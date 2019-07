Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage from Memphis, TN at 8pm EST. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Ember Moon and Bayley

* WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Trish Stratus on King’s Court

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match