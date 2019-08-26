– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana as Michael Cole joins us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks to some cheers. Cole hypes Banks vs. Natalya later on tonight. He leads us to a video package on Banks’ recent return, which saw her turn heel by attacking Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The video also shows Lynch’s recent comments at Banks. Banks takes the mic in the middle of the ring now. She goes to speak but stops. Banks says everyone wants to know why and where she’s been. Banks says she’s been gone, out of sight for four months, minding her own business and not talking about anybody but all she hears is people saying her name. Fans interrupt and chant for Natalya. Banks goes on and says people have been talking about how she threw a fit and cried on the floor at WrestleMania 35. She says she did, and she did take her ball home. Not for reasons we may think. She says she was regulated to a match at WrestleMania that she didn’t care about, defending WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles that meant less, while Lynch was in the main event with Ronda Rousey. Banks said she did take her ball and go home, and she used her WrestleMania pay check to go on several vacations. She mentions how Lynch’s pay check was bigger than hers.

Banks said she came back to work and she had a plan, it had to be a perfect moment. And there it was – Natalya. She recalls how she attacked Natalya two weeks ago. Fans boo. Banks says Lynch tried to save the day but we saw what happened to her. Banks says now she is here, front and center of attention like she deserves. She goes on putting herself over, as The Boss of the division and the talk of the division. Banks says she deserves all this glory. She goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Natalya.

Banks meets Natalya at ringside but gets tackled. They brawl as fans pop. Natalya sends Banks into the apron and the steel ring steps. They brawl on the ground as officials run down the ramp to break it up. Banks breaks free and unloads on Natalya again. Natalya breaks free from Fit Finlay and attacks Banks against the barrier. Officials continue to hold them back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE NXT Superstars The Street Profits backstage. They hype up tonight’s show and the Tag Team Turmoil match.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet for this King of the Ring first round match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Drew McIntyre is out next. Drew stops on the stage to check out the crown and scepter. He raises it in the air while standing on the throne. We saw sidebar videos from both competitors as they made their entrances.

Drew overpowers Ricochet and drops him to start. Drew keeps control and launches Ricochet back into the corner. Ricochet keeps coming but Drew dominates him with power moves and big chops. Ricochet sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet lands on his feet after a moonsault attempt to the floor. Drew catches Ricochet in mid-move and slams him on top of the barrier. Drew holds Ricochet and climbs to the top of the steel steps. Drew drops off the steps and slams Ricochet ribs-first into the apron. We go to commercial with Drew standing tall on the outside.

Back from the break and Drew remains in control in the middle of the ring. Ricochet finally drops Drew with an enziguri. Ricochet sends Drew face-first into the corner, then kicks him in the face. Ricochet flies in with a missile dropkick. Drew rolls to the outside. Ricochet runs the ropes and flies out, taking Drew back down on the floor. Ricochet brings it back in but Drew overpowers and prevents a move. Ricochet goes for the inverted hurricanrana but it’s blocked. Drew turns that into a face-first slam into the mat. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Drew picks Ricochet up and slaps him back down. Drew presses Ricochet high in the air but he slides out. Ricochet catches Drew in the corner but it’s blocked.

More back and forth now. Ricochet with a big kick and another flying attack. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Drew ends up rocking Ricochet with a huge right hand to knock him back to the floor. Ricochet avoids being sent into the steel steps. He jumps off the steps and takes Drew back down on the floor. Ricochet charges on the outside but Drew hits a huge Glasgow Kiss headbutt in mid-air. Drew brings Ricochet back into the as fans boo and cheer.

Ricochet gets up and Drew goes for the Claymore Kick but Ricochet meets him in mid-air with a big kick. Ricochet with more kicks until Drew levels him with a huge clothesline. Drew with a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. Drew shows some frustration now. Drew takes Ricochet up on his shoulders but he can’t put him away. More back and forth now. Ricochet with a big Recoil. Ricochet goes to the top as fans pop. He nails the 630 and covers for the pin to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet celebrates his spot in the second round as the music hits. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe is confirmed for the quarter-finals next week. We see the updated KOTR brackets. We see Drew sitting up against the barrier as we go to replays. Drew backs up the ramp and looks back at the ring from the stage. Ricochet continues his celebration as fans cheer him on.

– Still to come, the new RAW Tag Team Champions are here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last Monday. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rollins and Strowman now. Rollins isn’t worried about having to defend twice at Clash of Champions. Strowman can’t stop staring at the Universal Title. Strowman agrees that they will defend against any tag team, but he wants to know who Rollins is defending the Universal Title against. Rollins says there is a long list… he wonders if Strowman is challenging him. Strowman says he is. Fans pop in the arena. Rollins says it won’t be fun for him but he doesn’t back down from a fight. He accepts the challenge and says Strowman is on. They shake and Braun walks off.

King of the Ring First Round Match: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for the final RAW first round match for the King of the Ring tournament as The Miz makes his way out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz has a mic in the ring. Miz talks about how he’s accomplished a lot in WWE. He goes over the list and says people are always asking him what he wants. He wants it all. Miz says we are all with him on his quest to become King of the Ring, and these are the first steps to becoming King Awesome. Baron Corbin is out next.

Back and forth to start. Corbin takes control but Miz fights out of a corner and sends Corbin to the floor. Miz runs the ropes and charges but Corbin drops him with a big right hand on the floor. Corbin works Miz around ringside as the referee counts. Corbin rams Miz back into the barrier, then rolls him back into the ring. Miz fights back with strikes into the corner but Corbin whips him into the other corner. Corbin ends up running out and back in the ring for a huge clothesline. Miz kicks out at 2 as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz drops Corbin with a neckbreaker. Miz takes Corbin to the corner and works him over. Miz unloads with kick and runs in with double knees, and again. Miz with a running clothesline in the corner now. Miz plays to the crowd and leaps off the top with an axe handle. Corbin still kicks out at 2.

We see Cedric Alexander backstage watching the match. He will face the winner next Monday. Corbin catches Miz with Deep Six out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Corbin shows frustration and argues with the referee now. Corbin runs into a boot in the corner. Corbin blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz blocks a chokeslam and rolls Corbin for a 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring. Miz blocks End of Days and hits a big DDT in the middle of the ring. Corbin still kicks out at 2.

Miz with kicks to the chest while Corbin is on his knees now. Fans do the “yes!” chant. Corbin ducks a kick and rolls Miz for a close 2 count. Corbin goes out and back in. Miz counters and drops Corbin with a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Miz can’t believe it. Corbin is on his back on the floor as the referee counts. Miz brings Corbin up and sends him into the barrier. Miz rolls it back into the ring and springboards in but lands on his feet. Corbin catches Miz out of nowhere with End of Days for the pin to advance.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall and makes his exit as the music hits. We go to replays. Corbin heads to the back and stops to try on the crown. Corbin wears the crown and grabs the scepter, taking a seat on the throne. Corbin talks about how WWE fans voted for anyone to win the tournament except for him. Corbin goes on about how he’s never cared about what fans think of him, and how they couldn’t accomplish anything he has. Corbin goes on and says when he wins we will hear it from him first – all hail King Corbin! Corbin stands tall and raises the scepter.

– Still to come, Natalya vs. Sasha Banks plus Tag Team Turmoil.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are backstage with Kayla Braxton. She asks about losing the RAW Tag Team Titles and tonight’s Turmoil match. It’s not fair and it doesn’t make sense how the new champions earned a title shot out of nowhere last week, and now they have to compete in a Turmoil match tonight to get a shot back. They go on about how The OC will dominate tonight.

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick stopped him from unmasking and retiring backstage last week. The announcers say Rey will be back next Monday in Baltimore. We go back to the ring and Bayley waits as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross makes her way out.

The bell rings and Bayley rocks Cross first with a forearm to the mouth. Cross fights back and they go at it. Bayley with a suplex. Cross rolls to the floor. Bayley kicks her through the ropes. Cross drops Bayley on her face on the apron and sends her into it. Cross brings it back into the ring and works on Bayley’s arm, grounding her with a body scissors while talking trash now.

Cross keeps Bayley grounded fro a 2 count. Cross with knees to the gut to bring Bayley back down for a 2 count. Bayley fights back but Cross cuts her off. Cross turns Bayley upside down in a Tree of Woe in the corner, focusing on the ribs. Cross drops Bayley in the corner for another 2 count, and another. Bayley fights back with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Cross charges and misses, Bayley rolls her for a 2 count. Cross walks into a big overhead suplex. Bayley sends Cross to the apron and delivers a high knee and a Stunner over the middle rope for a 2 count. Cross with a shot to the throat now.

Bayley with a sidewalk slam. Bayley goes to the top as fans cheer her on. Bayley delivers the big elbow drop and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall as her music hits. Bayley raises her title in the air.

– Cole says Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Seth Rollins will be banned from ringside during tonight’s Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles main event. We go backstage to Braun and Kayla Braxton now. She asks about his title chase and the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Braun says Clash will be a busy and historic night for him. He and Rollins will handle whichever tag team challenges them, then he will take the Universal Title from Rollins, then he will defend the United States Title. Braun says that’s what he calls winner takes all and it’s going to feel good, unlike AJ will feel tonight when he takes the United States Title from him. Braun goes on and says nothing can stop AJ from getting these hands tonight.

Tag Team Turmoil: Heavy Machinery, The Revival, The B Team, The Lucha House Party, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Viking Raiders, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring for tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. The eight-man match will determine new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles. Out first are The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The B Team’s Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are out. They take turns on Erik and double team him early on, keeping him in their corner with frequent tags. Erik fights out and takes both opponents out. Ivar tags in and he unloads, leading to a Viking Experience for the pinfall. The B Team has been eliminated. The music hits and out next comes the former champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC.

Ivar waits for Gallows to come in. Gallows goes after Erik. Anderson helps Gallows double team Ivar next. Erik gets knocked off the apron for a second time. Anderson and Gallows continue to double team Ivar in the ring. They double team Erik on the floor now. Ivar runs the ropes and hits a big suicide dive, taking out his partner and an opponent. This leads to a big brawl in the ring now. The referee calls for a double disqualification. Both teams have been eliminated and they aren’t happy.

Fans boo the double DQ. The OC and The Viking Raiders face off in the ring as the lights go out and Robert Roode begins his glorious entrance. Dolph Ziggler is out next. He joins Roode on the ramp and they head to the ring together. The OC and The Vikings have left. Ziggler and Roode hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial break.

Back from the break and Lince Dorado goes at it with Roode. Gran Metalik waits on the apron as Kalisto watches from ringside. Roode takes big shots from Dorado but turns it around and tags Ziggler in.

Metalik tags in and unloads on Ziggler for a minute or two. Metalik with a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Dorado and Roode take turns now. Ziggler shoves Dorado off the top into the barrier. Metaik flies in and takes Ziggler down again for a 2 count. Ziggler ends up nailing a big superkick to the back of the neck on Metalik. Ziggler covers for the pin and The Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

Out next comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Ziggler and Dawson go at it to start. Dawson takes Ziggler down but he turns it into a 2 count on Dawson. They tangle and trade holds on the mat now. Roode comes in and takes Dawson to the corner. Dawson turns it around with big chops of his own. Roode with a big back body drop coming out of the corner. Ziggler tags back in and goes at it with Dawson. Dash tags in and knocks Ziggler out of the air with a shoulder. The Revival double teams Ziggler now as Dawson flies with a top rope leg drop. Ziggler kicks out just in time. Dash tags back in for more double teaming, slingshotting Ziggler under the bottom rope. Dash covers for a 2 count. Dash keeps Ziggler grounded in their corner now.

Dawson tags back in and takes Ziggler to the apron as the referee warns him. Dawson kicks and punches Ziggler. Wilder with a cheap shot to Ziggler while the referee is distracted. Dawson with a slingshot suplex to Ziggler for a 2 count. Ziggler ends up having to fight off both opponents in the corner. Ziggler slides out of a move and drops Dawson, then tags in Roode. Roode gets dropped as he comes in. Ziggler is still in and stays in taking moves for a minute or two. He hits a Fame-asser on Dash but Dawson hits a Brainbuster in return. Roode comes back and tangles with Dawson. Roode drops Dawson into the mat for the pin. The Revival has been eliminated. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Curt Hawkins unloads on both opponents. Zack Ryder tags in for the double team but Roode breaks it up. Roode sends Hawkins into the ring post and he goes own on the floor. Roode gets sent to the floor but Ziggler superkicks Ryder and pins him. Ryder and Hawkins have been eliminated.

Out next comes Heavy Machinery, Otis and Tucker. Roode and Ziggler retreat to the floor, calling for a time out. The bell rings and Tucker drops them both at the bottom of the ramp. Tucker brings it back in and hits a big crossbody on Ziggler for a close 2 count. Otis comes back in for more double teaming on Ziggler. Otis with a 2 count on Ziggler. Tucker tags back in and launches himself over the top onto Ziggler. Roode sends Tucker to the floor. Roode tags in and sends Tucker into the barrier, then the steel steps. Roode brings it back in for a 2 count.

Roode drops a knee for another pin attempt on Tucker. Ziggler tags in and hits a neckbreaker for another 2 count on Tucker. Ziggler keeps Tucker grounded in the middle of the ring now. Tucker tries to rally as Otis waits for the tag. Tucker catches Ziggler and launches him into the corner, hitting the ring post. Roode and Otis tag in at the same time. Otis goes to work on both opponents. Otis slams Roode and then splashes him in the corner. Fans pop as Otis goes for the Caterpillar but Ziggler charges.

Otis slams him. Otis splashes Ziggler and Roode at the same time in the corner, and they go down. Otis hits the Caterpillar and elbow drop on Ziggler. Roode rolls Otis from behind for a 2 count. Otis slams Roode again for another close pin attempt. Tucker tags in for the double tam but Ziggler superkicks him in the middle of the Compactor. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Otis while Otis is holding Roode. This leads to Roode hitting the Glorious DDT on Otis in the middle of the ring to get the pin and the title shot at Clash of Champions.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

– After the match, Ziggler and Roode stand tall as Roode’s music hits. The celebration continues.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

– Cole leads us to a video package on the Roman Reigns mystery storyline.

– Back from a break and the announcers hype the 9th season of Total Divas, which will see Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville join the cast.

Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks for her ring return. We see how Natalya interrupted Banks’ in-ring segment earlier in the night and their ringside brawl. Natalya is out next.

The bell rings and they start brawling. They go to the floor and Natalya rams Banks back into the barrier. Natalya keeps control on the outside as the referee counts. Natalya with a suplex on the floor and some trash talking. Natalya brings it back into the ring and mounts Banks with strikes. Natalya takes Banks to the corner and beats her down as the referee warns her. Banks rocks Natalya and kicks her to turn it around. Natalya catches a move and launches Banks back with a big German suplex.

Natalya drags Banks over for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Banks ends up slamming Natalya’s bad arm into the ring post to turn it around. Banks launches Natalya into the timekeeper’s area now. Banks sends Natalya back into the ring post. Banks brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Banks stomps on the bad arm now as the referee warns her. Banks with another shot to the arm while the referee checks on Natalya. Banks taunts Natalya in her face. Natalya slaps her but Banks takes it back to the corner and unloads, focusing on the arm. The referee backs Banks off once again.

Banks charges with the double knees. Natalya rolls Banks up for a 2 count. Banks fights off a Sharpshooter and goes back to the arm. Banks with the Backstabber and the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring now. Natalya tries to make it to the bottom rope. Banks re-positions the hold and Natalya finally taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks stands tall as her music hits. Banks exits the ring but comes back in and applies the Bank Statement once again while Natalya is down. Banks smiles as she tightens the hold, then lets off. Banks exits the ring again as the referee checks on Natalya. Banks’ music starts back up as we go to replays.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with AJ Styles. AJ says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were screwed out of the RAW Tag Team Titles. He goes on about how he can beat Braun Strowman with no help in his corner. AJ says Braun intimidates everyone, except for him. AJ says Braun won’t get his hands on the United States Title, not tonight or any other night. AJ says he will give Braun just what he deserves after he beats him in the main event – nothing.

– Still to come, Cesaro vs. Cedric Alexander. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole plugs WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and his “Straight Up Steve Austin” show which airs after RAW. Tonight’s guest will be Baker Mayfield of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Cesaro vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out first comes Cedric Alexander. Cesaro is out next.

The bell rings and they trade a few strikes. Cesaro drops Cedric with a big shot. Cedric comes back with big chops. Cesaro takes them. Cedric sends Cesaro flying with scissors and then dropkicks him out of the ring. Cedric runs the ropes for a dive but Cesaro meets him at the ropes with a huge uppercut. Cesaro comes back in and hits a big gutwrench slam for a 2 count.

Cedric ends up fighting in from the apron, dropping Cesaro on his head. Cesaro rolls to the floor for a breather. Cedric runs the ropes and this time hits the dive, taking Cesaro back down on the floor. Cedric brings it back in the ring and springboards at Cesaro with a clothesline. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Cesaro fights Cedric off as he comes from behind. Cedric sends Cesaro down on the floor and he follows as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro has Cedric down in the ring, focusing on the leg and the knee. Cedric turns it around. Cedric with more offense and a 2 count. We see Baron Corbin watching backstage. Cedric tries to springboard from the apron but his leg is hurting. Cesaro hits him. Cedric tries to climb to the top but Cesaro keeps control. Cesaro climbs up for a huge superplex for another 2 count. Cesaro with a half Crab in the middle of the ring now. Cedric gets the bottom rope and the hold is finally broken.

Cesaro waits for Cedric to recover now. Cesaro charges but Cesaro catches him in mid-air and turns him inside out with a modified Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Cesaro counters and slams down on Cedric for a 2 count. Cesaro with another half Crab in the middle of the ring. Cedric reaches for the bottom rope but Cesaro pulls him back and tightens the hold. More back and forth and pin attempts now. Cesaro blocks a kick and applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Cedric ends up catching Cesaro with a Lumbar Check for the pin to win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric celebrates as his music hits. Cole wonders how strong he will be for next Monday’s KOTR math against Corbin.

– We see AJ Styles backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Title from Elias at the Fox Founders Day event on Friday. Fox Sports personality Rob Stone then won the title from Truth that same day in Los Angeles, but Elias ended the day by winning the title back from Stone.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. She asks how this new team happened. Ziggler doesn’t trust most people backstage but every once in a while you see someone else who has that twinkle in his eye and wants it jut as bad. Ziggler goes on about Roode and the title shot at Clash of Champions against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Roode says they realized there’s no one better to team up with than each other. Roode calls their team destiny and goes on with the praise, about how good they are in the ring and how good they look. Roode says they will become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at Clash of Champions, and that will be absolutely glorious. Roode and Ziggler walk off.

– We go back to The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, backstage. They talk more about some of tonight’s happenings but Dawkins is just ready to go party on Bourbon Street, beads and all. We see Braun Strowman marching to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WWE NXT coming to the USA Network on September 18.

– Graves talks about “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and sends us to a video package on the Firefly Fun House and what led to where we are now with Wyatt.

WWE United States Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles to defend his title. RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome. The bell rings and Strowman sends AJ over the top rope to the floor. Braun goes out and runs around the ring, dropping AJ against the barrier with a big shoulder. Braun runs around the ring again and delivers another big shoulder. Braun brings it back into the ring but AJ fights back. AJ springboards in from the apron but Braun catches him in mid-move with a big chokeslam for a 2 count.

Strowman charges with a big boot and knocks AJ from the apron back to the floor. Strowman looks on from the ring while AJ is down on his back at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Braun scoops AJ but AJ slides to his back and applies a Sleeper hold. AJ brings Braun down to one knee. The referee checks on Braun. Braun fights up and rams AJ back into the corner. Braun charges in the corner with a big boot but AJ moves. AJ takes Braun down by taking the knee out. AJ focuses on the knee now, working Braun around the ring. AJ with a big shot to the back of the neck now. AJ charges and slips a bit but hits a second rope moonsault for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. AJ with another flying forearm to the back of the neck while Braun is down.

AJ immediately applies a Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Braun screams out in pain as AJ tightens the hold and fans pop. Braun powers up and AJ can’t believe it. Braun with a headbutt to the face for a 2 count. Braun struggles to get up on the injured leg now. He goes back down. Braun limps around in the corner now. Braun charges with a big shoulder tackle, and another. Braun scoops AJ but AJ slides out of the running powerslam attempt. Braun charges in the corner but hits the ring post as AJ moves out of the way. The referee also moved out of the way just in time. The referee is on the apron now. AJ decks Braun and that knocks the referee off the apron to the floor.

AJ ends up blocking a chokeslam with a rake to the eyes. AJ drops Braun with a low blow as fans boo. AJ goes out and brings a steel chair back in the ring. AJ delivers a chair shot to the back. The referee is still down on the outside. AJ goes for another chair shot but Braun blocks it and delivers the powerslam. Braun covers for the pin but the referee is still down. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson rush the ring and attack Strowman from behind. Strowman fights back and takes them both down with chair shots, sending them to the floor. The referee gets up and sees Strowman standing over AJ with the chair. AJ played possum to get Braun caught. The referee yells at Strowman, saying he heard the chair shots. The referee calls the match and fans boo.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– After the bell, Strowman unloads with chair shots to all three members of The OC after Gallows and Anderson came back for more. Strowman delivers chair shots and slams everyone in the ring. Strowman with a running powerslam to AJ. Strowman grabs the United States Title belt and raises it in the air, then throws it down at AJ. Braun stands tall and his music starts up as RAW goes off the air.