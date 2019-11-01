– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual video package.

– We’re live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York s the pyro goes off inside the arena. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Aiden English. Tom mentions the travel issues from Saudi Arabia, which is why they are replacing Michael Cole and Corey Graves, and says they will have more on that later.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes his way out with Paul Heyman. Kayla Braxton does the ring introductions.

Heyman takes the mic and does his introduction. He goes on and says Lesnar is pissed off tonight. Heyman talks about last night’s win over the debuting Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel. Heyman shows us video from the short match that took place as the opener in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. We actually see the whole match, which lasted just over two minutes. Heyman calls it the most spiritually orgasmic moment of Lesnar’s career and says after that, here came everyone’s hero Rey Mysterio. Some fans boo Rey’s name. Heyman shows us the footage of Rey destroying Lesnar with steel chair shots after the match.

Heyman says we have a real problem going on around here. Heyman says he and Lesnar went to Vince McMahon and asked him to serve Rey up to Lesnar. Vince said he can’t do that because SmackDown Superstars are contractually exclusive to FOX, and RAW Superstars are exclusive to the USA Network. Heyman says if Rey can’t come to SmackDown, then Lesnar is going to RAW on Monday to find Rey and if anyone from WWE or a network has a problem with that, what are they going to do about it? Heyman goes on and announces that Lesnar officially quits SmackDown on FOX, and is showing up this Monday on RAW, to go hunting for Rey. Heyman speaks to Rey some in Spanish and drops the mic as they march to the back.

– The announcers talk about what just happened. The camera cuts backstage to Lesnar and Heyman exiting the building. We see Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is with him. Fans pop as they watch Lesnar and Heyman walk out.

– Still to come, Bayley defends against Nikki Cross. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with Sasha Banks. Nikki Cross is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla.

The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley takes it to the corner. Cross rolls her up for a quick 2 count. Cross with another early pin attempt for a 2 count. Bayley comes right back with a knee to the gut and then drops Cross as Banks cheers her on. Cross sends Bayley to the floor. Cross drops Bayley through the ropes and nails a tornado DDT on the floor as fans pop.

Cross brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Cross in control.

Back from the break and Bayley has control after Banks assisted her during the break. Cross looks to mount offense with a dropkick through the ropes to the floor but Bayley catches her and sends her into the steel ring steps as Banks laughs. Bayley brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Cross counters again and hits a neckbreaker. Cross with more offense and another close 2 count. Cross with clotheslines and a splash in the corner as she rallies the crowd. Cross with a bulldog out of the corner as the crowd pops louder for her. Cross goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cross shows some frustration now. Banks provides a distraction from the apron but gets kicked to the floor. Bayley takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Cross to the mat. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow but Cross kicks out at 2. Bayley can’t believe it.

Bayley takes Cross to the top and they tangle. Bayley counters and Cross goes face-first to the mat. Cross goes to the floor for a breather but ends up trapping Bayley in the apron cover and working her over for a pop. Banks comes over but gets dropped. Cross brings it back in the ring. The referee checks on Bayley possibly being hurt as Cross goes to the top. Banks takes advantage of the referee being distracted and pushes Cross from the top. Bayley goes on and gets the pin to retain the title.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler suddenly attacks at ringside as fans go wild as Banks and Cross get dropped. She enters the ring to a loud “NXT!” chant. Baszler destroys Bayley now. Baszler stands tall with her title belt as fans cheer her on. Baszler makes her exit through the crowd as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get replays on how Shayna Baszler hopped the barrier to take out Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross and Bayley.

– Pat McAfee is on commentary now, replacing Aiden English.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Sami Zayn. Cathy asks Sami about what has happened so far tonight and he says it has been a pretty weird tonight. He sees a pattern – maybe WWE NXT is here tonight. Sami says NXT needs to watch where they put their noses tonight and if one of them steps to him, it’ll be pretty bad news for… Matt Riddle and Keith Lee appear. Sami kisses up to them and says he’s a big fan. Sami goes on about how he’s been down with NXT since day one. Sami goes to show them he’s wearing a NXT t-shirt but he left it in his car. Sami says he’s going to get it from his car. They offer to go with him but he’s in a hurry to get away from them. They follow him and offer to help find the shirt. Sami suddenly takes off running and they chase after him. Sami comes running down the ramp and tries to hop the barrier but Riddle stops him. Riddle and Lee have Sami in the ring now. He pleads with them. Fans chant “Bro!” and “NXT!” as Riddle kicks his flip-flops off. Sami swings at Riddle but he ducks and rocks him. Riddle with the Bro-Derek in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Lee goes to the top and nails a big moonsault on Sami. Riddle and Lee pose in the ring and celebrate as the music hits.

– Still to come, Tom says The Miz will try to interview himself on MizTV.

– Back from the break and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV.

Miz mentions how his guest tonight was supposed to be the new WWE Universal Champion, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, but he was unable to make it due to the travel issues from Saudi Arabia. Miz shows us footage of how Wyatt beat Seth Rollins for the title at Crown Jewel. Miz goes on and mentions the NXT Superstars appearing tonight – Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. Miz is suddenly interrupted by the music as NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the ring for a pop.

Fans chant “NXT!” as Ciampa takes the mic. He says MizTV is supposed to be must see TV and Miz is supposed to be one of the most must see Superstars. Ciampa introduces himself as the greatest sports entertainer of all time. Ciampa says Miz stands here like the world is supposed to revolve around him, but it’s time someone came out here to show him where he sits on the food chain. Ciampa says Miz is everything that’s wrong with RAW and SmackDown, some fans boo. Ciampa goes on about what he does in NXT and says while Miz plays the part, he is the part. Miz talks about how he knows who Ciampa is and what he does, but he thought Ciampa would come up with something more original. Miz goes on about how Ciampa just said the same thing people have been saying to him for 15 years. Miz says if NXT and Ciampa are here to make a statement, then make it. Miz gets closer in Ciampa’s face. Ciampa says those sound like fighting words. They go on and make the match for right here, right now. The mics are dropped and we go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Back from the break and the bell rings. They go at it and Miz takes Ciampa down first, then shows off. Ciampa gets the upperhand and sends Miz to the apron but he stays on. Miz with a 2 count. Miz tosses Ciampa to the floor for a pop. Miz hypes the crowd up and goes to kick through the ropes, but he misses and Ciampa sends him into the barrier.

Ciampa launches Miz into the steel steps a few times. Ciampa takes a seat on the apron and pats himself on the back. Ciampa brings it back in the ring and aggressively keeps Miz grounded. More back and forth now. Ciampa misses a clothesline. Miz with the backbreaker – neckbreaker combo for a 2 count. Miz with kicks in the corner now as fans go along. Miz with running double knees in the corner, and again. Miz charges again but Ciampa nails a big discus clothesline.

Ciampa keeps control with a big knee in the corner for a close 2 count. Miz blocks the Fairytale Ending. They tangle and Miz chops the knee out from behind. Ciampa fights the Figure Four attempt off. Miz avoids a powerbomb, kicks the leg out, and drops Ciampa with a big DDT for a 2 count. Miz with the Figure Four in the middle of the ring now. Ciampa goes for the ropes but Miz keeps it locked in. Ciampa rolls over to reverse it. More back and forth until Ciampa breaks it wit the bottom rope.

Miz goes for the Figure Four again but Ciampa rolls him for a 2 count. Ciampa blocks a big kick for another roll-up. Ciampa with a single-leg Crab. More back and forth and pin attempts. They trade big chops from their knees and get to their feet. Ciampa misses face-first in the corner and Miz follows up with the big corner clothesline. Miz comes from the top but Ciampa nails a knee on the way down. Ciampa hits the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall and has his arm raised as we go to replays. Ciampa poses in the corner and plays to the crowd as Miz tries to recover.

– We see Daniel Bryan backstage walking. He stops at Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He asks why they’re here and they’re just visiting. Triple H brings up how all three brands will do battle at WWE Survivor Series. Bryan challenges Triple H to a match on tonight’s show. Triple H gets in Bryan’s face as fans in the arena go wild. Triple H backs off and says he didn’t bring his gear but he knows someone who did. Triple H calls NXT Champion Adam Cole over and says he’s looking for a fight. Bryan says let’s do this right – Bryan vs. Cole but for the title. Triple H says Bryan is a gambling man and he likes it. Cole says that works for him too. Triple H makes the match. He walks off with Michaels while Cole and Bryan stare at each other. Back to commercial.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring and Mandy Rose is out with Sonya Deville. Carmella’s music hits but we cut backstage and see Bianca Belair destroying Dana Brooke. She then takes out Carmella with ease. We go back to the arena as Deville and Rose watch what happened. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox to the stage. They talk trash and say now Rose and Deville have new partners. They head to the ring.

The bell rings and Nox goes after Deville on the floor as Ripley works over Rose in the ring. Deville sends Nox into the barrier. Rose fights off Ripley in the ring. Ripley with a big dropkick to Rose. Deville grabs Nox on the outside but Nox counters and launches Deville over the announce table.

Nox returns to the ring and takes out Rose with a big knee to the face. Ripley manhandles Rose with the standing Cloverleaf until she taps out for the submission win.

Winners: Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley and Nox stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays.

– The announcers hype Bryan vs. Cole for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out come Triple H and Shawn Michaels to ringside. Stephanie McMahon is out next. She grabs a mic on the stage and gives props to the WWE Universe for the Women’s Evolution. She leads us to a video package on Lacey Evans and Natalya having their history-making match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

NXT Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Daniel Bryan. We see Triple H and Shawn Michaels watching from seats at ringside. The music hits next and out come NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed Era. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong is with him but Strong returns to the back. Triple H and Michaels stand up as Cole heads to the ring and poses. Kayla does formal ring introductions and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom encourages fans to donate to the victims of the California wildfires. The bell rings for the main event. Back and forth to start. Bryan gets aggressive first and beats Cole down as Triple H looks on. Cole fights back and beats Bryan into the corner as the referee warns him. Bryan turns it around and works on the leg as he keeps Cole grounded. Bryan goes for a Surfboard submission, staring at Triple H and Michaels as he puts Cole in the air. Bryan then brings Cole into a submission on the mat. Bryan breaks the hold and keeps control.

Bryan with uppercuts now. Cole comes back out of nowhere and rocks Bryan to the mat. Cole sells an arm injury and covers for a 2 count. Cole goes for a suplex but Bryan resists. They tangle some more and both go over the top rope, landing hard on the floor. We go to commercial with both Superstars down on the outside.

Back from the break and Cole drops Bryan on his head for a 2 count. Cole drops elbows and a knee now. Bryan kicks out at 2. Cole keeps Bryan down with a head-scissors now. More back and forth now. Bryan mounts offense and nails a big uppercut. They run the ropes and Bryan hits a big knee. Bryan looks to rally the fans now as they cheer him on. Cole kicks Bryan in the shoulder. Cole goes on but Bryan dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Bryan flies out of the ring with a knee to the face. Triple H and Michaels look a bit concerned at ringside now.

Bryan brings it back in and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Bryan gets hyped up as a “yes!” chant starts in the crowd. Bryan with a running dropkick in the corner. Cole counters the top rope hurricanrana and rolls Bryan for a 2 count. Bryan rocks Cole with strikes and runs the ropes but Cole drops him with a big superkick. Cole covers for a close 2 count.

Bryan ends up sending Cole out of the ring in front of Triple H and HBK’s chairs. They get up and move. Bryan goes back in and runs the ropes again for a suicide dive but Cole meets him at the ropes with a huge superkick to the head. Bryan goes down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole climbs up to the top where he has Bryan waiting. Bryan slides out and crotches Cole. Bryan climbs up and nails a massive super German suplex. Cole lands bad on his neck. Bryan yells out and Triple H looks worried about the title possibly going to Bryan. Bryan stands up as fans cheer for him. Bryan flies for the diving headbutt but Cole moves out of the way. Cole drops Bryan’s neck over his knee for another close 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Cole exposes his knee and charges in with the knee at Bryan but Bryan counters and applies the single-leg Crab. Cole tries to break it as Triple H stands up and looks worried. Bryan drops Cole into another leg submission in the middle of the ring. Cole finally gets the bottom rope and breaks it. Bryan talks trash to Cole while kicking him around the ring now. Cole fights back as does Bryan. Cole drives Bryan into the mat for a close 2 count.

Bryan goes right into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring as fans go wild. Cole breaks it. Bryan stomps away while holding Cole’s arms now. Bryan ends up applying the LeBell Lock again in the middle of the ring. Triple H and Michaels watch closely from ringside. The hold is finally broken and DX looks relieved. Bryan delivers Yes Kicks as Cole tries to get up now. Cole ducks the roundhouse kick and rolls Bryan for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Bryan with a big kick to the head. Cole meets Bryan with a huge superkick like HBK. Cole goes to the top and hits a Panama Sunrise for another big pop. Cole hits the ropes and nails The Last Shot for the pin to retain his title.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Triple H and Michaels applaud as Cole stands tall in the ring and his music hits. Roderick Strong comes into the ring to join Cole with their titles. A bunch of other NXT Superstars appear at ringside, then enter the ring to stand with Cole and Strong. There are more than a dozen Superstars, including NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. Triple H and Michaels join them. Triple H takes the mic and says RAW and SmackDown can have a battle with NXT at WWE Survivor Series if they want a fight. He goes on and says this is his army, this is their ring, and RAW and SmackDown better know what they’re getting into at Survivor Series. Triple H says NXT has fired the first shot… RAW and SmackDown, let’s see what you’ve got? Triple H says just remember one thing… we are NXT. He drops the mic and the NXT theme hits as the NXT Superstars all celebrate together. With the other NXT Superstars behind them, Triple H stands with Cole and Shayna Baszler, with their titles in the air, as SmackDown goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.