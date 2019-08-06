– The final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam opens live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to open the show.

Flair takes the mic and goes on about being great. Flair brings up WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and says Trish sees her greatness, and it eats her alive. Flair says Trish was never as good as Flair. Fans give Flair the “What!?” treatment now. Flair says the athletes of today are much better than they were during Trish’s day. Flair goes on and says she will shatter Trish’s dream of beating her on Sunday. Flair shows us a video package with highlights from her career.

Trish has hi-jacked the video as she makes her way out. Trish admits she has been dreaming of one match because Flair is the embodiment of what she fought for. Trish says maybe her wanting one more match is t prove it to her kids, or the fans, but also to prove it to herself. Trish quotes the late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race about how great it is to be under the lights, and says she wants that.

Trish says Flair may be the queen, but she’s not Trish. Flair welcomes Trish to her nightmare as they face off in the middle of the ring. Flair says she will make Trish bow down to the queen on Sunday. Flair delivers a “wooo!” in her face. Trish slaps Flair. Flair stares her down. Fans boo as Flair makes her exit from the ring as Trish’s music hits.

– Still to come, an exclusive interview with Roman Reigns, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Also, Shane McMahon will be on The Kevin Owens Show.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage walking. We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio

Back from the break and we see how WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returned to RAW last night to confront Dolph Ziggler ahead of their match at SummerSlam on Sunday. Goldberg’s music hits in the arena and the camera cuts backstage to security waiting outside of a locker room door. The door flies open but it’s Ziggler, not Goldberg. Ziggler does his best impersonation of Goldberg as he heads to the ring while Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Rey Mysterio is out next.

Ziggler attacks Rey at ringside before the bell rings. Fans boo as Ziggler destroys Rey and goes for the mask. Ziggler drops Rey at ringside with a big superkick. Ziggler talks trash as officials check on Rey. Ziggler hits the ring with a mic and says another Legend goes down, courtesy of DZ. Ziggler says Legends can keep coming back but the same thing will keep happening. Ziggler says he will end the legend of Goldberg on Sunday, and it will be Goldberg’s last. He tosses the mic and fans boo him. The music interrupts and out comes Ali.

Ali hits the ring and levels Ziggler as fans pop. Ali keeps the offense going and sends Ziggler down out of the ring. Ali returns to the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and the match is underway as Dolph Ziggler works Ali around the ring.

Ali blocks a move and dropkicks Ziggler. Ali unloads with strikes. Ali with more offense and a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler turns it around and shows off some as fans boo. Ziggler cranks up for a superkick but Ali ducks. Ali rolls with a clothesline but Ziggler comes right back and rocks him.

Ziggler goes on and hits a superkick for the pin to win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Ziggler stands tall as his music hits.

– We get a look back at Roman Reigns’ busy week. We see what happened last night on RAW with Reigns, Samoa Joe and the attempted car attack. There will be an exclusive interview with Reigns tonight.

– Back from a break and we see how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar destroyed Seth Rollins on last night’s RAW. The announcers go over the SummerSlam card.

– Tom sends us to Kayla Braxton’s previously recorded interview backstage interview with Roman Reigns. Reigns talks about how the mystery attacker is affecting his life. He mentions WWE has offered him security but he’s not taking it. Reigns doesn’t know who is behind the attack, but he knows who isn’t – Samoa Joe. Reigns apologizes to Joe for his name being mentioned as the potential attacker. Reigns says he wants answers and he will get them tonight.

– We see Natalya backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom leads us to a video package to remember WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 76. Fans in the arena chant “Harley!” when we come back from the video.

Natalya vs. Ember Moon

We go back to the ring and out comes Natalya for this SummerSlam Challenger vs. Challenger match. Ember Moon is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ember tosses Natalya and stares her down. Natalya rag-dolls Ember to the mat next. Natalya takes it to the corner and the referee backs her off. Moon turns it back around and Natalya ends up rolling to the floor for a breather. Moon looks to fly from the apron with a clothesline but Natalya moves. Moon comes right back and sends Natalya into the barrier.

Natalya stops Moon from bringing her back to the ring. Natalya with a big discus clothesline on the floor. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter on the floor now. The referee counts her out.

Winner by Count Out: Ember Moon

– After the bell, Natalya keeps the hold locked in until the music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to break it. Bayley checks on Moon but Natalya shoves Bayley into the barrier. Natalya walks off as Bayley watches her go. Bayley goes back to checking on her SummerSlam opponent.

– Still to come, Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan.

– We see Kevin Owens walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is in the ring for another must see edition of The Kevin Owens Show.

Owens calls for the music to be cut and says this isn’t a normal episode of The KO Show. Owens calls for Shane McMahon to come out so they can get to it. Shane isn’t showing. Owens says we have better things to do than to wait for Shane’s ass. The music finally hits and out comes Shane.

Shane hits the corner to pose and calls on Hamilton to give him a grand introduction. Owens interrupts and says he’s not having that crap tonight because we’ve heard it enough. Owens called Shane out for a specific reason. Owens says people keep asking why Shane’s career isn’t on the line in the SummerSlam match. Owens says that’s because Shane is a McMahon – he can say and do whatever he wants. Owens says the people are relentless and he hears them loud and clear, and because of that he’s changed his mind. Owens says since the McMahon Family always talks about doing what is best for business, Owens is asking Shane to also put his career on the line this Sunday. Fans pop.

Owens tells Shane to be a man and agree to leave WWE if he loses at SummerSlam. A “yes!” chant breaks out. Shane says to let him ponder that for a second. No, he says. Shane goes on and says Owens will lose this Sunday, but it’s OK because there’s no shame in losing to the best in the world. Shane talks more and says he will finally get rid of Owens. Owens says Shane just exposed to everyone that he really doesn’t have any balls. Owens kicks a chair out of the way and looks for a fight. Shane says he has balls and brains, and he can see what’s in Owens’ eyes. Shane also readies for a fight as Owens destroys the set. Elias suddenly attacks Owens out of nowhere.

They end up on the outside as Owens fights both of them off. Owens sends Shane flying over the announce table as fans pop. Elias comes back over and turns it around, grabbing Owens on top of the table. Owens kicks him in the gut and drops him with a Stunner on top of the table. Shane comes back over and drops Owens from the table. Shane mounts Owens with strikes now as fans boo. Shane tips the announce table over on Owens, trapping him. Shane with more punches to the face of Owens while he’s down. Shane positions a steel chair over Owens’ head. Shane gets a running start and dropkicks the chair into Owens’ head. Shane talks trash about how Owens will be done on Sunday. Shane delivers a few more punches to the head as referees try to get Shane to back off. Shane walks away and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Kevin Owens.

– We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami talks about offering a SummerSlam match to Aleister Black last week, so he can expose Black and unburden him from all this hype he knows he can’t live up to. Sami says Black responded with silence, instead of responding like a man he locked himself in a dark room where he’s safe. Sami goes on ranting until the music hits and out comes Black.

Black takes the mic as he appears on the stage and says this match isn’t happening at SummerSlam, it’s happening now. Sami looks shocked. Black stands up from the stage and begins walking to the ring.

Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn looks on, arguing with the referee, as Aleister Black marches to the ring. Black enters and takes a seat in the middle of the ring, staring at Sami.

The bell rings and here we go. Sami pleads and goes to attack with a kick, striking first. Black rocks Sami with a shoulder and drops him with a big kick. Black goes for the moonsault but puts on the brakes and takes another seat in the middle of the ring because Sami retreated to the floor. We go to commercial as the screen splits.

Back from the break and Sami drops Black with a clothesline. Sami works Black over while he’s down after going back and forth through the commercial. Sami chops Black but Black rock him. They trade more strikes and Sami gets warned by the referee.

Sami keeps control and hits another clothesline for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt. Fans chant “Sami sucks!” as Black mounts offense now. Sami catches him with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Sami grounds Black and works him over now. Sami with a headlock to keep Black down. Black counters Sami and makes a comeback in the middle of the ring. Black with big strikes and a running knee. Fans pop as Black stands tall. Black with the second rope moonsault. Black poses as the crowd pops.

Black with a huge shot to Sami, knocking him back down. Black picks Sami back up and delivers a Black Mass to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall over Sami as we go to replays. Black makes his exit while Sami is still down on the mat.

– We go backstage to Shelton Benjamin. Sarah Schreiber asks him if he sees himself ever competing for the WWE 24/7 Title. Shelton just looks around, says “Well…” and look around some more before walking off.

– We see The New Day backstage walking.

– It’s time for another Firefly Fun House segment. Huskus The Pig has had too many sugary snacks. Bray Wyatt appears. He takes shots at Finn Balor and mentions Huskus eats sugary snacks to mask his insecurities. Wyatt starts laughing about Balor while we see flashes of The Fiend, and says it’s time for Balor to hurt. Wyatt wants to be let in. The Fiend appears and he also wants to be let in. We cut to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug the WWE 2K20 video game.

– Elias approaches Chad Gable backstage and insults him, taking a shot at his height and saying he looks like a child. Elias gets in Gable’s face and then walks off.

– We get a look at Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam, this time narrated by Kofi.

The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E and Xavier Woods. Daniel Bryan and Rowan are out next.

The bell rings and Bryan immediately attacks Woods, unloading on him. Woods ends up turning it around and dropkicking Bryan to the floor. Woods keeps control and leaps out, taking Bryan back down on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E is in control of Bryan. Big E slams him for a 2 count. Woods tags in for a double team and another pin attempt. Bryan tangles with Woods and takes it to the corner. Rowan tags in and overpowers Woods, slamming him and staring down Big E.

Woods goes at it with Rowan and nails an enziguri to the face. Woods takes a shot at Bryan and then unloads on Rowan in the corner. Rowan comes right back with a big crossbody to shut Woods down. Rowan with a 2 count. Rowan keeps Woods grounded now and works him over. Rowan backs Woods into the corner again as fans try to rally for Woods. Bryan tags back in for another big double team in the corner. Bryan covers Woods for a 2 count. Bryan works Woods over and keeps him grounded. Bryan drops a knee as Big E reaches for the tag.

Woods fights out of a hold and rocks Bryan with an elbow. Woods goes for the tag but Bryan stops him. Woods breaks free and nails a rolling elbow on Bryan. Fans rally for Woods. Rowan tags in and knocks Big E off the apron. Rowan tosses Woods over the top rope to the floor. Rowan follows and sends Woods into the steel ring steps. Rowan tosses Woods over into the timekeeper’s area now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans pop as Woods finally drops Rowan. Woods makes the hot tag to Big E as the crowd goes wild. Bryan also comes in but Big E unloads on him. Big E with the splash on Bryan in the middle of the ring. Bryan ducks a clothesline and kicks Big E’s leg out. Bryan with kicks while Big E is on his knees now. Big E ducks a kick and rolls Bryan up for a 2 count. Big E goes right into the Stretch Muffler submission but Bryan takes his leg out. Bryan takes Big E down into the LeBell Lock. Big E counters and Bryan goes for a triangle but Big E powers up with a powerbomb for a close 2 count as Bryan kicks out just in time.

Bryan goes to the corner for a tag but Rowan is down on the outside. Bryan fights Big E off and tags Rowan in as he returns to the apron. Rowan levels Big E with a spin kick for a close 2 count as Big E kicks out just in time. Rowan scoops Big E on his shoulders but Big E slides out. Woods tags in and Big E drops Rowan. Woods goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow on Rowan but Bryan breaks the pin attempt up. Big E spears Bryan off the apron to the floor. Woods runs the ropes to dive out and hit Rowan but Rowan meets him with half of the steel steps. The referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

– After the bell, Rowan and Bryan go to work on the champs now, bringing them back in the ring for a beatdown as fans boo. Rowan hits the Iron Claw on Big E. Bryan delivers a running knee to Woods as Rowan holds him.

– The camera cuts backstage to Roman Reigns Reigns enters the men’s locker room and tells everyone to leave, except for Buddy Murphy. Reigns questions Buddy about last week’s forklift accident and last night’s attempted car accident. Reigns saw Buddy on the footage and thinks he did it or saw who did it. Murphy doesn’t know. Reigns says he’s going to ask one more time. He threatens Murphy and they stare each other down but Murphy insists he doesn’t know who did it, but even if he did he wouldn’t tell Reigns a damn thing. Reigns attacks Murphy and beats him around the locker room, asking who did it. Murphy finally gives a name up – Rowan. Murphy says he didn’t see Bryan, just Rowan. Reigns lets Murphy go. The camera shows Bryan and Rowan standing in the ring, watching the big screen. The final SmackDown before SummerSlam goes off the air.