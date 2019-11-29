– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode on FOX opens with the normal intro video package.

– We’re live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go to the ring.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Reigns stops on the stage and punches the ground for the pyro to go off.

Reigns gets a pop when taking the mic. He knows it’s a day late but if you have leftovers in the refrigerator, then it’s still the day. He wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. He goes on about having family and good health this year, and says it’s an absolute blessing. He thanks everyone and fans cheer him on. Reigns says he has a lot to be thankful for because Team SmackDown kicked some ass at Survivor Series. Reigns says he didn’t do it on his own. A chant for WWE NXT starts to break out. Some fans boo Reigns. Reigns says it’s all WWE, it’s all 1, but NXT didn’t get the job done like SmackDown did. Team NXT actually dominated the night. Reigns goes on to thank his partners – Shorty G, Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. He says they had 1 dummy on the team and we know who it was. Reigns wants to bring the dummy out to apologize and fans agree. The music hits and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Corbin goes on taking shots at Reigns and talking about how he’s better than Reigns, and why as a King he had a better Thanksgiving than everyone else. Corbin goes on and reveals that he has someone to punish Reigns tonight. The music hits as Corbin brings out the opponent for Reigns – Robert Roode.

Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns looks on from the ring as Robert Roode makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the bell. Dolph Ziggler is out at ringside with King Corbin now. Roode and Reigns go at it. Roode gets the upperhand first, and shows off as fans boo him. Roode talks trash to Reigns. They lock up again and Roode applies a headlock. Reigns fights back and Roode goes to the floor for a breather with Corbin.

Roode turns it back around after a distraction by Ziggler, beating Reigns down in the corner. Reigns fights out of the corner with big right hands to Roode. Reigns mounts Roode in the opposite corner and works him over as fans count along. Roode kicks him and goes to the top but Reigns knocks him off to the floor in front of Corbin. Reigns runs around the ring as fans chant his name, hitting the Drive By to Roode. Ziggler and Corbin encourage Roode to get up. Reigns and Corbin have words as Corbin taunts him. Reigns rolls Roode back in.

Ziggler distracts Reigns on the apron, allowing Roode to knock him off the apron into the announce table. Roode drops Reigns spine-first on the edge of the announce table. Roode, Ziggler and Corbin laugh at Reigns while he’s down. Roode launches Reigns into the barrier and returns to the ring now. Roode goes back out and rams Reigns back into the barrier once again. Roode returns to the ring as the referee counts Reigns, who is flat on his back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns makes a comeback with clotheslines. Reigns unloads in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns levels Roode with a big boot in the middle of the ring. Corbin and Reigns have words as fans get loud for Reigns. Ziggler with another distraction from the apron. Roode dodges a Superman Punch and rolls Reigns for a 2 count. Roode with a Blockbuster from the second rope. Reigns kicks out at 2. Roode, Ziggler and Corbin show frustration now.

More back and forth between the two now. Reigns blocks the Glorious DDT and counters Roode, turning it into a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Reigns as he plays to the crowd. Reigns calls for another Superman Punch but Ziggler pulls Roode to safety. Reigns goes out and leaps off the steel steps, hitting Ziggler with a Superman Punch. Roode sends Reigns into the ring post, then the steel steps. Roode brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Reigns gets up and Roode jumps from the top but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a Superman Punch for a big pop. Roode still kicks out at 2 and Reigns is surprised.

Reigns plays to the crowd for a pop as he gets back up. Reigns calls for it in the corner and goes for a Spear but Roode turns it into a Spinebuster for another close pin attempt. Roode nods at Corbin and Corbin slides his scepter in. Roode sneaks around the referee and grabs it. Corbin distracts the referee, allowing Roode to swing the scepter. Reign rocks Roode with a punch, then rocks Corbin off the apron with a Superman Punch as Corbin is arguing with the referee. Roode swings the scepter but Reigns ducks and hits a Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits. Ziggler suddenly attacks Reigns from behind and beats him down. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick now but Reigns catches it and turns it into a Samoan Drop. Ziggler retreats to the floor. Corbin comes in but Reigns blocks him and sends him into the corner. Roode comes in with a scepter shot to the back, dropping Reigns. Roode mounts Reigns as fans boo. Roode goes to the timekeeper’s area for a steel chair. He brings it in as Corbin watches from the ramp. Roode enters the ring with the chair. He stands the chair up and grabs the scepter. Roode grabs Reigns and puts his head down on the seat of the chair. Roode yells in Reigns’ face and goes to hit him wit the scepter but Reigns moves and knocks him out of the ring with a Superman Punch. Corbin watches from the ramp. Reigns looks at the chair and sees how the scepter put a big dent in it. That does something emotionally to Reigns. He exits the ring and runs around, driving Reigns through the barrier. Reigns snaps on Roode and throws part of the barrier at him then throws some of the announcer chairs on top of that. Reigns grabs half of the steel steps and swings them at Ziggler as he approaches, knocking him over the barrier for another pop. Reigns powers up and lifts the announce table up, flipping it over on Roode and the other debris he’s under. Reigns’ music hits as he checks out the destruction with Roode. Corbin looks on and Reigns looks back at him.

– Still to come, the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Robert Roode being stretchered out of the arena.

– The announcers show us highlights from Daniel Bryan’s loss to WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series on Sunday. We cut to a new episode of Firefly Fun House. Wyatt hopes everyone has had a Happy Thanksgiving.

Wyatt is thankful for the WWE Universal Title. He holds it up and says it’s only right that “he” also has one. We see The Fiend flash in. Wyatt loves his new toy and loved playing with Bryan at Survivor Series, so much he might do it again. Wyatt asks the Fun House if they want to see him play with Bryan again. They do. Wyatt tells them to talk to Bryan and all he has to do is “let me in.” The Fiend flashes one more time as Wyatt waves goodbye. That’s it for the Fun House, no new character reveal.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

We go to the ring and out first comes Mustafa Ali as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a return teaser for Sheamus, who says SmackDown will be his soon. We go to the ring and Drew Gulak is in with Ali. They go at it. Gulak takes control early on as fans chant for Ali. More back and forth as Ali fights back. Gulak works on the leg now. Ali moutns some offense but Gulak takes him down by the leg. Gulak with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Ali crawls but Gulak brings him back. Ali superkicks Gulak down for a close 2 count.

Ali ends up hitting a big tornado DDT and the 054 from the top for the pin to win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Bayley and Sasha Banks walking backstage. They want to address the women’s division.

– We get a WWE Shop comedy segment with Heavy Machinery. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is shown backstage walking around.

– The announcers show us highlights from the women’s action at WWE Survivor Series.

– We go to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. She waits as Sasha Banks makes her way out next.

Banks says let’s get one thing clear – they didn’t come out here for a “rah rah speech” because you can leave that to RAW. Banks wants to talk about what happened at Survivor Series. She and Bayley go on making excuses about Sunday’s pay-per-view, saying Team WWE NXT is not better. Bayley says SmackDown lost because the entire locker room let them down. They go on taking shots at the individual SmackDown Superstars. Banks rants about how Carmella will never be as rich as she is. Bayley rants about Lacey Evans. Banks says the entire women’s division makes her sick. The music interrupts and out comes Evans.

Evans enters the ring and warns Bayley and Banks. She goes on and says it’s time that we get a real woman to be the locker room leader. Evans goes on about her qualities as a “Lacey Evans!” chant breaks out. Evans taunts them for tapping out when Banks gets in her face, running her mouth. Evans drops Banks with a Woman’s Right. Bayley just looks at her and does nothing. Evans exits the ring as Bayley checks on Banks. Evans marches up the ramp as her music hits. Bayley looks on from the ring as Evans taunts her from the stage.

– We see Daniel Bryan thinking backstage. Kayla Braxton asks if he’s ready to answer the challenge from WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. We cut to a Firefly Fun House segment. Bray Wyatt walks up on Huskus The Pig Boy, who ate too much at Thanksgiving dinner. He will only be better when Bryan plays with them again. Wyatt tells Huskus everything he knows about Thanksgiving is a lie. He goes on about a bizarre Thanksgiving story that leads to a new “Muscle Man” music video, which will show you how to be “phat” again. Huskus raps as “Muscle Man” Wyatt dances to a 80’s hip-hop beat. The Fiend flashes in a few times as we see Bryan watching backstage on a TV screen. Wyatt just wants to be let in. He screams about not letting The Reptilians in or they will take over. Wyatt wants to be let in, The Fiend wants to be let in. Let him in. The segment abruptly ends. Kayla is backstage with Bryan as we hear a “yes!” chant coming from the crowd. Kayla asks Bryan if he’s up for the challenge and he just stares off. We go to commercial.

Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville

Back from the break and Sonya Deville is out with Mandy Rose. Nikki Cross is out next.

Rose takes the mic before the match and says she usually doesn’t like to pick on how people look, but look at Cross. Rose says she looks like a plate of cold leftovers. Rose laughs at Cross stares her down. Rose leaves the ring. The bell rings and Cross walks right into a big right hand from Deville.

Deville keeps control and slams Cross. Deville goes on and delivers a sliding knee for a close 2 count. Deville grounds Cross in the middle of the ring now and works her over. Cross fights up and out, knocking Deville away and into the corner. Cross with a running bulldog out of the corner.

Cross gets hyped up and goes to the top but Rose distracts her from the outside. This leads to Deville bringing her down from the top. The interference backfires as Cross ends up rolling Deville up for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Deville and Rose immediately attack Cross and beat her down. The double team continues until the music hits and Alexa Bliss makes her return to a pop. Bliss hits the ring to make the save. She ends the segment by hitting a double suplex on Rose with Cross.

– The Miz walks up on Daniel Bryan backstage as he’s thinking about Bray Wyatt’s challenge. Miz asks Bryan if he realizes how important he is to SmackDown. Miz says SmackDown can’t afford to lose Bryan, his family can’t afford… Bryan turns and stares at Miz. Miz shuts up and makes his exit.

– Still to come, The New Day will issue an open challenge. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dana Brooke is backstage smiling and texting on her phone. Drake Maverick walks up in a suit and tries to kiss her under mistletoe but she’s disgusted by him. Brooke also asks about Drake’s marriage. He says it’s complicated. The guitar suddenly starts playing as Elias comes walking through the back, making his return. Elias takes a few shots at Drake, talks about being back, and sings a new song as Dana dances.

Open Challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day

We go to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Big E. They hit the ring as fans chant for them. Kofi and Big E go on about Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and opening their doors for tonight’s Open Challenge. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro with Sami Zayn.

Sami takes the mic and tells The New Day to shut up. He’s sick of them glamorizing a holiday like Thanksgiving and then Black Friday. Fans start to boo Sami as he goes on from the stage. Sami shames everyone for participating in the holiday. He says it’s time that the SmackDown Tag Team Titles are held by men who can see past the nonsense, which is why Cesaro and Nakamura are here to answer the bell tonight. Nakamura’s music starts back up as they head to the ring and we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.