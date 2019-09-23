– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and last week’s appearance in Knoxville, taking out Kane and taunting WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

– We’re live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins said he’s seen and done a lot in these rings over the past 7 years but he’s never felt the way he did last week. Rollins talks about being jumped and said he then had the living embodiment of a nightmare in his face. He said he just closed his eyes and hoped it was just a nightmare, but it wasn’t, it was real and he’s got to defend his title inside Hell In a Cell against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in two weeks. Rollins talks about how dangerous the Cell is and says facing off against Wyatt in the Cell is a different story. What does he do? He will do what he always does when he has his back against the wall – fight, survive and prevail. He talks about recent battles with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Rollins doesn’t care what kind of mind games Wyatt brings at Hell In a Cell, he will survive and prevail. He’s not saying it will be easy but… the music interrupts and out comes Strowman.

Strowman enters the ring and stares Rollins down as a “get these hands!” chant starts. Strowman says he’d prefer Rollins say it to his face if he has something to say about him. Strowman says he’s not running around here playing like Mr. Rogers like Wyatt. He will say it to your face if he needs to, and he suggests Rollins do the same. Rollins goes to interrupt but Strowman shuts him down. Strowman blames Rollins for losing the RAW Tag Team Titles and he brings up a rematch for the Universal Title. Rollins mentions being busy with the winner of tonight’s Fatal 5 Way next week and Wyatt at Hell In a Cell, but the way Strowman came out here just now makes him want to fight tonight. Strowman asks if that’s a challenge. Rollins tells him to take it how he wants to. Rollins drops the mic. Strowman says good, because tonight Rollins will get these hands. Strowman drops his mic and they face off as Strowman’s music hits. Cole confirms the match for tonight.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show – the Fatal 5 Way, which will now be an Elimination Match, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross, Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin.

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Cole says this match is presented by Domino’s Pizza. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype Strowman vs. Rollins for later tonight. The Viking Raiders wait in the ring as The OC comes out – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Anderson starts off with Erik and they go at it, taking it to the corner. Anderson fights out of the corner but Erik blocks a shot and overpowers him some. Erik takes it to the corner and in comes Ivar for some double teaming. Ivar drops Anderson with a big knee to the face.

Ivar with another shot to the nose and a shoulder tackle. Ivar keeps control with the arm and tags Erik back in. Ivar slams Anderson and then Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson. Gallows ends up tagging in and hitting Erik with a side slam for a close 2 count. Gallows drops elbows on Erik now. Gallows keeps Erik grounded and beats on him as Styles watches from ringside.

Erik fights Gallows off and in comes Ivar. Ivar catches Gallows with a big side slam. Ivar with a crossbody while Gallows is sitting down. More back and forth. Ivar rocks Anderson on the apron and kicks AJ back to the floor. This allows Gallows to knock Ivar off the apron to the floor. The referee yells at AJ and ejects him to the back. AJ throws a fit on his way to the back. He reaches the stage and out comes Cedric Alexander. Alexander unloads on AJ as AJ tries to retreat to the back. We go to commercial with Cedric staying on top of AJ.

Back from the break and Gallows is in control of Ivar in the corner. No sign of Cedric and AJ. Ivar end up dropping Gallows with a big senton for a pop. Erik and Anderson tag in at the same time and Erik runs wild. Anderson with a forearm that just upsets Erik. Erik unloads and stuns Anderson, then tosses Gallows across the ring.

Erik with more shots to Anderson. Ivar tags in for big double teaming on Anderson. Erik scoops his partner again and launches him into Anderson. Ivar covers for a 2 count and can’t believe it when Anderson kicks out. Gallows ends up pulling Ivar to the floor when Erik is dealing with Anderson. Anderson capitalizes off the distraction and hits a big Spinebuster on Erik for a close 2 count. Ivar is still down on the outside as The OC hits the double team Boot of Doom on Erik. Gallows covers for another close 2 count.

The OC with another double team. Erik slides out of a Magic Killer attempt and fights them off. Ivar tags in and dodges with a cartwheel. Anderson goes at it with Ivar but The Viking Raiders catch him with a Viking Experience. Erik leaps out to keep Gallows down while Ivar covers Anderson for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Experience

– After the match, The Viking Raiders celebrate as their music hits.

– Still to come, a sitdown interview with Becky Lynch.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode is walking backstage when Charly Caruso stops him for comments on tonight’s Fatal 5 Way. She asks why he thinks he will come out on top. Roode talks about already pinning Rollins and says with the Universal Title on the line, the results will be… absolutely glorious.

– Still to come, a new Firefly Fun House from Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a sitdown interview. They talk about Becky’s title defense against Sasha Banks at WWE Hell In a Cell. Becky isn’t worried about SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley being there because the Cell is designed to keep Sasha in the match. Becky says Banks tried to take her out of the game with those steel chair shots last month. Becky says now she will have the chance to take her out at Hell In a Cell, and she better take it because Becky will. The interview ends.

Rusev vs. EC3

We go to the ring and out comes Rusev as EC3 waits in the corner.

The bell rings and EC3 immediately attacks. Rusev fights him off as the “we want Lana!” chants start. EC3 fights back and they go to the corner. EC3 runs the ropes for a crossbody but Rusev catches him in the air and drops him with a big sideslam.

Rusev with more big power moves on EC3. Rusev tosses EC3 across the ring and shows more aggression. Rusev cranks up for the Machka Kick and nails it when EC3 gets back up. Rusev turns EC3 over and yells out to the crowd, then poses over him. Rusev stomps on EC3’s back and applies The Accolade for the submission win.

Winner: Rusev

– After the match, Rusev stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits.

– We go backstage to Rey Mysterio. He talks about how he almost retired a few weeks ago but he didn’t and he was just having a moment of serious doubt. Rey says thanks to his son Dominick he didn’t retire, he’s still here, and tonight he has a chance to face the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins next week. Rey says he knows his son is watching, and tonight’s match will be dedicated to him.

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at her side. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nikki Cross with Alexa Bliss. The bell rings and Cross chases Banks into the corner. Cross is distracted by Bayley as she stops to scream at her. The referee restores order and they lock up to get things going again. Banks takes it to the corner and unloads with punches. Banks comes back and goes to punch but stops and slaps Cross. Banks shows off some and Cross explodes out of the corner to unload with offense.

Cross keeps the offense going and takes Banks back down, then hits a basement dropkick. Banks goes to the floor to re-group with Bayley. Banks returns to the ring before she’s counted out, and immediately drops Cross on her head. Banks mounts Cross with strikes, then shows off to a mixed reaction. Cross blocks a suplex and rolls Banks for a 2 count. Cross with an arm drag into an arm bar. Cross keeps Banks grounded as the referee checks on her. More back and forth but Cross takes Banks down once again and keeps her there, working on the arm. Cross with a crucifix for a 2 count as Bliss looks on. They tangle on the mat some more as Cross covers for another 2 count. Cross once again takes Banks down by her arm and keeps her there.

Banks fights up and out with knees to the gut. They run the ropes and Cross nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Banks goes back to the floor for a breather but Cross stays on her, jumping on her back and applying a Sleeper hold on the outside. Banks jumps back and slams Cross on the floor, breaking the hold. Banks laughs as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cross continues to work on the arm as Banks has her down. They tangle and Cross rolls Banks for a 2 count. More back and forth. Banks rocks Cross in the corner with a forearm and delivers the double knees. Cross gets her boot up just in time to catch Banks on the way down. Banks with a knee to the face in the corner. Banks tries again and this time hits the double knees for a 2 count. Banks keeps control and applies a submission in the middle of the ring now.

Cross catches Banks in the corner and begins to mount offense for a comeback. Cross hits a running bulldog but Banks kicks out at 2. Banks catches Cross in the corner by her leg and Cross gets her leg hung up on the rope as she sells the leg injury as the referee checks on her. Banks comes back in and delivers running knees in the corner for a 2 count. Banks keeps control, focusing on the leg and knee now as she keeps Cross grounded.

More back and forth now. Cross resists an attack while she’s down, then sends Banks face-first into the ring post and the corner. Cross kicks Banks in the face and sends her back to the floor next to Bayley. Cross runs the apron and leaps out on Banks, taking her back down on the floor. Cross is fired up now as Bayley watches. Cross brings Banks back into the ring and drops her over the second rope. Cross drops Banks by her neck and covers for a 2 count. Cross sells the leg injury but keeps control. Banks kicks her down and flies in with a kick to the side of the face. Cross kicks out at 2 and Banks can’t believe it. Banks with another running dropkick, to the ribs this time, sending Cross out of the ring. Banks goes for a baseball slide but Cross traps her in the apron cover and unloads with forearms as fans pop.

Cross removes Banks from the apron cover and brings her back in. Cross goes to the second rope but Banks runs over. Cross goes for the tornado DDT but it’s blocked. Cross blocks the Backstabber and drops Banks with a swinging neckbreaker. Bayley jumps on the apron to distract Cross but Bliss pulls her down and sends her into the timekeeper’s area for another pop. Cross goes back to the top and hits the crossbody on Banks, but Banks rolls through into the Bank Statement. Banks keeps the hold locked in and Cross eventually taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks stands tall as her music hits. Bliss tries to enter the ring to help Cross but Banks attacks her. Banks applies the Bank Statement on Bliss and kicks her out of the ring. Banks’ music starts back up as she heads to the back with Bayley.

– Still to come, Mysterio vs. Roode vs. Ricochet vs. Nakamura vs. Styles in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. Also, a rematch of the King of the Ring final and a new Firefly Fun House.

– We see The OC backstage selling the beatings from Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders. They go on about Cedric not being in AJ’s league. Luke Gallows hypes AJ up and says no one in tonight’s Fatal 5 Way is in his league either. AJ agrees and says nothing will stop him from getting the WWE Universal Title. They “too sweet” each other and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole confirms Brock Lesnar for next week’s RAW season premiere.

– We go backstage to The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hype up next week’s RAW when The Miz appears. Miz has two big announcements. The first is on his second child being born with Maryse this past weekend. The second is next week’s MizTV segment on the RAW season premiere, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. The Profits lead us to a replay of last week’s SmackDown when Brock Lesnar attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after challenging him to a title match on the SmackDown FOX premiere. Cole hypes Lesnar vs. Kingston.

– Still to come, a new Firefly Fun House segment.

Lacey Evans vs. Ember Moon

We go to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans as Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Ember Moon as Evans waits in the ring. The bell rings and Evans taunts Moon. Moon attacks with a dropkick for a 2 count. They go at it back and forth now. Moon mocks Evans now.

Moon with a crossbody off the ropes for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans fights in from the apron and kicks Moon out of the ring with double boots. Evans works Moon over and brings her back into the ring. We see Natalya backstage watching the match.

Evans keeps Moon grounded in the middle of the ring. Moon fights up and out but Evans takes her right back down and drops double knees. Evans with offense in the corner for another pin attempt. Evans pounds on Moon while she’s down. Evans with another hold to keep Moon grounded in the middle of the ring. Moon finally gets an opening after dropping Evans again. Evans swings first with the Women’s Right but Moon ducks it. Moon fires back with kicks now, getting hyped up for the crowd. Moon rocks Evans with a right hand from the apron but Evans takes her leg out. Evans attacks but ends up on the floor. Moon catches her with a big Stunner on the floor from the apron. Moon brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count, and another. Moon shows frustration now.

Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse as fans cheer her on. Evans cuts her off and grabs her hair as the referee warns her. Moon tries to fight back. Evans knocks Moon from the top to the mat with a Woman’s Right. Evans comes back in and applies Natalya’s Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Moon taps out.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as her music hits. We see Natalya backstage watching again. Sarah Schreiber approaches and asks abut Evans using the Sharpshooter for the second week in a row. Natalya talks about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery, but says Evans hasn’t mastered the move yet. Natalya says Evans better be prepared to tap out if she wants a rematch.

– We go to another Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt and his puppets. Ramblin’ Rabbit and Huskus the Pig are fighting over a Seth Rollins action figure. Wyatt talks to them about sharing and ends up breaking the Rollins action figure in half, and laughing. “Sharing is caring!” he says as he tosses the figure and laughs. Wyatt stares at the camera as we see flashes of The Fiend in him. Wyatt says he will see us in Hell, then waves goodbye to end the segment.

– Back from the break and Carmella runs into the ring with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. A group of Superstars finally shows up and surrounds the ring. Carmella begs them to stop chasing them. She can’t take this anymore. Truth jokes around but Carmella is serious, she can’t take another night of this. Truth hugs her and she rolls him up to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth and the other Superstars on the apron are stunned. Truth celebrates with Carmella. Sarah Logan, The IIconics and other female Superstars come out from the back now. Truth helps Carmella escape as the female Superstars chase them off. Drake Maverick and the other male Superstars look disappointed in the ring.

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are backstage talking about Becky Lynch’s interview from earlier. Banks says she will be the only woman standing after their match at Hell In a Cell.

Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and out comes King of the Ring Baron Corbin for this rematch from the KOTR finals. Corbin has a black crown and scepter now, and a new black and fur robe. Corbin enters the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Sami Zayn backstage talking up WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of tonight’s main event, but it sounds like Nakamura wants him to shut up. We go back to the ring as Corbin waits. Cole shows us a replay from SmackDown where Chad Gable destroyed Corbin’s coronation ceremony. Gable makes his way to the ring now.

Corbin takes the mic and says he’s not here to make fun of anyone tonight, and he won’t be out here long because this match will be… short. Corbin says after tonight, he decrees that he will no longer have to compete against sawed-off runts or others under 5 foot 5 inches. Corbin calls for the bell. The referee gives him time to remove his robe and crown but Gable is getting impatient. The bell rings and Cole tells us that this match is sponsored by Gears of War 5. They go at it and Corbin slams Gable back into the corner but Gable kicks him off. Gable locks up from behind and takes Corbin down. Corbin tosses Gable out of the ring to the floor. Gable comes back in but Corbin runs him over. Corbin keeps Gable grounded now.

Gable fights back and starts to mount offense. Gable with a neckbreaker. Corbin rolls to the floor but Gable keeps fighting. Corbin kicks the leg out and slams Gable’s head into the steel ring steps. Corbin launches Gable over the barrier, into the crowd. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin runs out, then back in the ring to level Gable with a big strike. Gable kicks out at 2 and Corbin shows some frustration. Corbin drives elbows into Gable and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now. Gable fights up and out but Corbin overpowers and whips him hard into the turnbuckles. Gable goes down and Corbin covers for a 2 count. Corbin argues with the referee.

Corbin rocks Gable and takes him to the top. Gable gets free and nails a crossbody to take Corbin down. Gable with strikes now. Gable ducks a clothesline and kicks Corbin’s knee. Corbin comes right back with a big boot for another 2 count and more frustration from King Corbin. Fans chant for Gable now and Corbin isn’t happy about it.

Corbin responds to the chants by hitting a running splash in the corner. Fans boo Corbin now and he taunts them. Corbin with another big running splash in the corner for more boos. Corbin continues to taunt the crowd and yell at them. Corbin charges but misses, then runs back into the ring. Gable immediately attacks and keeps charging in the corner, dropping Corbin. Fans pop as Gable goes to the top. Corbin knocks Gable’s leg out and drives him into the mat for another 2 count. Corbin argues with the referee once again.

Corbin gets in John Cone’s face again as the boos continue. Gable fights back out of the corner. Gable counters a chokeslam and rolls Corbin for a 2 count. Corbin hits the chokeslam and covers for another close pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Corbin can’t believe it. Fans start rallying for Gable again. Gable fights out of the corner with strikes but Corbin rocks him. Corbin comes off the second rope but misses and hits the ropes. Gable with a German suplex. Gable goes back to the top and this time hits the moonsault but Corbin kicks out. Gable gets up first as fans chant for him.

Corbin grabs Gable by the throat. Gable avoids End of Days and applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Corbin goes for the bottom rope but grabs his scepter instead. Corbin decks Gable with it and the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Chad Gable

– After the match, fans boo Corbin as he continues hitting Gable with the scepter. Corbin picks Gable up and drops him with a scepter shot to the back of the neck. Corbin puts his crown and robe on, then leaves after raising the scepter in the air over Gable. Corbin’s music hits and appears to be a royal remix. He heads to the back as Gable recovers.

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Strowman.

– We cut to another return teaser vignette for The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. They exposed the others in WWE for being soft last week. Everyone is asking who is AOP? Well they will show us now. They get up from the vignette filming and we see them walk out into a hallway. They attack two Superstars and leave them laying, apparently Heath Slater and No Way Jose. They return to the vignette set and say that is why no one will fight AOP. That’s the end of the segment.

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender: Rey Mysterio vs. Ricochet vs. Robert Roode vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match as Rey Mysterio makes his way out. The winner of this match will earn a title shot from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on next week’s season premiere episode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Ricochet. He talks about what tonight’s Fatal 5 Way means to him and then rushes to the ring. RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode is out next. Out next comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, followed by WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn. The bell rings and everyone goes at it, except for Roode as he goes to the floor to watch. AJ and Rey trade shots as Ricochet drops Nakamura.

Rey and Ricochet are alone in the ring as Rey rolls him up for a 2 count. Roode runs in but Rey rocks him with a forearm. Ricochet dropkicks Roode. Ricochet knocks AJ off the apron back tot he floor. Rey springboards and hits a moonsault to AJ on the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking out Roode and Nakamura. We go to commercial with Ricochet standing tall after the dive.

Back from the break and the action continues. Ricochet flies out at AJ but AJ rocks him with a big forearm. Roode and Rey go at it in the ring now. Roode launches Rey under the bottom rope, sending him onto Ricochet on the floor. AJ brings Ricochet in the ring and Roode takes Ricochet to the corner. AJ and Roode have words now. Roode shoves AJ and goes back to Ricochet. Some fans start a “TNA!” chant. AJ and Roode take turns on Ricochet now. AJ and Roode with a double elbow on Ricochet. Styles ends up dropping Roode with a pele kick.

AJ with a 2 count on Roode. Nakamura ends up launching AJ into the barrier. Nakamura charges with a high knee to AJ’s face as Sami looks on. Nakamura enters the ring and goes to work on Ricochet, dropping him on his face for a 2 count. Nakamura drives knees into Ricochet now. Nakamura with boots to the head in the corner now. Nakamura charges in with a big running knee to Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet counters a move and nails an enziguri. Rey flies in with a senton on Nakamura. Rey and Ricochet go at it now. Ricochet blocks a DDT and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Styles runs in and rocks Ricochet as Sami checks on Nakamura at ringside.

AJ and Ricochet trade shots now. Ricochet with a big dropkick. Roode runs in but Ricochet hits a jawbreaker. Ricochet gets the upperhand on Roode in the corner. Ricochet springboards in with a flying clothesline to Roode. Ricochet with a Recoil on Roode. Nakamura runs in and hits a Kinshasa on Ricochet for the pin. Ricochet has been eliminated. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ teams with Nakamura in the corner for a double superplex attempt on Rey from up top. Roode comes over and sends them all to the mat. Roode covers Rey for a 2 count, then AJ, then Nakamura. Roode yells at the referee. Roode stomps away on AJ now. Roode tosses AJ out to the floor. Roode unloads on Nakamura in the corner with chops. Nakamura turns it around and nails a kick from the second rope for a close 2 count. Nakamura ends up nailing AJ with a sliding knee for another close 2 count. Nakamura goes for a Kinshasa but AJ side-steps. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but it’s blocked. Nakamura sends AJ to the floor. Rey with a crossbody on Nakamura.

Rey and Nakamura keep at it. Rey hits 619 for a pop. Rey waits to springboard and AJ rocks him on the apron, then drops his head onto the apron. AJ goes to springboard but Roode charges and runs into a punch. AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm on Nakamura for the pin. Nakamura has been eliminated.

Roode runs over and drops AJ with a Glorious DDT out of nowhere. Roode pins AJ and he has been eliminated.

It’s down to Rey and Roode now. Rey is still down on the outside. Fans cheer as Roode exits the ring. Roode brings Rey back in and waits for him to recover. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT but Rey blocks it and rolls him for a close 2 count. Rey drops Roode into position for the 619. Rey charges but Roode nails a big Spinebuster out of nowhere. Rey still kicks out at 2. Roode ends up blocking a seated senton. Rey blocks the Glorious DDT and ends up hitting 619. Rey flies back in with the splash and covers Roode to become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Seth Rollins: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey celebrates as his music hits.

– We go backstage to Charly Caruso and Seth Rollins. He congratulates Rey Mysterio and says this will be a dream match for him. He goes on and talks about winning tonight’s match with Braun Strowman, next week’s match against Rey, and then the Hell In a Cell match against Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is announced for next week’s RAW.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as Braun Strowman comes out first. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Strowman overpowers early on and takes control. Strowman tosses Rollins around and manhandles him. Rollins jumps on Strowman’s back but it back-fires. Strowman tosses Rollins again and he ends up down on the outside. We go back to commercial with Strowman standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Rollins looks to turn it around. Rollins goes for a Pedigree but Strowman backdrops him. Strowman runs around the ring and goes to run over Rollins but Rollins jumps into the crowd. Rollins leaps off the barrier but Strowman headbutts him. Strowman brings it back into the ring and splashes Rollins in the corner. Strowman misses in the corner and runs into the ring post. Rollins takes Strowman’s leg out and wraps it around the post.

Rollins springboards back in with a knee to the head. Rollins with a superkick to the head for a pin attempt but Braun launches him off. Rollins goes for another Sleeper hold now, bringing Strowman to one knee in the middle of the ring.

Strowman powers up and rams Rollins back into the turnbuckles. Strowman runs into a superkick. Rollins goes to the top and hits a Blockbuster. Rollins finally covers for a 2 count but Strowman kicks out. Rollins goes back to the top and hits a big Frogsplash in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes right back up and hits a second Frogsplash for a 2 count. Rollins keeps fighting and sends Strowman to the floor. Rollins nails a pair of suicide dives to stun Strowman. Rollins goes for a third dive but stumbles and Strowman catches him, then chokeslams him back into the apron.

Strowman runs around the ring and levels Rollins on the floor. Strowman comes back with a shoulder tackle. Strowman with a running powerslam on the floor. Strowman brings it back into the ring. Strowman keeps control and scoops Rollins for another powerslam but it looks like “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has arrived.

We hear the familiar sounds as the lights go down. The lights start flashing as we see Wyatt bringing Strowman down in the middle of the ring with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt screams as he grounds Strowman with the Claw. Rollins watches while down in the corner, like last week. Wyatt crawls over and taunts Rollins, also like last week Wyatt crawls back to Strowman and takes him down again with the Mandible. Wyatt laughs while punishing Strowman this time. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Wyatt turns back to Rollins and then back to Strowman. The lights go dark as we hear Wyatt’s laugh across the arena. RAW goes off the air.

