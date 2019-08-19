– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Lawler is filling in for Corey Graves this week, who is on vacation, according to Cole.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Cole leads us to a video package on the recent attempted attacks to Reigns.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Roman Reigns

The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler as Roman Reigns waits on him.

Ziggler takes the mic and says he wanted to tell Reign face to face – he’s not some Twitter keyboard warrior, he wants to face Reigns like a man, but he’s glad that Reigns is OK. Ziggler says he just doesn’t get why Reigns gets all this attention for accidents almost happening to him, meanwhile… Ziggler is interrupted by a “you suck!” chant. Ziggler says he doesn’t suck, he’s trying to be the bigger man here, so the crowd needs to shut up. Ziggler says Reigns was almost hit by a lighting rig but that’s nothing compared to the Spears he took from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant for Goldberg and Ziggler doesn’t like it. Ziggler goes on ranting about how bad last week was, and how “it should be me” once again. Ziggler keeps talking and suddenly drops Reigns in the middle of the ring with a superkick.

The referee backs Ziggler off and checks on Reigns, who is still down. Fans chant “you still suck!” at Ziggler as he bounces around the ring and taunts Reigns, who is slow to recover. Fans chant for Goldberg again. The bell rings. Reigns dodges another superkick and knocks Ziggler out of the ring with a big right hand. They end up on the outside and Ziggler drops Reigns with a Zig Zag. We go to commercial with Reigns down on the floor as Ziggler stands over him.

Back from the break and Ziggler goes to work on Reigns in the ring, taking his time as fans boo. Ziggler charges in the corner but Reigns backdrops him to the floor. Reigns keeps control with a Drive By. Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a big right hand off the ropes after ducking a clothesline. Reigns plays to the crowd for a big pop now.

Reigns unloads in the corner with clotheslines as fans count along. Reigns hits the ropes and levels Ziggler with a big boot. Reigns waits in the corner and goes for a Superman Punch but Ziggler ducks it and rolls him up for a close 2 count. They tangle again and Ziggler nails a big DDT for another close pin attempt. Fans rally for Reigns as they both work to get back to their feet. Reigns blocks another Zig Zag. Ziggler dodges a Spear and rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Reigns blocks a Fame-asser. Ziggler slides out of a powerbomb attempt. Reigns charges in the corner but Ziggler moves and he hits the ring post. Ziggler follows up with a Zig Zag for a very close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks up for Sweet Chin Music in the corner now as Reigns is slow to get to his feet. Reigns catches the kick and delivers a big Superman Punch but Ziggler kicks out just in time. Reigns can’t believe it. The referee insists it was a kick out. Reigns gets hyped up in the corner now, calling for the end. Ziggler dodges a Spear and nails a Fame-asser for another close 2 count. Ziggler shows frustration now. Ziggler works Reigns over in the corner as the referee warns him. Ziggler turns and goes back to Reigns in the corner but Reigns comes flying out of the corner with a big Spear. Reigns covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits. Reigns stands tall.

– Still to come, AJ Styles defends against Braun Strowman. Also, the beginning of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament and Sasha Banks on King’s Court with Jerry Lawler. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see pre-recorded video of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch addresses last week’s attack by Sasha Banks and says she wants the best, most aggressive version of everyone who comes for her title. She wants everyone at their peak and that’s what Banks is at the moment, but she can thank The Man for that. Lynch says Banks ran away crying months ago, her career cold as ice, but she was hot when she returned last week. What did Banks do on her 4 month hiatus to make herself so hot? Nothing, according to Becky. Becky says it only took her a few press interviews to make Banks what she couldn’t do herself – the hottest thing in 2019. Lynch says Banks is the greatest woman on the roster to never be great. Lynch knows Banks is listening and says she can swing her chairs, she can wear her dollar store glasses, but Lynch put in more work into getting Banks in WWE, than Banks did. She goes on and says why did it take Lynch to unleash the real Banks. Lynch says when she catches Banks in the cat & mouse game, she’s going to really give her something to run home and cry about.

– We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring for the return of King’s Court. Lawler welcomes us and gets a pop. Lawler says from the look of what we just saw, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be out for revenge on his guest, Sasha Banks. Lawler stops to plug the return of the King of the Ring tournament before bringing his guest out. Lawler talks about KOTR being one of his favorite events, and how WWE Hall of Famers have used it as a launching point such as Bret Hart and Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar as well. Lawler goes on and shows us the KOTR bracket on the big screen. Lawler predicts that the RAW side will come down to Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

The SmackDown side… the familiar sounds start going off. The lights flash. Lawler say she knows where this is headed. He starts heading to the back. The spotlight shines on Lawler on the stage as the strange sounds continue. We see “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt standing behind Lawler on the stage. The Fiend attacks and brings Lawler down with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt stands tall as his laughs echo across the arena. The lights come back up and Lawler is laid out on the stage. Wyatt is gone. Officials come out to check on Lawler as a “Yowie! Wowie!” chant starts up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Jerry Lawler. Cole says The King is being evaluated by doctors. WWE 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph has joined Cole and Renee for the rest of the show.

– We see the King of the Ring throne, crown and scepter on the stage.

Ricochet and The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. Cole says they hope to have the Sasha Banks interview still tonight. The Miz is out next. Drew McIntyre is out first for his team, followed by partner Baron Corbin.

The bell rings and Miz goes at it with McIntyre to start this match with KOTR competitors. Miz gets some offense in and tags in Ricochet for some double teaming. Ricochet unloads and tags back in Miz for more double teaming. Ricochet with a standing moonsault. Corbin and Drew get sent to the floor. Mi with a dropkick through the second rope. Ricochet runs the apron and nails a big moonsault from the ring post, taking down both opponents at ringside. Miz and Ricochet celebrate and stand tall over their opponents as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin levels Miz and mounts him in the middle of the ring with right hands. Corbin keeps control and tags in McIntyre. McIntyre goes to work on Miz and hits a big overhead throw for a 2 count. Miz fights up from the mat but McIntyre nails a big clothesline. Corbin tags back in for a quick double team. Corbin toys with Miz and takes him to the corner. Miz fights out, hitting both opponents, but it catches up to him. McIntyre ends up hitting a big Spinebuster for another close pin attempt. McIntyre shows some frustration as Ricochet reaches for the tag.

Miz catches McIntyre with a DDT out of nowhere. Both are down now as fans rally for Miz. Ricochet and Corbin tag in at the same time. Ricochet unloads. Ricochet with an enziguri and then a kick to send Drew back to the floor. Ricochet keeps going and hits another shot on Drew. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Corbin blocks a kick but eats an enziguri. Ricochet with another big dropkick to bring Corbin down. Ricochet with more kicks in the corner and a flying clothesline to bring him down. Ricochet with a standing moonsault but Drew breaks the pin up. Miz runs in. Drew fights them both off and levels Miz with a big boot. Drew grabs Ricochet and launches him across the ring. Drew waits for Ricochet to get up. Ricochet blocks the Claymore Kick with a superkick. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale to Drew. Corbin comes and levels Miz. Corbin and Ricochet go back and forth again. Corbin catches Ricochet with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin shows more frustration and argues with the referee.

Fans chant “Corbin sucks!” now. Corbin takes Ricochet to the top but he fights Corbin off. Corbin with a missile dropkick. Corbin dodges in the corner but runs into the ring post as Miz pulls Ricochet to safety. Ricochet follows up with the Recoil for the pin on Corbin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and The Miz

– After the match, Ricochet and Miz celebrate as Ricochet’s music hits.

– Still to come, Braun Strowman challenges AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Sasha Banks taking a seat for an interview backstage.

– We go to the announcers and Michael Cole welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, joining live via Skype. Before King of the Ring talk, Booker briefly talks about The Fiend taking out Jerry Lawler, and The Fiend being like a dog that needs to be put down. Booker talks about KOTR now and says winning it definitely puts a stamp on your career. Booker says it took his career to new heights. Cole asks for his pick and he picks that we will see King Drew McIntyre. Cole thanks him and Booker says goodbye to everyone.

WWE United States Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. We see how Braun returned last week to save WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from The OC. Out next comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. We get a replay of AJ’s post-RAW challenge to Braun last week.

The bell rings and Styles meets Braun in the middle of the ring. AJ talks trash and smack Braun. Braun launches him into the corner, takes a few shots and levels AJ, sending him dazed to the floor and stumbling around. Braun runs out and chases AJ around the ring, and back in. AJ unloads on Braun as he re-enters. The referee warns AJ.

Braun grabs AJ for a chokeslam but AJ slides out. AJ looks to bring Braun down but Braun overpowers him. More back and forth now. Braun drops AJ and waits for him in the corner. Braun charges but runs into a big boot. AJ ends up springboarding in with a Phenomenal Forearm attempt but Braun just swats him out of the air with a big shot. Braun scoops AJ but Gallows and Anderson hit the ring and attack him for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman

– After the bell, the double team continues as Gallows levels Braun with a big boot to the face. Fans boo. Gallows and Anderson launch Braun shoulder-first into the ring post now. Another big kick to the face and another launch into the ring post. The beatdown continues until the music interrupts and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Rollins unloads on Gallows and Anderson, clearing the ring as Strowman recovers. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins checks on Braun and they shake hands. Strowman isn’t letting go of the shake and Rollins starts to realize this. Strowman finally lets go and stares at Rollins, nodding at him. Rollins, somewhat confused, stares back as his music starts back up. Rollins looks out of the ring and taunts The OC.

– We see Samoa Joe backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins catches up with Braun Strowman backstage. Rollins says they’ve had each others backs for the last two weeks but he’s not stupid, he knows what happened out there. Rollins says if it was up to him, Braun would be his next challenger. Rollins says he has respect for Strowman, but first they have business with The OC that they need to handle. Rollins proposes that they challenge Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Fans in the arena pop and Rollins asks if Braun is down. He grunts and nods. Rollins heads off to get the match approved and says he will let Braun know.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro

We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe for this First Round match in the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. We see the throne, crown and scepter on display on the stage. Cesaro is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions. They aired pre-recorded sidebar interviews with both Superstars as they came out. Cesaro says The King of Swing will now be known as The King of the Ring.

The bell rings and Cesaro immediately charges Joe and nails a huge running uppercut out of nowhere. Joe kicks out at 2. Cesaro goes to work but Joe fights him off. They trade big strikes and Joe drops Cesaro with a stiff elbow. Cesaro comes back with a corkscrew uppercut off the ropes for a pin attempt. Cesaro goes for the Cesaro Swing but can’t get it. Joe fights and drops Cesaro with strikes, sending him to the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Cesaro over the barrier into the crowd. We go to commercial with Joe in control.

Back from the break and they’re smiling as they unload on each other with big, stiff strikes. Joe gets the upperhand and drops Cesaro. Joe keeps Cesaro grounded now. We see how Joe hit a big clothesline during the break. Joe keeps control and takes his time now, keeping Cesaro down. Joe goes for the senton but Cesaro moves. Cesaro with more offense and a close 2 count after with a big kick to the jaw. Cole confirms Rollins and Strowman vs. Gallows and Anderson for tonight. Joe prevents a big slam from Cesaro but he tries again and drops Joe with a Gutwrench.

They continue to trade big strikes and more offense. Cesaro drops Joe with a big uppercut and sends him to the floor. Cesaro runs around the ring and delivers another uppercut. Cesaro brings it back into the ring and goes to the top, hitting a crossbody. Joe kicks out at 2. Cesaro charges into the corner but Joe catches him with an Uranage. Joe follows up with the senton for a close 2 count.

More back and forth action now. Cesaro drops Joe with another strike and then delivers the Cesaro Swing. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Cesaro turns that into a Crossface. The back and forth continues until Joe catches Cesaro in the Coquina Clutch. Cesaro taps out for the finish. Joe advances to the second round.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stares at Cesaro and gets back to his feet as fans chant his name. Joe will now face the winner of next week’s match between Ricochet and Drew McIntyre. Joe stands tall as his music plays. The announcers show an updated look at the KOTR brackets.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks is here. Also, The New Day vs. The Revival, The OC defends against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, plus KOTR continues with Sami Zayn and Cedric Alexander. We go to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see how Drake Maverick tried to ambush WWE 24/7 Champion Elias in the recording studio a few days ago.

– We go to the ring and WWE 24/7 Champion Elias is out with his guitar. He starts speaking and there’s some audio difficulties, bad feedback or something, that keeps going off. Elias is giving his Farewell Musical Performance tonight because his life is so busy and he has so much to lose, it’s too risky now with the title. He starts playing and the technical difficulties continue. Elias isn’t happy and says this is why they did soundcheck. He demands a staffer come in and help fix things but it looks like this person is a Superstar in disguise.

The lights come up and it’s R-Truth. Carmella is behind him, also in disguise. Truth rolls Elias up for two straight pin attempts. Truth keeps the offense going and hits a scissors kick but Elias still kicks out. Truth grabs one of the guitars and fans pop. Truth swings it at Elias but Elias retreats out of the ring, still wearing the title. Elias backs up the ramp as Truth looks on from the ring.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. The Revival.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage pacing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rey Mysterio is backstage with Charly Caruso. Rey thanks her for giving him this time and forum so he can let everyone know what’s going on with him.

Rey says he’s been very fortunate. He has a beautiful family and has had a wonderful career. Rey says he’s been wrestling since he can remember his uncle training him as a little boy. Rey has met people all over the world that he considers his friend, not just his fans. Rey says things just haven’t been clicking for him lately and what Andrade did by ripping his mask off was a disgrace. Rey goes on about how the biggest insult in the lucha world is to have the mask ripped off. Rey says what hurts the most is the fact that he hasn’t been able to do anything about what Andrade did. He goes on and says he’s now afraid that the injuries from his career have caught up to him. Rey takes deep breaths and gets choked up. Rey says now is the time to hang up the mask and let the new generation of Superstars make their way in.

Rey goes to remove his mask but his son Dominick appears and stops him. Dominick says Rey told him when he debuted he would be his partner. Dominick wants to be able to tell his children that he teamed with their grandfather, his dad, the great Rey Mysterio. Fans cheer in the arena. Dominick tells his dad to stay in WWE and not do this, don’t retire, because he’s going to make Rey proud. Rey says it will do it just because he loves his son. They hug to end the segment.

The New Day vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Cole says the blue brand Superstars are here under the Wild Card Rule tonight. We get a replay from last Tuesday’s SmackDown main event that saw Randy Orton and The Revival defeat The New Day in six-man action. Out next are Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, The Revival.

Big E starts off with Dawson and unloads on him. Big E covers but Dawson kicks out at 1. Woods tags in and they double team Dawson in the corner. Big E flattens Dawson and Woods covers for a pin attempt. Dawson fights Woods off and drops him. Dash tags in for some double teaming now, driving Woods’ face into the knees. Dash with chops in the corner. Woods fights him off but Dash turns it back around in another corner. Woods with the rolling elbow to Dash as Dawson tags in. Big E comes in to assist. The New Day clotheslines The Revival over the top rope to the floor, and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawson runs up to the top with Woods but gets knocked back to the mat. Woods with a missile dropkick for a 2 count as fans rally for the tag to Big E. Big E and Dash tag in at the same time Big E with belly-to-belly throws on both opponents, and another to Dash. Big E dances over Dash and runs the ropes for a splash. Dawson knocks Woods off the apron. Big E knocks Dawson off the apron and goes back to Dash but Dash rocks him.

Big E goes to Spear Dash from the apron to the floor but Randy Orton appears out of nowhere and drops Big E with the RKO outta nowhere for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

– After the bell, The Revival are excited to have Orton here with them. They all stand tall and look to continue the attack on The New Day. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston runs down now and drops Orton. Kofi unloads on The Revival now until Orton drops him with a big RKO in the middle of the ring. The Revival and Orton triple team Woods and Kofi now. Dash and Dawson drop Woods into a big assisted RKO by Orton. Orton isn’t done. Dawson grounds Woods and holds him down as Dash prepares to deck him coming off the top. Orton stops them and drags Kofi over. Orton holds Kofi down and makes him watch as The Revival injures Woods’ leg. Fans boo as Woods screams out in pain. Orton continues to hold Kofi down. Orton hits the turnbuckles to pose now and The Revival joins him as boos continue.

– Still to come, Gallows and Anderson defend against Rollins and Strowman.

– We go to the announcers and Cole is joined by Sasha Banks, who is backstage. Cole says this is an open forum and asks if she wants to explain her actions from last week, the return and attacks to Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Banks says this has been a crazy and emotional week for her. She wants to explain from the beginning, if Cole doesn’t mind. Banks says last week she looked in the mirror and told herself to lose her color. She points to her new blue hair, saying it’s all over social media about how she’s back with new hair and she’s hot. She says it’s now time to show up, and show out. She looks good and feels even better. Cole says with all due respect, no one is talking about her blue hair but they are talking about how she returned to attack Natalya and Lynch. Cole asks why she picked last week to return to WWE. Banks goes to respond but pauses. She just says, “You’re welcome.” That’s it. Banks stands up and walks away.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for this non-title match. We go to commercial as they head to the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Cross starts off with Deville but Bliss quickly comes back in. Deville attacks and takes Bliss down, unloading on her. Rose tags in and they double team Bliss. Rose with a 2 count. Bliss counters a slam but Rose knocks her back. Rose taunts Bliss now. Cross gets involved from the apron as Bliss has the referee distracted. Rose drops Cross on the floor but Bliss comes from behind and knocks Rose down on the outside. Bliss brings Rose back in for a 2 count.

Cross and Bliss with more tags and double teaming to Rose in their corner. Cross rag-dolls Rose some and keeps her grounded. Cross with more offense before sending Rose into the corner. Bliss comes in for more double teaming. Rose finally drops Bliss with a big running knee to the face. Deville and Cross wait for the tags. They get them and Deville unloads on Cross, then hits her with strikes. Deville with a big knee to Cross.

Cross sends Rose into the ring post. Cross then turns around to a big Spinebuster from Deville. Bliss comes in but Deville drops her. Cross takes advantage of the distraction and hits the Cross neckbreaker on Deville for the non-title win.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross and Bliss leave with the titles as Bliss’ music hits. Rose checks on Deville in the ring.

– We see Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman backstage preparing for the main event. Braun is distracted by the WWE Universal Title belt. Rollins says he gets it but they need to focus on tonight’s match because they could leave with the RAW Tag Team Titles. Braun says he is focused but Rollins needs to follow his lead so they can win the titles.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

Back from a break and out first comes Cedric Alexander for the next King of the Ring first round match. Sami Zayn is out next as we see the KOTR throne, robe, crown and scepter on the stage. We get pre-recorded sidebar comments from Zayn and Cedric before the match.

The bell rings and Cedric attacks but Sami fights him off. Sami takes it to the ropes and works Cedric over. Cedric fights back but Sami takes him down for two quick pin attempts. Sami keeps Cedric grounded in the middle of the ring now. Sami with more offense and another close 2 count. Sami can’t believe the kick out. Sami continues to pound on Cedric while he’s down, keeping him grounded.

Cedric fights up and out. Cedric with big chops now. Cedric counters a whip and delivers an elbow to the face. They run the ropes and Cedric starts to mount some offense now. Cedric with a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. Cedric sends Sami to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Sami down again. Cedric brings it back into the ring and hits a Kick to Kill. Cedric follows up with the Lumbar Check for the pin to advance.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Cole shows us the updated KOTR brackets. Cedric will face the winner of The Miz vs. Baron Corbin, which takes place next week.

– We go backstage to The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They are checking out their KOTR brackets. They talk more about the tournament and tonight’s main event. They start shoving popcorn in their mouths as we go to commercial.

– The OC is backstage now. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are talking about how Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman don’t deserve a title shot. AJ Styles says they are right but this is a chance for The OC to prove their greatness, to prove that Rollins and Strowman are no match for The OC. AJ says they are the original and only club that matters. They do the “too sweet” to end the segment.

– Natalya is backstage with her arm in a sling. She just came from the doctor, one week since opening her heart to the WWE Universe. Natalya expected this to be an emotional week but she did not expect Sasha Banks. Natalya gets choked up and goes on about Banks being her friend, one of her closest friends, and that’s why she cannot wrap her head around Banks trying to hurt her while she was vulnerable. Fans in the arena give Natalya the “What?!” treatment. Natalya says she saw Banks tonight and she just smirked at her… Banks suddenly attacks out of nowhere and destroys Natalya, beating her down and talking trash. She smashes the injured arm in a production case drawer. Banks tells Natalya to go to hell and tell her father hello. Banks walks off and a staffer checks on Natalya.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Braun Strowman comes out next and marches to the ring. Strowman poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The OC. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out first as his music hits. He waits as RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come out next to their music. The OC heads to the ring together. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match.

The bell rings and Braun meets Gallows in the middle of the ring. Strowman shoves back and they go at it. Strowman unloads early on and levels Gallows with a big shoulder. Rollins tags in and leaps off the top while Braun holds Gallows. Rollins still has his ribs taped up. Gallows turns it around and sends Rollins into the corner. Anderson joins in and comes in off the tag. Anderson beats Rollins down in the corner as AJ cheers them on from ringside. Rollins fights back and clotheslines Anderson. More back and forth now. Rollins ends up dropkicking Anderson off the apron, then leaping off the apron with a knee to Gallows’ head. Rollins is distracted by AJ for just a second. This leads to Gallows and Anderson engaging Rollins on the outside next. Gallows drops Rollins’ injured ribs over the barrier a few times. We go to commercial with Rollins down on the outside.

Back from the break and Rollins kicks Anderson to get an opening, then deck Gallows on the apron. Anderson catches Rollins with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count. Anderson keeps control and climbs up in the corner for a superplex. Rollins fights him off and sends him to the mat. Anderson runs into a big boot. Rollins comes off the top with a big Blockbuster. Fans rally for Braun to make the tag. Gallows tags in and stops Rollins from reaching Braun. Gallows chokes Rollins on the ropes as the referee warns him. AJ approaches Rollins at ringside but Braun stops him. Gallows comes from behind and shoves Braun into the ring post. Gallows drops Braun again and returns to the ring but Rollins superkicks him. Rollins looks to tag but Braun is down on the outside. Rollins with a Slingblade to Gallows. Rollins takes turns running wild on both opponents now. Gallows counters but Rollins sends him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and his a suicide dive to Gallows, sending him into the barrier. Rollins returns to the ring with a Falcon Arrow on Anderson for a close 2 count. Anderson and Rollins trade shots now.

Rollins goes to the top but AJ shoves him off as Anderson has the referee distracted. Gallows tags in for the double team slam to Rollins. Rollins kicks out at 2 and Gallows can’t believe it. Gallows and Anderson talk some trash but Rollins fights off the Magic Killer. Anderson decks him and they double team him now. Gallows holds Rollins on the outside as AJ prepares to deck him while Anderson has the referee distracted. Braun runs out of nowhere and runs over AJ, then Gallows to save Rollins. Rollins finally counters Anderson in the ring and gets the hot tag to Braun. Braun runs wild on Anderson, then Gallows as he comes in. Strowman goes on and hits the running powerslam to Anderson in the middle of the ring. AJ runs in but Rollins stops him with a Stomp. Strowman covers Anderson for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

– After the match, Strowman and Rollins stand tall and take their titles as the music hits and the crowd pops. The OC is not happy. We go to replays. We come back to Strowman and Rollins posing for the crowd as Braun’s music hits. Rollins and Strowman head to the stage to pose with the titles as the pops continue from the crowd. They raise their arms and Strowman grabs the WWE Universal Title belt while in the air. Rollins and Strowman exchange a look and some tension as RAW goes off the air.