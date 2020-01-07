– The first WWE RAW of 2020 opens up with a video looking back at last week’s wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was crashed by mystery spouses, Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan.

– We’re live from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as the pyro goes off in the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and they hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage as the big pyro goes off. They head to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Fans boo as they enter the ring. Heyman says, “Happy New Year to you too, bitches!” and then goes on with his usual grand introduction. Heyman talks about a potential new challenger for The Beast and says there’s not a single person in WWE NXT, RAW or SmackDown that can stand next to Brock. Heyman knocks the fans for booing Lesnar. Heyman says Lesnar is about to do something unprecedented, and legitimately first-time-ever. Heyman mentions Lesnar in a possible dream match at the Rumble and says any challenger who wants him can have him. Heyman announces that Lesnar will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match later this month and he will be going in at the #1 spot. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar will conquer the Rumble after entering first. He says that’s not just a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Heyman drops the mic and they exit the ring.

– We go to the announcers but they’re interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Lesnar just bullies through them and keeps walking but Heyman stops to listen to them talk.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rey Mysterio. He speaks in Spanish first and then talks to Sarah about how important tonight’s match is. He thanks his son Dominick for convincing him to stay and compete with the best, like Andrade tonight. Rey goes on with words for Andrade and heads tot he ring.

WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go to the ring for tonight’s first match and out comes Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match. The bell rings and Andrade charges to start the match. Rey counters and unloads with big moves, sending Andrade out. Rey follows and keeps control, bringing it back in the ring for a 1 count as Vega looks on.

More back and forth between the two as a “lucha libre!” chant starts up. They end up on the floor again with Rey on Andrade’s shoulders. Rey counters and launches Andrade face-first into the steel ring steps. Rey keeps control but goes to fly and gets met with a dropkick of Andrade’s, taking him out of the air. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they tangle. Rey with a big kick to the face for a pop. Rey keeps control and nails a big hurricanrana. Rey with shots in the corner and a springboard senton. Andrade catches a springboard moonsault but Rey turns it into a big DDT for another close 2 count as Vega looks worried at ringside. Andrade ends up missing a double stomp but Rey sends him out to the floor hard again. Rey runs the ropes and slides under the bottom rope, going for the sunset bomb but it’s blocked. Andrade goes right into double knees on the floor. Andrade brings it back in and flies over the top for a 2 count. More back and forth and close pin attempts between the two now. Rey catches Andrade and drops him on his head but Vega puts Andrade’s foot on the bottom rope. The referee counts Rey’s three count but then calls for the timekeeper to re-start the match once he sees Andrade’s foot on the rope. The referee ruins Rey’s celebration but Rey isn’t happy. We get replays now. Rey continues arguing with the referee as fans boo and Andrade recovers on the floor. We go to commercial without an official re-start yet.

Back from the break and the match is back on. Rey leaps off the apron and launches Andrade into the barrier with a big hurricanrana. Rey brings it back in and drops Andrade in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. They trade big strikes on the apron now. Rey with a chop and a dropkick. Rey leaps and powerbombs Andrade into the ring post. Andrade falls out to the floor.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Rey brings it back in. Rey springboards with a big leg drop for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Vega screams at ringside. Rey goes back to the top but Andrade counters and plants him face-first into the mat for another close 2 count. Andrade stomps away in the corner while Rey is down. Andrade charges but Rey counters. Rey ends up dropping Andrade for 619 and nailing it.

Rey goes to the top but Vega pulls Andrade to safety as fans boo. Rey leaps off the apron but ends up taking Vega out. Rey is upset at the accident and looks to be checking on her. Andrade comes from behind and launches Rey into the steel steps. Andrade brings it back into the ring and goes for the Hammerlock DDT but the referee stops him because Rey is out on his feet it looks like. Andrade exits the ring but the referee brings him back in by his arm, while Rey goes out to the floor in front of Vega, to regroup. Two other referees run down to check on Vega.

Rey comes back in and Andrade nails the Hammerlock DDT for the pin to retain.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade goes to check on Vega as his music hits. Vega is on her feet now. Andrade goes back into the ring and rips Rey’s mask off, then gives it to Vega as a gift or some sort of peace offering, says Lawler. We go to replays. Andrade and Vega exit as the music continues.

– The announcers show us how Samoa Joe made the save for Kevin Owens last week as he was being attacked by Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. Joe got beat down but Owens saved him with a steel chair, then a big brawl broke out before Owens and Joe were asked to leave the arena. Charly Caruso is backstage with Joe and Owens now. Charly brings up what Rollins said about them not playing well with others. Owens interrupts her and says Rollins was right, but the enemy of his enemy is his friend and these circumstances have brought them together. Joe needs him to watch his back just as much as he needs the same from Joe. Joe has a teaser for their enemies to ponder – Rollins and AOP vs. the three of us. Owens asks who the other is, because it’s not Charly. Joe says they will take care of business, but Rollins and AOP should be worried. Joe walks off and Owens is wondering who the third man could be.

– Back from the break and Charly stops Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain in the back and asks about the challenge from Samoa Joe. Rollins lives for challenges every day of his life. He’s the chosen one, made to be that by the WWE Universe, and he’s only worried about taking RAW to the top. Rollins isn’t worried about the challenge, or Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. He says they are a united front and if anyone gets in the way, he and AOP will take care of them.

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

We go to the ring and out first comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They get hype with the crowd and head to the ring through the fans. They take the mic and Ford says they are changing the conversation. Dawkins says they aren’t ringing in the first RAW of the decade, they’re blinging it in. They take shots at the other teams and declare that they want the smoke. Out next comes The OC – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles. AJ poses with Gallows and Anderson but heads to the back. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik is going at it with Anderson. Erik overpowers and spikes Anderson into the mat. Erik takes Anderson into the corner for the double team as Ivar comes in. Ivar unloads for a 2 count. Erik and Ivar keep control with more quick tags. Anderson slides out of a move and Dawkins tags himself in, forcing Ivar out. Ivar and Dawkins have words. Dawkins goes to work on Anderson now.

Dawkins dropkicks Anderson and tags in Ford, who nails a bigger dropkick. Ivar tags himself in, staring Ford down. Ford and Ivar lock up. Ford with a headlock. Ivar catches a move but Ford uses his speed to get away. Ford shows off and ducks a clothesline. Ivar keeps it coming and they show each other up with cartwheels, then a stalemate as fans pop. The OC runs in with a double team attack.

Gallows tags in and kicks Ford in the head with a big boot. Gallows unloads on Ford in the corner now, then drops him with an uppercut. We see The OC’s World Cup trophy at ringside. Gallows takes Ford back to the corner and tags in Anderson for more double teaming on Ford. Anderson beats Ford down in the corner and in comes Gallows for a big overhead suplex and a 2 count on Ford. Gallows drives elbows into Ford to keep him down. Gallows grounds Ford in the middle of the ring now. Fans try to rally as Ford works up to his feet. Gallows shuts it down and tags in Anderson for a big double team. Anderson with the 2 count as Dawkins makes the save. Anderson sends Dawkins to the floor from behind. Ford takes advantage and hits a big enziguri on Anderson. Gallows tags back in and taunts Ford but Ford counters and tags in Erik.

Erik and Gallows go at it now. Erik catches Gallows with a big overhead throw. Dawkins also eats an overhead throw. Anderson runs in next but Erik unloads on him. Erik drops Gallows with knees now. Erik tags in Ivar, then slams Dawkins. Erik slams Ivar on top of Dawkins. More double teaming on Gallows in the corner by the champs now. The champs catch Ford in mid-air with a big Viking Experience but The OC breaks the pin. There are bodies all over the outside now. Gallows sends Erik over the barrier into the crowd. We go to commercial with The OC up on the outside.

Back from the break and Gallows fights Erik into the corner. Anderson tags in with a big uppercut, then mounts Erik with more strikes for a 2 count. Erik fights out of the corner but Anderson unloads. Gallows comes back in and takes control. Gallows with big headbutts and rights against the ropes. Anderson tags back in and takes Erik down, grounding him. Fans chant for The Profits and The Vikings tonight, but not The OC. Erik fights Anderson off and drops Gallows off the apron. Ivar ends up getting a tag and unloads on both members of The OC. Fans pop as Ivar stands tall. Ivar charges in the corner but lands bad as Anderson moves. Erik and Dawson tag in. The champs double team Dawkins but he dropkicks Ivar and then tosses him. Dawkins goes on double teaming the champs. Ford tags in. Dawkins with a powerbomb to Erik. Ford with a Frogsplash on Erik.

Anderson throws both Profits out of the ring and almost steals a win but Ivar makes the save. Gallows comes in with the save now. Ford runs in and dropkicks Gallows. Ford runs and leaps out onto his partner and Gallows, but both Profits are down now. Anderson kicks Erik and uppercuts him. Erik catches Anderson with a powerbomb as Ivar tags in. Ivar goes to the top and nails a huge flying splash on Anderson for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings stand tall in the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. Erik and Ivar raise the titles in the ring as the two losing teams look on from the bottom of the ramp.

– Charly stops Samoa Joe backstage and asks again about his third mystery man. He’s quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens, who always wants to know. Owens says he’s done some bad things to people in this company, and just wants to know who their partner is. Joe asks Owens if it will make him feel better if Joe shows him their partner. Owens agrees and they walk off. Charly follows them. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly is backstage with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens at a door. Owens takes a look inside as Joe distracts Charly. Owens comes back out and laughs, saying they are good but Seth Rollins and AOP are not. Joe knocks on the door and tells the mystery man to lock it back up. Owens and Joe walk off, leaving Charly frustrated.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Becky hits the ring and fans chant her name. Becky says it’s so good to hear their voices because she’s been wandering around wondering what kind of champion she is. She let the doubters get to her and forced the powers that be give her the match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka at the Royal Rumble. Becky says she’s kind of doubting her wisdom on that one. She’s been living all over the road and finally got some to think about what it means to be The Man during the holidays. She goes on questioning everything and sends us to a video package with highlights from Asuka’s win over Becky at the 2019 Rumble pay-per-view. We come back and Becky is immediately interrupted by the music of Asuka. No sign of Kairi Sane. Asuka runs her mouth on the mic, taunting Becky and speaking in Japanese some. Lynch looks annoyed in the ring.

Asuka’s music continues to play as she heads into the ring. Asuka starts speaking but Becky drops her with a big right hand. The Man exits the ring and heads up the ramp as her smile returns. Asuka throws a fit from the ring. We go to commercial with Becky standing tall on the stage as her music plays.

– Back from the break and Mojo Rawley walks up on Erick Rowan backstage. Mojo asks if he can please just take one look at what’s inside Rowan’s mystery pet cage. Rowan tells him to help himself, but don’t tell anybody. Rowan takes a look in and he’s horrified. He’s knocked back a few steps by the shock, and quickly leaves, asking Rowan what the hell is wrong with him. Rowan keeps walking.

– We see how Andrade retained over Rey Mysterio earlier tonight. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Andrade and Zelina Vega now, asking if he crossed the line by taking Rey’s mask off. Andrade starts speaking in Spanish until Rey attacks him out of nowhere. Vega screams as Rey destroys Andrade. Rey grabs the title as officials run in to get him off Andrade.

Erick Rowan vs. KJ Orso

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his pet cage. Enhancement talent KJ Orso waits in the ring, looking terrified.

Rowan attacks Orso before the bell, asking if he wants too see what’s inside the cage. Rowan sends Orso out of the ring and says he’s going to show him what’s in the cage. Orso rushes back in the ring and would rather fight.

Rowan returns to the ring and is ready to fight as the bell rings. Rowan with a huge boot to the head and splash in the corner. Rowan with the Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring for the easy pin to win with his boot.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan’s music hits but stops as he grabs Orso and brings him out. Rowan makes Orso look into the cage but Orso’s face is covered in blood now. Orso screams bloody murder and runs away to the back, terrified at what he saw, as Rowan laughs. Rowan’s music starts back up as he heads up the ramp with the cage.

– We see Seth Rollins and AOP backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

Akira Tozawa vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles as Akira Tozawa waits in the ring. We see a video package from last week with Randy Orton faking an injury to sucker AJ in for the RKO. Orton vs. AJ is announced for next week’s RAW.

The bell rings as AJ talks trash in the middle of the ring. They go at it and Tozawa takes AJ to the corner and unloads. AJ counters but misses a big forearm in the corner. Tozawa rocks him but AJ fights back from the apron. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the easy pin but he stops the count and isn’t done punishing Tozawa.

AJ grabs Tozawa and poses for the Styles Clash in the middle of the ring. AJ stops and changes his mind. AJ takes Tozawa to the apron for the second rope draping DDT to send a message to Orton. AJ poses but fans boo. AJ plays more mind games mocking Orton, dropping down to hit the mat for the RKO. AJ drops Tozawa to get the pin.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as AJ hits the corner to pose like Orton would. AJ continues to do Orton’s poses in the middle of the ring as the crowd looks on. This goes on for several minutes until AJ finally makes his exit to the back. It looks like a fan hits the ring and security/officials tackle him as the camera cuts away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how last week’s wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley was crashed by Rusev and Liv Morgan.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Lana with Bobby Lashley, hand in hand. They enter the ring and there waiting is the wedding officiant from last week, played by actor Rick Malone. Vic says this is who tried to enter the ring before the break but we’re not buying that. Lana says it’s just too damn bad for those who didn’t want them to get married last week. Lana says they are going to get married right here, right now. The officiant goes on and pronounces them man and wife. They kiss. Lana dismisses the officiant and isn’t happy with how much she paid him, calling him boring. Lana goes on about how she’s not happy on what should be the happiest day of her life. She feels extremely, extremely sad. It’s not her fault or Bobby’s fault, it’s the fault of everyone who doesn’t want to see this ring on her finger. The boos continue. Lana goes on and on about the people who ruined last week. Lashley takes the mic and starts taking shots at Rusev now. Fans chant “Rusev Day!” now. Rusev appears on the big screen. It looks like he’s in front of some tropical green screen.

Rusev says Lana and Lashley are the most miserable people in the arena, and since they didn’t take their honeymoon, he took it for them and he’s on the beach, and it’s next to a huge restaurant and… nevermind. Rusev says he forgot to get them a gift so he’s put together a nice wedding album. We see still photos from last week’s ruined wedding. Rusev smiles and taunts them. Lashley goes to speak but Lana interrupts and screams on and on about how much she hates Rusev. Lashley finally yells at her to shut up. Lana is shocked. Lashley says Rusev used to be a man but his ex-wife stripped him of his manhood. Lashley says if Rusev has any balls left, he’ll show up next week so Lashley can rip them off and shove them down his throat. No, yells Rusev. That is not going to happen. Next week will be the return of The Bulgarian Brute and he will do unspeakable things to Lashley, brutalizing his body and if anything is left, it’s all Lana’s. Rusev’s music hits as Lana and Lashley look on, then exit the ring.

– Still to come, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens have a mystery partner.

– We see Charlotte Flair walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. She asks about his record number of title reigns but Liv Morgan appears. Caruso says she’s had questions for Liv. Sure you did, Liv says. Liv couldn’t help but overhear how Rusev will be facing Bobby Lashley next Monday. Liv says this means Lana will be in Lashley’s corner, which means Rusev will need someone in his corner, and that is a moment that she has lived for.

Sarah Logan vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair as Sarah Logan waits in the ring.

Flair goes to wrap her entrance but Logan attacks her before the bell. Logan destroys Flair and nails a big knee. Logan keeps control out on the floor but Flair launches her into the barrier and fights back. Logan turns it back around and they both go over the barrier into the crowd. Flair sends Logan back over the barrier. Logan counters and sends Flair face-first into the ring post. Logan mounts Flair and pounds on her as the referee tries to get her off. Logan returns to the ring as the referee checks on Flair. Logan grabs Flair’s robe off the mat and starts slamming it around. Fans boo her and Flair watches from ringside.

Logan tosses the robe out of the ring to Flair Logan goes back to the floor for more action but Flair connects with a big Spear. Flair works Logan over and sends her into the barrier again, then into the apron. Flair with a fall-away slam into the barrier. Flair stands over Logan on the outside and talks a bit of trash, then sends her back into the post. Logan counters and sends Flair into the post, sending her back down. The referee tries to break them up but they keep brawling. Flair drops Logan with a big boot then plays to the crowd for a pop as the referee begs her to stop. Flair takes her robe from the referee and puts it on as the “Woooos!” come from the crowd. Flair walks away with her robe on as the music hits. The referee checks on Logan at ringside.

– We see Drew McIntyre backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– In an update from earlier, it was the wedding officiant who entered the ring and was tackled by security, not a fan. We have details on the main page.

Drew McIntyre vs. No Way Jose

Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre. No Way Jose and his conga line are also out. Drew goes out to attack members of the conga line. He returns to the ring and we get the bell as Jose attacks to unload on Drew.

Drew dominates and goes back out to attack conga line members again. Drew returns to the ring at the 8 count but Jose beats him into the corner. Jose fights back. Drew misses in the corner and we get a roll-up for 2. Drew nails the Futureshock DDT out of nowhere in the middle of the ring. Drew kips up for a pop. He goes to the corner to play to the crowd. Drew then nails a big Claymore Kick as Jose gets back up. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew asks who double dares him to deliver one more Claymore. He brings Jose back in and continues to dominate the conga line and its leader. Drew takes the mic and goes on about how it’s criminal that he’s never had a world title shot. Drew announces his name for the Royal Rumble Match. He doesn’t care who you are or what brand you’re from, he’s taking you out in the Rumble. Drew drops the mic and poses in the corner as his music hits.

– We see Aleister Black walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and out comes Aleister Black as Shelton Benjamin waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they get a feel for each other, going back and forth. Benjamin with an early pin attempt. They go at it and Black takes a seat to play some mind games. Benjamin slides into a headlock but Black gets out. Black takes control but Benjamin fights out. Shelton with big forearms to the jaws to bring Black down. Black goes for a springboard moonsault but lands on his feet. They trade strikes after a quick staredown.

Black with a big elbow. Black with a jumping knee to the face, bringing Shelton to one knee. Black controls Shelton with a boot, then levels him with Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the bell, Black stands tall as his music hits but Buddy Murphy immediately attacks with a cheap shot. Murphy unloads and takes it to the floor, launching Black into the apron and the barrier as the referee warns him. Murphy sends Black into the timekeeper’s area next and continues the attack. Murphy charges with a big running knee to the jaw. Some fans chant “one more time!” now. The referee warns Murphy as he brings a steel chair from under the ring, and stalks Black. Murphy taunts Black and talks some trash, then puts his face into the chair to knock him back. Murphy takes a seat on top of the barrier like Black would, looking down at him as officials check on him.

– We see Seth Rollins and AOP backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

Seth Rollins and AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Rollins goes on about how the fans have forced him into being the chosen one. They start giving him the “What!?” treatment. Rollins calls out their opponents to meet their fate at the hands of AOP and The Monday Night Messiah. The music hits and out first comes Kevin Owens as his music hits. Samoa Joe is out next to join him. They stand together and wait for their mystery third man. The music hits and out comes WWE veteran Big Show for a pop.

Fans cheer as the two teams face off in the middle of the ring before the bell. Fans chant for Show. Show starts for his team and stares down Akam. Akam charges but Show overpowers and drops him with a shoulder. Show drops Rezar off the apron and brings Rollins over the top into the rope. Show with a huge chop to the chest, sending Rollins back out of the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe is unloading on Rollins, dropping him in the corner with a kick. Owens runs in with the corner cannonball to Rollins for a pop. Rollins kicks out at 2 as Show cheers Owens on. Owens and Rollins run the ropes now but Owens catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for another 2 count in the middle of the ring. Owens goes to the top but Rezar knocks him to the floor as Akam has the referee distracted.

Rezar tags in and launches Owens into the barrier on the outside. A loud “we want Big Show!” chant starts up as Rezar brings Owens back in and pounds on him. Rezar grounds Owens but Joe and Show start rallying the crowd for him. Owens fights up and out but Rezar decks him and takes him back to the corner. Akam tags in for the big double team but Owens kicks out at 2.

Akam continues to keep Owens down and work him over, talking trash. Rollins tags in and keeps control. Rollins with the flying knee to the side of the head for another 2 count on Owens. Fans rally for Owens again but Akam drops him. Akam runs into a big boot in the corner. Akam stops a tag and Owens fights a German suplex off with elbows. Owens with an enziguri. Rezar runs in and hits Joe with a cheap shot. Owens with a superkick and a clothesline to Rezar. Show waits for the hot tag as fans cheer.

Show and Rollins tag in at the same time. Show runs wild and knocks Rezar off the apron, then levels Rollins a few times as fans cheer him on. AOP sends Joe into the steel steps on the outside. Show sees how Owens has been taken out as well. AOP stands on the apron as Show stares them down. Rollins flies in off the top but Show turns around to stop him. AOP beats Show down for the bell.

Winners by DQ: Big Show, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

– After the bell, AOP pounds on Show as Rollins grabs a steel chair but officials stop him. Rollins prepares for a Stomp on Show but Joe stops hm from the floor. Rollins turns back around to a huge knockout punch from Show. AOP pulls Rollins from the ring and drags him up the ramp as he’s out. Show’s music plays as he, Joe and Owens stand tall from the ring. The first RAW of 2020 goes off the air.

