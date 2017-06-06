Live WWE SmackDown Results & Discussion (6/6)

The June 6th edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

– The women of SmackDown (and James Ellsworth) are in the ring, and they’re joined by Shane McMahon to open up the show. Shane calls for a drum roll, then a black box drops from the ceiling. Shane takes it and reveals the women’s Money In the Bank briefcase, then the Money In The Bank theme song briefly plays. Shane starts to explain how the Money In The Bank ladder match works, but Ellsworth interrupts and tells Shane to stop man-splaining because they know how the match works, duh. The women get into a war of words until Naomi comes out to interrupt. Naomi says even though she loves being champion, she wishes she could be in the Money In The Bank ladder match. Lana interrupts next. Lana makes her way out to the ring, but Shane says she wasn’t scheduled and this doesn’t work for him. Lana says Naomi can’t compete, but she can, and Lana wants a spot in the match. Naomi laughs at her and points out that Lana has never had a match, then asks who Lana has ever beaten. Lana says she can beat Naomi. Shane tells Lana she has to earn her spot in the match, and Lana walks off upset. As she leaves, the crowd chants “we want Lana.” Shane calls for a referee, because we have a six-woman tag match up next.

– Natalya, Carmella & Tamina def. Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte: Charlotte starts things off against Natalya and lays into her with chops to the chest. Charlotte hits a knee drop then Becky tags in. Carmella tags in and Becky rolls Carmella up in a series of pin attempts. Becky hits a flying forearm on Carmella for a two count. Carmella throws Becky outside where Natalya hits Becky with a discus clothesline on the floor. Back in the ring, Natalya and Tamina take turns working over Becky. Naomi and Carmella get the tags and Naomi drops Carmella with a series of kicks. Tamina comes in and Naomi hits a kick to the head, but Tamina throws her into the corner. Naomi hits another kick and a springboard cross body for a two count. Lana comes back down the ramp and trips Naomi from ringside, which leads to Tamina hitting a superkick for the win.

– Mojo Rawley confronts Shane McMahon backstage about not getting an opportunity in the Money In The Bank ladder match. Shane says he can have a spot in the match if he beats Jinder Mahal in singles action tonight.

– AJ Styles def. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler hits a big dropkick in the opening moments of this rematch from last week for a two count. Ziggler and Styles trade right hands in the middle of the ring until AJ drops Dolph with a clothesline. Ziggler rolls up AJ and puts his feet on the ropes, but the referee breaks the pin. Ziggler hits the Fameasser on AJ for a two count. Ziggler takes AJ up top for a superplex, but AJ gets out. AJ elbows Ziggler in the face and Ziggler comes back with another rollup pin attempt holding the ropes. AJ gets out and comes back with the Styles Clash for the win.

– It’s time for the latest edition of the Fashion Files. Fandango and Breeze are in their office talking about the Colons when they get interrupted by The New Day. The New Day says they need The Fashion Police to take on a new case. The New Day says they want The Fashion Police to help them research The Usos, and Breeze and Fandango hand over their boxes of evidence. The Fashion Police say they’re on the case.

– Jinder Mahal def. Mojo Rawley: The Singh Brothers come out before Jinder to introduce the WWE Champion. This one is a non-title match. Mojo starts off strong with a flying shoulder block that sends Jinder rolling outside. Back in the ring, Mojo hits another shoulder block, but then he’s distracted by the Singh Brothers at ringside. Jinder capitalizes on the distraction by booting Mojo in the face then dropping some knees on him. Mojo comes back with some right hands and a splash in the corner. Mojo gets Jinder in the Fireman’s Carry position, but Jinder rakes the eyes and throws Mojo in the corner. Jinder grabs Mojo from behind and hits the Cobra Clutch slam for the win.

– After the match, the Singh Brothers bring Jinder his WWE Championship belt, then the lights go out with a spotlight on Jinder in the ring. Mojo cuts a promo saying he dismantled the dreams of Mojo Rawley just like he’s going to dismantle Randy Orton’s dream of winning back the Title in his hometown. Jinder says Orton and the rest of the Americans are sick, and Jinder is the antidote. Jinder says after he cures Randy Orton at Money In The Bank, the fans will have no choice but to accept Jinder. Jinder then speaks to his people in his language before leaving.

– A Shinsuke Nakamura highlight reel airs featuring clips of someone painting a picture of him.

– The New Day is backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

– Randy Orton does an interview backstage where he says he’s talked to his father, Ric Flair and Harley Race who all told him to let Jinder talk trash because actions speak louder than words. Orton says at Money In The Bank he won’t have to say a word but Jinder will hear him fine.

– The New Day def. The Colons: Xavier Woods and Big E are representing the New Day in this one. Primo starts off in control against Xavier, but when Epico tags in Xavier takes him back to the corner and Big E tags in. This leads to Big E and Xavier getting both Colons in abdominal stretches and spanking them in stereo. Xavier hits a missile dropkick off the top on Primo, then Big E and Epico tag in. Big E hits a series of belly to belly suplexes, followed up by a running splash. Xavier takes out Primo at ringside with a suicide dive, while Epico rolls up Big E from behind in the ring for a two count. Xavier tags in and they hit the Midnight Hour on Epico for the win. After the match, The Usos come out and cut a promo on The New Day from the ramp.

– Kevin Owens is backstage taping up his wrists for his match tonight against Nakamura.

– Sami Zayn does an interview backstage where he says he’s been watching footage of all of his Money In the Bank opponents to prepare for the match. Zayn says he’s going to join the commentary team for Nakamura vs. Owens tonight for a closer look. Baron Corbin interrupts and beats down Zayn. Corbin hits him with a ladder, then throws him into some more ladders. Corbin says he’ll be taking Zayn’s spot on commentary tonight.

– Shane McMahon is backstage on the phone and he’s not pleased with Corbin. Naomi comes in and asks for a match against Lana, and says she’s willing to put her title on the line. Shane books Naomi to defend her Women’s Title against Lana at Money In The Bank.

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens: Baron Corbin is on commentary for this one. Nakamura starts off strong and sends Owens rolling to the outside. Owens pulls Nakamura outside and hits a fallaway slam into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Owens follows up with strikes and a chin lock. Nakamura starts fighting back but Owens drops him with a DDT for a two count. Owens and Nakamura trade forearm shots until Nakamura drops him with a kick. Nakamura hits some more kicks and elbows to the face. Nakamura hits a splash in the corner then lays Owens across the ropes in the corner for a knee strike. Owens headbutts Nakamura then hits a running clothesline in the corner. Owens goes up for a superplex but Nakamura fights him off. Owens drops Nakamura into the bottom turnbuckle then hits the cannonball in the corner. Nakamura comes back with a spinning heel kick on Owens then a back suplex. Nakamura hits the running knee for the face for the win. After the match, Baron Corbin runs in and hits the End of Days on Nakamura. Corbin heads backstage as we see replays of the End of Days and SmackDown goes off the air.