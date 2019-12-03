– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with The Authors of Pain arriving backstage in a SUV. Akam and Rezar are stopped by Charly Caruso after they get out of the car. Charly asks about attacking Kevin Owens last week and they respond in their native languages. Caruso says she doesn’t understand their languages. They respond in English and say she looks lovely tonight. AOP then walks away into the arena.

– We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Vic Joseph welcomes us and hypes the show. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Samoa Joe on commentary.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a mixed reaction.

Rollins talks about saying everyone sucked last week and goes on about how he was a little too harsh, but he was speaking from a good place, he was speaking from his heart. Rollins talks about how this isn’t just his job, it’s his life, and the people in the back aren’t just his co-workers, they’re his family. This is all about struggling and fighting to survive together. Rollins goes on about how he feels responsible for motivating the locker room to do their best. He admits he took it too far last week and now he would like to apologize. There are still some fans booing him. Rollins apologizes to everyone, the wrestlers, the announcers, and Kevin Owens. Rollins calls Owens to the ring so he can apologize to his face. The music hits and out comes Owens. Owens takes the mic and asks if the fans also smell that. He says it smells like when the rodeo comes to Nashville. The animals have a certain smell. Owens goes on about Rollins’ apology and asks about AOP. Rollins says he had nothing to do with The Authors of Pain. Owens says he knows Rollins is lying because his lips are moving, and the smell he was referring to is bullshit. Rollins promises he’s not lying. The lights go out, the music hits and out come The Authors of Pain with mics.

Akam and Rezar take turns speaking in their native languages from the stage, as fans give them the “What!?” treatment. Rezar then challenges Owens and Rollins to a tag team match. Rollins says he’s in. Owens says one of three things can happen and all three scenarios end with the three of them beating Owens up. Owens says let’s get to it. He drops the mic and wants to fight now. Rollins says he tried, Owens is on his own now. Rollins drops the mic and marches up the ramp. He stops and stares at AOP. They let him walk between them as fans boo. Owens says Rollins might be out of here but he’d actually love to get a piece of AOP, preferably one at a time. Owens drops the mic and gets ready to fight again. AOP turn and walk back to the back as fans boo them. Owens says it won’t be Seth or AOP, but he’s in the middle of the ring and he’s all taped up, and Nashville wants to see a fight. Owens calls anyone out to fight him.

– The camera cuts to Bobby Lashley and Lana walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lana comes out to the stage as her music hits. She poses on the stage as the music plays. Owens looks on from the ring.

Lana takes the mic and begins her promo but Owens yells at her, saying no one cares. He goes on and says he’s vomiting in his mouth, wondering what she could possibly say. Lana reveals that Rusev won’t be here tonight because she had to file another restraining order in Tennessee. She says Rusev is a danger to society and if he violates the order tonight, he’s going to jail for a long time. Owens says he’s never met someone who says so much and says absolutely nothing. He calls her repulsive. She calls him a basic pizza and candy eater and insults him more, then talks about how Bobby Lashley, the only man she’s ever been with, is going to come out and finish him. Lashley’s music hits and out he comes.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley heads to the ring with Lana. There are two police officers walking behind them. The bell rings as Kevin Owens charges.

Lashley shoves Owens down first as they get going. Lashley knocks Owens around some more and takes him to the corner. Lashley runs into a big boot. They run the ropes and Lashley catches him in a big Spinebuster. Owens goes to the floor for a breather as the officers stand guard by Lana.

Lashley goes to the floor but Owens rocks him. Owens with a splash off the apron to Lashley on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens hits the corner Cannonball for a 2 count. Owens goes for a springboard moonsault and misses. Lashley with a big clothesline as Lana cheers him on. Fans boo. Lashley pounds on Owens and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Lashley argues with the referee, then goes back to posing over Owens as fans boo. Lashley unloads in the corner now. Lashley charges but Owens drops him with a superkick for a pop. Lashley blocks a Stunner and catches Owens with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Lashley goes for the Dominator and drops Owens on his face for another close 2 count. Lashley goes for the Full Nelson but Owens fights out with elbows. Owens catches Lashley with the Pop-Up Powerbomb as Lana looks on concerned now. AOP come walking down the ramp now as Owens gets up. AOP attack Owens and he fights back as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Akam and Rezar double team Owens as Lashley recovers. They bring Owens to the floor and launch him into the barrier as Lashley moves Lana out of the way. Owens tries to fight back on the ramp but AOP takes him down again. Lana and Lashley watch from the ring with the officers standing guard. They all watch as AOP drags Owens to the backstage area. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is in the ring with Bobby Lashley and Lana. She asks what he knows about the AOP attack. Lashley only cares about protecting Lana. Lana also starts complaining and talking her usual. Fans boo. Lana is tired of being booed by fans, which makes the boos louder. She goes on about having to hire officers… Rusev enters the ring and levels Lashley with a big kick as fans pop and Lana looks on. Rusev pounds on Lashley and makes his exit through the crowd.

Lana checks on Lashley and yells at the officers as they watch from ringside. Fans continue chanting “Rusev Day!” as Lashley and Lana exit the ring to confront the officers. One of the officers says he’s a WWE fan and knows they have a restraining order, but this is the state of Tennessee and they do things different. Lashley isn’t happy. He ends up going at the officer and getting arrested. Lana throws a fit as they cuff Lashley and take him up the ramp. Lana says they should be arresting Rusev. She slaps the cop in front of Charly. Lana is placed in cuffs now. Fans cheer as Lana and Lashley are escorted up the ramp under arrest. We go right back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. We see video from the commercial break where Lana continued to rant as they were placed in the back of a police car, threatening to sue the police and saying Rusev should be the one arrested. We see The Street Profits and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth watching Lashley and Lana be driven away in the police car.

Drew McIntyre vs. Akira Tozawa

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre. Akira Tozawa is out next.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring for some trash talking. Drew shoves Tozawa back. They go at it and Drew overpowers Tozawa for the first takedown. Drew taunts Tozawa by dropping to his knees and threatening Tozawa to leave now or take a beating. Tozawa goes to leave and turns to nail a basement dropkick. Drew gets sent to the floor and Tozawa hits a suicide dive. Drew quickly turns it back around on the floor. Drew with a big inverted Alabama Slam on the floor.

Drew brings it back into the ring and keeps Tozawa grounded in the middle. Drew with a big chop to the chest now. Drew tosses Tozawa with a big overhead suplex. Drew manhandles Tozawa some more and keeps him grounded. Tozawa fights up but gets rocked. Tozawa ends up mounting some offense and taking Drew down with a missile dropkick from the top.

They tangle and Tozawa goes for the inverted hurricanrana. More back and forth and a 2 count for Tozawa. Drew nails a Claymore Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Drew says that was fun, wasn’t it? He talks about how a problem with today is people going to social media to complain. Drew says the WWE locker room likes to be cryptic about it because they’re cowards. Drew says he’s going to be straight with his issues. He names Randy Orton and calls Orton to the ring so they can talk about it. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is still in the ring waiting for Randy Orton. We see the chop battle that happened between the two last week. Drew says he can describe what he just saw in 3 words – Stupid. Stupid. Stupid. Drew calls Orton out again and this time the music hits. Orton makes his way to the ring.

Orton hits the ring and turns his back on Drew, which angers him. Drew says here’s his problem with Orton – he walks around here like he owns the place, no respect for anyone or the rules, and he always has. Drew gets it, he’s Randy Orton, a future WWE Hall of Famer, but that doesn’t give him the right to speak to Drew like a child. Drew says he was the most ferocious WWE Superstar in the past, but in 2019 he’s only ferocious at posting on social media. Drew says he is the most ferocious in WWE now, bigger and stronger than Orton. Drew goes on about how he and the Claymore Kick are happening now, while Orton and the RKO are old news. Orton says he does how he wants because he’s earned the right. He says Drew hasn’t earned a damn thing. Orton thinks they are cool but if Drew thinks they have a problem, let’s fix it right now. They face off and talk trash to each other. The music interrupts and out comes The OC – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles.

AJ takes the mic and just says Orton’s name. AJ is so upset he can’t talk. Gallows and Anderson go on about how Orton ruined AJ’s life by causing him to lose the WWE United States Title to Rey Mysterio. AJ doesn’t care what kind of match it is, he just wants to get his hands on Orton tonight. Drew backs out of this fight and heads to the stage. Orton readies for a fight in the ring as The OC surrounds him.

AJ enters first but Orton attacks immediately. Gallows and Anderson attack Orton. The OC triple teams Orton now. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to make the save. Ricochet goes for Anderson first but he also gets beat down by the numbers game. The music hits and out comes Humberto Carrillo next. Humberto also gets beat down. Mysterio is out next to make the save. Rey sends all three members of The OC to the floor. Rey stands in the ring with Ricochet and Carrillo as Orton looks on from the floor. AJ yells out from the floor on other side of the ring. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NASCAR stars Kyle Busch and Michael Waltrip at ringside.

– Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo approach Randy Orton backstage. Rey asks Orton if he’s alright. Orton appreciates the help but wants to make it clear he didn’t need it. Orton walks off.

Tony Nese vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and Tony Nese waits. The music hits and out comes Aleister Black.

The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth and a stalemate early on. We see Buddy Murphy watching backstage on a TV screen. Black runs the ropes and takes Nese down, sending him back out of the ring. Black runs the ropes but puts the brakes on and takes a seat in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Nese comes back in but Black stays seated. Black ducks a kick and connects with strikes of his own.

Nese rocks Black and works him over against the ropes. They tangle some more until Nese jumps over the top to the floor and drops Black over the rope. Nese flies back in but Black rocks him with a knee. Black with knee strikes and a back elbow now. Black with a big jumping knee to drop Nese again. Black connects with a Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stays seated in the middle of the ring as we go to replays.

– Still to come, The OC vs. Mysterio, Carrillo and Ricochet.

– We see Buddy Murphy backstage, still watching Aleister Black in the ring. Charly Caruso asks for comments on if he regrets fighting Black last week. Murphy is still feeling last week’s fight but he knocked on Black’s door to expose him for what he is, someone who take himself too seriously. Murphy goes on about how he’s cool and collected, and Black is a hot head. Murphy says Black needs to calm down and if he doesn’t want to, Murphy will be the one to calm him down.

Andrade vs. Eric Young

We go to the ring and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega as Mike Rome does the introductions. They hit the ring together and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Eric Young is out. The bell rings and they go at it, locking up. They aggressively go into the ropes and trade holds as Vega looks on. Young works on Andrade’s arm now. Andrade with a takedown for a 2 count. Young takes it to the corner but gets rocked when backing off. Andrade turns it around in the corner and hits the big knee to the face. Andrade with a jumping knee to the face on the other side of the ring. More back and forth now. Andrade chops. Young goes on and hits a big flying elbow drop from the top for a close 2 count.

Vega cheers Andrade on as Young works him over. Young keeps control for a few minutes but Andrade turns it back around and grounds him. Young with a jawbreaker and a takedown. Young with a clothesline. Andrade with a big boot to the mouth. Young counters and comes back with another big neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Young goes back to the top for another elbow drop but Andrade cuts him off and puts him down in the corner. Andrade with the running double knees to the face. Andrade goes on and hits the big hammerlock DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade stands tall with Vega as we go to replays.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes running down and stops to hide down in front of Kyle Busch and Michael Waltrip on the other side of the barrier. A group of Superstars comes running by with a referee. The NASCAR stars point them in another direction. Truth comes back out and raises the title, then hugs them. Michael unzips his jacket to reveal a referee shirt. Busch rolls Truth up at ringside to capture the title. Busch and Waltrip run up the ramp with the title. Truth can’t believe it. He marches to the back as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage WWE Shop Cyber Monday segment with The Street Profits, No Way Jose and his conga line.

– We get replays of what happened between Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and AOP earlier.

– Charly Caruso stops Seth Rollins backstage. She asks if Rollins said everyone is like family earlier, why wouldn’t he help Kevin Owens during the AOP attack? Rollins yells some about Owens refusing his help earlier. Charly says people are questioning the sincerity of his apology. Rollins asks what Charly really wants. She wants answers. Rollins goes on about how he’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, so what’s the point? Rollins says it’s always his fault, it’s a no-win situation. Rollins says everyone is a critic but not everyone has the guts to be a leader. He walks off.

– We get a video package that shows how Rey Mysterio won the WWE United States Title last week.

– Erick Rowan is looking into his mystery pet cage once again, talking about how cute the mystery pet is. We go back to commercial.

No Way Jose vs. Erick Rowan

Back from the break and out first comes No Way Jose with his conga line. Erick Rowan is out next with his mystery pet carrier.

The bell rings but Rowan is distracted by one of the conga dancers going for his pet cage while another tries to talk the guy out of it. Rowan exits the ring and destroys them both. Jose comes out and Rowan drops him at ringside, sending him into the steel ring steps. Rowan chases the rest of the conga line away.

Jose recovers at ringside but Rowan levels and drops him. Rowan yells at Jose, telling him to tell his people not to touch his stuff. Rowan brings it back in the ring and runs over Jose again. Rowan with the big Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring. He covers for the pin but stops at the 2 count. Rowan lifts Jose again and delivers another Iron Claw for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan exits the ring and picks up his cage as the music hits. We go to replays. Rowan stops and raises his arm in the air on the stage.

– We see The Kabuki Warriors backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Erick Rowan did earlier tonight. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rowan now, asking what’s in the cage. Rowan won’t tell her but he keeps talking cute to what is inside. Schreiber asks again and Rowan just stares at her before walking off.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring for the next match and out comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro hits. We see what happened last week between Flair and the champs. Charly is backstage with Asuka and Kairi Sane now. They go on about Flair in Japanese. The music hits and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions now.

Asuka and Sane hit the ring and attack Flair before the referee calls for the bell. The referee restores order as Flair gets ready to fight. The bell rings as Flair and Asuka attack each other. They go to the corner and Sane tags in. Sane works over Flair in the corner now. More quick tags between the champs. Sane stands on Flair and in comes Asuka again. They go to double team Flair but she fights them off. Flair sends Sane to the floor but Asuka drops her with a Hip Attack. Asuka with kicks now. Flair drops her. Flair clotheslines Sane on the apron. Flair counters and sends Asuka to the floor with Sane. Flair charges and takes them both out through the ropes with kicks. Flair and Asuka tangle on the floor. Asuka sends her into the barrier. Asuka brings it back in at the 7 count and works Flair over. Flair works Asuka over but Sane makes the save from the floor. Flair takes out Sane on the floor but Asuka dropkicks her from the ring.

Asuka taunts Flair with kicks at ringside. Asuka brings it back into the ring and delivers stiff kicks. Sane gets on the apron but Flair moves as Asuka comes in with the Hip Attack, knocking Sane to the floor. Flair drops Asuka with a boot. Flair launches herself out, taking Sane and Asuka down on the floor. Flair gets riled up with the crowd now. Flair brings Asuka back in but Sane decks her on the apron. Flair drops Sane. Flair catches Asuka trying to attack. Flair backs Asuka back into the ring as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and the champs dominate Flair in the corner. Sane tags in and taunts Flair. Sane with the diving shot to the jaw for a 2 count. Asuka tags back in and Flair trades forearms with her. Asuka goes for a German after a miss, but Flair elbows her off. They tangle some more and Asuka hits the German. Sane tags in and goes to the top. Sane leaps but Flair boots her out of mid-air. Flair takes down Asuka next. Flair drags Sane next to Asuka and goes to the top for the big moonsault. They both get their knees up and Flair lands hard.

Sane goes for a dropkick but Flair catches her and turns it into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Asuka kicks Flair in the face to break it up. Asuka drags Sane over and tags in. Asuka with a missile dropkick from the top for another close 2 count. Asuka with kicks while she’s on her knees now. Flair just takes them and starts fighting back. Flair and Asuka trade more blocks and offense. Asuka pulls Flair into the armbar but Flair resists. Asuka holds on as Flair powers up for the powerbomb. Sane breaks the pin attempt up at 2.

Sane tags back in and drops an elbow. Sane climbs to the top but Flair cuts her off. Flair climbs up for a superplex but Asuka tags in and joins them up top. Flair goes for a double superplex but they slam her to the mat. Sane with a double stomp to Flair. Asuka covers for a 2 count. Sane screams out in frustration. They go for the double team but it looks like Flair misses half of it. Flair comes right back with a double Spear for a close 2 count on Asuka. Flair goes to work on Asuka’s knee now. Flair kicks Sane off the apron.

Asuka tags out but gets hit with a Spear. Flair applies a Figure Four on Asuka. Sane is legal now as she comes off the top with her InSane Elbow Drop on Flair as she bridges into the Figure Eight on Asuka. Sane connects with the elbow and covers Flair to get the pin.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

– After the match, Asuka and Sane stand tall as we go to replays. The Kabuki Warriors pose with the titles as the music plays.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber approaches Charlotte Flair backstage, asking if she regrets challenging The Kabuki Warriors. She says no and walks off.

The Viking Raiders vs. Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring – Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons.

The match starts with Erik going to work on one of the jobbers. He levels him and chases the other away. He runs into Ivar on the floor. Ivar slams him, then The Vikings double team him. Erik returns to the ring and unleash double team power moves on the other guy. They keep asking, “Are you watching?” The double team continues until they hit the Viking Experience for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits.

– Still to come, The OC vs. Rey Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet. We cut backstage to Ricochet hyping his team up. They all three talk about tonight’s main event match.

– Back from the break and we see country music stars Morgan Wallen and Hardy at ringside.

– The announcers show us what happened with Rusev and Lana getting arrested earlier tonight.

The OC vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. Humberto Carrillo is out next, followed by Ricochet. We cut backstage to The OC cutting promos on hurting people. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings for the main event. Humberto goes at it with Anderson to start. Carrillo connects first with a kick after they go back and forth for a minute. Anderson kicks out. Ricochet tags in for a quick double team from the top. They double team Anderson some more as Ricochet covers for 2. Carrillo tags back in and kicks Anderson in the corner. Anderson turns it around and in comes Styles. Carrillo unloads on AJ with kicks and takes him down from the top rope for a 2 count.

AJ talks some trash and lands a cheap shot. AJ works Carrillo over. They keep tags up until Gallows comes in to beat Carrillo down. Gallows keeps Carrillo grounded and pounds on him with elbows. Carrillo blocks a suplex and ducks a clothesline but rocks Gallows. Carrillo with an enziguri to Gallows. Anderson and Rey tag in at the same time. Rey flies in and takes Anderson down first. Rey goes on and hits a hurricanrana. Gallows comes in but Rey sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Rey keeps control and kicks AJ next. Gallows takes a 619. Rey goes to the top but AJ pulls him off. Rey drops AJ for the 619 but Anderson blocks it and rams Rey back into the barrier. Rey gets launched into the post and is down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gallows hits a suplex on Rey for a close 2 count. Gallows keeps Rey grounded now. We see the Tag Team World Cup trophy on display at ringside. Rey fights up and out but Gallows levels him with a big boot for another close pin attempt.

Anderson tags back in and keeps Rey grounded. Rey fights out again and nails a back elbow. Rey sends Anderson head-first into the turnbuckles. Rey tags in Ricochet as AJ also tags in. Ricochet unloads on AJ and hits a head-scissors takedown. Ricochet knocks Anderson back to the floor and goes back to work on AJ in the corner. Ricochet springboards at AJ with a clothesline. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press on AJ for another close 2 count.

Ricochet goes back to the top but lands on his feet to kick Anderson as he approaches. AJ and Ricochet tangle some more now. AJ kicks out of a roll-up, sending Ricochet into an Anderson uppercut on the floor. AJ drives Ricochet down for another close 2 count. AJ argues with the referee. Ricochet blocks a Styles Clash, then follows up with a big Recoil for a 2 count as Anderson breaks it up. Rey comes in with a 619 to Anderson. Gallows kicks Rey off the apron. Humberto with a missile dropkick to Gallows. Humberto runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gallows down against the barrier.

AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Ricochet blocks it again with a roll-up for 2. AJ connects with a pele kick. AJ takes Ricochet to the top and climbs up as they trade shots on the top. Anderson charges but Ricochet sends him to the floor. Ricochet flies off the apron onto Anderson. Ricochet goes back to the top with AJ but AJ counters in mid-hurricanrana. AJ with a super Styles Clash on Ricochet for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, AJ stands tall over Ricochet as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ is all alone as we come back, standing tall in the middle of the ring. Randy Orton sneaks into the ring and delivers a RKO outta nowhere to AJ. Orton hits the corner to pose as his music hits. RAW goes off the air.

