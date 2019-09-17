– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers go over tonight’s show. Erick Rowan will sit down with Michael Cole. Also, Daniel Bryan will be here to address Rowan. Plus Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and Baron Corbin’s King of the Ring Coronation.

The New Day vs. The Revival and Randy Orton

We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day – WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. Out next are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Randy Orton is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Orton and The Revival march to the ring as we see stills from Orton’s loss to Kofi at WWE Clash of Champions.

Dawson pushes the platter of pancakes off the turnbuckle post as they pose in the corner. The bell rings and Big E starts of with Dash. Dash charges but Big E immediately launches him over his head. Big E with forearms to the chest while he’s down on the apron. Big E runs and splashes Dash on the apron. Big E brings it back in for a quick pin attempt. Woods tags in for the double team as Big E slams him onto Wilder for a 2 count. Dash turns it around and in comes Dawson for a quick double team. Dawson takes Woods to the corner and chops him. Woods unloads out of the corner. They run the ropes and Woods nails a big forearm to drop Dawson for a 2 count.

Wood sends Dawson into their corner and in comes Kofi for a double team. Dawson rocks Kofi with a right hand and in comes Orton for the double team. Orton whips Kofi into the corner but Kofi jumps back out with a dropkick. Woods comes in and they double team Orton with several moves. Big E tags next and runs the ropes for a big splash on Orton. Woods fights off The Revival. Big E slams Orton with a belly-to-belly. Kofi tags back in. Fans clap and chant for The New Day now. Orton ducks Trouble In Paradise and rolls to the floor for a breather. The New Day stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival double teams Woods after turning it around during the break. Dash keeps Woods grounded and works on his leg now. Dawson comes back in and keeps Woods down, focusing on the knee. Orton tags in and stomps. Woods unloads with chops but Orton drops Woods with thumbs to the eye. Orton takes Woods back to the corner and works him over. Orton stomps away on Woods’ knee now.

Dawson tags back in and taunts Kofi and Big E. Dawson goes to work on Woods’ knee again. Woods finally makes a comeback but Dash dumps him out of the ring on the floor. Orton, the legal man now, slams Woods back onto the announce table. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi gets the tag to run wild on his opponents. Kofi goes back to work on Orton and unloads with signature moves. Dash runs in but Kofi dropkicks him. Orton grabs Kofi but he slides out and hits a SOS for a 2 count as Dawson breaks it up. Dawson grabs Kofi but Kofi tosses him out of the ring. Big E levels Dawson on the outside but Dash nails a big DDT on the floor to Big E. Dash trips Woods on the apron and he falls to the floor. Kofi dropkicks Dash off the apron. Kofi runs the ropes to leap out but Kofi stops him and hits the second rope draping DDT.

Orton takes his time and drops down to stalk Kofi but he stops and gets up. Orton tags in Dash and Dash tags in Dawson instead. They go to do the assisted RKO Machine but Big E takes Orton out and sends him into the ring post. Kofi gets free and Woods nails a big flying elbow to Dash. Kofi ends up hitting Trouble In Paradise to Dawson for the pin.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day starts celebrating until Brock Lesnar’s music hits. Lesnar and Paul Heyman come to the stage for a pop. Lesnar stares down at the ring as The New Day looks on. Kofi turns to Big E and Woods, and sends them out of the ring. Kofi stands tall in the middle of the ring with the title, staring Lesnar down. Lesnar slowly marches to the apron as Kofi looks on. Heyman stands with Lesnar and takes the mic from the apron. Heyman introduces himself. Lesnar enters the ring and Heyman continues his intro. Heyman says Lesnar stands in the way of the longevity of Kofi’s title reign. Heyman says Lesnar has authorized him to inform Kofi that this is a bad day for The New Day, yes it is. Heyman goes on to challenge Kofi on behalf of Lesnar, with the title on the line, during the SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4. Heyman hands Kofi the mic and fans start chanting for him. Kofi says he promised to be a fighting champion, so he accepts. Lesnar charges at Kofi and drops him with a F5. Lesnar looks down and laughs at the champ. Lesnar drops the WWE Title next to Kofi and exits the ring as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Michael Cole will speak to Erick Rowan. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley backstage. Banks calls RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch a jealous wannabe and isn’t worried about facing her at Hell In a Cell, because Lynch has never been in a Cell match before. They talk about Sasha’s match against Charlotte Flair tonight and Bayley says Sasha will answer any questions in the ring. Banks and Bayley walk off.

– We get a look at how Luke Harper returned at WWE Clash of Champions to help Erick Rowan win a No DQ match over Roman Reigns. Michael Cole is in the back with Rowan for a sitdown interview. Rowan is surprised Cole knows his name. Cole asks why Harper returned at Clash of Champions. Rowan says Cole needs to go ask Harper if he wants to know something about him. Cole asks Rowan about the attacks on Reigns. Rowan says they were just done to scare Reigns. Cole says Rowan tried to kill Reigns. Rowan suggests Cole lower his tone because he no longer allows anyone to speak to him like that. Rowan says he’s been over-looked and under-appreciated for far too long, but most importantly he’s been disrespected. Rowan says people like Cole, Reigns, Daniel Bryan and the rest of WWE may think he’s just some good in the background, but he’s not a puppet. Rowan says he’s not a follower, he’s a leader. Cole asks why Rowan betrayed Bryan after all he did for him. Rowan says Bryan’s biggest mistake was thinking they’re intellectual equals. Rowan goes on about how he’s better than Bryan and Reigns, and says everyone will learn to never disrespect him again. That’s the end of the interview. Still to come, Bryan will address Rowan.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali

We go to the ring and out comes Ali. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn to the stage, still wearing his neck brace. Sami mentions being hurt but he’s still here to do the introduction for the man he’s liberated. He goes on about demanding respect and mentions Nakamura’s win over The Miz at Clash of Champions. Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match. Sami talks Nakamura up on the mic as they head to the ring.

Sami brings up Ali’s recent win over Nakamura and says luck probably had something to do with it, but that was before Nakamura met Sami. Sami goes on about how Nakamura is a different man now. Ali rocks Nakamura as he gets closer to him. Sami tries to grab Ali from behind and the double team starts as they set Ali up. Sami yells at Ali some more as Nakamura waits in the corner. Sami continues to talk Nakamura up as he hits the Kinshasa on Ali. Nakamura and Ali stand tall as Nakamura’s music hits. The match never started.

– The camera shows Kevin Owens walking through the crowd. He takes a seat as we see Shane McMahon watching backstage. A referee walks in and tells Shane someone is here to see him. Shane says he’s going to take care of Owens. He walks out of the office and a man hands him legal papers. You’ve been served, the man says. Shane reads the papers and doesn’t look thrilled. Shane walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Kevin Owens sitting in the crowd, cheering.

– Shane McMahon makes his way out, holding the legal papers he was served with earlier. Shane calls for security to come out. He points out Owens in the crowd and security marches over to him.

Shane stands on the turnbuckles and faces Owens in the crowd as Hamilton does his grand introduction. There’s a spotlight on Owens now. Shane says it’s no coincidence that he was served these papers tonight. Shane calls Owens to come to the ring so they can discuss these papers, because Owens obviously has something to say. Owens quickly makes his way to the ring and enters as security stands between them. Shane tells security they can leave so he and Owens can do this man-to-man.

Shane says he’s holding the largest wrongful termination lawsuit in history. Shane says Owens will be awarded $25 million if he wins. Shane goes on and Owens interrupts him, telling him to shut his stupid mouth and calling him a dumbass. Shane says he barely read the papers and Owens’ case is weak, just like him. Owens says he has a strong case and he goes on about how Shane has ruined SmackDown. Owens brings up how Shane fined him for attacking special referee Elias, but then Shane attacked him from behind like a coward last week when he was the referee for Shane’s match against Chad Gable. Shane didn’t get fined, he fired Owens for being insubordinate. Owens says he wasn’t being insubordinate. He goes on and gets a “you tapped out!” chant going at Shane. Owens says he’s tried to reason with and fight Shane, he even tried to help him last week, but now all he wants to do is hurt him, and the best way to do that is hit him in his wallet and his pride. Owens says this is about a lot more than money. Owens has a legitimate case and he can tell Shane knows it. Owens says Shane didn’t read the papers good enough because in the papers, it says Owens gets to come back to SmackDown when he wins, look Shane in the face in front of everyone, and say: Shane McMahon, you’re fired!. Owens drops the mic and exits the ring, hopping back over the barrier and walking through the crowd. Owens stops on the stairs and looks back at Shane in the ring.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage thinking.

– We see Charlotte Flair backstage. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears and fans pop. We go to the vignette for AOP and then a commercial.

