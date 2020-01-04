– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look at last week’s main event.

– Daniel Bryan is in the backstage area when The Miz shows up. Miz talks about how WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt violated his home and went into where his daughter sleeps. Miz goes on and says there’s nothing he needs more than to avenge what The Fiend did to his family. Miz says he will take care of it but Bryan earned the right to face The Fiend at the Royal Rumble, but Miz will figure out what to do next. In the mean time he has just one thing to say to Bryan – beat The Fiend at the Rumble, for everyone. Miz walks off and we go to the usual SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2020. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who hypes tonight’s big tag team main event.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Sasha Banks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next. Bayley mocks the crowd and taunts them after talking about 2020 and goals. They go on about being the leaders of the locker room. The music interrupts and out comes Lacey Evans after her daughter is mentioned. Dana Brooke is with h er. Evans is fired up. She congratulates Banks and Bayley on using her 7 year old daughter to get to her. Evans goes on and is determined to destroy Banks and Bayley. They go to enter the ring but Alexa Bliss’ music hits and out she comes with Nikki Cross. Bliss sees the drama out here and wonders if they even belong in this match. Cross says they do because they want to get back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Bliss is ready to step up and start 2020 with a win. We go to commercial.

Back from the match is underway. Evans fights some off to start but goes at it with Cross. Cross with a 2 count. Evans tags Brooke in now. Brooke goes to work and tries for the pin but Cross turns it around. Cross with a big shot in the corner after calling on the crowd for a pop. Bliss tags in and goes at it with Brooke now.

Bliss takes Brooke down after more back and forth. Bliss with a 2 count. Brooke counters and Bayley trips her, pulling her to the floor. Banks runs in but Bliss ducks her clothesline, then flies out with a kick to Bayley. Bliss unloads on Banks in the ring now and dropkicks her. Bayley becomes legal. Bliss rams Banks face-first into the turnbuckle. Bayley knocks Bliss off the top and Banks hits Bliss with double knees in the corner. Bayley with a 2 count on Bliss. Banks comes back in. More back and forth between Banks and Bliss. Banks with a dropkick and a 2 count. Evan and Banks get knocked to the floor with the others. Cross goes to the top and leaps out to the others on the outside, taking them down. Banks did not get hit, and takes advantage by launching Cross into the steel steps. We go to commercial with everyone but Banks down on the outside.

Back from the break and Banks hits a big Meteora on Cross but Brooke saves the pin. Bayley comes in but Brooke fights she and Banks off. Brooke with snap suplexes for both of them. Brooke goes on for a 2 count on Banks. There’s more chaos now as everyone gets involved. Bayley drops Brooke from the apron and Banks follows up with a knee to the face for a 2 count on Brooke. Bayley tags in for more double teaming on Brooke. Bayley covers for a close 2 count.

Bayley shows some frustration now. Evans talks trash from the apron. Bayley mocks Brooke and Evans, taking Brooke back to the corner. Banks and Brooke take turns with quick tags and offense on Brooke for another 2 count. Fans try to rally as Banks keeps Brooke down. Brooke gets double teamed again. Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley knocks Evans off the apron with a cheap shot. Bayley runs into a boot from Brooke. Banks stops the tag and Bayley hits a Bayley-to-Belly for a 2 count on Brooke. Banks tags in and drops Brooke again for another 2 count. Banks can’t believe it.

Brooke continues to fight back and finally hits a suplex on Banks in the middle of the ring. Bayley stops Brooke but Brooke drops her with an enziguri. Evans tags in and finally unloads on Bayley. Evans with a moonsault for a pop. Evans taunts Bayley and nails the running kick while Bayley is on her knees. Fans cheer for Evans. Evans with another big shot in the corner. Evans pulls Bayley into position and goes to the top. Evans goes for the moonsault but Banks pulls Bayley out of the ring to safety. Bayley nails the Bayley-to-Belly on Evans but Bliss and Brooke break the pin up. Cross and Bliss go at it with Banks now. More back and forth now. Evans fights off Bayley and Banks. Evans ends up dropping Banks with the Women’s Right and Brooke follows up with a senton from the top. Brooke covers Banks for the pin to win.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans

– After the match, Brooke and Evans stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Brooke taunts Banks as Bayley checks on her, then goes back to pose with Evans in the middle of the ring.

– Cole shows us what happened last week with Dolph Ziggler destroying the fruit cake that Otis gave to Mandy Rose, which was made by his mother. Otis is curling beer kegs in the back now. Rose approaches him and wishes him a Happy New Year. Otis looks sad and bothered. She asks if his mom made anything good for the holiday and he says to ask Ziggler. She asks if he saw that. He did, and so did his mother. Roe apologizes. Tucker walks up and tells Otis to focus on their match. They walk off as Rose looks on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz walks up on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day backstage. They have 2020 spelled out on their platter with pancakes and syrup. Kofi Kingston knows Miz is bummed that 2019 didn’t end how he wanted to, but they talk about how good his decade was. They try to hype him up and say he will have more titles to come. Miz asks them if they really think this is about titles. Miz gets hyped up as he goes on about this being over family. Miz slaps the platter to the ground and Big E gets furious. Kofi keeps Big E back and says he knows just what Miz is wanting if he needs to get his frustrations out, and he accepts. Miz tells them Happy New Year and walks off.

– We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Elias wants to see what Memphis has got. He sings a new song and takes shots at Shane McMahon, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler’s bad comedy act, King Baron Corbin. Elias goes on and says everyone will see when they walk with him at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He finishes the song and fans cheer.

– Cole talks about The Revival having issues as of late. We see how they lost the Miracle on 34th Street Fight to Heavy Machinery a few weeks back. We see footage from earlier today with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder complaining backstage about the match. They’re out here risking their lives so people can just make bad jokes. They want some respect on their names and have worked too hard for this company to make them a few clowns. They also mention Elias. Shorty G walks up and says he overheard what they were saying and they shouldn’t let what Elias says bother them. Shorty says he stopped thinking about what people thought a while back, and that was the best thing he’s done for himself. The Revival just mocks the former Chad Gable. He says the bad short jokes no longer bother him and he has a new motto – Rise Over Size. G found that if you’re comfortable in your skin, you can do anything. Dash says anything but beat one of them in a match. G challenged Dash to a singles match later on and the trash talking continues as The Revival backs off.

Shorty G vs. Dash Wilder

We go to the ring and out first comes Shorty G. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Revival – Dash Wilder with Scott Dawson. The bell rings and they go at it. G with a head scissors takedown early on. G with a big suplex for a 2 count. Dawson is on commentary. They go to the corner and struggle but Dash hits a big super back suplex for another close 2 count.

Dash talks trash while keeping G down, grounded in the middle of the ring. G counters and unloads with strikes. G with a back kick and a big overhead throw. G charges and they tumble over the top rope together. G lands on the apron and Dash on the floor. G brings it back in and goes to the top for a crossbody. He rolls through and Dash comes out on top for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Dash sends G face-first into the turnbuckles. Dash goes on for a 2 count.

G counters out of the corner for another roll up for a 2 count. Dash launches G over the top rope from his shoulder. They tangle on the mat and G goes for the ankle lock submission. Dash taps out for the finish.

Winner: Shorty G

– After the match, Dawson immediately enters the ring as G’s music begins. The Revival double teams G and hits a Shatter Machine. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus to make his big return. The lights go out, then come back on as Sheamus poses in the spotlight. The Celtic Warrior hits the ring and The Revival retreats. Sheamus turns around and lays G down with a Brogue Kick for ore cheers, but a few boos also. The Fella is back. Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus yells out and makes his exit from the ring as fans cheer. We go to commercial.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Big E. Out next comes The Miz.

The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth early on. Kofi starts to mount offense as Miz struggles. Kofi hits a big monkey flip and gets a pop. Kofi stands as Miz recovers. Kofi offers a handshake but Miz pushes it away. They go at it again and Miz is hyped up. Kofi drops Miz with an elbow. Miz counters and sends Kofi to the floor. Kofi runs back in as Miz charges out. Kofi plays some mind games now as Big E and Miz look on from the outside. Fans chant “New Day, rocks!” now. Miz comes back in and turns it around. Miz stomps away on Kofi now.

Miz keeps Kofi down and drives elbows into him. Miz blocks a Trouble In Paradise. More back and forth. Kofi with kicks in the corner now. Miz with a running high knee in the corner, and another. Miz charges for another knee but Kofi kicks him in the face for a pop. Kofi goes to the top and flies, dropping Miz with a big right hand.

Kofi hits the Boom Drop for another pop. Big E tells the referee it’s over. Kofi rallies the crowd as Miz gets up. Miz ducks Trouble In Paradise. Kofi blocks a shot but Miz blocks SOS. Kofi blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. They tangle some more on the mat but Kofi rolls Miz for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, the music hits and Miz can’t believe it. Miz snaps and attacks Kofi from behind, beating him into the corner. Big E finally turns around and sees this. Big E hits the ring but Miz retreats to the stage. Fans chant “you suck!” at him. Miz yells and rants about how he does everything, gives everything.

– Cathy Kelly is backstage with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Cathy asks about Bryan’s title shot. Bryan goes on about how people are mentally breaking because of The Fiend, but he’s the only one who hasn’t and he will prove that by winning at the Royal Rumble. Reigns says that means Bryan is walking into WrestleMania 36 with the Universal Title, which is perfect because he’s entering the Rumble and winning it. Reigns declares that the WrestleMania main event will be Reigns vs. Bryan. Reigns goes on about how Bryan took the title from him. Bryan says if Reigns is trying to fire him up, that will do it and he’ll be even more ready at WrestleMania. They are on the same page for tonight’s main event, but ready to battle for the title at WrestleMania.

Otis vs. Drew Gulak

We go to the ring and out comes Heavy Machinery – Otis with Tucker. Back to commercial as they enter the ring.

Back from the break and we get a promo for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble for the red brand title. Cole and Graves show us what The Miz did to Kofi Kingston after the last match. Cathy is backstage now. She knocks on Miz’s locker room door for comments but John Morrison answers the door, making his return to WWE.

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Gulak says not only is he an expert at wrestling, but he’s an expert of the heart. He says Mandy Rose will never give Otis a chance as she’s into guys like Gulak or Dolph Ziggler. Gulak says Otis looks like he’s leaking butter. Gulak hits the apron and reveals his latest Power Point presentation on the big screen – with hundreds of reasons why Rose will never go for Otis. Otis comes from behind and slams Gulak in the ring to start the match.

Otis goes to work on Gulak as we see Rose and Sonya Deville backstage watching the match. Otis overpowers Gulak on a counter and hits a big suplex. Otis presses Gulak high over his head and slams him on the mat. Ziggler approaches Rose in the back and tries to apologize for last week. Gulak kicks the knee out and talks some trash to Otis now, about how Rose will never date him.

Otis takes shots from Gulak and just gets angrier. Otis scoops Gulak out of nowhere and slams him, then again in the middle of the ring. Otis with a splash in the corner and Gulak goes down again. Otis plays to the crowd for pops and then hits the Caterpillar on Gulak. Otis goes to the second rope and hits a big Vader Bomb on Gulak for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis stands tall as we go to replays. Heavy Machinery celebrates in the ring.

– We see Braun Strowman walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro

Back from the break and out first comes Braun Strowman. Cesaro is out next with Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The bell rings and they go at it, going to the corner. They lock up again and keep trying to overpower each other. They break again but Cesaro won’t back down from the big man. Cesaro ends up unloading but Braun fights back. Strowman comes off the ropes and levels Cesaro as Sami looks on concerned at ringside. Strowman with more offense now. Cesaro goes for the knee but Strowman rocks him and nails a running splash in the corner.

Cesaro goes to the apron but Strowman rocks him as Cesaro tried to grab his beard. Strowman charges and knocks Cesaro off the apron into the barrier. Cesaro and Nakamura try to run interference but Strowman stands his guard. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is on Strowman’s back. Strowman rams Cesaro back into the corner. Cesaro rocks him and dropkicks the knee out. Cesaro uses the ropes as the referee warns him, allowing Sami to interfere and Nakamura to nail Strowman with a cheap shot. Cesaro with a 2 count. Cesaro comes off the top but Strowman catches him. Cesaro turns that into a Sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Cesaro brings Strowman down to one knee as Sami cheers him on. Strowman breaks it with a big side-slam for a pop.

Fans try to rally for Strowman. Strowman unloads with shoulders and a splash in the corner now as fans cheer louder. Strowman misses a right but nails a left to drop Nakamura off the apron. Cesaro unloads with uppercuts now. Strowman powers out and sends Cesaro down, then out for a breather. Strowman plays to the crowd for a pop, then runs around the ring to drop Cesaro, then run over Nakamura. Sami is hiding under the ring. Strowman runs again and flattens Cesaro at ringside a second time. More back and forth in the ring now but the heels interfere. Cesaro tries for the Neutralizer but can’t hit it. Strowman ends up hitting a powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Nakamura immediately hits the ring and drops Strowman with a Kinshasa as fans boo. Strowman recovers as we go to replays. Zayn, Cesaro and Nakamura taunt Strowman from the ramp as he looks on from the ring.

– We see footage from last week of Roman Reigns costing King Corbin a WWE Universal Title shot.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s main event. The pyro goes off and Reigns heads to the ring. The announcers talk about Reigns’ defeating Dolph Ziggler on the FOX New Year’s Eve special. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans is announced for next week. We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler for his team. King Baron Corbin is out next and he’s carried on his caravan. The bell rings and Corbin goes at it with Reigns to start. Corbin unloads in the corner and beats Reigns down. Reigns comes back and hits an early Drive By on Corbin. Ziggler interferes, allowing Corbin to turn it around as they re-enter the ring. Ziggler goes to work on Reigns but Reigns drops him with a big boot in the middle of the ring.

Bryan tags in and rocks Ziggler with uppercuts. Bryan ducks a Ziggler clothesline and kicks Corbin through the ropes. Bryan sends Ziggler out. Fans chant “yes!” but we start to hear the laughs of WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt echo out over the arena. Bryan looks around and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns unloads in the corner with clotheslines to Corbin as fans count along. Reigns with a big boot now. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but has to stop and knock Ziggler off the apron. Corbin catches Reigns with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin takes it out and sends Reigns into the steel ring steps. Corbin sends Reigns face-first into the top of the announce table and brings it back in. Ziggler taunts Reigns on the mat, getting in his face now as the legal man.

Reigns unloads on Ziggler but Ziggler comes back with a neckbreaker. Corbin tags back in and stomps away. Corbin plays the heel and launches Reigns into the turnbuckles for more boos. Bryan looks on as Corbin sends Reigns back into the ring post and the referee warns him. Fans try to rally for Reigns but Corbin sends him into the corner again with power. Reigns finally nails a big Superman Punch out of nowhere. Ziggler and Bryan both reach for tags as fans pop.

Bryan and Ziggler unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. Bryan with a big flying clothesline in the middle of the ring. Fans pop for Bryan as he gets hyped up. Bryan with a big dropkick in the corner and then Yes Kicks as fans go along with him. Bryan takes Ziggler to the top for a hurricanrana to the mat. Bryan calls for fans to get the chant going now. Bryan with more Yes Kicks while Ziggler is on his knees now. Ziggler ducks the final kick and rolls Bryan for a close 2 count. Bryan goes right into the LeBell Lock. Corbin comes from behind and finally breaks the hold with a cheap shot. Corbin goes for a chokeslam but reigns blocks it with a big Spear. Ziggler superkicks Reigns out. Bryan blocks a Zig Zag and hits the big running knee to Ziggler. Bryan sits up but the lights go out in the arena and we hear the familiar sounds of The Fiend’s arrival.

The Fiend appears at ringside as the red light shines over the arena. The menacing sounds play. Bryan runs the ropes and nails as suicide dive, sending Wyatt into the barrier. Bryan unloads on The Fiend but he keeps taking everything. Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw and uses it to launch Bryan through the barrier. The Fiend puts Bryan back down on the ground with the Mandible and laughs to the mixed reactions. The menacing sounds start back up as The Fiend stands tall over Bryan. The lights go out again and The Fiend disappears.

The lights come back on and we see WWE officials checking on Bryan in the barrier debris at ringside. Reigns comes over to check on Bryan but Ziggler attacks and sends Reigns into Bryan on the ground. Corbin joins in and brings Reigns in the ring. Corbin pounds on Reigns and he has handcuffs now. Ziggler and Corbin look to chain Reigns up in the ring and humiliate him again as Ziggler pulls out a can of dog food like before. The music suddenly hits and out comes The Usos for their return.

Fans pop as Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso meet Ziggler with a double superkick. They send Corbin out and then nails a double suicide dive on both heels as Reigns starts to recover. The Usos help Reigns to his feet as their music hits. Ziggler and Corbin recover at ringside and look on. The first SmackDown of 2020 goes off the air with The Usos standing in the ring with Reigns.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.