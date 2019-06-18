Reload this page during the show for new updates.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. They head to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Kofi welcomes everyone to SmackDown and they plug WWE Stomping Grounds. The New Day starts in with their comedy until the music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says this just typical New Day out here distracting everyone from what we all know from Super ShowDown – Kofi doesn’t deserve to be WWE Champion. Ziggler goes on taking shots, going back & forth on the mic with Kofi. Kofi warns Ziggler ahead of his singles match with Xavier Woods tonight. Ziggler promises to come out on top and then take the WWE Title from Kofi at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Ziggler says Kofi doesn’t deserve to be champion and without The New Day, he is nothing.

Ziggler heads to the ring for the first match as we see SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley backstage getting ready. We go to commercial.