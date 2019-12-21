– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at WWE TLC and Daniel Bryan’s return, which came after WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz. We also see how The Fiend attacked Bryan a few weeks back.

– We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us. The arena is decorated for Christmas. Cole is joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan to a pop and a “yes!” chant. Bryan leads the chant as he heads to the ring. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Bryan takes the mic as fans chant his name. Bryan says he’s not sure where he went a few weeks ago, but he felt The Fiend rip out his beard and his hair. When he came to and he got cleaned up, he looked in the mirror and didn’t notice the beard or the hair missing, he noticed the Daniel Bryan brand missing. It was gone and for some reason it didn’t feel lacking. Then he got home and he saw his daughter, who was seeing him without facial hair for the first time. She cried and was scared, like she didn’t know who he was. All she knew was Daniel Bryan, the brand, she didn’t recognize him but he recognized himself. Bryan goes on about the real man he saw in the mirror, the same man who came to TLC and kicked Wyatt’s ass. Bryan calls Wyatt to the ring but the music hits and out comes The Miz instead.

Miz talks about how Wyatt violated he and his family. TLC was about protecting his family, something Wyatt will never have. Miz says all Wyatt has is his title. The music interrupts again and out comes King Baron Corbin to loud boos. Corbin taunts Bryan and says his daughter was scared because he looks like Baby Yoda. Corbin says Bryan’s brand is failure. He talks about beating WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and then brags on the TLC win over Roman Reigns. Fans continue to boo as Corbin is in the ring now. Corbin doesn’t care about their personal issues with The Fiend because Wyatt has what he wants. Corbin says due to his win over Reigns at TLC, he’s next in line for the WWE Universal Title.

Corbin says not only have Bryan and Miz failed as WWE Superstars, they also failed as fathers. Bryan and Miz toss their mics, and stare Corbin down as he backs up. Dolph Ziggler runs in from behind and takes out Bryan’s knee, then superkicks Miz. Ziggler shoves Bryan into an End of Days from Corbin. Ziggler and Corbin stand tall as the boos pick up. Corbin’s music hits.

Cole confirms Miz and Bryan vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler for tonight's main event.

Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival

We see presents and holiday food at ringside as Cole sends it backstage to Cathy Kelley. She’s with Heavy Machinery, who are wearing Santa Claus hats and jackets under their denim vests. They’re confident about winning tonight and spreading massive holiday joy in the process. Mandy Rose appears and says she picked Otis in the Secret Santa game. She gifts him a Christmas ham because of what happened last week. Rose kisses Otis on the cheek and walks off. The music hits and out comes Tucker and Otis, who is still carrying the ham. He gives it to Graves and tells him to take care of it. Out next comes The Revival – Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring for trash talking. The brawl starts as everyone goes at it. Heavy Machinery comes back and hits big back-drops in the middle of the ring. They double team Dawson next and send him out to the floor. Dash was also sent out. Dash drops Otis over the top rope from the apron. Tucker goes to Dawson on the floor but gets sent into the steel ring steps. The Revival double teams Tucker and slams him face-first into the announce table.

They grab some of the food from the ringside table and Dash shoves it down Otis’ throat. Dawson grabs one of the presents at ringside and throws it at Otis while he’s still down on the apron. The Revival positions a table at ringside. They go to double suplex Tucker through it but Otis makes the save. Otis runs over both opponents and stands tall for a pop. Otis puts Dash on the table as the crowd cheers him on. Otis goes to the apron but Dawson sprays him with a fire extinguisher. The Revival re-groups and powerbombs Otis from the apron through the table on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival are double teaming Tucker on the ramp. Tucker fights them both off. Dawson rocks Tucker and goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. Tucker counters and hits a suplex of his own on the ramp. Dash grabs a present from the stage and nails Tucker in the lower back with it. Dash opens the present and pulls out a bowling ball. Dash backs up the ramp and rolls the ball down while Dawson holds Tucker. Dawson has Tucker’s legs open but the ball goes to the left and hits Tucker in the leg or knee. Dawson brings Tucker back in the ring as Dash puts one of the Santa jackets on.

Dawson with a suplex on Tucker. Dawson whips Dash into the corner but Tucker moves and Dash collides with a Christmas tree that was standing up in the corner, hitting himself below the belt. Tucker goes after Dawson on the floor but gets punched. Tucker takes a fire extinguisher shot to the gut. The Revival tosses Tucker over the announce table and the ham goes flying to the floor.

Dawson grabs the ham and taunts Otis before slamming it on the ground. Otis is furious now. Otis unloads on Dawson at ringside. Dash makes the save with a candy cane kendo stick shot to the back. Dash with more stick shots but Otis just takes them. Otis launches Dash into a bunch of presents and a Christmas tree against the barrier. Otis goes back in the ring and unloads on Dawson. Otis goes under the ring and brings a black bag out. Otis brings the bag in the ring and empties it out. There are Legos all over the ring now. Dash charges but gets dropped. Otis scoops Dawson and slams him on top of the Legos for a pop. Otis with a big slam to both opponents in the middle of the ring now. Otis drops Dawson out of the corner again, then hits the Caterpillar. Tucker comes back in and they hit the Compactor. Otis covers Dawson for the pin to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

– After the match, the music hits as Heavy Machinery celebrates. Tucker brings what’s left of the ham back in the ring and Otis caresses it. We go to replays.

– Back from the break and Otis is walking with his ham. He stops and sees Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Sonya walks off to get to her match. Otis apologizes to Rose for what happened to the ham. She says it’s alright and then hugs him. Otis is thrilled but Rose is now covered in his meat sweats. She looks disgusted as she walks off.

– We go back to The Revival in the ring. Scott Dawson points out the garbage around the ring, not just the fans, but the trash. Dash Wilder goes on about how they’re facing a different gimmick each week, at their expense. Miracle on 34th Street Fights, Ladder Matches, and more – is this their legacy? He asks Dawson what happened to good old fashioned wrestling. Dawson says that’s the keyword – wrestling, because it’s gone. Now we’re in the world of sports entertainment. The guitar interrupts and out comes Elias.

Elias plays a Christmas tune on his guitar as he walks out to the stage and asks who wants to walk with him. Elias performs a new song that just takes shots at The Revival. He says if they want to be top guys, they need to make a major change… like Caitlyn Jenner. Elias wishes them a Merry Christmas and walks back to the back.

– Braun Strowman is backstage when Sami Zayn walks in. Sami picked Braun in the backstage Secret Santa game and isn’t sure what to get Strowman. Strowman is surprised because Sami has spent the past few months knocking the meaning of the holidays. Braun stands up and in comes Cesaro with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. They have some words and Braun says if Sami wants to get him a gift, he can give him a shot at Nakamura’s title. Sami says they can’t do it because there’s a big tag team match tonight, but he will check his list twice and keep it in mind. Sami leaves with Cesaro and Nakamura.

Carmella vs. Sonya Deville

Back from the break and out next comes Sonya Deville. She also gets pyro for her entrance. The bell rings and they go at it. Deville with a big sliding knee early on for a 2 count. Deville keeps control now. Carmella fights back but Deville manhandles her some and talks trash. Carmella looks to make a comeback now. Carmella lands a clothesline and gets hyped up.

Carmella dodges several kicks and comes back with kicks of her own, sending Deville down. Carmella drops Deville on her face with a Flatliner and goes right into the Code of Silence submission. Deville taps out.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella stands tall and hits the corner to pose as her music hits. We go to replays. Carmella makes her exit.

The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and we get another return teaser for the upcoming return of Sheamus. He says when he left, SmackDown changed but not for the good. He says the soul left with him and all that is left is cowards and crybabies. Sheamus says in his absence, the once-great house of warriors and temple of titans has become sad, soft and small. This will change because The Celtic Warrior is back and ready to do battle for the soul of SmackDown. We go back to the ring and out first comes Cesaro. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. Sami Zayn leads them to the ring.

The bell rings and Kofi starts off with Nakamura. Kofi misses a shot and Nakamura drops Big E off the apron. Kofi unloads on Nakamura now. Kofi comes back with a big dropkick for a 1 count. Cesaro tags in as Nakamura sends Kofi into an uppercut from him. Nakamura drops Kofi with a knee to the spine. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Cesaro works Kofi over while he’s down now. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded in the middle of the ring now. Kofi fights up and out but they stop him from tagging out as Nakamura comes in. Nakamura takes Kofi down as Big E cheers Kofi on. Sami looks on from ringside as Kofi fights up and out. Kofi lands on his feet from a counter and tags in Big E. Big E goes to work on Nakamura and knocks Cesaro off the apron. Big E with three big throws to Nakamura for a pop.

Big E sands over Nakamura and dances, then hits the running splash on the mat. Big E rallies the fans for the “New Day rocks!” chant. He tangles with Nakamura but gets rocked into the corner. Nakamura charges but Big E catches him with the Uranage for a 2 count as Cesaro makes the save. Cesaro rocks Kofi but Kofi sends him over the top rope to the floor. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Cesaro back down on the floor. Nakamura and Big E go at it in the middle of the ring. Sami provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Nakamura to level Big E in the middle of the ring. Big E ends up on the floor and Cesaro charges, running him over with a clothesline.

Back from the break and Big E sends Cesaro to the floor to get an opening. Kofi reaches for the tag. Cesaro comes back in but Big E kicks him away. Nakamura tags in and knocks Kofi off the apron. Big E runs into a kick int he corner. Nakamura with a big knee from the second rope to Big E. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa but Big E explodes up with a big clothesline. Sami can’t believe it. Fans rally for The New Day as Kofi gets back to the apron. Kofi tags in as does Cesaro.

Kofi unloads on Cesaro as fans cheer him on. Kofi dropkicks Cesaro and nails a huge hurricanrana off the top rope to the mat. Kofi with a big stomp to Cesaro’s chest for another pin attempt. Kofi ducks a clothesline and drops Cesaro again. Kofi with the Boom Drop to Cesaro in the middle of the ring. Kofi calls for the finish as fans cheer him on. Cesaro dodges Trouble In Paradise and hits a huge uppercut to the chin. Big E breaks the pin right before the 3 count. Cesaro gets sent to the floor by Big E’s clothesline. Kofi gets launched by Big E, out of the ring to take Cesaro down on the floor. Kofi brings Cesaro back in and nails a crossbody from the top but Cesaro kicks out at 2.

Nakamura drops Big E off the apron as Cesaro rolls Kofi for a close 2 count. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing to Kofi in the middle of the ring now, swinging him round several times. Cesaro with a stomp to the chest for another close pin attempt. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Kofi back-drops him. They tangle and Kofi rolls Cesaro up for the pin out of nowhere.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the music hits but Nakamura comes in and nails Kofi from behind. Sami comes in as Cesaro and Nakamura attack the champs. Sami joins in to make it a triple team beatdown. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop. Nakamura swings first but Strowman drops him from the apron. Cesaro swings next and Nakamura joins in to get the best of Strowman. The double team back-fires as Strowman knocks Cesaro out of the ring and then drops Nakamura into the corner. Strowman goes to the floor and runs over Cesaro. He runs back in and nails Nakamura in the corner. Strowman scoops Nakamura but Sami makes the save, bringing Nakamura to the floor as fans boo. Strowman stands tall as his music hits while Sami, Nakamura and Cesaro re-group on the ramp.

– The Miz approaches Daniel Bryan backstage and thanks him for making the save from Bray Wyatt at TLC. Bryan says he did it for himself but he’s sorry for what Wyatt has done to Miz and his family. They go back and forth about who dislikes the other the most. Miz says tonight they have to work together for the main event but after that it’s all about Wyatt.

Bayley vs. Dana Brooke

Back from the break and out comes Dana Brooke as Bayley waits with Banks. The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley takes control and nails a sliding clothesline for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Brooke gets up and fights back, unloading with strikes. Brooke with a big hip toss and a kick to the face for another 2 count. Banks plays to the crowd with the title in the air.

Bayley turns it around with a knee. Bayley unloads in the corner and covers for another pin attempt. Bayley taunts Brooke and talks trash. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. Bayley uses the ropes on Brooke, right in front of Banks, who talks trash and taunts her with the title. Bayley keeps Brooke grounded in the middle of the ring now. Brooke mounts more offense now after Bayley misses in the corner. Brooke with an enziguri. Brooke goes to the top and nails a big senton but Bayley gets the bottom rope to break the pin.

Brooke keeps the offense coming, nailing a clothesline and sending Bayley into the corner. Brooke with a handspring elbow into the corner. Bayley misses a shot and Brooke drops her with a shoulder. Brooke goes on and covers for another pin attempt. Bayley dodges a powerbomb into the corner. Brooke runs into the top turnbuckle as Bayley moves. Bayley keeps control and drops Brooke for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

Back from the break and we see former NY Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the crowd. He gets a pop. Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks go at it to start their match. Dana Brooke and Bayley watch from ringside.

Evans unloads to start but Banks turns it around. Banks talks some trash and keeps Evans down. Banks with a suplex for a 2 count. Banks keeps Evans down by her arm now. Banks works Evans around and manhandles her some, talking trash against the ropes. Banks nails another Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks takes her time and slowly works Evans around, taking her back to the corner. Banks puts boots to Evans in the corner as the referee warns her.

Banks turns her back and plays to the crowd for boos. Evans drops Banks from the corner with a big boot. Evans with a knee to the gut and some trash talking of her own now. Banks charges in the corner but Evans moves and she hits the turnbuckles. They tangle on the apron and Evans drops her face-first. Evans sends Banks out to the floor now. Evans follows and warns Bayley to back off. Evans slams Banks face-first into the floor a few times.

Evans catches Bayley trying to advance again. This allows Banks to drop the distracted Evans at ringside, sending her into the apron and the barrier. Evans’ daughter watches from ringside with her dad as Banks taunts her and beats Evans down. The referee calls for the double count out as the beatdown continues.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Banks continues to taunt Evans’ daughter. Evans has had enough. She snaps on Banks, launching her into the barrier. Brooke tries to pull Evans back. Bayley checks on Banks as the referee gets in between the two sides. Evans and Brooke stand tall in the ring as Evans’ music hits. Banks and Bayley retreat up the ramp.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Daniel Bryan. The Miz is out next. Dolph Ziggler is out first for his team. King Baron Corbin is out next, carried to the ring on his sedan.

Back from the break and Ziggler and Corbin have dominated through the break. Miz counters Corbin and tags Bryan in. Bryan unloads on Corbin and hits a running clothesline. Bryan rallies fans with a “yes!” chant as he hits the running dropkick in the corner, and another. Bryan charges again but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Ziggler tags in and talks trash while keeping Bryan down. Ziggler runs Bryan’s face over the top rope as the referee warns him. Ziggler drops an elbow for a 2 count. Ziggler rocks Miz off the apron to prevent a tag. Ziggler tags Bryan to their corner and in comes Corbin for the double team. Ziggler and Corbin with more quick tags in their corner, keeping Bryan down. Corbin mock the “yes!” chant as fans boo him. Ziggler tags back in and kicks Bryan down, taunting him as Miz reaches for a tag.

Ziggler unloads on Bryan in the corner again. Corbin tags back in and charges with a big clothesline in the corner. Corbin beats Bryan down with elbows to the collarbone. Corbin grounds Bryan now as Miz waits for the tag. Corbin takes Bryan to the top but Bryan fights back and nails a missile dropkick. Ziggler and Miz tag in at the same time now. Miz unloads with kicks in the corner and a running clothesline. Miz kicks Corbin and rolls Ziggler for a 2 count. Miz kicks Ziggler’s knee and nails the DDT but Corbin breaks the pin. Miz blocks End of Days and hits a Skull Crushing Finale. Ziggler comes back and drops Miz for a 2 count. Miz blocks a superkick and goes for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Bryan runs in and stops Corbin from breaking the submission up, hitting a flying knee. Bryan sends Corbin out to the floor. Ziggler taps out to the Figure Four.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and The Miz

– After the match, Cole announces The Miz vs. Bryan vs. Corbin for next week with the winner challenging The Fiend for the title at the Royal Rumble. The lights go down in the arena as we hear Bray Wyatt laugh over the arena. He never appears but SmackDown goes off the air with Miz, Corbin and Bryan trading looks.

