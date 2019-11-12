– Tonight’s taped WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package.

– We’re live on tape delay from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler as the pyro goes off. No sign off Dio Maddin, likely to sell last week’s attack by Brock Lesnar.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as the pyro goes off. We go to Cole and Vic, who confirm why Dio isn’t here tonight. Lawler thanks Dio for standing up for him against Lesnar last week. Fans chant Becky’s name in the ring now as she takes the mic. Becky talks about how she’s back in the UK, from training as a 15 year old kid to challenging for the tag team titles as the face of the business. She goes on and mentions how the field of challengers for her own title is getting deeper. Becky says bring it on. Fans chant her name some more.

Becky mentions SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, and the other challengers, and says she won’t stop knocking their heads off and being on top. Becky goes on putting herself over and says the only thing she really fears in life is not being the greatest, so how about she regains her legacy as Becky 2 Belts, right here in Manchester. She goes on but she’s interrupted by the music of Charlotte Flair. Flair makes her entrance and poses in the middle of the ring. Out next are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Back from a commercial and the bell rings as Lynch locks up with Asuka. Asuka takes Lynch down first for a quick takedown. Lynch shows off some as Asuka talks trash and shoves her again. Lynch charges but Asuka goes for a takedown. They tangle as Lynch goes for the Dis-Arm-Her. Lynch with a kick. More back and forth now. Lynch drops Asuka for a pop. Asuka turns it back around and tags in Sane. Lynch turns it around but Sane comes from behind and drops her. Sane laughs and taunts and takes Lynch from corner to corner. Lynch blocks a shot into the corner and rocks Sane. Lynch goes on and takes control. Lynch with a suplex out of the corner for a 2 count. Flair tags in for a pop. Flair with a big chop and more. They trade shots but Sane unloads with strikes. Flair drops Sane and struts to taunt Asuka. Sane ends up getting a Sleeper applied in the middle of the ring but it’s broken. More back and forth now. Flair slams Sane into the mat several times by using a headscissors. Flair continue to control Sane with her scissors, tossing her and taunting Asuka. Flair lets Sane go and in comes Asuka off the tag. Asuka and Flair go at it now. Flair ends up rocking Asuka with an elbow. More back and forth but Flair keeps the most offense going. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler suddenly appears at ringside and stares at the ring. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka goes at it with Flair. Asuka with a roll-up for 2 as Baszler watches from ringside. Flair counters Asuka and clotheslines her. Flair knocks Sane off the apron with a boot. Asuka turns it around and controls Flair while Baszler watches. More back and forth now. Sane unload son Flair at ringside in front of Shayna. Sane rolls Flair back into the ring. Sane and Asuka double team Flair with several kicks now.

Sane keeps Flair grounded in the middle of the ring now. Baszler continues to stare Lynch down. Asuka comes in and they hit a double suplex in the middle of the ring. Flair kicks out at 1. Flair counters a suplex from Asuka. More back and forth. Flair fights out of a submission in the middle of the ring and we get another pin attempt. Asuka with kick to Flair while she’s on her knees now. Flair gets up and fights back. More back and forth. Asuka gets the Asuka Lock applied on the mat and they tangle for a few minutes. Flair powers up and Asuka can’t believe it as she’s slammed for a 2 count that Sane made the save for.

Sane drags Asuka to their corner and tags in. Sane unloads on Flair in the corner. Sane ends up going to the top but rolls through as Flair moves. Flair ends up dropping Sane over the middle rope. Lynch rallies fans for Flair now. Asuka and Lynch tag in at the same. Lynch unloads and then goes to work in the corner. Sane makes the save from behind but Lynch nails her and unloads on both champs now. Sane takes a Bexploder. Lynch with kicks to Asuka. Lynch goes to the top for a double dropkick on both opponents now. Baszler gets on the apron for a distraction, but SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley appears out of nowhere, pulls Baszler off the apron and they brawl at ringside. The chaos leads to Asuka getting the pin on Becky to retain.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

– After the match, The Kabuki Warriors stand tall as their music hits and we go to replays. Baszler retreats through the crowd as Lynch talks trash and watches her from the barrier. Bayley attacks Lynch from behind and beats her down at ringside.

– Randy Orton is backstage talking to Ricochet, and they have some tension. We see The OC arguing with Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet interrupts them. The OC starts mocking Ricochet now and challenges the two of them to a match that no WWE official will allow. AJ Styles goes on and tells Ricochet to get out of the locker room, or find someone who wants to team with them to face The OC. Orton steps up and volunteers to team with Ricochet and Carrillo. That match is on for tonight.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara

We go back to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre.

Back from the break and tonight’s big six-man is confirmed. Sin Cara is in the ring. The bell rings as Drew stares him down. They lock up and Drew takes control. Ca fights back but Drew slams him. Drew with a big right hand into the ropes. Sin Cara ends up turning it around as Drew goes down on the floor. Cara goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor. Cara brings it back in but Drew quickly kicks out.

Cara brings it back into the ring and mounts offense. Drew knocks Cara out of the air with a big headbutt. Drew unloads in the corner now. Drew with with a big short-arm clothesline for a close 2 count. Drew keeps Cara down on the mat now, working him over. More back and forth now. Cara avoids a clothesline and tries to mount more offense.

Cara sends Drew over the top to the floor. Drew keep fighting and hits a big powerbomb on the floor. Drew brings it back into the ring and waits for Cara to get up. Drew immediately charges with a big Claymore Kick to get the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a backstage pre-recorded promo from Erick Rowan. Rowan acts like he’s doing baby-talk to a child while talking to the camera.

1-on-2 Handicap Match for the WWE 24/7 Title: R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers

We go to the ring and out comes R-Truth. Sunil Sing will put his WWE 24/7 Title on the line in this Triple Threat with brother Samir Singh and challenger R-Truth. We go to commercial after Truth raps his entrance.

Back from the break and out comes The Singh Brothers, including the WWE 24/7 Champion. The title is on the line in this match. The bell rings and Truth drops Sunil as they taunt him. Truth goes at it with Samir now but the numbers game catches up and they beat him down. The Singh Brothers dance around after beating Truth down now. More showing off by the brothers as Truth mounts offense.

Truth with a big running splash on Sunil in the corner. Truth drops Samir again but Sunil pulls him to safety. They go to leave with the title but Truth chases them around the ring a few times. The brothers make it up the ramp and to the back as fans boo. Truth follows. The camera cuts backstage to seeing Truth give chase through the backstage area. They run into the women’s locker room but Truth isn’t going in there. They come back out to the sound of screams. The brothers enter a room and turn the light on. Erick Rowan is there by himself.

Rowan destroys the brothers and launches them both into concrete walls. Rowan picks up a couch and rams it into them when they get up. They go back down in pain. Truth comes in the room and they ask him for help. Truth takes one look and leaves so they can have some privacy with Rowan. He turns the lights back off and he leaves.

– We see Seth Rollins walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins comes to the ring. We see how the NXT Superstars have invaded RAW and SmackDown over the past few weeks. We go back to Rollins wrapping up his entrance.

Rollins takes the mic to some boos. He starts talking about Triple H, Finn Balor and NXT Champion Adam Cole. Rollins admits Triple H did light a fire under him. Rollin says NXT is where he started, but this is his home, this is his show, this is Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says NXT started this fight but he and his gang will finish it at Survivor Series. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Rollins says Survivor Series is a few weeks away, but he wants to talk about tonight in Manchester.

Rollins goes on about being the best and issues an open challenge. Rollins says he wants to face the United Kingdom’s best. He’s not leaving this ring until he gets the fight he wants. Rollins says it’s time to step up, who’s going to do it? The music hits and out comes Imperium of NXT UK – WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe. They stand tall together on the stage as Rollins looks on from the ring. Fans chant for WALTER as they walk down the ramp. WALTER says Rollins wanted the best, here they are. WALTER introduces himself and Imperium, saying they’re here to restore the honor of the sport. WALTER says the ring Rollins is standing in with his dirty feet, is sacred to them, and just because he’s not in the United States doesn’t mean he’s safe from the NXT takeover. Rollins knows who they are and he saw the stunt they tried to pull on SmackDown. Rollins goes on and accepts the challenge, telling WALTER to get to the ring so he can burn his ass down. Imperium marches to the ring as we go to commercial.

WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and it’s time for this non-title match. WWE UK Champion WALTER and Seth Rollins face off. We get the bell. Some fans chant for WALTER as he tosses Rollins across the ring.

The other members of Imperium watch from ringside as WALTER tosses Rollins again. WALTER ends up dropping Rollins with a shoulder. Rollins finally gets some momentum going and hits a Slingblade to bring WALTER down. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive to the floor but WALTER moves out of the way. Rollins chases WALTER back in. WALTER grabs a flying knee in mid-air and nails a big German suplex. WALTER stands at ease in the middle of the ring.

WALTER counters Rollins and slaps him. WALTER drops an elbow for a 2 count. WALTER keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now. Rollins looks to mount offense but WALTER shuts him down with a big chop to the chest. WALTER ends up applying a single Crab in the middle of the ring now. Rollins goes for the ropes but WALTER kicks him to the mat. WALTER with a big shot to the chest now. WALTER with a big forearm shot to the chest, and again. Rollins catches the third attempt and fights back. Rollins springboards in from the apron and stunt WALTER with a knee to the head. Rollins counters a German suplex and nails two superkicks to stun WALTER some more.

Rollins cranks up for the Stomp but Imperium rushes the ring to attack Rollins for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Imperium teams up on Rollins until The Street Profits hit the ring to make the save. Imperium still gets the upperhand. Kevin Owens is out next to a big pop. He hits the ring and goes right for WALTER as the crowd pops. Imperium finally retreats as Rollins, Owens and The Profits stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Imperium vs. Seth Rollins, The Street Profits and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Seth Rollins goes at it with Alexander Wolfe as the eight-man match begins. Rollins gets sent to the floor but Marcel Barthel sends him into the steel ring steps. The two teams face off at ringside now and have words. WALTER brings it back in and slams Rollins for a 2 count. Wolfe tags back in and takes over on Rollins.

Wolfe keeps control and hits a German suplex for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Marcel tags in and takes Rollins from corner to corner, unloading on him. Barthel keeps Rollins down with a boot to the face now. Fabian Aichner tags in for the double team but Rollins fights then off. Aichner with a big Spinebuster, followed up by a running kick to the face from Barthel. Aichner covers for a 2 count. Aichner with two more quick pin attempts on Rollins in the middle of the ring.

WALTER tags back in and keeps Rollins in the corner. WALTER pounds on Rollins now. Rollins gets up and fights back, trying to avoid a Sleeper. Rollins knocks the others off the apron but WALTER nails a big dropkick to send him into the turnbuckles. WALTER with a powerbomb but Owens breaks the pin attempt. The Profits also get involved for a few seconds. WALTER clubs Montez Ford off the apron to the floor in front of Angelo Dawkins. WALTER ends up on the top but Rollins turns it into a big superplex and nails it. Rollins and Wolfe go at it now. Rollins drops Wolfe and sends Aichner to the floor. Owens tags in for a pop. Owens with a cannonball from the apron to Aichner.

Owens with big shots to Marcel and WALTER. Owens goes to the top for a big Swanton on Wolfe but WALTER breaks it up. The Profits double team WALTER now, sending him into a Rollins superkick. Rollins with a suicide dive to WALTER. Ford follows up with a massive dive to WALTER, landing on part of the announce table. The chaos in the ring leads to Owens hitting a big Stunner on Aichner. Wolfe comes from behind on Owens but Rollins makes the save and nails a Stomp for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits, Owens and Rollins celebrate as Rollins’ music hits. Rollins and Owens shake hands in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Rollins poses in the corner and plays to the crowd.

– Still to come, our six-man main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE Backstage on FS1.

Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out first comes Cedric Alexander. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega. They pose to some boos from the crowd. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes. Andrade strikes first and unloads.

Cedric mounts some offense and dropkicks Andrade out to the floor. Andrade comes back in and dropkicks Cedric in mid-air for a pop. Andrade mounts Cedric and beats on him as Vega cheers him on. Andrade takes Cedric down by the arm and keeps him grounded. Cedric fights up and out. Andrade avoids the Lumbar Check.

Cedric counters but gets rocked. Andrade keeps control and drops Cedric mid-move again. Cedric looks to mount offense again, sending Andrade to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, rocking Andrade. Cedric brings it back in and hits a Flatliner for a close 2 count.

Andrade fights off the Lumbar Check once again as Vega barks advice. Vega ends up providing an assist from the floor as Andrade had the referee distracted. Andrade goes on and hits the big hammerlock DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade and Vega stand tall as we go to replays.

– Aleister Black is backstage with another pre-recorded promo. Black delivers more cryptic comments and says he knows who “you” are and what “you’ve” done, so come knock on his door and pick a fight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get Veteran’s Day comments from Superstars on Twitter. They also air a video package for Veteran’s Day.

– We see Lana and Bobby Lashley backstage arguing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Lana. The boos are already starting up as she enters the ring, all smiles.

Lana says she’s come out to confess her sins. Fans keep booing her. She says her hot, perfect boyfriend did not want her coming out doing this. She explained to Bobby that she had to come out and give the truth to the fans. Lana says sometimes the truth is all she has. She goes on and admits she cheated on Rusev. The boos pick up and she tells fans not to. She feels like fans are judging her and she doesn’t like it. Rusev cheated first and she’s not going to just be some door mat. She’s not going to be petty here. Lana says she had sex with Lashley for the first time 7 weeks ago. It was beautiful, beautiful, beautiful sex. It continues to blow her mind each and every single day. Lana says she was monogamous with Rusev, and then monogamous only with Lashley, because she believes in monogamy. Fans are booing and chanting as Lana goes on about how fans have treated her. Lana goes on about how she went to the doctor after last week’s incident at ringside, and the doctor said she is a perfectly healthy woman… who is 9 weeks pregnant.

She goes on for the slow people in Manchester and breaks it down… her soon to be ex-husband Rusev put a little Machka bastard in her. She calls him a Bulgarian son of a bitch. Fans continue booing Lana big time. Rusev finally comes out as fans chant “Daddy’s home!” now. Rusev isn’t buying it but Lana gets upset that he thinks she’s lying. She calls him a sex addict and says all he ever wanted to do was have sex, and she can feel the little Machka growing inside of her. They start arguing after Lana yells. She slaps him a few times. Lashley’s music hits as Lana jumps on Rusev’s back and attacks him. This allows Lashley to get the upperhand on Rusev after hitting the ring. Lashley destroys Rusev while Lana looks on, laughing and smiling. Lashley and Lana head to the back together while Rusev recovers in the ring. Lana says she can’t believe Rusev really believed she was pregnant. She faked it. Lashley and Lana start kissing on the entrance way as Rusev watches. They head to the back together, waving as Rusev.

– We see Erick Rowan walking backstage. He’s carrying something that’s hidden under a cloth of some sort. Back to commercial.

Erick Rowan vs. Soner Dursun

Back from the break and out comes Erick Rowan. He’s carrying something that is being covered by a cloth of some kind. Enhancement talent Soner Dursun waits in the ring as Rowan brings his mystery item to ringside.

The bell rings and Rowan avoids a shot, dropping Dursun with a big shot. Rowan yells at the man and then launches him out of the ring. Rowan runs around the ring and manhandles him again. Rowan brings it back into the ring and hits an Iron Claw slam for the easy win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. He goes out and grabs the mystery item that he set on the announcers table. Apparently there’s something alive inside. Rowan taunts the announcers and walks off as we go to replays. Rowan stops at the entrance way and stares back at the crowd.

– Still to come, The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. We get a video package for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions. We see The Raiders backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

Back from the break and out first comes Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster from NXT UK. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, are out next for this non-title match.

Webster starts off with Erik and unloads, sending him out. Andrews tags in and leaps out for a dive. Ivar tags in but gets dumped over the top to the floor. Webster and Andrews run the ropes, leaping out onto both opponents for a pop. Andrews and Webster bring it back in but Erik catches Andrews with a big move but it’s blocked in mid-air. Webster tags in with a Senton on Erik for a close 2 count. Erik levels Webster with a big forearm and then drops Andrews out of the air.

Erik blocks a double team and spikes both opponents on their heads at the same time. Ivar tags in and runs the ropes, leaping out to both opponents with a suicide dive. Ivar yells out and brings it back into the ring. Ivar with a double splash in the corner. Erik tags in and dropkicks Webster back into the corner. Erik rams Ivar back into Webster in the corner. Andrews chops both opponents but it does nothing. Andrews keeps the offense coming on both opponents but they catch him with a Viking Experience for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. The Vikings pose together in the middle of the ring as the crowd cheers them on.

– Still to come, Randy Orton teams with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ricochet is with Randy Orton in the back. Ricochet doesn’t trust Orton. Orton tells him to relax, the last thing he needs to do is let him get in his head.

– We go to Joseph and Lawler. They say Dio Maddin isn’t here tonight due to last week’s attack by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We get a video package on recent happenings between Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez.

– The announcers go over the Survivor Series card. The announcers confirm WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Team RAW is also finalized for the Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match – Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC

We go to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event. Randy Orton is out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Ricochet, followed by Humberto Carrillo. The OC is out next – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. The OC poses on the stage and heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Ricochet starts off with Anderson and they go at it.

Back and forth to start. Ricochet dropkicks Anderson in mid-air and takes him to the corner. Orton tags in and works on Anderson’s arm. Carrillo tags in and takes over on Anderson ass the tension between Orton and Ricochet continues. Styles unloads on Humberto. Humberto counters and hits a big arm drag after some springboarding, and another arm drag. Ricochet tags back in and comes flying at AJ. Ricochet keeps control until AJ nails a jawbreaker. AJ ends up knocking Orton off the apron after Ricochet sends him into the ropes, and there’s some confusion. Ricochet with a springboard crossbody. AJ goes down but Orton rushes back in and gets in Ricochet’s face. Orton and Ricochet have words as Humberto gets in between them to break it up. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet drops AJ with a kick. Carrillo tags in and takes AJ down. AJ with a boot in the corner. Carrillo leaps off the top and takes AJ down for another 2 count. AJ with some offense now. Gallows tags in and beats Carrillo around. Gallows with big body shots in the corner now. Gallows keeps control and tags in AJ for a quick double team on Carrillo. AJ keeps Carrillo grounded now. Carrillo avoids a double team from AJ and Anderson but Anderson quickly shuts him down. Humberto manages to tag in Ricochet. Ricochet unloads and sends Anderson into the corner. Ricochet drops Gallows and AJ from the apron then springboards in at Anderson but has to move out of the way. Anderson with a big Spinebuster on Ricochet for a close 2 count. Orton may have had Ricochet distracted there.

Anderson brings it back in for a 1 count. Anderson grounds Ricochet now. AJ comes back in as they take turns on keeping Ricochet down. Gallows is back in now. Gallows with a snap suplex on Ricochet Gallows drops an elbow for a 2 count. Gallows goes on and launches Ricochet into the corner, turning him upside down. Orton stares Ricochet down from the apron. Gallows scoops Ricochet and slams him. Gallows with a leg drop for another 2 count. Gallows pounds on Ricochet and manhandles him some while grounding him in the middle of the ring.

Ricochet fights up to his feet but Gallows clubs him down. Gallows rocks Orton off the apron with a big right hand. Gallows goes back to Ricochet. Ricochet fights back and unloads with kicks, nailing an enziguri to daze him. AJ tags in but Ricochet droops him with a second heel kick. Fans and Carrillo try to rally Ricochet. Humberto tags in and unloads on AJ. Humberto with a big kick to the face from the corner. Humberto with a standing moonsault into a 2 count on AJ. Humberto goes to the top but AJ dodges the moonsault.

Orton tags in and catches AJ with a big powerslam. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT on AJ and nails it. Fans pop for Orton as he gets fired up. Orton goes for the RKO on AJ but Anderson runs in and rocks him. Everyone gets involved now, coming off the top and the ropes. Humberto dropkicks Gallows out and goes to the top, leaping out to drop Gallows and Anderson on the floor. Orton stalks AJ and Ricochet while they’re down now. Orton looks like he’s doing for his partner but he nails a huge RKO outta nowhere on AJ instead. Orton tags Humberto in and he goes to the top for the big moonsault on AJ for the pin to win.

Winners: Humberto Carrillo, Randy Orton and Ricochet

– After the match, the winners stand tall until Ricochet and Orton meet in the middle of the ring for some words. Orton warns Ricochet that he does what he wants, when he wants. Remember that. Orton turns and walks away while Ricochet is saying something. Orton’s music hits as he exits the ring, stopping to turn and stare Ricochet down. We go to replays. We come back to Orton making his exit up the ramp as Ricochet looks on from the ring. RAW goes off the air.

