– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at the blue brand Superstars gathered backstage for a meeting. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are doing limbo. Roman Reigns speaks from the front of the area and tells the roster they can’t let what happened on RAW and WWE NXT happen tonight. He takes a shot at King Baron Corbin and everyone laughs. Reigns has the bay door opened and says they’re going to let everyone in tonight, and beat their asses when they come. The arguing picks up until Sasha Banks interrupts. She waits for no one but herself and is headed to the ring to take care of business right now. Banks walks through the crowd with other members of the blue brand women’s division behind her – Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans. The others continue arguing as we cut to the normal SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

– We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. She has Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross with her as backup. Banks takes the mic and says this is their show, and they won’t be getting jumped from behind. She talks trash about what they did to the WWE NXT Superstars this past week. She knows Team RAW is in the building and calls them out for a fight.

Team SmackDown waits in the ring until Charlotte Flair’s music hits. She comes out with Sarah Logan, Natalya, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Flair thanks the welcome wagon but says Team RAW would’ve knocked down the door anyway. Team RAW stands on the apron and Flair challenges Banks to a singles match. Team RAW enters the ring and Team SmackDown gets in their faces. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox. Fans chant “NXT!” as they stand at ringside. Ripley says Banks is wrong, NXT does have guts. Ripley proposes this be a Captain vs. Captain vs. Captain match now with her in it. Team NXT has been established for Survivor Series. Team NXT enters the ring as all three teams talk trash now. The referees try to separate them but a brawl breaks out.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and the match gets underway. Banks and Flair take out Ripley but Banks ends up taken out by a Flair boot. Ripley and Flair take out Banks and then have words as they size each other up. Flair and Ripley go at it now, going to the mat. The other Superstars from all three teams watch at ringside, also arguing with each other. Ripley fights Flair off and rams her into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Ripley with a big kick to the face. Flair comes right back with a big running boot to drop her for a pop. Ripley unloads but Flair rocks her with a forearm. Flair rams Ripley back into the corner a few more times but hits the turnbuckles when Ripley moves.

Banks comes back in and unloads with a Backstabber. Banks takes out Flair and then mounts Ripley with strikes after a pin attempt. Banks gets a pop after unloading. Ripley and Banks go at it now. Ripley with a big clothesline and then a dropkick after more back and forth. Banks gets knocked out of the ring. Ripley follows and brings Banks in, stopping to talk trash to Banks’ partners. Banks kicks Ripley in the face as she tries to come back in. Flair knocks Banks into Cross at ringside. Banks and Cross argue now as Team RAW laughs at them. Team NXT is also trying to get in the mix. Ripley and Banks go at it with strikes. Flair goes to the top and hits a big moonsault, taking the other two down in front of the announcers. We go back to commercial with Flair standing tall.

Back from the break and Ripley drops both opponents and covers Flair for a close 2 count. Banks fights Ripley off from the corner but Ripley drops her face-first into the turnbuckle. Flair recovers on the outside as Ripley rocks Banks in the corner and climbs up. Banks sends her to the mat. Banks with a big Meteora from the top but Flair breaks the pin up with a Natural Selection. Flair covers but Ripley breaks the pin up at 2.

Ripley with a huge kick to Flair. Ripley tangles with Flair and misses a dropkick. Ripley avoids a Natural Selection. Ripley goes to the floor for a break as Banks rolls Flair for a close 2 count.. Flair avoids the Backstabber and gets a Figure Four applied on Banks. Ripley comes over and turns Flair’s submission on Banks into a pinfall, getting the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley immediately goes to the floor to celebrate with her partners. Banks yells at Flair from behind. Flair turns around and they start brawling. The Team RAW and Team SmackDown members hit the ring as Team NXT looks on from the stage, laughing. Team SmackDown clears the ring but Team RAW comes back for more as Team NXT looks on. Fans chant “NXT!” and they take it all in.

– King Baron Corbin is backstage with Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Corbin knocks Roman Reigns’ idea of letting NXT Superstars in the door tonight because of what just happened. Corbin goes on and talks about coming up with a plan for Team RAW and Team NXT when they try to crash the six-man main event – roll out of the ring and let them beat up Reigns and his partners, and then… Corbin goes on until Sami Zayn approaches. Corbin thinks Sami is annoying. They have words and Sami calls Corbin to the ring for a fight right now. Sami’s music hits as he heads to the ring, before he could even finish the challenge to Corbin.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn to the stage. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. They head to the ring together and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, asking about her big Triple Threat at Survivor Series and her opponents possibly appearing tonight. Bayley says she is prepared. She goes on about how decorated she is. She says RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch knows better but NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler might show up tonight but Bayley if putting it out there for her – if she shows up, Bayley is ready. She walks off. We go back to the ring and Sami takes the mic. He says it looks like King Baron Corbin isn’t coming out because he’s afraid of Sami and Nakamura. Sami goes on about people being afraid and says you can’t call him annoying. In fact, if there was one word to use to describe him, it would be stud. Sami says for the big stud he is, Nakamura is even studlier. Sami goes on praising Nakamura and says he’s got him a present for being so studly the past few months. Sami reveals what’s in his bag and it’s a new WWE Intercontinental Title belt. Sami takes the old title and presents Nakamura with the new one. The new belt is much different from the classic look and can be seen on our main page.

Sami goes on about how this guarantees Nakamura will win over NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series on Sunday. The music interrupts as they knock Strong, and out comes The Undisputed Era – Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. They hit the ring and fans chant “Undisputed!” now. Zayn tries to get Nakamura to leave the ring and he does but he takes his time. Cole introduces his team and says they are going to wipe the floor with Team RAW and Team SmackDown on Sunday after winning WarGames on Saturday. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They have words and offer to settle what was started last week. The Undisputed Era wonders if this will be a Handicap Match, but it won’t. Big E introduces Heavy Machinery and out comes Tucker and Otis for the match. We go to commercial as the two sides face off.

The New Day and Heavy Machinery vs. The Undisputed Era

Back from the break and Big E goes at it with Roderick Strong. Kyle O’Reilly tries to distract from the apron and Big E gets beat down in the corner. O’Reilly and Bobby Fish with quick tags to keep Big E down now. Big E ends up unloading on Fish and O’Reilly with big throws. Big E keeps control and takes out Strong and O’Reilly on the floor. Cole comes in and attacks Kofi but Kofi fights him off. Cole and Kofi trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Cole with a knee to the gut.

Strong tags in. Kofi superkicks Cole to the mat. Strong comes from behind with a big backbreaker on Kofi. Strong stomps away on Kofi while he’s down. Strong and O’Reilly double team Kofi in the corner now. Fish tags in and the champions double suplex Kofi for a 2 count. Fish goes to work on Kofi against the ropes. Fish launches himself in from the apron, splashing Kofi for another 2 count. Cole tags in and unloads on Kofi in the corner now. Cole with a neckbreaker. Cole drags Kofi into the corner and holds him down while Strong comes in and decks him. Strong with a back and neck submission in the middle of the ring. Kofi fights out and rolls Strong for a 2 count. Strong drops Kofi with a basement dropkick. Strong brings Kofi back to their corner and O’Reilly tags in to work him over. O’Reilly drives knees to keep Kofi down.

Strong tags back in and takes Kofi to the mat. They tangle but Strong keeps control. Kofi fights up and out, kicking Strong with a kick to the face. Kofi goes to the top but Strong cuts him off. Strong climbs up for a superplex but Kofi knocks him to the mat. Kofi goes to leap but Strong dropkicks him off the top, onto Tucker on the floor. This leads to Big E and Otis having words at ringside. There’s also some shoving. Tucker tries to separate Big E and Otis as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish has Kofi down on the mat. Fish with a cheap shot to Big E. Kofi comes off the top with a big missile dropkick. Fans rally for Kofi now. Otis runs in as do Strong and O’Reilly. He runs them over and decks Cole on the apron. Otis runs wild on everyone and pancakes Strong into the mat. O’Reilly goes for Otis but Otis eats the big kick. O’Reilly with more strikes but Otis headbutts him. Otis launches him across the ring and splashes Cole and O’Reilly in the corner. They both fall and Otis gets a pop for what he sees ahead.

Otis calls for the Caterpillar but Cole is pulled to safety by O’Reilly. This all leads to Tucker slamming O’Reilly for a close 2 count. Tucker and Strong go at it now. Tucker counters and hits a big splash in the corner. Tucker with a side-slam to Strong for another close 2 count. Tucker goes to the top and actually hits a huge moonsault but Cole breaks up the pin on Strong.

Everyone gets involved now as chaos breaks out. Fish and O’Reilly take out Big E on one side of the floor. Kofi runs over and they take out him with the double team. Tucker levels Cole in the ring and sends Strong to the floor. Otis catches O’Reilly in mid-air and slams him in the ring. Otis with the Caterpillar on O’Reilly now. Fish kicks Otis. Cole superkicks Tucker. Strong with a running knee to Tucker for the pin to win in the middle of the chaos.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, the stable of NXT champions stand tall as their music hits. They stand over Tucker and raise the NXT titles in the air. The Undisputed Era continues their celebration. Strong exits the ring and meets Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the stage. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles suddenly flies over and decks them both. Styles, Strong and Nakamura brawl on the stage and the ramp now. Sami with steel chair shots to Strong and Styles, knocking AJ over to the side of the stage. The Undisputed Era runs up to make the save as Sami and Nakamura retreat to the back.

– The announcers go over the WWE Survivor Series card now.

– Still to come, the big six-man main event.

– We see Daniel Bryan walking backstage. He’s summoned WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to the ring. Cole wonders who will show up – Wyatt or The Fiend? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The OC is on the stage – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ is yelling at the crowd over what just happened. AJ goes on knocking Chicago and says The OC isn’t leaving. Fans chant for CM Punk. AJ says he would mop the floor with Punk and Chicago needs mopping up. Gallows and Anderson also talk trash to the crowd. AJ goes on with the trash talking until the music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan to the ring.

Bryan marches to the ring, passing by The OC as they look on from the side of the stage. Bryan hits the ring and poses as fans pop for him. Bryan takes the mic and fans chant for him. Bryan says people want to know why he would want to summon Bray Wyatt. Here’s why. He shows us a video package with recent footage of his run-ins with The Fiend.

Bryan says he didn’t come out to play around or with puppets, he came out to summon Wyatt. Bryan goes on about not knowing what goes on in Wyatt’s head, and calls him out to talk before their title match on Sunday at Survivor Series. They can get to know each other or reminisce about the past, but if that doesn’t sound good then they can fight. Bryan goes on ranting at Wyatt until the lights go out. The lights come back up and no one is there. Fans boo.

Bryan takes the mic and accuses Wyatt of disappointing the people and playing mind games. He calls Wyatt to come fight. The music hits and out comes The Miz. Bryan says if there’s one thing worse than The Fiend, it’s The Miz. Bryan asks what the hell Miz is doing out here. Miz enters the ring with a mic and says Bryan’s behavior is making it clear he’s not a professional, unlike Miz. Miz goes on about how Bryan disrespected him on his own show, MizTV, last week. Bryan doesn’t care because he doesn’t respect Miz and doesn’t like him. Miz yells back and says the feelings are mutual. He’s in Bryan’s face now, yelling about how he can’t wait to see The Fiend rip him apart next week. Miz goes on about trying to be there for Bryan since day one and maybe talk some sense into him, but that hasn’t worked so maybe he will just try this… Miz slaps Bryan in the face. We go to commercial.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Back from the break and Miz unloads with “yes!” kicks but one is caught and Miz gets slapped. They go out and come back in with Daniel Bryan working Miz over. They go at it and run the ropes with Miz dropping Bryan with a knee to the gut. Miz with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Miz wastes some time after another shot to the face. Miz with a running boot to the head now.

Miz with another running boot to the head for a 2 count. Miz keeps Bryan grounded with a headlock now. Bryan fights back with kicks and chops. Bryan with big running shots in the corner now as fans pop for him. Miz comes right out and drops Bryan from the corner. Miz comes off the top rope but Bryan catches the arm and tries taking him down into the LeBell Lock. They tangle and Miz nails a big right hand. They run the ropes again and Bryan drops Miz with a flying elbow.

Bryan goes to the top but Miz crotches him. Miz goes for a superplex but it’s blocked a few times. Bryan headbutts Miz to the mat. Bryan with a missile dropkick and a kip up for a big pop. Bryan with “yes!” kicks to the chest now. Bryan drops Miz with the final kick. Bryan looks at his own fingers and starts to hulk up. Bryan goes to start an actual “yes!” chant but the lights start going down. The lights are all the way out now.

The red light comes back on over the arena. WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is sitting down in the corner. Bryan stares at him. They go at each other for a fight and right as Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw the lights go dark, flashing on just Wyatt and Bryan in the middle of the ring, no red. Wyatt laughs away as he takes Bryan down with the Mandible and keeps him there. We cut to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Bryan vs. Wyatt at Survivor Series on Sunday.

– We go to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Cole brings up how SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley took shots at Baszler earlier.

Baszler takes the mic and says she heard Bayley talk about how she keeps attacking from behind. She says Bayley must not be getting he message because here she is, in Bayley’s ring, calling her out. Baszler drops the mic and waits for a fight.

Bayley suddenly attacks Baszler from behind and takes the knee out. Bayley unloads but Baszler finally fights back. Bayley tries to retreat through the crowd but Baszler comes from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley rams her back into the post and then the barrier. Bayley goes down and launches Baszler throat-first into the top of the barrier. Bayley drops Baszler again at ringside and makes her exit to the stage. Baszler gets back to her feet and stares Bayley down, looking pissed. Bayley runs to the back as Baszler fumes.

– The announcers send us to a Match Flo replay from Progressive, featuring highlights from last week’s tag team match with Shorty G and Mustafa Ali defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Mustafa Ali, Roman Reigns and Shorty G vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

We go to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event as hometown star Mustafa Ali is out first. Shorty G is out next, followed by Roman Reigns to a big pop. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they head to the ring. It looks like Reigns’ entrance pyro was botched as he finally had to lead the other two to the ring. They hit the ring together and the stage pyro finally went off as Cole sent us back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at ringside wrapping their entrance. King Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin is carried by the crew members with the throne and platform once again. Reigns stares him down and talks trash. The bell rings and Reign rocks all three opponents, including the starter, Roode. Reigns with a big Drive By to Corbin on the floor. Roode charges but Reigns rocks him on the floor. Ziggler attacks Reigns from behind.

Corbin gets involved and sends Reigns into the barrier. Roode comes back to the floor and rams Reigns into the apron. Roode brings it back into the ring and stomps on Reigns. Ziggler comes in but Reigns ends up fighting him off. Roode charges but Reigns nails a Samoan Drop. G tags in and goes at it with Ziggler. G unloads and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. G and Ziggler tangle some more. G gets sent to the apron. Corbin and Roode team up to launch G from the apron onto the announce table, hitting the monitors on the way to the floor. Reigns and Ali check on G while he’s down on the ground in pain. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler almost puts Reigns away with a big DDT. Ziggler ends up cranking up for the superkick but Reigns nails a Superman Punch instead. Corbin and Ali tag in and go at it for a pop. Ali unloads. Corbin misses a splash in the corner. Ali kicks him. Ali plants Corbin face-first. Ziggler attacks from behind but Ali nails a spin kick to his jaw. Ali runs the ropes and hits a big dive, sending Ziggler into the announce table. Ali runs back in and out the other side, taking Corbin down on the floor for a pop.

Ali brings Corbin int he ring but Corbin misses a chokeslam. Ali with an elbow to the jaw and a big tornado DDT from the corner. Ali goes to the top without trying for a pin. Roode crotches him. G takes Roode off the apron. Roode with a big Spinebuster on the floor to G. Reigns levels Roode at ringside. Ziggler superkicks Reigns on the floor. Ali and Corbin go at it again in the ring. Corbin catches Ali with a Deep Six out of nowhere for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: King Corbin, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Corbin takes his scepter as the music hits. He goes to use it on Ali but Reigns makes the save with a big Spear. Seth Rollins’ music suddenly hits to a pop. Reigns stands tall in the ring. Corbin rolls out. Ali is still down. Rollins finally appears in the crowd with several RAW Superstars – RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, Ricochet, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, The OC, others. Reigns is left alone in the ring, no back up from the SmackDown Superstars. Rollins enters the ring and stares at Reigns. They have some words. Rollins suddenly decks Reigns and they brawl. The RAW Superstars enter the ringside area and attack Ali, G, Ziggler, Roode and Corbin at ringside. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman. He starts running over Team RAW Superstars. Heath Slater, The Revival, Otis, Tucker, Drake Maverick and several other SmackDown Superstars are with him. The large groups of Team RAW and Team SmackDown brawl in and out of the ring. Fans chant for “NXT!” now. Braun with a big powerslam on Drew McIntyre. The camera cuts backstage to a group of NXT Superstars riding the DX jeep from their infamous WCW invasion.

The NXT music hits as Triple H, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” BG James appear on the stage. They’re leading a large group of NXT Superstars. They all rush the ring as all three brands are going at it now. WWE UK Champion WALTER is with Team NXT. There are bodies everywhere as the three rosters brawl all over the arena. Keith Lee with a big Spirit Bomb to Montez Ford in the ring but they are the only ones in there. Braun meets Lee in the ring and fans pop. Slater runs in but Lee leels him. Braun takes out a NXT Superstar. Braun and Lee meet in the middle of the ring now. They start fighting each other. The ring begins to fill up with Superstars now. SmackDown goes off the air as the ring fills up with Superstars.

