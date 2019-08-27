– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on the Roman Reigns mystery storyline. We see how Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan revealed a man who looked like Rowan last week, presenting him to Reigns as the man behind the original attack.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Roman Reigns now, asking if he has anything to say to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in response to how they demanded an apology. Reigns says he has a lot to say, but it would be better said in the ring. He walks off.

– We’re live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Tom Phillips welcomes us to WWE SmackDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as The New Day’s music hits. Tom leads us to a video package on the recent happenings between Kofi and Randy Orton.

We come back to the ring as Tom hypes Orton vs. Kofi at WWE Clash of Champions. Fans chant for Kofi as he takes the mic. Kofi says Orton likes to slither around the ring and call him stupid, but who got their ass knocked out last week, outta nowhere? Kofi says things have escalated between he and Orton, but Orton took it to a whole new level by making it personal. Orton made it personal by bringing his family into it, and by siding with The Revival to take out his New Day brothers. Kofi says it felt good to hit The Revival with a steel chair, and the last thing we saw after that was Orton slithering up the ramp like a coward, with fear in his eyes. Orton was scared because he saw the look in Kofi’s eyes, the look that said he doesn’t play around when you mess with his family.

Kofi goes on and hypes the SummerSlam rematch at Clash of Champions. Kofi says he gets to prove to Orton that he was wrong about Kofi all those years ago when he said Kofi wasn’t ready. Kofi says Orton will find out exactly why he is our… WWE Champion. Orton interrupts on the big screen, calling Kofi stupid over and over and over. Orton says there’s nothing he’d love to do than to come show everyone how stupid Kofi is, but he’s going to wait until Clash. In the mean time, Orton has something to show Kofi. He was sitting in his hotel earlier thinking of ways to make Kofi stupid, when someone slid a letter under his door. Orton says he usually doesn’t read fan mail but this was written with heart and it touched him. Orton reads the letter from someone begging Orton to stop hurting Kofi, because Orton is mean and it makes the fan cry himself to sleep every night. Orton keeps reading and reveals the letter came from one of Kofi’s sons. Orton mocks Kofi and says he’s staying in the same hotel Kofi’s family is. Orton says he doesn’t need to become pen pals with Kofi’s son or write him back, he can simply go pay him a visit. Orton balls the letter up and walks off. Kofi exits the ring and runs to the back.

The camera cuts backstage and we see Kofi and Orton brawling in the Gorilla Position. Kofi gets the upperhand and beats Orton on top of a table as officials try to pull them apart. Kofi pounds on Orton some more but Orton turns it around. Orton drops Kofi on the floor with a DDT from a table. Orton calls Kofi stupid several times as he’s backed out of the room. Officials check on Kofi, who is face-down and laid out. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage outside of the trainer’s room with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, who will be facing Randy Orton later tonight. Big E promises Kofi will be good to compete at Clash of Champions, but he can’t say the same for Orton after their match tonight.

– We get a look at recent King of the Ring tournament matches and the brackets.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out first comes Ali as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We see the KOTR throne, crown, scepter and robe on the stage. Buddy Murphy is out next.

They shake hands to start and go at it. Ali takes it to the corner with a big chop. They run the ropes and show each other up. Ali takes Murphy down with a scissors. Murphy goes to the floor. Ali runs the ropes but Murphy runs back in and meets him with a big shot, dropping him for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Murphy in control and Ali holding his jaw.

Ali tries to go to the top but Murphy grabs his ankle. Ali kicks him away and goes to the top but Murphy cuts him off. Murphy with a kick and a powerbomb from the top. He holds it for a 2 count. Murphy keeps control with a knee and a Brainbuster for another close pin attempt. Murphy can’t believe Ali kicked out now.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Murphy gets to his feet first. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Murphy unloads but Ali kicks him down. Ali ends up hitting a huge tornado DDT while Murphy is on the apron, draped over the second rope and hanging half-way in the ring. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Ali

– After the match, Ali recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Ali and Murphy meet in the middle of the ring, staring each other down. They shake hands and Murphy raises Ali’s arm in the air, then exits the ring. Tom shows us the updated KOTR brackets. Ali vs. Elias is confirmed for next Tuesday. The final first round match will happen later tonight with Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin.

– Still to come, will Roman Reigns apologize to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan?

– Bayley is backstage looking at the SmackDown Women’s Title when Ember Moon walks in. She mentions Charlotte Flair and Bayley says she’s been meaning to talk about SummerSlam, but Moon doesn’t want to. Moon promises to beat Bayley the next time they meet in the ring. Moon goes on and says no matter what Charlotte Flair says, she is not the face of the division, Bayley is. She goes on with props for Bayley and says the best woman won their match. Lacey Evans interrupts and mocks them, adding that the whole division needs to step up. Evans says she is the real face of the division but Moon and Bayley just laugh in her face. Evans says she will prove it in her match with Bayley tonight.

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes The Miz. Tom talks about Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Miz last week. He also plugs tonight’s “Miz & Mrs.” season one finale on the USA Network. Miz hits the ring and poses as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has a mic. Fans chant “Miz is awesome!” now. We get a look at last week’s MizTV segment when Zayn and Nakamura double teamed him. Miz calls Sami the spokesperson for Nakamura now, and says he’s a stage 5 clinger. Miz goes on and says Sami is riding Nakamura’s coattails because he couldn’t make it in a WWE ring himself. Miz yells some more about Sami and Nakamura, saying he made the Intercontinental Title, took it to the main event, and will do it again. Miz finally issues a challenge to Nakamura for WWE Clash of Champions. Sami’s music hits and out he comes with a mic, as fans boo. Sami says Miz clearly doesn’t understand the dynamic between Sami and Nakamura. That’s fine and Miz can say whatever he wants about Sami, but Sami is a liberator and has liberated Nakamura, making him feel free and better than he has in years.

Sami mocks Miz for continuing to associate himself with the IC Title like it belongs to him. Sami informs everyone that Nakamura is the IC Champion and they boo. Sami goes on running Miz down with insults, calling him the King of Soft Style while Nakamura is the King of Strong Style. Sami, now speaking from ringside, says maybe it’s time Miz had some respect beaten into him. Miz tells him to come into the ring and do it. Miz throws his arms up and waits for a fight. Sami says that’s not how it works around here, we don’t just do things on Miz’s time to try and please these idiots. Miz offers to come out of the ring and beat respect into Sami. Sami warns him, backing up the ramp, and saying Miz is making a mistake. Nakamura suddenly attacks Miz from behind. Sami runs his mouth on the mic while Nakamura sends Miz into the barriers and delivers several kicks. Nakamura sends Sami into the apron as the boos continue while Sami is ranting on the mic. Nakamura delivers a Kinshasa against the apron as Sami yells and laughs into the mic. Fans boo. Sami orders Nakamura to take Miz into the ring. Sami thanks him. Sami holds Miz’s head up while Nakamura delivers a Kinshasa. Sami calls for everyone to give it up for Nakamura as they stand tall together, but fans boo. Nakamura’s music hits.

– Still to come, Big E vs. Randy Orton.

– Elias is backstage playing his guitar in Shane McMahon’s office. Kevin Owens walks in and snatches the guitar. Elias tells him to learn to knock. Owens says the door was open, but what is Elias doing in here? They have a few more words and Owens asks where Shane is. Elias says Shane isn’t here tonight. Owens thanks Elias and walks off with something on his mind.

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for this non-title match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley waits in the ring as Lacey Evans makes her way out. Back and forth early on in the match. Bayley takes Lacey down by her arm and keeps her grounded. Bayley focuses on the arm and they tangle some on the mat, botching a hold or two it appears. Evans scoops Bayley out of nowhere for a slam in the middle of the ring. Evans kicks Bayley around as fans rally for the champ.

Evans takes Bayley to the corner and unloads with boots. Evans goes for the headstand in the corner but Bayley pushes her over. They end up on the floor with Bayley landing more offense, including a clothesline on the floor for a pop. Charlotte Flair comes walking out from the back. Flair watches from the stage as Bayley invites her to come have a seat at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Evans has Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring as Flair looks on from ringside. Evans with more offense now. Bayley comes back with a big crossbody from the top for a 2 count as fans pop. Evans comes back with a knee and a gator roll. Evans works on the arm now, using the apron as the referee warns her. Evans takes Bayley to the corner, focusing on doing damage to her arm and shoulder.

Evans launches herself at Bayley in the corner again and covers for a 2 count. Evans keeps Bayley grounded now, working on the arm. Evans goes on and covers for another pin attempt. Evans wraps Bayley’s arm around the middle rope as the referee counts. Bayley finally turns it around and wraps Evans’ around the middle rope. Bayley dropkicks Evans for a close 2 count. Evans kicks Bayley to the mat and taunts her, talking trash and kicking her. Evans puts Bayley face-first into the mat again. Evans stomps on the arm and keeps Bayley down. Evans slaps Bayley and talks trash but Bayley keeps coming.

They end up in the corner as Bayley sends Evans face-first into the top turnbuckle, and again. Evans tries to big boot Bayley off the apron but it’s caught. Bayley unloads with strikes from the apron. Bayley comes back in and runs the ropes for a clothesline, and another. Fans pop for Bayley as Flair looks on. Bayley with a running knee to the face. Bayley applies a submission to Evans, right in front of Flair.

Evans gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Bayley counters Evans on the middle rope. Evans blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex, and throws Bayley back down by her hurt arm. Evans goes to the top and nails a big moonsault for a close 2 count. Evans can’t believe it. Bayley rolls to the floor and Evans follows as we get a replay of the moonsault. Bayley counters and hits a suplex from the top of the barrier, slamming Evans to the floor. Both are down now as the referee counts. They both make it back in right before the 10 count. Bayley goes right for a 2 count. Evans with a close 2 count of her own. They trade strikes and Bayley unloads. Bayley counters a cover and nails a knee to the face. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex but Evans gets her hand on the bottom rope right before the 3 count. Flair laughs at the pin attempt.

Evans with a kick to the face. Evans drops Bayley with a neckbreaker. Evans tries to roll over with a slam onto Bayley but Bayley blocks it with knees to the gut. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex but doesn’t fully connect. Bayley climbs to the top and stares at Flair while doing so. Bayley delivers the flying elbow drop to Evans and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Flair claps from ringside as Bayley stands tall while her music hits. Bayley raises the title in the air and stares at Flair. We go to replays. Bayley continues her celebration as Flair looks on.

– Still to come, will Roman Reigns apologize to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan? Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rowan and Bryan now, asking what they expect from Reigns after what he said earlier. Bryan says last week they presented Reigns with the man who wanted to end his career, but they haven’t received an apology yet. Bryan says they are not leaving this arena tonight until Reigns says he is sorry. Bryan and Rowan walk off.

Randy Orton vs. Big E

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E as Orton waits in the ring. Big E is all business tonight, no smiles.

The bell rings and Big E goes right to work on Orton. They go to the floor and Big E sends Orton into the ring post. Big E keeps control and launches Orton over the announce table as fans pop. Big E breaks the count and goes back to Orton but takes a thumb to the eye. Big E counters and launches Orton over the barrier, into the crowd. Big E brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.

Big E talks some trash to Orton and applies an abdominal stretch. Big E licks his hand and spanks Orton while in the hold, as fans chant for The New Day. Big E drops Orton with a shoulder for a 2 count. Big E with more trash talking to Orton. Orton turns it around with another thumb to the eye. Orton launches Big E shoulder-first into the corner and the ring post. Orton kicks Big E in the corner. Orton launches Big E into another corner but Big E explodes out with a clothesline. Big E drops Orton again for another pop from the crowd.

Big E goes to splash Orton on the apron but Orton moves and Big E lands bad. He falls out to the floor as Orton gets to his feet and follows to the floor. Orton slams Big E back onto the announce table. Big E falls to the floor as Orton stands tall and regroups. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E counters at ringside, returning the favor and slamming Orton on top of the announce table. Big E brings it back into the ring but Orton dropkicks him for a 2 count. Orton stomps away on Big E now. Orton charges but Big E hits a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex, and another. Big E catches Orton with a third belly-to-belly for a pop. Big E dances over Orton and runs the ropes for a splash but The Revival hits the apron and he swings at them to send them back down.

Big E blocks the RKO from Orton and tangles with him in the middle of the ring. The Revival comes back to the apron and Big E gets rocked while the referee isn’t looking. Orton takes advantage and follows up with the RKO, then the pin on Big E to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall over his music briefly plays. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder hit the ring as Orton barks orders. The Revival launches Big E into a big RKO. They all talk trash to Big E before Orton’s music starts back up. Orton and The Revival hit the corner to pose together as we go to replays.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Chad Gable. She asks about people, including Shelton Benjamin, saying he’s not fit for King of the Ring. Gable downplays Shelton and his jokes, and says after tonight is over, it will be Shelton looking up at him. Shelton walks up and makes jokes on Gable’s height, acting like he can’t see him. Benjamin stares Gable down and walks off.

– We see Elias backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Title from Elias at the Fox Founders Day event this past Friday. We also see how Fox Sports personality Rob Stone then won the title from Truth later that same day in Los Angeles, but Elias ended the day by winning the title back from Stone. He currently has the title.

– We go to the ring and WWE 24/7 Champion Elias is introduced in the ring. He has a spotlight plus the King of the Ring throne, robe, scepter and crown, which he is wearing.

Elias goes on about how he will be King of the Ring in a few weeks, how good he is and how he’s taken out WWE Legends. He takes shots at the people of Louisiana next. Kevin Owens suddenly appears behind Elias. Elias turns around and Owens unloads on him. They go to the floor, then come back into the ring and keep brawling. Owens catches Elias with a Stunner and leaves him laying.

Owens leaves with Elias laid out in the ring. R-Truth appears from the crowd. He has a referee. He enters the ring and covers for the pin but Drake Maverick pulls him out of the ring. Drake enters the ring and covers Elias, pinning him for the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Drake Maverick

– After the match, Drake takes the title and celebrates, running around the ring. Drake runs up to the stage and manages to avoid Truth.

– We see Chad Gable backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Chad Gable

Back from the break and out first comes Shelton Benjamin for the final King of the Ring first round match. Chad Gable is out next.

The bell ring and Benjamin slams Gable first for a 2 count. Benjamin with more offense, including a suplex. Benjamin goes on and talks some trash but Gable takes him down for a 2 count. Benjamin whips Gable hard and he goes down for another pin attempt. We see Andrade and Zelina Vega backstage watching the match as Andrade will face the winner in a quarterfinals match next week.

Benjamin with more trash talking. Gable slaps him and unloads. Gable with knees and punches. Gable goes on unloading and hits a spinning neckbreaker. Gable launches Benjamin with a big German suplex but Benjamin immediately comes back with a big clothesline. They tangle and Benjamin takes Gable down into an ankle lock. Gable breaks it and sends Benjamin through the ropes to the floor.

Benjamin catches Gable on the floor and launches him into the barrier. The referee counts but Benjamin brings it back into the ring. Benjamin takes Gable to the top but Gable fights back, sending him to the mat with a headbutt. Gable goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. Benjamin levels Gable with a big knee strike. Gable counters a move and rolls Benjamin up for the pin to win, advancing to the next round.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable begins celebrating as we see Andrade and Vega watching backstage. Gable’s music hits as he heads to the ramp, talking himself up as Benjamin watches from the ring.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage walking. Will he give an apology to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Roman Reigns to the ring.

Before Reigns can speak, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan appear on the big screen. Bryan says it’s real simple, Reigns just has to say two words – I’m sorry. Reigns asks fans if he should apologize and most say no. He asks again and they say it louder. A “no!” chant breaks out now. Reigns says let’s check out this video and if he still needs to apologize, he will. Reigns shows us a video from the original attack attempt on SmackDown several weeks ago. There’s a focus on the hooded man that looked like Rowan, and it’s him. Bryan is furious. He asks Rowan what this is we’re seeing. Bryan unloads with slaps to Rowan’s face, over and over and over, while yelling at him about hating liars. Rowan tries to say he did it for Bryan, but Bryan slaps him again, over and over, and tells him to get out of here. Rowan leaves.

Bryan takes a mic and walks through the backstage area, telling Reigns he has to know that Bryan hates liars. Bryan says he’s been betrayed, he didn’t know anything about this. Bryan goes on about how he’s trusted Rowan for more than a year. Bryan comes walking down the ramp now, going on about how he knew nothing and Rowan lied to him. Bryan goes to enter the ring and says someone told Rowan to do this, but it wasn’t him. Bryan enters the ring but Reigns lays him out with a Spear.

A “yes!” chant starts up from the crowd now. Reigns stands over Bryan and looks down at him as his music starts back up. SmackDown goes off the air with Reigns making his exit while Bryan is laid out in the ring.