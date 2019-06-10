– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Cole shows us how Rollins retained over Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and then the post-match angle where Brock Lesnar failed to cash in on Rollins.

Rollins is carrying the steel chair that he used on Lesnar, and it’s beat up. Rollins talks about how excited and fired up he is, because we’re entering a new era. Rollins talks about how people can come try to take the title from him, but no one is good enough to lace is boots. Rollins says Lesnar has been with WWE since 2002 but no one has handled The Beast like Rollins did on Friday. Rollins says it felt pretty damn good to lay into Lesnar the way he did. Rollins goes on but the music interrupts and out comes a smiling Corbin.

Rollins goes on about how no one can top him, he’s the best thing going, and he will prove that by winning the title from Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds. He also gets some local heat. Rollins brings up his loss at Super ShowDown. Corbin says he didn’t lose that match. He blames it on referee John Cone. Corbin says he learned some things as RAW General Manager and he’s been putting those lessons to good use today. Corbin says he’s been in meeting all day and two things came out of them – Cone will be punished, and Corbin will get his rematch at Stomping Grounds, and there will be a special guest referee. Corbin says he gets to pick the referee. Rollins says Corbin can pick whoever he wants but it won’t matter, because Rollins will stomp his head in and retain the title.

Rollins is curious about who the special referee might be. He goes on about how no one likes Corbin, even his own dog. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn to boos. Sami says he can’t believe he’s about to say this but he’s on Team Corbin for this one. Sami goes on about how he’s known Rollins for a long time, and he agrees that being champion is not good for Rollins. Sami talks about the repetitive cycle of toxic masculinity that Rollins has been caught up i with Lesnar. Sami says it would be better for Rollins, better for RAW, and better for each fan if Corbin was champion. Rollins threatens Sami but the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens, coming to RAW from SmackDown for the night under the WWE Wild Card Rule.

Owens agrees about Rollins not being champion. Owens goes on and Rollins interrupts, saying these three are melting his brain. Rollins challenges Owens to come to the ring and do something about it. Owens says since he’s here on the Wild Card Rule, whatever that means anyway, then maybe he will take Rollins up on that offer, and do something about it. Rollins says Owens is on for tonight’s main event. Rollins’ music hits and he walks up the ramp, right past the three heels on the stage as they stare him down.

– Still to come, a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Also, Samoa Joe on MizTV, and Michael Cole’s sitdown interview with Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch.

1-on-3 Handicap Elimination Match: Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party

The camera cuts backstage to Lars Sullivan warming up in the Gorilla Position. The music hits and out comes Lars to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Lucha House Party – Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

Lars strikes on Metalik first as Kalisto starts the match. Kalisto tries to mount some offense and goes to the top but Lars levels him in mid-move, destroying him quickly. Lars covers for the pin and the first elimination.

Dorado enters the ring next and goes at it with Lars. Lars blocks and easily destroys Dorado. Lars with the running powerbomb for the pin and elimination.

Metalik comes at Lars now. Lars fights him off and takes a few shots but they do nothing. Lars spikes Metalik into the mat and yells out. Lars looks to put Metalik away but he’s not done having fun. Lars goes back to work but Kalisto tries to make the save. Kalisto ends up getting launched out of the ring onto the steel steps. He lands bad and really sells it. Lars with more offense on Metalik now. Lars covers for the pin but he stops it and isn’t done. Lars ends up taking Dorado out with the post and steps on the floor again.

Lars returns to the apron while Kalisto and Dorado are down on the floor. Lars goes to the top and nails the big flying headbutt on Metalik, who is still down in the middle of the ring. Lars covers for the pin and the final elimination.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

– After the match, Lars stands tall and yells out as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth backstage hiding and running around. A group of Superstars suddenly chase them but there’s no referee. Truth and a bunch of Superstars get on an elevator. A referee appears but he doesn’t make it onto the elevator, along with a bunch of the Superstars. The elevator breaks down and is now stuck. The security camera inside the elevator shows Truth, Carmella, Drake Maverick, EC3, Heath Slater and Cedric Alexander. No referee. Truth says this is what they get for chasing him.

– We see Lacey Evans backstage getting ready. We also see Becky Lynch with Seth Rollins backstage. Cole acknowledges that Becky is with her boyfriend. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole interviews Lacey Evans and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The screen is split three ways with the Superstars in the backstage area. They discuss the Stomping Grounds match while Evans sips her tea. Lynch taunts Evans for tapping out recently. Becky says she won’t let someone like Lacey defeat her. Lacey says she fought to get where she’s at and nothing can stop her until she gets that title. They go on and Evans knocks Becky’s gimmick of being The Man, saying she’s not buying it. Evans says Becky is scared and she can smell it, and the next step is taking the title at Stomping Grounds. Becky says she will beat Evans again.

– Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are backstage. Cross was looking forward to facing The IIconics. Bliss apologizes for teaming with Becky Lynch to face Lacey Evans and Bayley tonight. Bliss takes shots at Bayley and it feels like she’s trying to manipulate Cross into something. Bliss asks if Cross will be in her corner tonight for the tag team match and she will.

– We go to the ring for MizTV as The Miz makes his way out. They air Miz’s Fatherhood.gov ad with his daughter as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills and video from WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday, including comments from fans in the crowd.

– We go to the ring and The Miz is out for another must-see episode of MizTV. Miz gives some praise to his guest before bringing out WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe takes the mic and says Miz is pushing the wrong narrative out here because he is not the “new” United States Champion. Joe goes on about how he never lost the title to Rey Mysterio. Really? The Miz asks. Miz shows us a replay from last week where Joe attacked Rey after Rey relinquished the title to him due to the separated shoulder injury. Miz knocks Joe some for last week’s behavior and the threat to Rey’s son Dominick. Joe mocks Miz some and says he was under the impression that he was coming out tonight to talk about potential challengers, but if Miz wants to keep talking about crossing certain lines, then maybe Joe should start talking about Miz’s family. Miz stands up and Joe also gets up. They stare each other down until the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman.

Strowman speaks while walking to the ring and says if Joe is looking for a challenger, maybe he should shut his mouth and get these hands. Joe enters the ring, staring down Miz and Joe. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley. Lashley says Braun talks like he wants to move on, but Lashley isn’t done with Strowman. Lashley says he and Joe have history, and if anyone deserves a title shot then it’s him. The music interrupts again and out comes Ricochet with a mic. Ricochet says these guys are always out here arguing about who’s bigger and stronger, which obviously isn’t him, but after his recent wins over Cesaro, he wants to use that momentum and win his first title. Cesaro’s music interrupts next. Cesaro comes to the stage and rocks Ricochet with a cheap shot, dropping him. Cesaro stomps away on Ricochet as a brawl breaks out in the ring. Cesaro brings Ricochet into the ring. Strowman knocks Cesaro back out to the floor with a punch. It’s down to Miz, Strowman and Ricochet standing tall in the ring while Lashley, Cesaro and Joe recover on the floor. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley, Cesaro and Samoa Joe

Back from the break and the bell rings. Braun Strowman starts off with Bobby Lashley, trading moves and counters for a pop. Strowman levels Lashley with a big pop. Miz ends up coming in and hitting a running knee on Lashley. Lashley counters but runs into a big boot. Cesaro distracts Miz, allowing Joe to drop him with a cheap shot.

Lashley with more offense. Joe tags in and unloads on Miz in the corner. Cesaro and Lashley with cheap shots to Miz while the referee is distracted. Cesaro and Joe double team Miz now. Cesaro keeps Miz grounded after he tags in. Ricochet comes in and starts unloading on Cesaro. Ricochet also takes Lashley down with a crossbody. Ricochet counters a power move and sends Cesaro flying with a hurricanrana. Fans go wild as Ricochet leaps out of the ring, taking Cesaro down on the floor. We go to commercial with both teams facing off on the floor.

Back from the break and we end up getting big shots between Cesaro and Ricochet. Cesaro sends Ricochet to the floor and Lashley tags back in. Lashley keeps control but Ricochet nails him with an enziguri in the corner. Ricochet sends Lashley into the corner now. Miz tags in and unloads with kicks to Lashley in the corner, and more offense. Joe approaches on the apron but Miz kicks him down. Lashley charges Miz in the corner but he moves and Lashley hits the turnbuckle. Miz drops Lashley with a DDT. Miz drops Cesaro with a DDT. Miz stands tall for a pop from the crowd. Miz delivers “yes!” kicks to Lashley and Cesaro while on their knees now.

Cesaro goes down with a roundhouse kick. Lashley blocks the roundhouse kick and drives Miz down. Joe tags in and knocks Strowman off the apron. Joe with a senton to Miz. Joe covers for the pin but Strowman breaks it up. Miz with a jawbreaker to Cesaro as he comes in. Strowman ends up launching Lashley into the barrier. Cesaro catches Miz with the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring now. Cesaro swings him much longer than usual, so long that even he gets dizzy. Cesaro goes for a Sharpshooter next but it’s stopped. Miz tags in Strowman as Cesaro gets up. Strowman unloads and runs over Cesaro, sending him out of the ring. Cesaro runs around the ring and flattens Cesaro.

Strowman brings it back in the ring and splashes Cesaro in the corner. Strowman blasts Cesaro to the mat and covers for a 2 count as Joe breaks it up. Joe unloads on Strowman. Strowman scoops Joe for the powerslam but Joe fights out and retreats to the floor. Joe grabs his title and escapes through the crowd as fans boo. Strowman looks on. Strowman tags in Miz and runs after Joe but Lashley stops him on the outside with a huge Spear. Ricochet flies out and takes down Lashley. Cesaro drops Miz in the ring with a big uppercut. Miz still kicks out at 2. Miz blocks the Neutralizer and hits a Skull Crushing Finale for a 2 count as Ricochet tags in and goes to the top. Ricochet hits the 630 on Cesaro for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet, The Miz and Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman, Miz and Ricochet stand tall in the ring as the music hits. We see Cesaro being helped away to the back, indicating a possible injury.

– Rollins vs. Owens is confirmed for tonight’s main event.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin. He’s not sure who will be the special referee at Stomping Grounds for the WWE Universal Title match, but he will make some calls over the next few weeks and find someone who’s good at their job. Sami Zayn appears and wants to gave a little chat with Corbin. They send Charly on her way and start talking.

Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to a big hometown pop. Alexa Bliss is out first for her team as Mike Rome does the introductions. Lacey Evans is out next.

Bayley starts off with Bliss, who covers her ears at the sound of Bayley chants. Bayley unloads to get started. Bayley with an early 2 count in the middle of the ring. More back and forth between the teams. It comes down to Evans and Becky going at it now. Evans unloads but Bliss comes back in. Becky with a flying clothesline to Bliss. Becky goes to hit the Bexploder on Bliss but Evans makes the save. Bayley comes over and takes out Evans on the floor. Becky comes right after her and takes down Bliss on the floor, next to Evans. Bayley and Becky stand tall over Bliss and Evans on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is in control of Lynch. Evans ends up coming back in and rocking Bayley off the apron. Becky tries to fight back but Evans keeps control. More back and forth between the two. Bayley takes out Bliss on the floor. Bayley talks some trash to Evans from the apron as Evans keeps control of Becky. Evans nails a swinging neckbreaker to Lynch, then launches herself onto Becky with a pin attempt for 2.

Evans lands bad after attempting a big move when Lynch rolls out of the way. Bliss and Bayley tag in at the same time. Bayley unloads in the corner and kicks Bayley in the head. Bayley destroys Bliss with another big move into the turnbuckles. Evans breaks the pin attempt up at 2.

Nikki Cross appears at ringside, in between Evans and Becky and accidentally runs into Becky. Evans takes advantage and drops Becky with a Woman’s Right off the distraction. Bliss and Bayley tangle in the ring. Evans delivers a Woman’s Right from the outside, dropping Bayley again. Evans tags in but no one sees it as Bayley gets her knees up when Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss. Evans comes in and Bayley turns around to a big Woman’s Right. Evans takes advantage and covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Evans and Bliss stand tall as we go to replays.

– Sami Zayn approaches Shane McMahon backstage and kisses up to him some. Sami says Baron Corbin suggested he talk to Shane about bring the Special Guest Referee at Stomping Grounds. Sami says maybe he should be the referee for tonight’s main event between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, as an audition for Stomping Grounds. Sami says maybe he should be a second referee tonight, a second set of eyes on the match to help call it down the middle. Shane says he has a better idea. He repeats exactly what Sami just said and asks him what he thinks. Sami says it’s genius. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole congratulates John Cena on landing a role in the “Fast & Furious 9” movie.

– We go to the ring and Paul Heyman is waiting with a mic.

Heyman introduces himself and says he’s disturbed by the level of hostility between his client, Brock Lesnar, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Heyman talks about how last week, against his better judgment, Lesnar didn’t cash in his title shot, but took the position that he can beat Rollins on any other day, and how Rollins stood in the ring earlier tonight to brag about the many steel chair shots he delivered to Lesnar on Friday. Heyman asks if that’s really the champion fans cheer for. They cheer for him again.

Heyman goes on and says Rollins isn’t a worthy champion, he’s a feckless thug and a stupid feckless thug at that, because by giving Lesnar that beating, Rollins has now guaranteed Lesnar continues to be Mr. Money In the Bank 2019. Heyman says before, they were willing to say when Lesnar was cashing in but that’s not happening in the future. Heyman says there will be no more Mr. Nice Jew and no more Mr. Nice Beast. Heyman says now they won’t be telling when the cash in will happen. Heyman teases Lesnar may be at tonight’s RAW, or at any of the upcoming live events, or even at Stomping Grounds as the special referee for the match with Baron Corbin. Heyman goes on and guarantees that Lesnar will slay Rollins when the time comes.

– We see the Superstars trapped on the elevator again. They just do some attempts at comedy. EC3 pulls a fork out of his shorts and says they may have to start eating each other soon. Drake Maverick mentions he’s getting married in a few weeks and needs to get out. EC3 is Drake’s best man for the wedding. Truth confuses Drake with Hornswoggle.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and there will be a new “Firefly Fun House” segment with Bray Wyatt later tonight. We go to the ring and The IIconics have mics. They brag on being the longest reigning and defending WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They talk about wanting competition as fighting champions and we see that they have two local enhancement talents in the ring.

The IIconics vs. Lisa Lace and Aliyah Mia

The bell rings and Peyton Royce and Billie Kay take control early on, beating the jobbers around the ring. They take turns on Lisa Lace and Aliyah Mia. The IIconics hit a big double team move on one of the enhancement talents and Kay covers for the easy pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: The IIconics

– After the match, The IIconics celebrate the easy win.

– We get a look at how Drew McIntyre helped Shane McMahon defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday. They show Byron Saxton’s post-SSD interview with Reigns that aired online. Reigns said he’s going to come back and start kicking asses to take names, and that first name will be handled at Stomping Grounds – Drew McIntyre.

– We see the ring being set up for a celebration segment. Back to commercial.

– We go to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre. Shane McMahon is also out for the celebration. The ring apron says “BEST IN THE WORLD” in big letters. There are green and white balloons on the ring posts. A table is set up in the middle of the ring with champagne on ice and Shane’s WWE World Cup trophy on display.

Shane takes the mic and praises Roman Reigns a big, calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer and going over some of his accomplishments. Shane goes on and brings up his win over Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday. Shane says Reigns’ best just wasn’t enough. Shane talks about how Drew helped him get ready for the match with Reigns, watched some of Reigns’ matches and helped him study. Fans chant “boring!” and Shane tells them to get used to it because this is his and he’s got all night. Shane says the words of encouragement from Drew are why he was able to beat Reigns. Shane says that was Super ShowDown and there’s no telling what will happen at Stomping Grounds. Drew knocks the people of San Jose and says they have no respect but he won’t let them ruin this celebration. Drew also gives Reigns some props and says at Stomping Grounds, he won’t just beat Reigns, he will destroy and humiliate him.

Drew says Shane is the best in the world, but Drew is the most dangerous. Drew says he owes Reigns and he will physically assault him until he is on longer recognizable at Stomping Grounds, and then he will beat Reigns 1-2-3. Shane says Drew is so intense but that’s why he loves him. Shane says it’s time to relax some and celebrate. Shane starts popping bottles. They fill up the World Cup trophy with champagne and toast each other as fans boo. Shane says the party will continue but the show must go on. He brings out who could join their group as new RAW Tag Team Champions tonight, The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. They go for the champagne but Shane says they can’t because they have a match next. Shane says they may be invited to the party later on tonight, but only if the bring a little bit of gold. Shane’s music hits and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more shots from WWE Super ShowDown.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are backstage for an interview. They talk about Hawkins’ losing streak and Ryder not being used on TV for a whole year, but now they are ready. They praise The Usos and The Revival, but they are confident about keeping their titles tonight.

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Revival vs. The Usos vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder wait as The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are out next. RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are out last.

Ryder and Dawson go at it to start. Ryder with a big dropkick. Jey Uso comes in as does Dash. Jey and Ryder team up to clear the ring of The Revival, sending them to the floor. Jey and Ryder go at it now. Ryder ends up getting a 2 count. Hawkins comes in but The Revival takes him out on the floor. The Revival launches Hawkins into the barrier and he hits hard. Dawson gets down in Hawkins’ face and mocks him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos with a close 2 count on Dawson after a big shot from the top. Jimmy with more offense and a Samoan Drop to Dawson for a close 2 count. Jimmy sees he has no one to tag in, but he keeps fighting. This backfires as Hawkins comes in while Ryder takes Dawson to the floor. Jimmy rocks Hawkins but Ryder tags in and levels Jimmy for a close 2 count. Ryder can’t believe it. Ryder waits for the Rough Ryder to Jimmy. Jimmy blocks it and Ryder lands on his feet. Jey tags in and Ryder hits the Rough Ryder but not on the legal man. More back and forth as Jey delivers superkicks to multiple opponents. Jey drops Rydr and goes to the top. Dawson tags himself in as Jey flies off he top onto Ryder. Dawson takes advantage and covers Ryder for the pin to win the titles as Dash holds Jey on the floor, stopping him from going back in.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival takes the titles and go to the ramp to celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays. The Revival continues their celebration as the others recover.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins, asking about Sami Zayn being at ringside for tonight’s main event. Rollins isn’t worried about Sami or Kevin Owens, or Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, or the Brock Lesnar threats from Paul Heyman.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt’s latest “Firefly Fun House” segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and R-Truth is still on the elevator with the other Superstars. They’re all bonding and becoming like family. The other Superstars who were on the other side of the door are still waiting when they finally get it open. Truth almost loses the title as chaos unfolds, but he’s pulled back onto the elevator thanks to Carmella. Truth keeps the title.

– We go to the latest edition of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment. Wyatt tasted “blood” from Ramblin’ Rabbit at one point and said it tasted delicious Wyatt ended the segment with another message for the kids to just let him in.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins waits as Kevin Owens makes his way out for this non-title match. Out next comes Sami Zayn, wearing a referee shirt. Sami is introduced as the special outside referee. Sami enters the ring and argues with the main referee, John Cone, about how everything is going to go down. We see Rollins still has his ribs taped up. Sami checks to make sure Rollins has no weapons on him. They have a few words. Sami gives Owens an easy pass.

Back and forth between Owens and Rollins for the first few minutes. Sami distracts the referee from the apron as Rollins has Owens rolled up for several seconds. Fans boo Sami as Rollins goes back to work on Owens. This leads to more time wasting and arguing between Rollins and both referees. Rollins sends Owens down on the floor and hits the ropes. Rollins follows on the floor and Owens suckers him in, sending him ribs-first into the barrier. Owens follows up with a DDT on the floor. Owens yells out about being the man as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens continues to dominate Rollins. Owens slams Rollins over his knee and bends him. Owens talks trash while keeping Rollins down. Rollins with a headbutt and a strike but Owens is still up. Rollins with a Slingblade. Owens fights right back and drops Rollins. Owens goes to the top for a big Frogsplash but Owens gets his knees up just in time.

Rollins looks t mount offense for a comeback now but Owens decks him. Rollins avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb. They trade counters and Owens connects with a big kick. Rollins goes on and nails an enziguri. Sami is looking worried at ringside now. Rollins goes to the top but Sami enters the ring to check on Owens, but he shouldn’t because hes the outside referee. Rollins comes down from the top as the referees argue. Owens takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Rollins up from behind for a 2 count. Rollins sends Owens over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and sends Owens into the barrier. Sami gets caught in the crossfire and hit some.

Rollins brings it back in and hits a Stomp for a pop. Rollins covers for the pin but Sami pulls the main referee out. They argue at ringside some more. Sami wants Rollins disqualified for the dive that barely hit him. Sami has words with Rollins now. Sami is in Rollins’ face. Rollins grabs Sami by his collar and Sami calls for the bell as fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– Owens is announced as the winner by disqualification. Sami and Owens celebrate. Rollins rocks Sami and mounts him with more punches. Baron Corbin runs down and attacks Rollins, unloading on him in the ring. Fans boo as Corbin brings a steel chair in the ring. Rollins slowly gets up as Corbin waits with the chair. Rollins counters and blocks it. Corbin retreats as Rollins swings the chair, hitting the top rope with it instead. Sami tries to come from behind but Rollins nails him with the chair. Corbin watches from the ramp as fans chant “one more time!” at Rollins. Rollins talks trash to Corbin from the ring, then turns and unloads on Sami with chair shots as fans go wild. Rollins brings Sami back into the ring after he tried to escape. Rollins waits in the corner and cranks up, still staring at Corbin to send a message. Fans chant “burn it down!” now. Rollins delivers a big Stomp to Sami, while still staring Corbin down. RAW goes off the air with Rollins raising the title in the air.