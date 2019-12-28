– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the final show of 2019, opens live from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Elias is in the ring to perform a new song. He starts out repeating “We want Elias!” and sings about tonight’s matches & segments. We cut to the usual SmackDown opening video.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to the final SmackDown of the decade as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Cole is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.

Triple Threat to Crown a New #1 Contender: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight’s big Triple Threat as Daniel Bryan makes his way out. The winner of this match will go on to face WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. King Corbin is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Corbin is carried out on his caravan. He takes the mic and stops the music. Corbin addresses Bryan as Bryan looks on from the ring. Corbin says we’re going to do SmackDown his way. He knocks the fans as bottom-feeders and says they are jealous of his career. Corbin goes on and says Bryan and The Miz are both bad fathers. Corbin says Bryan should just step aside. He says he deserves the next title shot because he’s defeated Roman Reigns twice since he returned, something no one else has done. Corbin keeps ranting about how he’s the only one who can beat The Fiend. The boos get louder. Corbin continues to rant until the music of Reigns hits.

Corbin’s servants freak out at the sound of Reigns’ music and they drop his caravan, sending Corbin falling to the floor at ringside. Reigns then comes out and unloads, beating Corbin around the ringside area as fans cheer him on. Reigns calls for a Spear at ringside as he waits for Corbin to get up. WWE officials and referees run down and calm Reigns down a bit. Corbin retreats now. His servants are also gone. Reigns stands tall and looks out at the crowd while his music starts back up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. We go backstage to see King Corbin yelling at WWE Producer Adam Pearce and referees. Corbin mentions something about the Triple Threat should be postponed tonight.

The New Day and Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Big E. We see what happened last week with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day. Braun Strowman is out next to team with the champs. Cesaro is out first for his team, followed by WWE Intercontinental Champion Nakamura and Sami Zayn, who is returning to action tonight for this six-man match.

Big E starts the match off with Cesaro and they lock up. Cesaro with a headlock. Big E reverses it and dances some, then drops Cesaro with a shoulder. Kofi tags in and drops double legs over Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro turns it around and tags Nakamura in. Nakamura with strikes. They run the ropes and Kofi drops Nakamura with a flying elbow. Kofi clotheslines Nakamura over the top rope to the floor. Kofi goes to run the ropes for a dive but Sami grabs his leg. Nakamura grabs Kofi, allowing them to turn it back around. Sami tags in and keeps Kofi down, then taunting Big E.

Sami tosses Big E out of the ring to the floor. The referee is distracted, allowing Cesaro to charge Kofi on the outside and send him flying over the announce table with a big uppercut. Kofi lands in Graves’ lap. Strowman and Big E check on Kofi at ringside as the others stare them down, also coming out to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi drops Cesaro in the ring as fans pop and start to rally. Nakamura comes in and nails a sliding kick to Kofi to shut him back down. Nakamura holds Kofi and in comes Cesaro off the corner for the double team. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex to Kofi for another 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded on the mat now. Kofi fights up and out. Cesaro catches Kofi and stops a tag. Kofi slides out and rolls Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro charges in and nails a really stiff uppercut to drop Kofi for another pin attempt.

Nakamura tags back in and slam Kofi on his face. Nakamura drives knees into Kofi while he’s down now. Sami talks trash from the apron. Nakamura keeps Kofi grounded in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura with an abdominal stretch now, facing and taunting Kofi’s partners. Big E tries too run in after more taunting but the referee stops him. Nakamura drops Big E off the apron to the floor with a cheap shot. Kofi eventually nails Nakamura with a SOS. Fans pop and start rallying for Kofi.

Cesaro runs in to stop the tag. He goes for Strowman but Strowman stares him down. Sami grabs Braun’s leg from the floor but it back-fires. Cesaro ends up driving Strowman into the barrier and he goes down off the double team distraction. Kofi back-drops Cesaro in the ring again but both of his partners are down on the floor. Kofi keeps fighting but the numbers game continues. Kofi gets dropped on his neck but Nakamura’s pin is broken as Big E runs in and shoves Cesaro down on them. This leads to Kofi nailing a double knees as Nakamura runs in for the Kinshasa.

Sami reaches for a tag as does Strowman while Kofi and Nakamura are both down. Strowman tags in and runs over Nakamura with a shoulder, then drops Cesaro off the apron. Another big shoulder and a headbutt to Nakamura, then a splash in the corner as fans run wild for The Monster Among Men. Strowman stands alone in the ring and plays to the fans for a big pop. Strowman runs around the ring and levels Cesaro and Nakamura. He goes for Sami but has to chase him. Nakamura takes advantage and catches Strowman while running, leveling him at ringside. Nakamura brings it back into the ring and waits for Braun. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Strowman levels him with a big clothesline. Strowman scoops Nakamura but Cesaro pulls him down. Cesaro drops Strowman with a big springboard uppercut. Big E pulls Cesaro to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then the timekeeper’s area.

Nakamura has an empty pancake platter in the ring, waiting to hit Strowman with it as Sami distracts the referee. Kofi assists from the apron, hitting Nakamura with the platter over the back of the head. Strowman takes advantage and powerslams Nakamura for the pin to win.

Winners: Braun Strowman and The New Day

– After the match, Braun and The New Day stand tall as Braun’s music hits. We go to replays. Sami is complaining about how the winners cheated. Kofi takes the mic and calls for the “scary music” to be cut. Kofi says we all know about Strowman’s hands, but he also has a great set of hips we don’t know about. Big E says it’s time for the fans to “get this dance” now. The New Day’s music starts back up and they try to get Braun to dance but he’s not interested. The music stops. Braun shoves Kofi back into the corner. Strowman returns to the middle of the ring as a “get these hips!” chant starts up. Strowman looks out at the crowd and finally starts dancing. The New Day joins him and the crowd cheers them on.

– Still to come, Lacey Evans will address what happened last week with her daughter, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Evans and Dana Brooke will face Bayley and Banks in tag team action.

– We see Kayla Braxton backstage talking to WWE Producer Adam Pearce outside of the trainer’s room. We will have an update on the Triple Threat later. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with tonight’s Triple Threat. Kayla Braxton is backstage and announces that King Corbin is refusing to compete after what happened. The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan will take place instead.

– We get another look at the Reigns vs. Corbin feud.

– We see Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose backstage. Rose reminds Sonya that she has a match coming up next. Sonya asks if Rose expects her support tonight when she wasn’t there for her loss to Carmella last week. Rose reminds her that she was covered in the sweat of Otis last week after he hugged her due to the Secret Santa gift. Deville appears to be on the same page with her partner but she has some autographs to deliver first. Rose turns to leave but runs into Otis. He’s got a fruit cake in his hands and he’s sorry for getting sweat all over her last week. He says his mother saw the kiss and hug last week, so she made this cake for Rose. Rose receives the cake but she’s not interested in anything else it looks like. Otis seems like he wants to say something else or hug Rose but Rose says she has a match and will see Otis later. Rose walks off.

Carmella vs. Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out comes Carmella for the next match. She gets pyro again this week. We get a pre-recorded video from Carmella, issuing a threat to Rose. Carmella says she will show everyone tonight why she is money. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville is not with her as she’s still delivering her autographed calendars. Cole confirms Roman Reigns’ opponent for the FOX New Year’s Eve special – Dolph Ziggler.

The bell rings and they go at it. Carmella with offense and some showing off early on. Rose drops Carmella and works her over on the mat. Rose with a dropkick into the corner. Rose follows up with a big running knee to the face for a close 2 count. Rose keeps Carmella grounded and works her over now.

Rose keeps the offense going and talks more trash, saying Carmella will never be like her. Carmella responds by leveling Rose. The brawl continues. Carmella with a takedown and a clothesline for a 2 count. They trade more close pin attempts and counters. Carmella comes back with another big shot to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella stands tall as her music hits.

– Still to come, Miz vs. Bryan with Royal Rumble implications.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” return vignette for Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior goes on about the state of SmackDown, about how he left SmackDown with men who could never be worthy of being champion, or worthy of facing him. Sheamus says he left 9 months ago but he’s back and ready to break down the door on a whole new SmackDown.

#1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

We go to the ring and Daniel Bryan is already waiting. The winner of this match will challenge WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. The Miz is out next.

Back and forth after the bell rings. Bryan nails a big kick early on, then takes Miz to the corner. Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner as fans count along. They end up on the floor as Miz puts Bryan down face-first. Miz works Bryan against the barrier and brings it back in the ring. More back and forth between the two now. They both collide in the middle of the ring and go down.

King Baron Corbin’s servants or security guards suddenly hit the ring to attack Bryan and Miz as the referee calls for the bell.

Double DQ

– After the bell, Bryan and Miz start to fight back and take out all of the guards.

– We go backstage to King Baron Corbin and Kayla Braxton. Corbin has more guards with him. Kayla asks what that was and Corbin says it was justice. Corbin blames everything on Roman Reigns. We see Bryan and Miz watching from the ring on the big screen now. Kayla reveals Reigns has been asked to leave the building. Corbin says this changes everything and he’s now willing to compete, even with the bumps and bruises from earlier. Corbin goes on about how he will win tonight but he’s suddenly attacked backstage by Bryan and Miz. They fight everyone as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm that the #1 Contender’s Triple Threat is back on for tonight.

– We go to the stage and it’s time for the FOX debut of the “A Moment of Bliss” segment. Bliss is joined by co-host Nikki Cross. She welcomes us. Cross then introduces their guest for tonight and out comes Lacey Evans.

Bliss welcomes Evans and Evans thanks her. Bliss brings up Evans’ recent troubles with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and how Banks taunted Evans’ daughter last week. Bliss shows us a replay of what happened on last week’s SmackDown as Evans’ daughter was sitting in the front row with her husband. Evans says she’s proud of her kid because she’s a fighter like her mother, but Banks crossed a line that you don’t cross. Evans says her daughter is the most important person to her and she snapped last week when she heard her cry out for her. Evans says she speaks for other parents when she says you just don’t mess with a child. Evans goes on and says there’s nothing in this world she wouldn’t do to stop someone who comes in between she and her baby, and Banks put herself there.

Evans says Banks would not have walked out of the arena last week if people didn’t pull her off. Evans is thankful that Bliss invited her on her show tonight, but she knows what happens on these shows and she’s not going to turn her back so two nasties can attack her. She says she knows Banks and Bayley are in the arena tonight, so she’s going to excuse herself and head to the ring so she can fight. Evans drops the mic and marches to the ring as her music hits.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Lacey Evans waits in the ring as Dana Brooke makes her way out next. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley appear instead, holding Dana by her hair. Banks says Evans may be a great mother but she’s a terrible tag team partner. Banks drops the mic and they double team Brooke on the stage but she fights back. Evans rushes up the ramp and joins in on the brawl. Referees rush out and try to keep them all separated on the ramp. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the tag team match is underway. Evans unloads on Bayley and brings her into the corner. Dana tags in and keeps control. Dana drops Bayley out of the corner and unloads for a close 2 count. Bayley ends up turning it around in the opposite corner. Banks tags in and kicks away on Dana in the corner. The referee warns Banks as she works Brooke over in another corner. Banks takes Brooke to the top but she resists. Brooke counters again with a suplex for a close 2 count. Banks comes right back and slams Brooke to the mat by her hair.

Evans tries to come in but the referee stops her and is distracted, allowing Banks and Bayley to double team Brooke near their corner. Banks covers Brooke for a 2 count. Bayley comes back in but Brooke fights her off. Bayley levels her with a clothesline for a 2 count. Banks tags back in for another pin attempt. Banks keeps Brooke grounded now. Brooke fights up and out of t he hold but Banks keeps the offense coming. Banks whips Brooke into the corner but Brooke knocks Bayley off the apron to the floor.

Brooke comes back and drops Banks with an enziguri. Banks and Brooke are both down now, reaching for tags. Bayley tags in first and Evans is right in next. Evans unloads and hits a swinging neckbreaker. Banks gets rocked off the apron by Evans. Evans keeps control and mounts more big offense on Bayley as the crowd cheers her on. Evans with a big shot to the ribs now. Evans drags Bayley into position in the corner, goes to the top and salutes, then delivers a big moonsault but Banks breaks the pin up just in time.

Evans chases Banks out of the ring and then back in the ring. They run back in but Bayley intercept Evans with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex as Banks runs back out of the ring. Bayley holds the suplex for the pin but Brooke breaks it up just in time. Brooke gets sent back out. Banks tags in for a double team but Evans fights it off. Brooke tags in as Evans is double teamed. Evans goes for the Woman’s Right and drops Bayley with it as Banks ducks. Brooke comes back in and rolls Banks up from behind. Bans kicks out and turns that into the Bank Statement. Dana taps out.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Bayley and Banks head to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Banks and Bayley taunting Brooke and Evans from the ramp as the losers look on from the ring.

– Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose are backstage at catering now. Ziggler brings up New Year’s Eve and wants Rose to be his date. She says she has no date and Ziggler can’t believe she will be alone when the clock strikes midnight. He also can’t believe Mandy got him a gift – the fruit cake from Otis, which is sitting on the table. Mandy says it came from Otis and his mom made it. Ziggler isn’t impressed with the fruit cake and isn’t impressed with Otis as he takes shots at the big man. He says Otis probably gave a cake to everyone in the locker room and someone even found a roach in one. Ziggler says Otis can’t possibly know anything about a woman like Rose. Ziggler puts the cake on the ground and stomps all over it. King Corbin walks up and needs to speak with Ziggler. They hurry off.

– Still to come, Corbin vs. Miz vs. Bryan in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from Mustafa Ali. He says his 2019 didn’t go according to plan. We see some moments from his year, including the injury, coming up short at Money In the Bank due to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, coming up short with the Intercontinental Title. Ali says there were plenty of dark times this year but he refuses to stand in the dark. Ali says he stands in the light and has done so this entire year. He’s been traveling the world, breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes, changing what people think about someone who looks like him. He will continue that and he will continue his chase to become champion.

– We see Otis backstage walking and he doesn’t look happy. Some fans in the arena chant his name. Otis walks up on his fruit cake on the floor, which was destroyed by Dolph Ziggler. Otis looks like he’s plotting revenge.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

We go right to the ring for tonight’s main event and the bell immediately rings as all three Superstars are already out. Daniel Bryan teams with The Miz to beat King Baron Corbin into the corner. They trade Yes Kicks on Corbin against the barrier now. Corbin rolls to the floor for a breather as Miz rolls Bryan up for a quick pin attempt. Bryan and Miz face off, having words now. They trade big strikes and unload on each other. Miz takes it to the corner. They run the ropes and Bryan nails a suicide dive to Corbin on the floor. Miz misses a dropkick through the ropes and Bryan sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Bryan leaps from the apron with a bi flying knee to Miz, sending him into the barrier.

Corbin sends Bryan over into the timekeeper’s area. Bryan lands bad on his knee. Corbin sends Miz into the barrier shoulder-first now. Corbin brings Miz back into the ring and works him over as some fans boo. Corbin dominates Miz in the ring and goes out to keep control f Bryan, using the announce table. Corbin poses for boos from the crowd. Corbin with a big chokeslam backbreaker over the knee on the outside to Miz. Corbin brings Bryan back into the ring but Bryan fights back on his feet. Bryan charges but Corbin drops him with a shoulder for a close 2 count.

Miz makes a comeback now as does Bryan. Bryan with big kicks to the gut of Corbin in the corner now. Bryan with a running dropkick in the corner, then Miz with the same move. And again, and again. Bryan charges but Corbin sends him to the apron with a back-drop. Miz charges but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six in the middle of the ring. Bryan with a big missile dropkick from the top, taking Corbin back down. We go back to commercial with all three participants on the mat.

Back from the break and we get pin attempts and counters from Bryan and Miz in the middle of the ring. Corbin comes back in but Miz boots him in the face. Miz ends up dropping Bryan with a big DDT in the middle of the ring. Miz backs Corbin into the corner with kicks and unloads with more kicks. Miz with knees to Corbin’s hurt knee now. Miz goes for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring and locks it in. Bryan comes flying off the top rope and breaks the hold, covering Corbin for a 2 count.

Bryan goes right into the LeBell Lock on Corbin but Miz breaks it up. Bryan and Miz trade big chops in the middle of the ring as fans go along with them. Miz boots Bryan out of the ring. Corbin comes back in but Miz misses a Skull Crushing Finale. Corbin drops Miz with End of Days but Bryan breaks the pin up. Corbin rocks Bryan some but Bryan nails a running knee. Dolph Ziggler runs in to superkick Bryan. The referee can do nothing as there are no disqualifications. Ziggler tries to make Corbin pin Bryan by putting him on top but Roman Reigns makes the save and pulls Corbin out of the ring. Reigns sends Corbin into the ring post face-first. Reigns with a big Superman Punch to Ziggler at ringside. Reigns then sends Corbin over the barrier into the crowd with a big clothesline. Reigns gets hyped up at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole says Corbin and Reigns have brawled out of the arena. Bryan and Miz go at it in the ring now. Miz goes to the top but Bryan climbs up and cuts him off. Bryan goes for the superplex and Miz lands hard. Bryan holds onto the turnbuckles and pulls himself back up. Miz crotches Bryan and climbs up for a super shinbreaker from the top. Miz nails it and Bryan rolls around in pain, clutching his knee as the referee checks on him.

Miz with Yes Kicks while Bryan is on his knees now. Bryan catches the last kick and rocks Miz in the eye. Bryan delivers Yes Kicks while Miz is on his knees now. Miz catches a kick and drops Bryan’s leg over his own knees. Bryan clutches his leg in pain now. Miz continues to focus on Bryan’s legs now. Miz delivers a DDT to Bryan’s leg. Miz goes to the apron and springboards in but Bryan moves. Bryan drops Miz and goes for the armbar. They tangle on the mat. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock. More back and forth and a 2 count on the mat. Bryan drops Miz with a big kick to the head. Bryan gets a “Yes!” chant going now as he waits in the corner.

Miz slowly gets up and Bryan charges with the knee but Miz blocks it and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Miz with the Figure Four in the middle of the ring now. Miz keeps the submission locked in for a minute or two as Bryan tries to fight out. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock but Miz resists. Bryan gets the submission applied as Miz screams out in pain and the referee checks on him. Miz finally taps out and Bryan gets the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan stands tall and celebrates in the corner as his music hits. The announcers confirm Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the 2020 Royal Rumble on January 26. The Firefly Fun House music interrupts and Wyatt appears on the big screen. Wyatt congratulates Bryan and says Bryan is about to have so much fun, but Wyatt isn’t sure if “he” is done with Bryan because “he”, The Fiend, doesn’t forget. Wyatt asks if Bryan is now willing to do what it takes, and if Bryan’s willing to let “him” in. The Fun House segment ends as the big screen goes black. Bryan is still in the ring standing tall as his music starts back up. Bryan leads a “yes!” chant with the crowd as the final SmackDown of the decade goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.