– Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere opens with a video package and new theme song.

– We’re live from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona as the fireworks and pyro go off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin. This is the new RAW announce team.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio to a pop. The announcers go over tonight’s loaded line-up for the season premiere. We see Rey’s son Dominick sitting at ringside. Rey takes the mic.

Rey mentions how he will face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins later tonight. He points to his son and says he owes his son, his son is the reason he’s here tonight. Rey says the win is for Dominick tonight and he’s going to bring home the title… the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. The pyro goes off on the stage before The Beast walks to the ring.

Fans boo as Lesnar and Heyman hit the ring. Heyman goes to his grand introduction but Rey snatches the mic back. Rey goes to speak something in Spanish but Lesnar grabs him and drops him in the middle of the ring with a big F5. The boos get louder. Lesnar scoops Rey for another big F5 as Dominick looks on. Lesnar exits the ring and stares Dominick down. Dominick sits back down in his seat. Lesnar grabs Rey’s son and manhandles him over the barrier. Lesnar grabs Dominick again and rams his back into the ring post, then drops him on the floor. Heyman is shocked and tries to calm Lesnar. Lesnar launches Dominick into the ring as we see fans looking on shocked in the crowd. Lesnar manhandles Dominick again as Rey watches from the mat. Officials rush down from the back as Lesnar drops Rey with another F5.

Lesnar goes to leave but he comes back to deliver a big suplex to Rey and a big suplex to his son as Heyman screams at him to stop. Lesnar exits the ring again and Heyman continues pleading with him. Officials check on Rey and his son as they try to recover. Referees try to back Lesnar up the ramp but he’s coming back to the ring. He unloads on one producer and stomps away on him. Lesnar kicks another out of the ring, perhaps Fit Finlay. Lesnar manhandles Rey again and kicks him out of the ring along with his son. Lesnar paces around the ring to a mixed reaction now, mostly boos. Fans chant “asshole!” at Lesnar now. He takes his shirt off and laughs at the crowd. Lesnar raises his arms in the air as the boos get louder.

We see Rey down on the outside, checking on his son, who is still laid out. Lesnar marches up the ramp and to the back. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar just did to Rey Mysterio and his son. Vic says it was borderline criminal and he thinks the police may have been called. We see how paramedics checked on Dominick during the break and took him away on a stretcher. Rey was at his side, repeatedly apologizing. Vic says Brock was sending a message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston ahead of Friday’s title match on the SmackDown FOX premiere.

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks as Mike Rome does the introductions. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. Bliss gets some fireworks for her entrance.

Before the match can begin, the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The Man also gets some fireworks and smoke during her entrance. Lynch joins the announcers for commentary as Banks stares her down. The bell rings and they go at it to start. Bliss turns it around in the corner and works Banks over. Bliss charges but gets sent to the apron and then knocked off to the floor. Banks climbs the corner and talks trash to Becky. Becky stands on top of the announce team and yells back as fans pop. Lynch raises the title in the air as Banks continues taunting her from the ring. The screen splits into 3 boxes as we go to a quick break, a plug for Gears of War 5 with Batista

Back from the short break and Banks traps Bliss in the apron but Bliss blocks a shot. Banks drops her. Lynch is still standing up on the announce table. Banks brings Bliss back into the ring for a 2 count. Banks keeps control and we hear sirens. It sounds like someone may be interfering and people stand up in the crowd to look at the ramp. It’s just the ambulance in the back. Bliss ends up turning it around and sending Banks face-first into the turnbuckles.

Bliss mounts offense with a series of clotheslines now. Bliss keeps control until Banks charges with a big knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Bliss counters and rocks Banks a few times. Banks blocks a shot and goes down but pleads for Bliss to take it easy. She calls for SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and is just suckering Bliss in to get the pin to win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Lynch walks down the ramp as Banks stares her down. Lynch enters the ring and they start brawling. Lynch takes it to the mat and back up. Banks retreats and runs through the crowd as Lynch looks on from the ring. Becky takes the mic and talks trash, warning Banks that she won’t leave the Cell on Sunday until she’s done with her. Lynch goes on and says Banks made it personal, but she will make it painful at Hell In a Cell on Sunday. She says punishment will come around on Sunday. Lynch drops the mic and her music hits as fans pop.

– Still to come, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be on MizTV. Lawler talks about Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins being up in the air for tonight. Still to come, a new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug The Rock being on Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere. Charly Caruso is backstage with a look at last week’s Firefly Fun House segment and how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacked Braun Strowman during the Strowman vs. Seth Rollins main event. Caruso welcomes Rollins backstage. Rollins doesn’t want to be rude but he has to interrupt. All he can think about is what Brock Lesnar did to Rey Mysterio and his son. Rollins says Lesnar crossed a line you’re not supposed to cross. Rollins addresses Hell In a Cell and says he will survive, prevail and walk out as Universal Champion after the fight with The Fiend. But tonight, it’s the season premiere and Rey is in no condition to compete. Rollins says Rey has a title shot waiting for him when he gets better, that’s a promise. Rollins goes on and says he promised fans a title match for tonight, and this is the chance for someone to step up. Rollins doesn’t care who he faces, he’s going to burn it down. We go back to the ring and out comes Heavy Machinery’s Otis and Tucker as Roode and Ziggler look on

Rome does formal ring introductions before the match. Ziggler and Tucker go at it to start, going back and forth. Tucker drops Ziggler with a pair of shoulders. Tucker goes on and connects with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Tucker lifts Ziggler in the air for a suplex and holds him. Otis tags in and takes the suplex over, keeping Ziggler high in the air. Otis finally drops Ziggler with the suplex for a close 2 count. Roode comes in but Otis ends up running them both over. Tucker tags back in and they both hit a suplex on the champions at the same time. Tucker and Otis with more offense as they clear the ring and stand tall for a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the champions take over. Roode mounts offense on Tucker and launches him into the barrier on the outside. Roode brings it back in for a 2 count on Tucker. Ziggler tags in and ends up hitting a neckbreaker on Tucker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Tucker grounded now as Otis tries to rally fans for a comeback. Ziggler takes Tucker back down and keeps him grounded with a submission. Roode comes back in and Tucker looks to turn it around but Roode catches him with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Ziggler tags back in for some double teaming to keep Tucker down. Ziggler talks trash and slaps Tucker around, taunting him. Tucker blocks a dropkick and launches Ziggler into the corner face-first into the post. Otis waits for a tag. Otis and Roode tag in at the same time. Otis unloads and also splashes Ziggler in the corner. Otis with another big slam to Ziggler. Roode rocks Otis but he just takes the strikes and hulks up in his own way. Otis scoops Roode and tosses him over his head for a pop.

Otis goes for the Caterpillar but Ziggler runs in. Otis spins Ziggler around and slams him. Otis splashes Roode in the corner and he also goes down. Fans pop as Otis does the Caterpillar, dropping elbows on both opponents. Roode slides out of a move and Otis runs into boots. Roode comes off the top but Otis catches him. Tucker tags in for the big double team but Ziggler hits a Zig Zag on Tucker, then a superkick to Otis. Ziggler and Roode turn things around. Ziggler superkicks Tucker and Roode follows up with a Glorious DDT to Tucker for the pin to retain.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler retreat to the ramp with their titles as the music hits.

– Still to come, AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander.

– We see Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug what’s still to come this week – Total Divas season 9 premiere on Tuesday, WWE NXT on the USA Network this Wednesday, the SmackDown FOX premiere with The Rock and others on Friday, the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV. Mi stops on the stage as pyro rains down above him.

Miz takes the mic and welcomes everyone to MizTV. He sends his thoughts to Rey Mysterio and his son, which gets some boos from fans. Miz mentions how his second daughter was recently born, and fans pop, and he adds that there’s no telling what he would do if someone put their hands on his kids like Brock Lesnar did. Miz moves on and hypes up tonight’s big edition of MizTV. Miz gives a big introduction for his first guest and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy hits the ring and gives Miz some props. Miz hypes up his next guests and out comes WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart.

The Hulkster and The Mouth of the South get the crowd riled up some more. Miz jokes with Hart and refers to himself as the third Legend in the ring. Flair jokes that he had to hear Hogan’s music for 30 years and he’s tired of it. Hogan responds with a “Wooo!” back at Flair. Miz says we had to hear those for longer but we all loved it. Flair tells Miz to not change the subject. There seemed to be a little bit of awkward tension there, mainly from Flair’s side. Miz has everyone take a seat. He asks Hogan what it’s like to look across the ring and see The Nature Boy. Hogan talks about being back on RAW and back in Phoenix. Fans pop big time. Hogan puts Flair over and comments on being back in the ring with greatness, his friend Flair. Flair ends up standing back up and saying no one can touch him in the ring, especially Hogan. Flair says he has on equal in the squared circle, and that includes Hogan, tonight.

Hogan stands up and says it sounds like Flair just wants to take one more run at the pythons. Fans pop as Flair stands up and takes his jacket off. Flair asks Hogan if he wants one more shot. Flair bounces off the rope and Hogan does the “…you!” gimmick in response. Hogan tries to calm Flair down, saying they’re definitely not spring chickens anymore. Fans chant “one more match!” now. Hogan says that doesn’t mean that they can’t add another page to their legacy. Flair says he’s dreamed of getting a paycheck with as many zeros as Hogan. Miz announces a 5 vs. 5 match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia, Team Hogan vs. Team Flair. Flair and Hogan will be the coaches. Hogan introduces his Team Captain and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins hits the ring and taunts Flair with Hogan by his side. Flair introduces his Team Captain and out comes Randy Orton. Orton says he needs Rollins’ undivided attention so he needs Rollins to remove his head from Hogan’s ass. Orton reveals that they will announce their partners over the next few weeks. Orton challenges Rollins to a Captain vs. Captain match, and Rollins accepts. They start clearing the ring of the MizTV set.

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

We see the crew removing the apron cover and everything else from MizTV, instead of going to a commercial. Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Orton takes advantage of the distraction and drops Rollins. Corbin hits the ring and nails Rollins with his scepter from behind. Corbin and Orton double team Rollins now. The music hits and out comes Rusev to make the save. Rusev unloads on Orton and Corbin as fans cheer him on. Rusev blocks the RKO and nails a big Machka Kick. Rusev with more big kicks to King Corbin now. Rollins sends Orton over the barrier into the crowd. Orton comes back over and stumbles around the ringside area. Fans chant for Rusev as he stands tall with Rollins in the ring. “Real American” starts back up as Rollins and Rusev join Hogan and Hart on the stage.

– We see footage of Dominick being put into the ambulance earlier after Brock Lesnar destroyed he and father Rey Mysterio.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will still defend his title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso stops Rusev in the back. She congratulates him for stepping up to be on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel. She then asks where Lana is. Rusev just stares off and doesn’t say anything. Caruso says let’s not focus on Lana, let’s talk about Rusev. She asks what he hopes to accomplish. Rusev says he’s not here to talk about his problems at home, but he is here to talk about Seth Rollins’ problems at work. He goes on about how he was the only one to make the save for Rollins tonight when he got double teamed. Rusev knows Rollins owes him a debt, and he’s here to collect. Rusev challenges Rollins to a WWE Universal Title match and then walks off.

– The announcers plug Wednesday’s NXT episode and Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere.

– Vic leads us to a new video from Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. They both go on about violence – living it, loving it, bringing it.

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go back to the ring and out comes Erik and Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev vs. Rollins is confirmed for later. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are in the ring staring down The Vikings. Gallows starts off with Ivar and they go at it. Anderson comes in but so does Erik and they double team him. Erik with knees to Anderson, sending him into the corner. Ivar with a double team and a big knee to the gut of Anderson. Ivar with a running knee to the head while Anderson is down, covering for a 2 count.

Ivar takes Anderson back down by his arm and keeps him there. Anderson gets an opening and tags in Gallows. Ivar can’t slam him and Gallows capitalizes by taking it into the corner for strikes. Gallows unloads in the corner and knocks Ivar down. Gallows keeps Ivar down as Erik watches for a tag. Ivar fights back out of the corner but Gallows hits him with big knees now. Gallows with a boot to the head and a big elbow drop for a 2 count. Gallows keeps Ivar grounded now.

Anderson tags in and they double team Ivar. Erik gets the tag. Erik goes at it with Anderson in the middle of the ring now. Erik with a big right hand to drop Anderson. Gallows looks to come in but Erik makes him back down. Anderson takes advantage and tries to capitalize off the distraction but Erik hits him with a big knee to the jaw. Erik stands tall as Anderson rolls to the outside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The OC hits a double team neckbreaker on Erik for a 2 count by Gallows. Erik fights up and out now but Gallows rocks him. Erik crawls for a tag and gets it. Ivar and Anderson run in at the same time. Ivar runs wild and hits a crossbody on the mat. Ivar misses a charge in the corner but he comes right back with a senton. Ivar lands a cartwheel and drops Gallows as he runs in. Erik tags in and lifts Anderson for Ivar to hit the big clothesline. Gallows breaks the pin up. Gallows boots Erik out of the ring.

Erik runs into an uppercut from Anderson. Erik doesn’t see the tag and launches Anderson to send him out of the ring. Gallows comes in and unloads on Erik, planting him in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Gallows shows some frustration now. Gallows pushes Erik to the side and rocks Ivar as he runs in. Ivar ducks a Gallows clothesline and leaps out of the ring, taking Anderson down on the floor. Erik slams Gallows. Ivar follows up with a big splash from the top, covering Gallows for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Alexander vs. Styles, Rusev vs. Rollins, and more.

– Charly Caruso talks about Rey Mysterio and his son leaving RAW in an ambulance earlier tonight. She has learned that they will not be back tonight. Charly says Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are still here, and they want time to address what happened. She mentions the actions bring criminal and that’s when Cesaro interrupts. Cesaro asks who cares, and he didn’t see anything criminal. He mocks Mysterio and Dominick, and goes to make a threat but Ricochet appears. Ricochet stands up for Mysterio. They have words and Ricochet challenges Cesaro to a match. Ricochet says he will be waiting in the ring, and then walks off.

Ricochet vs. Cesaro

Back from the break and out comes Ricochet for a pop. Cesaro is out next.

The bell rings and Ricochet immeditely runs in with kicks, taking Cesaro down for a 1 count. Cesaro misses a clothesline but stops a hurricanrana. Cesaro drops Ricochet with a shoulder and catches him in mid-air. Cesaro goes on and hits an elbow to take Ricochet down. Ricochet sends Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cesaro back down for a pop.

Ricochet brings Cesaro back into the ring and comes off the top but Cesaro catches him. Cesaro with a backbreaker for a count. Cesaro keeps control and drops Ricochet with another big uppercut, this time for just a 1 count. Ricochet goes on and goes to mount offense but Cesaro catches him in mid-air, and drops him into a slam for another pin attempt. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cesaro charges but misses in the corner, hitting the ring post shoulder-first. Cesaro takes a kick but blocks a flying hurricanrana. Ricochet counters and goes on with the West Coast Pop, paying homage to Rey Mysterio, and sits down on Cesaro for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet celebrates and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, a new Firefly Fun House episode. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for a new Firefly Fun House episode from Bray Wyatt and his puppet friends. Ramblin’ Rabbit apparently passes away and Wyatt tosses him to the side. Abigail The Witch and the others talk about how they’re scared of what will happen at Hell In a Cell. Wyatt tells them to calm down because it’s OK to be scared, because there’s nothing like Hell In a Cell. He goes on about how damaging the Cell is, mentally and physically. Wyatt says Seth Rollins will be locked inside the Cell with “him” – The Fiend. Wyatt goes on and says “he” will always protect this place, and us. Wyatt also believes “he” will come back, no matter what, but Rollins won’t be so fortunate. Wyatt has a very bad feeling that “he” cannot wait to hurt Seth. Wyatt says he’s going to find “him” to tell him to be nice to Rollins… just kidding. Let him in. Wyatt tells everyone goodbye and that’s it for the segment.

WWE United States Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. AJ hits the ring and poses. The music hits and out next comes Cedric Alexander. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and AJ goes right for Cedric, taking him to the corner. AJ keeps control until Cedric takes him down with a kick. Cedric goes behind and takes AJ down for a quick 1 count. AJ fights back and drops Cedric for a pin attempt. More back and forth now. Cedric with a dropkick. Cedric sends AJ out of the ring now. Cedric runs the ropes but AJ meets him at the apron, rocking him with a forearm. AJ fights back in and keeps control. They tangle in the corner and AJ catches Cedric in the air, dropping him over the top. AJ launches himself over the top rope and takes Cedric down on the floor once again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cedric fights back in, dropping AJ on his face. AJ charges in the corner but runs into knees. Cedric with more offense and a Neuralyzer. AJ tries to mount offense with a series of strikes but Cedric counters and drives him down for another close 2 count. Cedric can’t believe it. AJ blocks the Lumbar Check as fans do dueling chants and they trade holds. AJ spikes Cedric into the mat with an inverted DDT for a close 2 count now. AJ has a Styles Clash blocked. AJ rocks Cedric with A forearm from the apron. AJ springboards in but Cedric goes under him. Cedric comes back with a big Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

Fans rally for both Superstars now. Styles blocks Cedric and hits a German suplex. AJ keeps him locked and plants him face-first into the mat for another close pin attempt. They tangle some more, going back and forth in the middle of the ring. Cedric goes for the Lumbar Check again AJ catches him with the Styles Clash for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall and celebrates with the title in the air. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Rusev vs. Rollins with the title on the line.

– We go backstage to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. When are they going to be in action? Live this Wednesday on the USA Network, for WWE NXT. They say they are still… NXT! They go on and talk about taking the NXT Tag Team Titles back from The Undisputed Era. But that’s Wednesday and tonight is all about the season premiere of RAW. They go on hyping tonight’s RAW and we go back to the arena.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Lacey Evans as the announcers go over the Hell In a Cell card. We go to commercial as Evans hits the ring.

Back from the break and Natalya is out. She and Evans stare each other down in the middle of the ring. The bell hits and they lock up. Evans drops Natalya first with a shoulder. Evans taunts Natalya. They lock up again and Evans fights Natalya off, sending her into the corner. Natalya dodges a shot in the corner and slams Evans. Natalya runs her over and dropkicks her. Evans fights in from the apron and takes Natalya back down. Evans yanks Natalya out of the ring, sending her head-first into the steel steps. Evans laughs and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Evans slams Natalya’s head into the mat for a few times. Evans keeps Natalya grounded in the middle of the ring now as the referee warns her. Natalya gets launched into the corner and goes back down. Evans drives boots into her for a quick pin attempt. Evans keeps Natalya grounded with another submission while talking more trash. Natalya fights up and out, slamming Evans by her arm. Natalya tries to mount offense but Evans nails a swinging neckbreaker.

Evans keeps control and goes to the corner but Natalya pulls her off. Evans runs into a big right hand and more strikes from the corner. Natalya turns it around in the corner and unloads with strikes. Natalya with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Evans kicks her away. Natalya unloads with strikes. Evans with a rake to the eyes while the referee is distracted. Evans goes on and rolls Natalya up, using a handful of tights, and gets the pin.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as her music hits. Natalya quickly gets up to her feet but Evans drops her with the Woman’s Right. Evans makes her exit and talks some more trash.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will address the actions from earlier. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic looks at John Cena’s new partnership with Fit Ops, which he announced on Ellen earlier today to help veterans.

– We get a look back at what Brock Lesnar did to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick earlier tonight. Sarah Schreiber is backstage trying to get a word from Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman comes out and says she doesn’t get to interview The Beast. Heyman admits Lesnar’s actions were reckless earlier tonight, and he apologizes to the Mysterio family, but don’t blame them. Heyman says to blame Vince McMahon and other officials for allowing him to book Lesnar on the RAW season premiere. Heyman says Lesnar is in fight mode. He goes on about how Lesnar is a legit tough guy, and no one else in sports can do anything to him. Heyman goes on about what Lesnar will do to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere. He hypes Lesnar up some more and says he will be the WWE Champion after Friday.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Maria Kanellis. She congratulates Maria and asks about Rusev recently getting involved. Maria can’t believe Charly is asking about Rusev because he is not the father of her baby, and plus he has enough to worry about with his issues at home. Maria walks off and Sasha Banks runs up, taking the mic. She has words for Becky Lynch and says she’s not “man” enough to beat her. Banks goes on and talks about how she will make her tap out at Hell In a Cell on Sunday. Banks says no “man” will win her match.

– We see a white limousine pulling up to the backstage area. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere.

WWE Universal Title Match: Rusev vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Rusev. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and they go at it. We see Randy Orton and King Baron Corbin watching from the stage, representing Team Ric Flair against Team Hulk Hogan’s Rusev and Rollins for the ten-man match at Crown Jewel. More back and forth between the two now. Rollins unloads with strikes but they do nothing. Rusev catches Rollins in mid-move and manhandles him. Rollins ends up on the outside trying to recover. Graphics for The Fiend flash on the screen as we go back to commercial with Rollins on the outside.

Back from the break and Rollins ends up hitting a Blockbuster. Rusev and Rollins trade more shots now. Rollins unloads and hits a Slingblade in the middle of the ring. Rusev blocks a suplex but Rollins counters. Rollins dumps Rusev over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Rusev into the barrier. Rollins runs the ropes again and hits another dive into the barrier. Rollins brings Rusev back into the ring and goes to the top. Rollins with a crossbody but Rusev rolls through. Rusev can’t pick him back up and Rollins rolls him for a 2 count.

Rusev comes right back with a kick to the face. Rusev powers up and drops Rollins with a big side slam. We see Orton and Corbin watching from the stage again. Rusev waits for Rollins to get back up as fans do dueling chants. Rusev goes for the Machka Kick but Rollins ducks and rolls him for a 2 count. Rollins with a superkick. They trade counters and Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Fans pop as Rollins looks to put Rusev away. Rollins with a kick to the gut. Rusev avoids a Stomp and sends Rollins to the apron. Rollins rocks Rusev with an elbow. Rollins springboards in and Rusev catches him with a kick.

The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley making his return to a mixed reaction. Rusev and Rollins look on from the ring. Lashley motions for the title around his waist as Orton and Corbin watch from the stage. Lashley motions for something from the back but it’s not appearing. Lana’s music hits a nd out she comes, joining Lashley on the stage. Rusev looks on from the ring and he’s not happy. Lashley hugs her and she smiles. They look back at Rusev in the ring, then turn to each other and kiss. Rusev is furious. Lana and Lashley make out some more on the stage as she wraps her leg around him. Rusev stares at them as the kiss continues. The lights start going down in the arena. Rusev is in the ring, Rollins is on the outside.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is here. Wyatt attacks Rollins at ringside with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt brings Rollins down before the lights flash again and the horror sounds play. Now all we hear is Wyatt’s laugh echoing in the arena. The final RAW before Hell In a Cell goes off the air.

