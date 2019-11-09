– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking back at last Friday’s invasion of WWE NXT Superstars, and the warning to RAW and SmackDown from Triple H as he closed the show. We cut to the standard SmackDown opening video.

– We’re live on tape delay from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin to some boos. The boos get louder as the music stops. Corbin brings up WWE Survivor Series and fans start chanting for WWE NXT. Corbin says last week’s takeover was embarrassing but he finds the blame on one person’s shoulders, who claims to be a locker room leader – Roman Reigns. Fans boo Corbin some more. Corbin goes on about Reigns and gives him major props for fighting and beating leukemia. Corbin goes on and says WWE is no longer Reigns’ family, he shows more love to his own real family now. Corbin mentions being King and how Reigns’ brothers in The Shield are far ahead of him. He goes on and says he believes The Big Dog’s testicles have shrunk into tiny marbles. Corbin says Reigns’ bark is starting to sound like a little chihuahua. He shows a graphic of Reigns’ dog on the big screen and has it bark like a smaller dog. Corbin thinks this is funny. Corbin goes on taunting Reigns and says he’s no longer man enough to come out and face off with him. Fans chant “we want Roman!” and Corbin goes on talking trash, telling Reigns to bring his testicles out.

Corbin says Reigns isn’t even here, but he will be here at the end of the night as he’s going to get in the ring for the main event, and then tuck his little tail before Corbin beats the crap out of him. Corbin goes on and says everyone will bow to him. Cole says Reigns is not here yet, but will be here soon.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross. Also, Tyson Fury is here.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They mention Xavier Woods ans then The Revival. They need to win the titles tonight so they can catch up with Charlotte Flair’s reign count. They go on about winning the titles and say they’re doing it for Woods. Back to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

Back from the break and out first comes Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Dawson takes Kofi down for several pin attempts. Kofi looks to come back but Dawson decks him. Frequent tags from the champs as they work on Kofi’s arm. Kofi fights off and in comes Big E. They double team Dash now and Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E ends up putting Dash down but Dash rolls and clutches his knee in pain. The referee checks on Dash and we go to commercial with Dash really selling the knee injury.

Back from the break and The New Day turns it back around. Kofi unloads on both opponents as they get sent out. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, taking both down as fans chant his name. Kofi brings Dawson back in and flies off the top, taking him down. Dawson dodges Trouble In Paradise with Dash’s help. Dawson nails a superplex on Kofi and Dash follows up with a splash from the top but Big E breaks the pin up just in time. Dawson comes over but Big E launches him. Dash with a tornado DDT on Big E. Kofi blocks the DDT from Dash and hits a SOS for a close 2 count.

Big E makes it back in as the legal man. Dawson takes Kofi off the apron. Dash and Big E go at it now. Dash counters and sends Big E to the apron. The Revival with a double team draping DDT from the second rope. Dash tags in and comes off the ropes with an uppercut as Dawson turns it into a German. Big E still kicks out from the double team. The Revival goes for a Shatter Machine but Big E avoids it. Kofi with a missile dropkick from the top on Dawson. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise on Dash, with an assist from Big E, and covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays and come back to the celebration continuing.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross. Also, Tyson Fury is here.

– We see Roman Reigns walking backstage, arriving to the building. Shorty G stops him and warns him about what King Corbin said earlier. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn stops Daniel Bryan in the back. Sami says Bryan would’ve defeated WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole last Friday if he would have joined he and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura when it was recently offered. Sami goes on about how he can help Bryan, his career, and his family. He tells Bryan to just ask Cesaro and Nakamura what he’s done for them. Sami says Cesaro and Nakamura will be in tag team action tonight. He invites Bryan to join him at ringside to watch the match and see. Sami gave a good promo here.

– We go to the ring and out comes Heavy Machinery’s Tucker and Otis for a match. They hit the ring but are suddenly attacked by Imperium from NXT UK – WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe. They destroy Tucker and Otis. Out comes The New Day, Apollo Crews, Ali, and Shorty G to make the save as Imperium retreats to the crowd, talking some trash. Imperium exits through the crowd as the blue brand Superstars stand together in the ring.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. She brings up last week’s attack by NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and if that’s a sign of things to come. She says no, that was just Baszler trying to be relevant. They both go on about how they built NXT. Banks says she will also dominate Nikki Cross tonight like she owns NXT. Bayley has some more words for Baszler before they walk off together

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Ali and Shorty G

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro has joined Sami and Nakamura. Ali is out first for his team. Shorty G is out next to join Ali. Daniel Bryan comes out to the stage and watches with his arm crossed. The bell rings and Cesaro immediately charges G with a big uppercut. Cesaro drags G back into the corner and tags in Nakamura as they unload on G while he’s down.

G turns it around with an armbar on the ropes. Cesaro tags in as Ali reaches for a tag. Cesaro runs in and intercept him. G ends up tagging Ali off a Victory Roll. Ali unloads on Nakamura and goes at it with Cesaro. Ali drops Cesaro face-first and hits a DDT in the middle of the ring. Nakamura breaks up the 2 count.

Nakamura goes at it with Ali now. G runs in with a huge suplex on Nakamura, sending him over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro catches G in a big uppercut. Ali ends up taking Cesaro out into the barrier. Ali brings it back in but Cesaro catches his crossbody in mid-air, dropping him over his knee with a tilt-a-whirl for a close 2 count. Cesaro lifts Ali but G runs in and puts him in an ankle lock.

Nakamura grabs Ali from behind and drops him with the reverse Exploder. Nakamura goes on and charges with a knee but Ali levels him. More back and forth now. Sami gets on the apron to distract the referee, allowing Cesaro to take G off the apron. This allows Nakamura to drop Ali with the Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winners: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Sami, Cesaro and Nakamura stand tall in the ring and look up the ramp at Bryan on the stage, wanting him to join then. Bryan stares back from the stage.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Corbin, plus Tyson Fury. Also, women’s tag team action.

– We see Nikki Cross backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out for commentary. Sasha Banks is out next as her theme song drops into a big remix, featuring rapper and celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, who is Banks’ cousins. We see how NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler laid out these three Superstars last week. Nikki Cross is out next.

Banks rocks Cross to start and drops her. Banks takes it to the corner and unloads. Banks with a suplex for a quick pin attempt. Banks keeps control and shows off some for Bayley. Banks goes on and hits the double knees for another 2 count. Fans are taunting Bayley now. Cross with a takedown and more offense. Cross with a low crossbody for a 2 count. Cross sends Banks to the floor and kicks her back. Cross with a crossbody to the floor on Banks. Cross runs over and launches herself at Bayley, taking her down next to the announce table and unloading on her. Cross yells something in the headset and riles the crowd up.

Cross tries to get back at Banks in the ring but Bayley pulls her leg and Banks kicks her back to the floor. Bayley laughs. More back and forth between the two and another 2 count before Banks goes to the floor for a breather with Bayley. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break as Bayley re-joins the announcers. Cross with a crossbody for a 2 count. Cross starts to get the crowd hyped up. Cross takes Banks down, and again. Cross yells out and hits a running splash in the corner. Cross with a running bulldog and more screaming as the crowd cheers her on.

Cross goes to the top and hits the crossbody but Banks rolls through. Banks goes for the Bank Statement and they tangle on the floor back and forth. They tangle in the corner some more. Banks with a big pin out of the corner for a 2 count. Banks screams and she isn’t happy. Fans rally now. Banks counters the swinging neckbreaker and hits the Backstabber. Banks goes into the Bank Statement and Cross tries to get the bottom rope. Cross finally taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks stands tall as her music hits. Cross slowly recovers but Bayley runs in the ring and attacks her from behind. Fans pop big as NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler rushes the ring and attacks Bayley, stopping the attack on Cross. Fans pop for Baszler and chant “NXT!” now. Baszler slams Bayley and makes her exit with her title. Banks now comes in the ring to check on Baszler as the crowd continues chanting for NXT. Baszler makes her exit as Banks looks on.

– Sami Zayn is backstage with Daniel Bryan. Sami says Bryan should’ve celebrated with them earlier. He says Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were a little upset about it, but he told them that Bryan needed a little mpre time. Sami doesn’t really think Bryan needs more time, he thinks Bryan’s mind is made up. He thinks Bryan doesn’t want to go back to the “yes!” chants and the Yes Movement, he wants to move forward with them. The lights go black but it just looks like some sort of glitch as they come right back on. Sami tells Bryan to just say something, say what you want to say. The lights go out again. They come on but this time there’s the red light. WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is behind Bryan. Sami quickly takes off and Bryan turns around. Wyatt brings Bryan down with the Mandible Claw and laughs the whole time. SmackDown suddenly cuts to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with The Fiend.

– Cole shows us a video package with highlights from Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel.

– We go to the ring and out comes Tyson Fury to a big hometown pop from the Manchester crowd.

Fury plays to the crowd some and talks about traveling around the world and some of the fights he’s been in, including Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia. Fury says there’s nothing like home and this is where he calls home. He calls on Manchester to make some more noise. Fury plugs his next fight with Deontay Wilder in February, and says he will finish it because he doesn’t like unfinished business. Speaking of unfinished business, that’s why he’s here tonight because he has someone with a certain WWE Superstar. The music interrupts and out comes Strowman to a pop.

Strowman hits the ring and says Fury wanted him, so here he is. Fury thanks Strowman for the opportunity in Saudi Arabia and says he appreciates it, it was one of the hardest fights he’s been in, he knows why they call Braun The Monster Among Men. He extends his hand and they shake, and give more thanks. Fury says if they ever fight again, it should be in a tag team. Fans pop as the two big men play to the crowd. Strowman says he really likes the sound of that but there aren’t two dudes in the back who are stupid enough to face them, unless they’re trying to get all 4 of these hands. The music hits and out comes The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Axel takes the mic and says, ‘Hey morons, we’re stupid enough to fight you.’ Dallas says that came out wrong and isn’t what Axel meant. More comedy from Axel and Dallas as they stand on the apron. Strowman rushes them off the ring to the floor. Strowman plays to the crowd for a pop and runs around the ring then levels The B Team on the floor. Strowman rolls Dallas into the ring and Fury drops him right a big right. Strowman rolls Axel in and Fury taunts him with the threat of a punch. Strowman comes in and hits Axel with a running powerslam. Fury and Strowman show respect to each other again and stand tall, posing for the crowd as Strowman’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Cole shows us the King Corbin – Roman Reigns attack on WWE Backstage from two weeks ago. Reigns is looking for revenge in tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Back from the break and out first comes Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The winners of this match will join Sasha Banks on a women’s team at Survivor Series. Carmella and Dana Brooke are out next. We see how this match didn’t happen last week due to the backstage attack by NXT’s Bianca Belair

Deville starts off with Carmella and rag-dolls her some. Deville with a big clothesline and some trash talking. Carmella fights back but Deville counters from the Mella Go-round and takes it to the corner. Rose tags in for some double teaming, and more quick tags between the two. Rose talks trash and punks Carmella around. Carmella rocks her and fights back up.

Rose catches Carmella with a big fall-away slam and a 2 count. Carmella gets double teamed but she escapes. Deville manages to counter and level Carmella with a big shot to the back of the head for a 2 count. Deville keeps Carmella grounded now. Deville taunts Dana and turns around to Carmella running under her arm for the tag. Dana goes right to work on Deville. Dana with offense and a big bulldog.

Dana goes on and covers but Rose breaks it with a big knee. Carmella runs in and sends Rose out. Deville gets sent tot he floor as well. She comes off the apron but has to land on her feet as Deville moves. Brooke kicks Deville back of the neck-first into the steel ring steps for a big pop. Dana brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Dana hits the top rope senton on Deville for the pin to win and earn the Survivor Series spots.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Carmella

– After the match, Dana and Carmella celebrate in the ring as Dana’s music hits.

– We get a replay of King Corbin taunting Roman Reigns in the earlier segment.

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s main event. The crowd seems split but very loud. Reigns punches the ground and the big pyro goes off as he heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and Reigns waits as King Baron Corbin takes his time with his entrance. Corbin’s music is still playing when Reigns clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Fans pop. Reigns follows on the floor and keeps the beating going. Reigns drives Corbin into the barrier and launches him into the barrier on the other side. Reigns brings it back in the ring and the bell rings.

Reigns mounts Corbin in the corner with strikes as the fans count along. Corbin ends up turning it around and some fans count as he mounts Reigns in the corner. Reigns sends him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Reigns with big clotheslines in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns levels Corbin with a big boot for a pop. Reigns brings it back in and goes for the Superman Punch but here comes Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler down the ramp.

Reigns sees this and meets Roode with a Superman Punch, then A Samoan Drop to Ziggler, also on the floor. Corbin approaches but Reigns rocks him and comes back into the ring. Corbin catches Reigns with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin keeps Reigns down, stopping to applaud himself. Ziggler and Roode watch from ringside, also cheering Corbin on. Corbin puts boots to Reigns, keeping him down and talking more trash. Corbin tosses Reigns to the floor and fans boo as Roode and Ziggler double team him. The referee counts now. Corbin follows and sends Reigns into the barrier after more trash talking. Corbin brings it back into the ring but Reigns rocks him. Corbin with a knee to the gut. Corbin runs out and back in, leveling Reigns with a big clothesline for a 2 count.

Fans boo as Corbin keeps Reigns down with elbow strikes. Roode and Ziggler watch from ringside. More back and forth between the two as they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Fans count along as they strike. Corbin throws Reigns in the corner and charges but misses. Reigns with clotheslines now. Reigns leaps but Corbin counters and catches him with a chokeslam for a close 2 count.

Corbin keeps Reigns down with more strikes and trash talking. The boos get way louder and the trash talking continues. Reigns finally fires up with a big right hand. Corbin misses a few more times and Reigns leaps at him with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Reigns can’t believe it. More back and forth now before the match falls apart. Roode distracts the referee while Ziggler runs over and grabs Reigns from the apron. Reigns knocks Ziggler off the apron. Reigns runs over and knocks Roode off the apron with a Superman Punch. Reigns goes on and hits a Spear on Ziggler. Corbin takes advantage and hits End of Days on Reigns for the pin in the middle of the ring

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall and starts celebrating as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Corbin standing tall with his scepter and King gear on the stage. Reigns tries to recover in the ring. Corbin celebrates on the stage and talks some trash about people bowing to him. SmackDown goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.