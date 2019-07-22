– Tonight’s WWE RAW Reunion special opens live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– We go right to the ring and the music hits as out comes John Cena to a huge pop.

Fans chant Cena’s name as he takes the mic. He talks about how exciting it is to be here and how it is to get the different kind of reaction. He plugs WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DX, and Steve Austin appearing. Cena says he couldn’t miss this, like the fans, and this is his home. Cena says WWE always has been and always be his home. Fans cheer him on. Cena says he knows he hasn’t been around as much as he used to, but he promises these people are his heart and his family. Cena goes on and says let’s get some energy in the building, let’s get the show going. The music hits and out comes The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos hit the ring and hype Cena up. They say Cena and The Usos dropping some rhymes would make this RAW Reunion even more lit. The Usos say the fans want it and a “yes!” chant starts up. Cena goes to leave the ring and some fans boo. The Usos say fans came to see the Doctor, presumably the Dr. of Thuganomics. Uso says this is John Cena, the cat who left WWE for the movie business. Cena comes back and starts battling with The Usos, rapping and bringing up their mugshots and arrests. Cena says that was fun and he’s got to bounce, and they know they can’t see him. They stop him from leaving and bring out their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Fans chant for Rikishi as he enters the ring. Rikishi tells Cena to back that ass up, respectfully, and come back in. Rikishi knows Cena is the man, but he can’t let Cena leave “fast and furious” without busting a move. Rikishi asks the crowd if they’re ready as Cena stands with them. Cena, Rikishi and The Usos get ready to start dancing together but the music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The music hits again and out comes WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley to join The Revival on the stage. They head to the ring.

– We cut backstage to WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. Hogan is pumped up about getting into some action in his hometown tonight. We go to commercial.

The Revival vs. The Usos

Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He joins the announcers for commentary as the non-title tag team match begins in the ring.

Jey Uso starts off with Scott Dawson and they go at it. Dash Wilder comes in but Jey also takes him out. Jimmy Uso comes in and ends up dropping Dawson for a 2 count as Rikishi looks on from ringside. The Revival turns it around off a distraction and Dawson drops Uso over his shoulder as D-Von heels it up at ringside. Dash tags back in and they mock Uso as they double team slingshot him under the middle rope. Dash keeps control and makes another quick tag to Dawson for double teaming in the corner.

D-Von cheers Dawson on as he drops elbows and slams Uso back. Dawson mocks Uso once again and taunts Rikishi. The Revival keeps control as the screen splits with a Burger King commercial, complete with a “Damn!” from WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons it sounds like. We go back to the match and Dawson trades shots with Jey. Dawson drops him and Dash tags back in as they continue to dominate Jimmy.

Jey finally drops Dash with a kick. Dawson comes right in but gets sent into the corner. Jimmy tags in as does Dash. Jimmy drops Dawson off the apron and unloads on Dash. Jimmy with a big Samoan Drop after more offense. D-Von tries to rally for The Revival but The Usos keep control. Dash with a close 2 count on Jimmy. Jimmy comes back with the Rikishi splash to Dash in the corner. He goes to the top for the splash but Dash moves. Jimmy doesn’t see the tag as Dawson comes back in. Jey breaks a pin up after a big double team German suplex. D-Von walks over after Dash and Jey crash out to the floor. Rikishi walks over and stares him down, backing him up.

Dawson is distracted now, talking trash to Rikishi. Jimmy waits behind him. Dawson turns around to a big superkick. Jey tags in and goes to the top. Jimmy superkicks Dash to the mat. Jey hits the Superfly splash on Dawson for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos and Rikishi celebrate in the ring as their music hits. D-Von regroups with The Revival on the outside.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins on MizTV and Becky Lynch on A Moment of Bliss. Also, Rollins vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match.

– Alicia Fox and Kaitlyn are backstage with Dana Brooke. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson walks up and joins their discussion. Santino Marella also appears. Dana and Kaitlyn have apparently left the shot. Santino brings out The Cobra. Drew McIntyre appears and he’s not amused by Santino’s attempt at comedy with the female Superstars. “Legends?,” Drew asks as he walks off. We go to commercial.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella. We see footage of Truth retaining over The Hurricane and Drake Maverick at the San Diego Comic Con this past weekend. Drake’s wife Renee Michelle appears and has words with Carmella. This allows Drake to sneak up and pin Truth for the title. Drake and Renee hurry away with the title. Charly is shocked. WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather appears as his music plays for a second. He asks Charly if she knows what time it is. He says it’s time to hop on the Ho Train.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as they show how he lost to Cedric Alexander last week. Cedric is out next.

Drew attacks and swings at ringside but Cedric ducks it. They go at it with Drew getting an upperhand. Cedric turns it around and kicks Drew in the face. Cedric goes on and hits a moonsault to the floor to take Drew back down. Drew launches Cedric back into the ring post. Drew mounts Cedric on the floor and pounds on him now. Drew continues destroying Cedric at ringside and then launches him face-first into the edge of the apron with an inverted Alabama Slam. Drew stands over Cedric and stares down at him as the referee tries to get him to back away. We get replays of the apron bump.

– We see The Viking Raiders backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drake Maverick is caught in the locker room by The Boogeyman. Drake is terrified. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson appears and pins Drake for the title with his foot on the chest. Patterson leaves with the title.

– We go back to the ring and Christian is out for commentary. Lilian Garcia is introduced as the special ring announcer for this match.

The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and out first are The Viking Raiders, Ivar and Erik. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are out next.

Hawkins and Ryder start out with a double team on Ivar. Ryder works over Erik and tags in Hawkins for another double team for a 2 count. Ryder and Hawkins put up a fight but the match ends with a big Viking Experience move after a few minutes.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits.

– Mike Kanellis is with Eve Torres and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, and other returning stars at a backstage celebration. Maria Kanellis walks up and she’s not happy he’s there. Bischoff mentions something about coming to SmackDown if this doesn’t work out for her or them. Maria yells at Mike and insults him in front of everyone. WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons appears and gives Mike a loud “Damn!” after looking him over.

– We see Samoa Joe backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– The OC is backstage – AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They say it’s a celebration but not for the RAW Reunion, just for them. They go on and AJ talks about beating Seth Rollins tonight. AJ says The OC will show that they are the most dominant group in history tonight – then, now and forever.

– The camera cuts backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco with the WWE 24/7 Title. Pat Patterson is down, apparently just pinned. Brisco walks up on Kelly Kelly and she’s all smiles until she turns on him and takes the title. Kelly’s music hits as she hurries off with the title.

– We go to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe isn’t happy about the RAW Reunion special. Joe says these shows are a plague to WWE. He goes on and says instead of his show of violence tonight in the ring, we got The Usos with their daddy, spitting limericks at John Cena. Joe calls it embarrassing. Joe is surprised they didn’t do more pandering, more dancing and passing out Stinkfaces.

The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Reigns takes his time getting to the ring. They stare each other down. Reigns says if Joe has something to say about his family, then say it. Joe says he’s already said it. Reigns says Joe is from the same island so he knows what happens next. Reigns steps to him. Joe does know, but before they get into this… Joe swings a cheap shot but Reigns fights him off. Joe goes for the eyes and drives Reigns into the ring post, sending him out. Joe follows Reigns to the floor and launches him into the barrier. Joe with strikes and a headbutt as he continues to dominate Reigns around the ringside area and back into the ring. Joe knocks Reigns back out of the ring with a headbutt. They bring it back in but Reigns knocks Joe off the apron with a Superman Punch for a pop.

Reigns stands tall in the ring as Joe looks on from the floor. Joe acts like he’s going back in but he backs off. Fans chant for Reigns. Joe talks more trash and says he’s not doing anything for these people tonight. Fans boo as he walks away. Reigns apologizes to the fans and says not all Samoans are cowards. Joe stops on the ramp and says we’re about to see a Samoan get put out permanently tonight. Joe asks Reigns if he wants the match and he does. Joe says he’s got it. Joe tosses the mic and heads back to the ringside area. A referee enters the ring. We go back to commercial.

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Back from the break and the match begins. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe go back and forth to start. Joe quickly goes for Reigns’ injured arm and turns it around.

Joe works Reigns over for several minutes, beating him around and focusing on the arm and shoulder. Reigns tries to mount offense but Joe dominates. Reigns ends up going down hard on the outside. Joe hits the ropes and launches himself out with a suicide dive, taking Reigns back down on the floor. Joe recovers and looks down at Reigns as the referee counts.

They bring it back in and Joe sends Reigns to the floor again. Joe runs and leaps out but Reigns is nowhere to be found. Reigns levels Joe and brings him back in the ring. Reigns with a big right hand off the ropes as fans start to rally for him. Reigns unloads in the corner with clotheslines as fans count along with him. Reigns drops Joe with a kick to the face. Fans pop for Reigns as he stands tall. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Joe catches him with an inverted Atomic Drop, a kick to the face and a senton in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Joe is surprised.

Joe picks Reigns up and applies the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring. Reigns resists and they tumble. Reigns gets the upperhand and ends up hitting a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Reigns continues his celebration and poses for the fans.

– Still to come, more Legends will be here. Also, Seth Rollins on Miz TV and Rollins vs. AJ Styles. Becky Lynch will be on “A Moment of Bliss” as well.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of Miz TV. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring with a mic. He hypes up tonight’s guest, Seth Rollins, and plugs his match against WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tonight and against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The music hits and out comes Rollins to a pop. Miz welcomes Rollins and shows us a video package on recent events that led to his SummerSlam match with Lesnar.

Rollins is laughing and Miz asks why. Rollins says Miz called the biggest match of his life a predicament. Rollins says Lesnar’s name but stops to say it again, this time mocking Paul Heyman. Rollins does a bad impersonation of Lesnar, calling him a “real Godzilla-looking bastard.” Rollins goes on and gives Lesnar props for being a beast. Rollins calls Lesnar a Seth Rollins-wannabe. Rollins goes to explain himself but he’s interrupted by Heyman on the big screen, speaking from the Gorilla Position backstage. Heyman runs Rollins down and Rollins repeats the “wannabe” line at Lesnar. Heyman tells Rollins to stay right where he is. Heyman comes to the stage and continues having words with Rollins. Rollins says if Heyman is going to keep talking the talk for Lesnar, he’s got to be prepared to walk the walk for Lesnar too. Rollins threatens to come stomp Heyman’s head in 5 seconds. Heyman says he’s just an advocate. He walks off and Rollins stays in the ring.

Rollins says Heyman has been hyping Lesnar up as a beast and a conqueror for years, but he’s just a man and any man can lose. Rollins says he will face Lesnar at SummerSlam and Lesnar will lose. Rollins turns his attention to tonight’s match and says he prepares for the biggest match of his career by fighting, and he is going one-on-one with AJ Styles. Rollins says it’s time to ignite the fire and burn it down. His music hits and he walks off.

– Charly Caruso is backstage at the RAW Reunion party. She goes to get some words with Legends but Sami Zayn interrupts. He’s not happy with the Legends getting TV time. He doesn’t think they’re Legends, they’re jut people who were around at the right time. He says this is more like the Attitude Era on the Face App. Sami wants these people to go home and stay home, don’t come back at WrestleMania, just stay gone. Rey Mysterio appears and tells Sami to show some respect because these people paved the road. Sami says he doesn’t respect any of them and he will pave a road right through Rey. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appears, steps in between Sami and Rey, and suggests they take care of their problem in the ring. Rey says he’s down and he walks off. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly greets Candice Michelle backstage. They spot Naomi and Melina hugging. Melina reveals she has a referee shirt on under her top. Candice knees Kelly and pins her for the title. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze appears and wins the title from Candice by choking her out. She says if any of them has an issue with her being “24 Champion” they better do something about it because she won’t be champion for long. Blayze walks off with the title as the others stare at her.

Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes Jonathan Coachman to join the announcers for commentary. Rey Mysterio makes his way out first to a pop. Sami Zayn is out next.

Back and forth between the two to start. Rey goes to the top but Sami takes his leg out, leaving Rey hung upside down. Sami unloads while Rey is upside down, focusing on the injured shoulder. Sami stomps some more for a close 2 count. Rey looks to fight back but Sami nails a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Sami wastes some time while holding Rey down now, taunting him. Rey counters a move with a big DDT. Rey begins to mount some momentum now. Rey counters again and drops Sami into position for 619. Rey goes for it but Sami retreats to the floor. The referee counts but Sami looks to be walking out on the match. The music hits and out comes Rob Van Dam to a pop.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is out next to stand with RVD. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms is out next and Sami isn’t happy. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joins them on the stage as the “you suck!” chants start up. RVD, Helms, Angle and Slaughter back Sami into the ring. Rey attacks and drops him for the 619. Rey nails it and goes to the top. Rey nods to the Legends for a show of respect, and pays tribute to RVD by hitting the Five Star Frogsplash to Sami for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Rey exits the ring and hugs the Legends at ringside.

– Still to come, Becky Lynch on “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss.

– A limousine arrives in the back. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair steps out and walks in. We go to commercial.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage. Apparently Angelo Dawkins, who is putting in eye drops now, has been in the bathroom getting high and drinking champagne with Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Ric Flair, and Kelly Kelly. They had to leave because The Boogeyman showed up. Montez Ford is amazed at Dawkins being cool with all these Legends. Dawkins gets a call and has to take it. It’s WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, who Dawkins walks off to meet up with.

– We go back to the arena and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Alundra Blayze. She approaches the announce table and grabs a trash can.

Blayze says she told everyone she wasn’t going to be champion for long. And here’s why. She goes to recreate her infamous WCW Nitro moment with a trash can and the title but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man offers to buy the title, because everyone has a price. He pulls out a bunch of money and trades with Blayze. She walks off with the money and DiBiase laughs. He is the new champion.

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Styles. We go to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler to join the announcers for commentary. Out first for the non-title match is The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Seth Rollins is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. They tangle in the middle of the ring and trade holds. They run the ropes and Rollins drops AJ with a big shoulder. AJ goes to the apron for a breather as Gallows and Anderson check on him. AJ strikes first this time and he beats Rollins down. AJ bounces Rollins off the top turnbuckle and continues beating him around the ring. Rollins fights back with chops. AJ catches Rollins in mid-move but Rollins turns that into a 2 count. More back and forth now. Rollins with a huge forearm to knock AJ back into the corner. Rollins stomps away in the corner and beats AJ down for a pop.

Rollins fights back from the apron and goes to springboard in but Gallows and Anderson distract from the floor. This allows AJ to knock Rollins from the apron. The OC stalks Rollins at the bottom of the ramp. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famers DX – Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Triple H and Michaels walk down the ramp to stand with Rollins. The two sides face off at the bottom of the ramp for a pop from the crowd. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins and Styles are unloading on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. DX and The OC watch from ringside. Rollins counters a shot and hits a Slingblade. Rollins goes on and hits a Blockbuster. Rollins with a superkick and more offense. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp but Gallows and Anderson trip him, then hit the ring to attack for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the DQ bell, DX immediately hit the ring to stand with Rollins and make the save. The two sides face off. AJ says DX is with them. He holds up the “too sweet” at DX. Gallows and Anderson also raise it as DX looks on. DX raise “too sweet” back to The OC, but turn it into crotch chops. They attack and a brawl breaks out. DX and Rollins clear the ring for a big pop. The OC are upset a ringside now. They grab steel chairs and surround the babyfaces from the apron. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Road Dogg takes the mic and hypes them all up. He mentions Chyna’s spirit being here also. He says he “forgot” Billy Gunn and says The OC is outnumbered here by The OGs. The Kliq and DX stand tall as Road Dogg suggests The OC get to stepping, and quick. Gallows, Anderson and AJ exit the ring, and drop their steel chairs at ringside. AJ and Michaels have words. Road Dogg goes to lead the “if you’re not down with that…” line but he stops and lets Rollins have it. Rollins and the crowd tell The OC to “suck it!” as the DX music hits to end the segment.

– Still to come, more big Legends will be here. Also, “A Moment of Bliss” with Becky Lynch and more.

– WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Mark Henry are backstage talking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE 24/7 Champion Ted DiBiase is backstage. He enters his limousine and we hear pinfalls going down. Drake Maverick comes out and he has the champion. It’s now time to go consummate the marriage. A group of Superstars chase Drake away as Renee Michelle encourages him to hurry and get back.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is in the ring. He plugs SummerSlam and mentions getting his hands on the WWE 24/7 Title as the group of Superstars come running by and to the back. Foley thanks everyone for being a part of the many RAW moments from over the years. He shows us his favorite RAW moment on the big screen – his 1999 WWE Title win. The screen goes out and the lights start flickering. They go in and out as it becomes clear that Bray Wyatt has arrived.

The lights come up and Wyatt is there standing next to Foley as The Fiend. Wyatt attacks and uses Foley’s Mandible Claw on him. The lights go in and out as a shrieking music plays in the background. Wyatt takes Foley down and keeps him down. The lights go all the way out and the music stops as we hear Wyatt laughing until RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for another must see edition of “A Moment of Bliss” on the stage. Bliss says after what we just saw, we can all use a moment of bliss. She introduces her very close friend, Nikki.

Bliss says the show must go on, so here is her guest. Cross introduces RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and out she comes. Lynch takes a seat and Bliss brings up the upcoming WWE SummerSlam title defense against Natalya. The music immediately hits and out comes Natalya with a mic. Bliss says hello and asks why she’s here. Natalya says Becky can say it to her face if she has something to say. Bliss shows us what happened last week with the in-ring face-off between Lynch and Natalya.

Bliss continues to stir the beef between Natalya and Lynch. Natalya mentions meeting Becky in Japan years ago and now she doesn’t respect her, which blows her mind. Becky accuses Natalya of trying to stab her in the back once she got to WWE. Lynch talks about Natalya’s friendship with Ronda Rousey and says she will embarrass Natalya in her home country at SummerSlam. A brawl breaks out on the stage. Referees run out to break things up.

– Still to come, a toast to Monday Night RAW with Flair, Austin, Hogan and Michaels. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Natalya is backstage with Charly Caruso, ranting about how she is going to take the title from Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick is about to make it into the limousine with Renee Michelle to escape but R-Truth comes from behind and rolls him up. Carmella appears and provides an assist, allowing Truth to get the pin and the title from Drake once again. Truth leaps into the limousine and it drives off, with just Renee and Truth inside. Carmella is left with Drake, who isn’t happy about failing to consummate his marriage once again.

Braun Strowman vs. Randy Rowe

We go to the ring and Braun Strowman is out as a local enhancement talent waits, Randy Rowe. Strowman takes the mic and promises this will be a quick one.

Strowman goes right to work on the local jobber, destroying him with power moves. Strowman quickly puts Rowe away for the easy win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman stands tall and has his arm raised as we go to replays. Strowman marches up the ramp as his music hits.

– Still to come, a toast to Monday Night RAW. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for the “Toast to Monday Night RAW” segment. Out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as Mike Rome does the introduction.

The large group of tonight’s returning Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers come out to the stage next, standing behind The Nature Boy as his music continues. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is out next to a pop as “Real American” plays. The Hulkster comes out to the stage and bows to the group of stars, then to Flair. Hogan plays to the crowd and takes the mic. “Well let me tell ya something, brother…” Hogan starts up and talks about how great it is to be back on RAW, in his hometown of Tampa, Jack.

Hogan goes on and has just one question – what are you going to do when RAW Reunion and Hulkamania runs wild on you, brother? Hogan’s music starts back up again as the others on the stage applaud or dance around. Cole talks about some of the RAW success over the years. The glass suddenly breaks as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin marches to the ring for the biggest pop of the night.

Austin hits the corners to pose for the crowd as his music plays for a minute or two. Austin pulls a small cooler into the ring, checks out the beers and puts them back. He then has a few beers tossed into the ring like the old days, apparently preferring to drink his Stone Cold IPA’s. Austin does his signature beer chug as the crowd pops. Fans chant Austin’s name as the music stops. He asks for a “hell yeah!” and another, and another but louder. Austin says it’s good to be back in Tampa. He talks about wrestling in Tampa, paying dues, telling stories, and being on the road with his brothers and sisters. Austin goes on and gets the “what!?” treatment, which is a plus for Austin like no one else. Austin goes on and praises everyone on the stage, saying they’re like family. Austin tells the fans they too are like family. Austin looks at the camera and says everyone watching the show around the damn world are family as well.

Austin gets more “what!?” treatment as he goes on about spending the day with Hogan – recording a podcast, drinking beer and eating sushi. He also spent the night at the bar with Flair, drinking beers and listening to stories. Austin recalls having a “Damn!” moment with Ron Simmons at the hotel elevator, and how happy they were to see each other. Austin goes on about being thankful for this family reunion. He calls everyone else down to the ring to have a few cold ones. Austin raises a toast to the other son of a bitches in the crowd, saying it was a complete sold out. Austin hypes up RAW being a good time and that’s all he’s got to say about that. Austin raises a toast to America, to Tampa, to everyone else across the world, and that’s the bottom line… cause Stone Cold said so! The ring fills up with stars as Austin’s music starts back up. Austin kicks off the beer bash and hugs Triple H. Austin tells them to cut the music and asks how much time we have left – one minute. Austin talks about being nervous about what he was going to do tonight, and Jonathan Coachman told him to just be himself. Austin says that’s what he did, he likes to drink beer and hang with his friends. Austin says they are counting him down now. He talks a bit more about being with family and tonight’s big event, and then signs off as RAW Reunion goes off the air.