rowan and Daniel Bryan. They head to the ring as their music plays. Two enhancement talents, Russ and Randy Taylor, wait in the ring and they look terrified.

Erik starts off and unloads on one of the local jobbers. Ivar tags in and launches himself at one of the opponents. The hit the big Viking Experience double team move for the quick squash win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Viking Raiders stand tall as their music hits.

– We see Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in the front row wearing disguises. They’ve been spotted by the camera as a group of Superstars run out to try and get Truth’s title. Truth escapes and runs off with the group of Superstars right behind them.

– We see Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage talking about tonight’s segment.

– We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a special edition of The Kevin & Sami Show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Heath Slater enters Shane McMahon’s office where Drew McIntyre is with Shane and The Revival. Slater wants a raise, because his kids are getting expensive, but Shane turns him down. Shane says he will let Heath walk out of the room like a man as he entered like a man. Heath leaves and goes out to make a call in the hallway. Shane nods at Drew and Drew follows out to the hall. Drew says he feels sorry for Heath and mentions knowing his family. Drew brings some money out of his pocket but Heath says he can’t accept it. Drew accidentally drops the money and Slater goes to pick it up for him but Drew attacks him and unloads. The Revival and Shane come out to pull Drew off Slater, telling him to save it for Sunday.

– We go back to the ring to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for The Kevin & Sami Show. Owens talks up the show and their guest, then introduces Baron Corbin. We see what happened to Corbin and Sami at the hands of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last week.

Sami makes it clear to Corbin that this show is a safe space, a safe working environment, which is more than he can say for WWE in general. Because of this, Sami and Owens have withdrew their names from being the Special Guest Referee on Sunday, but they figured they should give Corbin this large platform to make his announcement. Corbin goes on about having plenty of names to pick from. He says his pick was born to count 1-2-3. He calls for a drum-roll from Sami and then introduces EC3.

EC3 comes out wearing referee stripes. He stands tall on the stage but here comes Rollins from behind with a steel chair shot. Rollins unloads on EC3 with chair shots on top of the stage now as Corbin, Sami and Owens look on from the ring. Corbin can’t believe it as Rollins returns to the back. Corbin says it’s back to the drawing board. The music of The New Day hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Sami says they’re not invited and they’re not even Wild Cards for tonight. Sami asks them to leave the building. Kofi says he’s WWE Champion and that means he goes where he wants, when he wants, and he’s bringing his boys with him because that’s what the fans want. Owens says Kofi shouldn’t be worried about any of that, he should be worried that the WWE Title is leaving him soon, be it Dolph Ziggler on Sunday or the next chance Owens gets. Kofi mocks Owens for his recent loss at Money In the Bank. Kofi also takes shots at Ziggler ahead of Sunday’s Steel Cage match.

Corbin proposes he, Corbin and Owens beat The New Day back to where they belong on SmackDown. Woods thinks that sounds like a challenge, but they need a WWE official to sanction the match. A referee. They stand EC3 up and fans start chanting his name. EC3 is still knocked out but they pull a “Weekend at Bernie’s” gimmick with him and EC3 makes the match official. The New Day heads to the ring for a six-man match after dropping EC3 on his face. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and AJ Styles is backstage talking to a WWE doctor about getting close to being cleared for a ring return. Dr. Luke Gallows and Dr. Karl Anderson walk up and dismiss the actual doctor. AJ recalls their WWE debuts and their runs so far. AJ says they’ve gotten too comfortable. AJ asks when the last time they won a match was, or the last time they were on WWE TV. AJ says they need to get serious. AJ says he misses the old Gallows and Anderson. They say they’re taking the gloves off tonight, and they want AJ to watch how serious they can get when they beat The Usos tonight, who AJ thinks is the best. AJ says he will be watching.

2 of 3 Falls Match: The New Day vs. Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and this is now a 2 of 3 Falls match. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Big E and Xavier Woods is announced for Stomping Grounds. Woods starts off with Sami now as Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston also look on.

Woods ends up hitting the rolling elbow but he can’t put Sami away. Owens tags in and unloads on Woods in the corner as the referee warns him. Corbin tags in and also has words with the referee while unloading on Woods. Owens gets cheap shots in. Woods finally drops Corbin but Owens runs in to stop the tag. Owens goes for a senton but Woods gets his knees up. Sami tags in to stop Woods from tagging. Woods ends up rolling Sami up for the pin out of nowhere for the first fall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin unloads on Big E in the corner. Owens tags in and keeps the attack going in the corner, unloading while Big E is down. Owens goes back to mocking Woods and Kofi after they were knocked off the apron. Owens with another shot to Big E for a 2 count.

Sami tags back in and unloads with lefts and rights on Big E, keeping him in their corner. Big E tries to fight out of the corner but Sami kicks him. Sami charges but Big E sends him through the ropes to the floor. Big E looks to tag but Owens runs in and levels him with a superkick for a 2 count, also taunting Kofi before covering. Corbin tags in and keeps Big E down while taunting Woods and Kofi. Corbin with a big right hand to Big E. Sami tags back in with more of the same to keep Big E in their corner.

Owens comes back in but ends up missing in the corner, hitting the ring post. The fans rally for Big E now. Big E delivers a big belly-to-belly on Owens as he approaches. Kofi tags in and flies off the top at Corbin, who also tagged in. Kofi unloads and nails a dropkick to Corbin. Kofi with more offense and a kick to the head as Corbin charges. Kofi goes to the top and hits a crossbody on Corbin for a 2 count. Kofi with the Boom Drop to Corbin in the middle of the ring. Kofi and the fans are fired up now. Sami runs interference and Corbin nails a Deep Six to Kofi for a close 2 count as Woods makes the save. Owens kicks Woods out of the ring while Sami takes Big E out, sending him back to the floor.

Corbin ends up hitting a big clothesline on Sami by accident as Kofi ducked. Owens and Corbin have words now. Owens shoves Corbin. Owens superkicks Corbin. Sami and Owens walk out, leaving Corbin by himself as fans pop. Fans chant for The New Day as Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise on Corbin for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates in the middle of the ring as the announcers hype Stomping Grounds on Sunday.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here. Also, Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan.

– Alexa Bliss approaches Nikki Cross backstage with a present. Bliss has landed them a title match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Bliss goes on and mentions her match with Bayley at WWE Stomping Grounds. Bliss also promises to make Cross a champion after their title shot later tonight.

– We see Paul Heyman backstage getting ready. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman is in the ring with a mic. Some fans chant “ECW!” as Heyman introduces himself as the advocate for his client, Mr. Money In the Bank 2019, Brock Lesnar.

Heyman apologizes and says he’s not himself because he’s not too comfortable with Seth Rollins running wild with his steel chair all night. Heyman makes it clear that he’s not a physical threat, and will not be the Special Guest Referee at Stomping Grounds. Heyman says you’d have to be some kind of dumbass to accept that job because of the chair shots Rollins is giving out.

Heyman gets some local heat by saying Rollins is like the LA Lakers because they both traded away their balls. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman says a steel chair is the only way Rollins is man enough to fight Lesnar. Heyman says Lesnar knows how to swing a steel chair pretty damn well himself, so if Rollins is here tonight, and he is, and if Rollins has a match, which he does, and if he has a formidable opponent, which he does in Daniel Bryan, then Rollins is vulnerable. Heyman says maybe, just maybe Lesnar is here tonight as well. But then again, maybe not. Fans boo. Heyman says maybe Lesnar will show up on Sunday or next Monday, he doesn’t know. Fans don’t know. But most importantly, guess who else doesn’t know? Rollins. Heyman drops the mic and makes his exit from the ring.

– We see Baron Corbin backstage trying to talk Eric Young into being the referee for Sunday. Young says he will think about it. Corbin walks off. Young keeps walking and sees Seth Rollins. Young says he’s turning the offer down. Rollins tells him to relax because he knows Young wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize their friendship. Rollins tells Young to relax and take it easy. They keep walking their separate ways but Rollins turns and nails Young in the back with a steel chair. Rollins unloads on Young with more chair shots while he’s down.

– We see The Usos backstage getting hyped up over The Good Brothers. Back to commercial.

The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.

Gallows starts off with Jey and they go at it. Anderson tags in as Gallows rocks Uso to drop him. Anderson and Gallows double team Jey with a big Boot of Doom for a close 2 count. Anderson mounts Jey with right hands now. We see AJ Styles backstage watching the match.

Anderson levels Jimmy on the floor and goes back in to ground Jey in the middle of the ring. Anderson with another big move to drop Jey as he keeps the aggressive offense going. Anderson and Gallows waste some time with a “too sweet” moment in the corner. Gallows tags back in for a Magic Killer attempt but Jimmy runs in with a superkick attempt. The Usos end up double teaming Gallows now. They hit superkicks and drop Gallows for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, we see a frustrated AJ backstage. Gallows and Anderson also are not happy as The Usos make their exit. Gallows and Anderson have some words in the ring as The Usos celebrate.

– We see Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre and The Revival backstage hanging out. Roman Reigns is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us a Twitter clip of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hyping up the USA Women’s World Cup soccer team.

– We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns, another Wild Card Rule Superstar for this week. The announcers lead us to a video package for Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds, which includes shots from Reigns’ loss to Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown.

Reigns admits Super ShowDown was bad for him. Reigns says this does not entertain, but what will is him delivering an ass kicking tonight. Reigns calls out Shane to face him one-on-one tonight. Shane appears on the big screen and has some business to handle before he leaves. Shane orders Mike Rome to give him a grand introduction first. Shane says now we can get started. Shane says Reigns shouldn’t be ashamed of losing to the best in the world. We see The Revival and Drew McIntyre in the room with Shane. Shane says he’s not going to come to the ring to face Reigns, but Reigns should be concerned with what happens on Sunday when he faces Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre addresses Reigns now and says Shane is the reason why he’s not out there now tearing Reigns apart, but Shane’s not going to stop him from destroying Reigns on Sunday. Drew says he will take Reigns apart until it gets really uncomfortable, and then Drew might consider pinning him. Drew says he will disfigure Reigns until he goes home bad enough that his kids scream at the sight of him. Reigns has left the ring now as fans pop. Reigns is headed for the backstage area as Shane gets ready. The Revival meets Reigns in a hallway but he takes them out. Reigns enters the room and Drew approaches first but Reigns rocks him. Shane tries to leave the room. Reigns stops him and drops him. Reigns ends up putting Drew through the table of food and drinks. Reigns chases Shane back to the ring now.

Reigns tackles Shane at ringside and unloads on him. Reigns brings it into the ring and levels Shane with a Big Superman Punch. Reigns waits again and this time delivers a big Spear to Shane as he gets up. Fans cheer Reigns on as he stands tall to fans chanting for him. Reigns tells Shane to crawl to the back and tell Drew he’s going to kick his ass on Sunday. Reigns drops the mic as his music starts back up. Reigns exits the ring.

– Still to come, The IIconics defend against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. We see the champs walking backstage with their titles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Roman Reigns just did.

– Bayley, Naomi and Natalya are backstage. Charly Caruso walks in and asks Bayley what she thinks about accusations against her. Charly says there’s a post on social media about how Bayley refused to take a photo with a fan who had on a Nikki Cross t-shirt. Bayley blames this on Alexa Bliss and says she’s headed to take care of it. Natalya wonders if Bayley really refused to take the photo.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. The IIconics

We go to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They take the mic and talk about finally making it to Los Angeles. They also take shots at their opponents for tonight, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers. They go on and do the signature pose before entering the ring. Out first comes Nikki Cross for her team. The announcers show us recent events that led to this match. Out next comes Alexa Bliss as we get formal ring introductions. The music hits before the match and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to get a closer look at the match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Billie is yelling at Bliss to start. Bliss slaps her and they go at it. Bliss takes it to the corner and stomps away to take control. Bayley watches from her chair at ringside. Royce ends up coming in as they double team Bliss in the middle of the ring, posing with boots on her back. Bliss rolls Royce up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Cross gets the tag and takes Royce down for a quick pin attempt.

Cross with more offense on Royce. Cross goes to the top but Royce moves and Cross lands bad. Kay comes back in and nails Cross for a 2 count. Royce tags back in for a double team on Cross as the referee warns them. Royce keeps Cross grounded in the middle of the ring now. Royce with more offense and another 2 count on Cross. Kay tags back in for more double teaming and shrieking in the corner. Cross fights out of the corner and decks both opponents. Cross keeps fighting but Kay kicks her in the face. Kay drops Cross and knocks Bliss off the apron with a cheap shot.

Bliss and Bayley have words at ringside now. Bliss shoves Bayley down. Cross continues fighting The IIconics off but the numbers catch up and she gets rolled for the pin to retain.

Winners: The IIconics

– After the match, The IIconics retreat with their titles and taunt Bliss and Bayley at ringside. Bayley runs in to check on Cross. Bayley and Bliss have words.

– The announcers hype WWE Stomping Grounds on the WWE Network. They go over the card for Sunday.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” returns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nikki Cross is backstage with Alexa Bliss. Bliss blames Bayley for what just happened and Cross agrees. Cross says Bayley ruined her dream and she wants to be in Bliss’ corner on Sunday to watch the same thing happen to Bayley. Bliss looks concerned.

– We go to another “Firefly Fun House” segment with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt tells the kids that the world is flat and that dinosaurs aren’t extinct. Wyatt says he built this place for “us” so we can all be different together. Wyatt wants everyone to join us here, where the fun never has to end. Wyatt’s various puppets and characters also want you to join us. Wyatt says people worship what they fear and fear is power. Follow the leader. We get a bizarre montage of audio and video before Wyatt’s “Fiend” character appears while kids are chanting “follow the leader” in the background.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Rowan and Daniel Bryan. Bryan talks about Seth Rollins running around with a steel chair, and how he will put an end to it tonight. Bryan says Rollins has never defeated him.

Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan

Back from the break and it’s time for tonight’s main event. Out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next for this non-title main event. Rollins is still clutching the steel chair from earlier. We see highlights from tonight’s attacks by Rollins.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading moves. Rollins drops Bryan with a shoulder early on. Rollins goes to the floor and Bryan goes for a dive but Rollins rocks him at the ropes. Rollins ends up turning it around with a flying clothesline. Bryan goes to the floor for a breather but Rollins hits a dive to send him into the barrier.

Rollins runs the ropes for another dive but Rowan meets him at the ropes. Rowan with the Iron Claw slam onto the edge of the apron. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Rowan and Bryan double team Rollins now. The New Day runs down to make the save. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are right behind them. The Revival and The Usos also run down as a big brawl breaks out in the ring. The Usos and The New Day are left standing together. The Usos leap out, taking The Revival, Sami and Owens down on the floor. Referees run down to try and break things up. Rollins is left in the ring with Bryan. It’s announced that the match will re-start with no one allowed at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan

Back from the break and the match begins with everyone banned from ringside. They go at it and Daniel Bryan dumps Seth Rollins over the top rope to the floor. Bryan follows and sends Rollins into the steel ring steps as the referee counts.

Bryan brings it back into the ring. Bryan unloads with big shots into the corner. Rollins counters the last attempt and comes flying out of the corner to take Bryan out of mid-air with a clothesline. Rollins meets Bryan in the middle of the ring with strikes now. They trade more offense and Rollins hits a Slingblade for a close 2 count.

Rollins cranks up for the Stomp as fans chant “burn it down!” now. Bryan counters and avoids it as they trade roll-up pin attempts and more counters. Bryan with a big uppercut. Rollins with a big chop. They trade more strikes in the middle of the ring. Rollins ducks a kick. Bryan avoids an enziguri and applies an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for the bottom rope but Bryan turns that into a big German suplex. Rollins rolls to the floor to avoid a pin. Bryan leaps off the apron with a flying knee and Rollins goes back down on the floor, hitting hard. Bryan plays to the crowd for some boos as the referee counts.

Bryan brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Rollins crotches him and rocks him. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but it’s blocked. Bryan fights back and headbutts Rollins to the mat. Rollins runs right back up and hits the superplex. Rollins holds it but Bryan blocks the Falcon Arrow, going into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for the bottom rope but Bryan re-adjusts. Rollins finally gets his leg on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Bryan with big kicks while Rollins is on his knees now. The big boot to the face drops Rollins. Bryan starts to celebrate now. Bryan waits for Rollins to get up. Bryan charges with the knee but Rollins catches him and delivers a Buckle Bomb. Rollins with a big kick to the face for another close 2 count. More back and forth on the mat. Bryan locks in the LeBell Lock again. Rollins turns it into a two count. Rollins with an enziguri and more back & forth. Rollins nails the Stomp in the middle of the ring and crawls over for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers and raises the WWE Universal Title in the middle of the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins heads up the ramp with the title in the air, facing the ring. Baron Corbin comes from behind with a steel chair and lays Rollins out. Fans boo as Corbin laughs. Rollins stumbles to his feet but Corbin delivers another big chair shot across the back. Corbin with another chair shot across the back as Rollins collapses. Corbin drags Rollins into the ring and plants him with End of Days right in the middle. Corbin takes the title and stands over Rollins as the final RAW before Stomping Grounds goes off the air.