– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on the Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon feud.

– We’re live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by David Otunga. Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are not here tonight. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods are also on the announce table. Tom says WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was to be on commentary, but will be on MizTV later.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon by himself.

Shane enters the ring and has Greg Hamilton give him a “best in the world” introduction. Shane takes the mic and some fans start chanting for CM Punk. Shane talks about how good last night’s RAW Reunion special was. He was glad to not see the face of Kevin Owens last night. Fans pop for Owens’ name. Shane says Owens has been hiding behind social media. He brings up Owens’ video challenge from last night. Shane says it wouldn’t be SummerSlam without the best in the world on it, and he accepts Owens’ challenge.

A “you can’t wrestle!” chant starts up. Shane tells them to ask Roman Reigns about that. Shane goes on about Owens promising to quit if he loses the SummerSlam match. Shane brings up how Owens made these same comments last year. We see footage from RAW in August 2018 from a Owens vs. Seth Rollins match. Owens lost and then quit, walking out of the arena. Shane taunts Owens. The music hits and out comes Owens to a pop. Owens speaks from the stage and says the video we just saw was him at a low point, but that is not who he is today. Owens knew Shane would accept his challenge because not only does he want Owens gone, but he loves the spotlight. Owens says he is not going to quit because at SummerSlam, he’s going to beat the living hell out of Shane. Fans pop again. They have words and Owens says maybe he can beat Shane up now. Shane tells Owens if he wants the match, he better stop there. Fans boo and Shane says that’s called power. Shane says Owens is fired up and maybe he should fight tonight. Shane makes Owens vs. Roman Reigns for later tonight. Owens talks trash from ringside as Shane’s music hits.

– Still to come, Kofi Kingston will choose his SummerSlam opponent. Also, Shawn Michaels on MizTV.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias walks up on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre backstage, calling him brilliant for booking Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. Shane says the match needs something even more special, it needs a special guest referee. Shane makes Drew the referee for the match. Shane says the match also needs a special guest timekeeper and that will be Elias. Shane says the match also needs a special guest ring announcer and that will be him.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match. Apollo Crews is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Fans chant for Nakamura early on as they go at it and trade holds. Crews drops Nakamura with a shoulder. Crews scoops Nakamura and slams him. Crews keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Crews lifts Nakamura for a suplex and holds him in the air for a few minutes, riling the crowd up. Crews finally drops the stalling suplex for a 2 count.

Nakamura comes right back with strikes in the middle of the ring. Nakamura tries to send Crews to the floor but Crews clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Crews flies out of the ring with a big moonsault to the floor, taking Nakamura back down. The screen splits with a commercial break.

Back from the break and they get up in the middle of the ring to trade strikes. Crew drops Nakamura over his head for another close pin attempt. Crews presses Nakamura high in the air but Nakamura catches him and drops him. Nakamura with a big kick in the corner, then a sliding snap German suplex for a pop. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Crews shuts him down mid-move. Crews goes on and hits the Olympic Slam for a close 2 count, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Crews goes to the top but Nakamura cuts him off and delivers a high knee to the gut. Nakamura charges again but Crews catches him and nails a standing moonsault. Nakamura moves out of the way and then hits a Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura goes over and unloads on Crews with kicks now, forcing him out of the ring. Nakamura continues stomping and kicking on Crews at ringside. Nakamura goes up the ramp, runs back down and nails Crews with a Kinshasa at ringside. Big E and Woods wonder where Crews’ friends are. Nakamura leaves with the title to a mixed reaction.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are backstage. Rose has been gone all day because she’s been handling business. Rose has secured them a match and if they win that, they will get a WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles shot. Deville hugs Rose.

– Still to come, Kofi Kingston issues a SummerSlam challenge.

– We see The Miz backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another pre-recorded promo from Ali, who talks about re-writing his story and earning a WWE Title shot to become WWE Champion. Ali says only he will write his story.

– We go to the ring and The Miz is out with a mic for another must see edition of Miz TV. He welcomes everyone and plugs Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network. We also see highlights from RAW Reunion on Monday.

Miz brings his guest WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. They talk about the RAW Reunion experience. Michaels agrees that RAW was like a big family reunion. Miz said everyone had a blast, just like they are tonight. They go on about Seth Rollins and his SummerSlam match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler runs down the Legends as he enters the ring. Miz offers to punch Ziggler in the face. Shawn says Ziggler clearly has something to get off his chest, so let’s do it. Ziggler says we all used to look up to Shawn, but used to, not any longer. Ziggler says Shawn has turned into an embarrassment. Ziggler says Shawn broke his heart when he came back to the ring in November for WWE Crown Jewel. Ziggler says Shawn was ambarrassing. Shawn agrees and says he was embarrassed, but what’s more embarrassing to him if working your whole career, giving everything you’ve got, and still being left with nothing but being known as a second-rate Shawn Michaels wannabe. Ziggler says there is only one second-rate Shawn Michaels out here. Fans chant “yes!” now.

Ziggler goes on ranting about Michaels and Miz, and how he will be known for more than they will. Miz yells and tells Ziggler to do something about it already. Miz is tired of hearing Ziggler talk. Ziggler and Miz face off as fans cheer them on, hoping for a fight. Ziggler goes after Shawn instead but misses and drops Miz instead. Shawn goes for Ziggler but Ziggler drops him with a Sweet Chin Music. Ziggler looks down at Shawn. Miz goes for Ziggler but he escapes the ring and looks on from the ramp. Miz checks on Shawn as we go back to commercial.

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and both Superstars are in the ring as the bell rings, Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair.

They go at it, back and forth early on. Flair takes Moon down and stomps early on. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Flair is distracted by Bayley coming down the ramp, allowing Moon to roll Flair up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, the chaos continues in the ring but Moon stands tall after an Eclipse to Flair. Moon goes back to the top and drops Bayley with another Eclipse. Moon stands tall as her music hits.

– We see WWE Champion Kofi Kingston backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look at some mainstream media attention for the RAW Reunion.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage preparing for the main event.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a pop.

Tom is now joined by Michael Cole and Otunga. Tom says Byron is not here tonight because his father passed away last week. Fans start chanting for Kofi. Kofi says before he puts down Samoa Joe tonight, he wants to issue a challenge to the man who he hopes will accept his SummerSlam challenge. Kofi calls out Randy Orton to the ring and fans pop.

Orton slowly makes his way to the ring, looking over his shoulder. Kofi talks about their history together and how he had MSG cheering for him in 2009. We see a flashback to that RAW in 2009. Kofi says that moment still gives him goosebumps. Kofi says that’s when he was supposed to move to the main event scene but Orton used his influence to hold Kofi back from the main event scene. Kofi said it almost worked but he’s kept on fighting and grinding since then.

Orton admits he used his influence and says he did it because Kofi wasn’t ready then, and he isn’t ready now. Orton calls the title a fluke. Orton goes on about his 18 years over Kofi’s 11 years, and says he’s never had to fake a Jamaican accent or throw pancakes or shake his ass. Orton goes on and says he can take the title anytime he wants, also saying Kofi only got his WrestleMania 35 title shot because he injured Ali. Kofi issues the challenge for SummerSlam and Orton accepts. Orton says Kofi’s fairytale will come to an end thanks to three dangerous letters – RKO.

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

Samoa Joe’s music hits and out he comes, walking past Randy Orton on the apron. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston looks on from the ring before this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Joe and Kofi size each other up. Orton watches from ringside as fans do dueling chants. Joe takes control early on and keeps Kofi down, working him around the ring. Kofi looks to make a comeback but Joe beats him right back down. Kofi runs the ropes and drops Joe with a dropkick. Kofi with another dropkick to send Joe out of the ring. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking Joe down on the floor.

Kofi gets fired up at ringside before bringing Joe back into the ring. Kofi charges and rocks Joe in the corner. Kofi mounts Joe in the corner as fans count along. Joe drops Kofi face-first into the top turnbuckle and he goes down. More back and forth now. Kofi charges in the corner but Joe plants him with a big Uranage. Kofi kicks out at 2. The screen splits with a commercial break.

Back from the break and Joe has Kofi grounded as Orton looks on from ringside. Kofi starts fighting back to make a comeback now. Fans cheer him on. Kofi hits the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Kofi plays to the crowd in front of Orton. Joe avoids Trouble In Paradise but Kofi comes from the corner to drop him. Orton suddenly hits the ring for the RKO attempt but he misses and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Kofi Kingston

– After the bell, Orton and Kofi square up after the RKO attempt. Joe comes from behind but Orton drops him with the RKO. Kofi takes advantage and puts Orton right back down with a Trouble In Paradise. Kofi celebrates as his music hits and we go to replays. Kofi poses in the corner, raising the title above Orton, who is still down.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage getting ready for the main event.

– We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is wrapping his entrance. Kayla Braxton approaches and asks about his rough past few weeks – losing the Intercontinental Title to Shinsuke Nakamura and then being attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt on RAW. Balor isn’t sure how he ended up in Wyatt’s crosshairs or how his mind works, if it’s an old score or something new. Balor says everything Wyatt has done as of late, he can’t explain any of it. Balor says clearly Wyatt is more twisted and messed up than ever but Balor has stared fear down in the eye before, and he didn’t back down then and won’t back down now.

Balor goes on and challenges Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam. The Firefly Funhouse theme song starts playing on the big screen. Wyatt is there in the Funhouse with some of his puppets. Wyatt says he and the puppets are fans of Balor, but The Fiend isn’t. Wyatt says The Fiend is officially accepting the SummerSlam challenge. Wyatt warns him – The Fiend is no man, he’s an abomination, he’s power and he remembers. The screen flashes as Wyatt transitions into The Fiend. He says he just wants to be let in.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Owens in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole leads us to a look at the WWE 24/7 Title chase from RAW Reunion.

– Charlotte Flair walks up on Sarah Schreiber backstage and rants about being left off the WWE SummerSlam card. Flair promises, no demands, to be at SummerSlam. She says her opponent will be better than Ember Moon, and she will prove why she’s the greatest Superstar of all time. Flair walks off.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes the special guest ring announcer, Shane McMahon. Shane introduces the guest timekeeper for tonight and brings out SmackDown’s greatest acquisition next, Elias. Elias joins Shane in the ring and has his arm raised. Shane brings out the special guest referee next, Drew McIntyre. Shane stands tall in the ring with Elias and Drew as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Kevin Owens. Drew taunts him while wearing the referee shirt. The music hits and out next comes Roman Reigns for a pop. Shane rings the bell and does formal ring introductions for Owens and Reigns from ringside. Owens takes a mic back into the ring and threatens Shane, promising to drop him tonight, if he likes it or not. Reigns takes the mic and says he’s going to whoop everybody’s ass tonight. Shane says he’s feeling this. He calls for the bell and here we go.

Owens and Reigns lock up to start, going to the corner. Drew separates them and there’s tension already. Owens with a headlock now. They go to the corner and Drew gets in between them again to break it up. Reigns rocks Drew out of nowhere and tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Elias gets involved but takes a shot. Reigns and Owens end up cornering Shane in the ring but he escapes. Reigns tries to bring Shane back into the ring but Drew makes the save from behind. Owens pounds on Drew. The numbers finally catch up as Elias, Shane and Drew get the upperhand. Owens is tossed from the ring as Reigns gets triple teamed now.

Fans chant “you suck!” as Reigns gets triple teamed. Owens comes back and sends Shane into the barrier. Owens with a superkick to Drew, then Elias. Reigns with a Spear to Drew to send him out. Elias goes down again as fans pop. Shane looks to escape but Reigns brings him back into the ring for a pop. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Shane, into a Stunner from Owens. Reigns and Owens stands tall as a “one more time!” chant starts up. Owens delivers another Stunner to Shane. Owens hits the corner to pose as his music hits. yelling out about how this is his show. We go to replays. Owens takes the mic and says at SummerSlam, he’s going to make sure everyone loves the ass whooping he gives Shane that night. Owens drops the mic again as his music starts back up. Owens plays to the crowd for another pop as we get more replays of the Stunner to Shane. SmackDown goes off the air with Owens standing tall.