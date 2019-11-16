– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package looking at last week’s episode from Manchester, England. We cut to the normal SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin is being carried to the ring by six men, as he sits on a throne and platform. They sit the structure down at ringside and Corbin stands tall, raising his scepter. He enters the ring as Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler wait for him, clapping.

The music stops and the boos get louder. A “you suck!” chant breaks out. Corbin starts talking and fans shut him up with boos. Corbin says they need to pay respects to their king. Corbin goes on about being king and starts taking shots at Roman Reigns, calling him a shell of what he once was. He goes on and says this is no longer Reigns’ yard, it’s Corbin’s kingdom. Corbin talks about how he should be the Team Captain at Survivor Series and shows us a graphic on the big screen. Roode and Ziggler chime in now and talk about taking their rightful spots on Team SmackDown by defeating Shorty G and Mustafa Ali tonight. We know that will be… absolutely glorious. Corbin says he’s inviting The Big Dog to the ring now for this historic moment. Corbin says if they’re teammates then they should all be able to co-exist in the ring now. Corbin asks the crowd if they want to see The Big Dog, and they do.

Reigns’ music hits but an animated chihuahua appears on the big screen instead, barking. Or more like yelping. A man comes out dressed as a mascot-type dog. He softly punches the ground on the stage as Reigns would. The little dog on the LED board keeps yelping as the mascot dog marches to the ring. Corbin, Ziggler and Roode laugh. Corbin asks if the dog knows any tricks. He has him take a knee and bow, and shake. The animated dog continues to yelp on the big screen, as he has non-stop since first appearing, as Reigns’ music plays. The mascot dog sits on his knees as Corbin, Roode and Ziggler play to the crowd for boos. We go to commercial.

Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali and Shorty G are out now as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode wait. Roode and Ziggler will win G and Ali’s Team SmackDown spots if they win this match.

G and Roode go at it to start. Roode takes G down and King Corbin laughs at ringside. The dog mascot is watching with Corbin. G fights back and takes Roode down for a pop. More back and forth. Ziggler comes back in and mounts offense on G for a 2 count. G blocks a neckbreaker and arm drags Ziggler. Ali tags in and immediately drops Ziggler. Ali works on the arm and stops Ziggler from tagging. Ziggler kicks Ali in the gut. Ziggler keeps fighting but Ali cuts him off. Ali ends up rocking Ziggler in the corner. Ali with a headscissors takedown. Ali goes on with a Facebuster for a 2 count as Corbin watches, getting worried.

Roode gets the tag and goes right to work on Ali. Ziggler gets a cheap shot in on Ali from the floor as the referee is distracted. Roode takes Ali to the corner and beats him down again. Ali ends up getting knocked off the apron onto the announce table, ribs-first. Corbin and the mascot dog laugh about the interference from ringside. Reigns’ music hits and out comes the real Roman. Corbin readies for a fight at ringside as Reigns marches right to him at the announce table. Corbin retreats as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns is cheering on G and Ali from ringside now. Corbin is on the other side of the ring. Ali looks to put Roode and Ziggler away but Ziggler comes in and hits a Fame-asser on Ali. Ziggler rocks G off the apron with a cheap shot and goes to pin Ali but he kicks out at 2. Ziggler cranks up for a superkick now but Ali jumps up and hits his superkick first. Fans pop for Ali but they both go down.

Roode and G both get hot tags. G unloads on Roode and then Ziggler when he runs in. G with a cannonball to Roode in the corner. G with a spinning neckbreaker to Roode as he gets fired up as Reigns looks on. G goes up top and hits a big moonsault on Roode for a close 2 count. G shoves Roode in the corner but Ziggler tags in. They hit the big Zig Zag double team for a close 2 count. Corbin shows frustration at ringside now.

Ali looks to run in as he kicks Roode in the head from the apron but Ziggler superkicks him off the apron to the floor. G catches Ziggler in an ankle lock. Ziggler resists but G gets it applied. Roode runs in and breaks the hold up. Corbin looks to assist Roode but Reigns hits a Drive By on Corbin. Roods slams Reigns face-first into the announce table. Ali flies out with a dive and sends Roode over the table. Reigns follows up with a big Spear to Corbin at ringside.

Ziggler takes advantage of the chaos and rolls G up for a 2 count. G ends up nailing a big German as Ali follows up with a 450 from the top. Ali keeps the pin for the win.

Winners: Shorty G and Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali and G stand tall and keep their Survivor Series spots. We go to replays. Reigns comes in the ring to celebrate with as his music hits.

– The announcers hype the rest of tonight’s show. We get a look back at last week when WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacked Daniel Bryan backstage.

– We go to another episode of Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt. He has the WWE Universal Title on display and says it’s time for a change. He turns to Bray The Magician now and poof – the Universal Title now has a blue strap instead of the red strap. Wyatt mentions MizTV later tonight and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with the tag team match.

– King Corbin, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and the mascot dog are backstage, and everyone is upset. Corbin has an idea to fix what happened. He walks off with the mascot.

– We get a look at how Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury took out The B Team last week.

– We go to the ring and Braun Strowman marches out as Drew Gulak and The B Team wait together in the middle. Braun enters the ring and stares them down.

Gulak says Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are with him because they actually want to learn. Gulak goes on and shows us a graphic on the screen that says Gulak Saves SmackDown. Gulak says Braun actually lasted longer with Tyson Fury than he thought, but Braun still has so many lessons to learn. A brawl breaks out and Strowman fights everyone off. Gulak retreats as Strowman destroys Axel and Dallas. Strowman with a big running powerslam on Axel. Strowman stands tall for a pop as his music hits now.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Big E hype up tonight’s title defense. Kofi, with a platter full of pancakes, says they won these titles in honor of the injured Xavier Woods, and they will defend them in honor of him tonight. We see Big E do The New Day’s grand introduction as their music hits and they head to the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. The New Day

We go to the ring as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston toss pancakes to the crowd. They enter the ring and pose for fans as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is backstage walking. He’s approached by Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami talks about how they want Bryan with them. Sami says it’s the million dollar question – is he with them? Bryan’s been thinking about this all week. He wants to know why Sami ran last week when The Fiend attacked, if he really had Bryan’s back. Sami thought Bryan was running behind him. He goes on but Bryan interrupts and says he doesn’t need Sami’s help, and isn’t joining his group. Bryan says Braun Strowman is the perfect guy for Sami. He is Sami’s guy. Bryan walks off and says Braun is just big and strong, he’s not an intellectual like them. Braun suddenly appears and Sami backs down, pleading with Strowman as Braun just stares at him. Sami ends up retreating. We go back to the ring as The New Day dances around.

Out next comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Kofi and Dash go at it. The Revival with a quick tag and early double team. Dawson works over Kofi and keeps him down for pin attempts. More back and forth between the teams but The Revival keeps control. Big E also comes in at one point but Dash keeps Kofi down as we go back to commercial.

Kofi finally gets an opening on Dawson after the break. Big E gets the tag and hits several big suplexes and throws to Dash. Big E runs the ropes for a splash but Wilder gets his knees up. Dawson tags back in and goes to work on Big E but Big E catches him with a Uranage in the corner. More back and forth. Dawson blocks the Big Ending as fans chant for The New Day. The chaos leads to Dash coming in and hitting a big tornado DDT to Big E for a close 2 count. Wilder yells out and shows frustration over the count.

Wilder powers up with Big E on his shoulders. Big E avoids it and they both collide in the middle of the ring with clotheslines, and both go down. Dawson and Kofi tag in at the same time. Kofi with a kick to the head and a dropkick. Kofi sends both opponents to the floor, then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking them both down for a big pop. Big E tags in and scoops Dawson for the Midnight Hour. Dash knocks Kofi off the top. Big E sends Dawson over the top to the floor. Dawson with a big DDT to Big E for a pin attempt. Dawson argues with the referee.

The Revival goes for a double draping DDT and yell out to Randy Orton to pay homage, but Big E backdrops them both over the top rope to the floor. Kofi runs and leaps out but The Revival catches him in mid-air. They ram him face-first into the ring post. Big E comes over to attack but The Revival puts him into the announce table. The Revival goes on, keeps control and brings Big E into the ring for a Shatter Machine. Kofi runs in and flies, breaking up the pin just in time. All four Superstars are down now as fans chant for Kofi.

The Undisputed Era suddenly appears – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole and Strong pull Kofi out of the ring and attack as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

– After the bell, the attack continues as Fish and O’Reilly pull Dash out of the ring and beat him down now. All four members enter the ring and unload on Big E and Dawson now. A large group of SmackDown Superstars run down to the ring to make the save as The Undisputed Era retreats into the crowd. The Undisputed Era taunts the blue brand Superstars from the crowd as they look on from the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with The Undisputed Era.

Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Tibbs and Kip Stevens

We go to the ring and Heavy Machinery is out – Tucker and Otis. We see how Tucker and Otis were taken out by Imperium last week. Enhancement talents Kip Stevens and Kevin Tibbs wait in the ring as Heavy Machinery does their entrance.

Otis starts off and gets the match going, taking control with ease. Tucker tags in and they hit long vertical suplexes on their opponents at the same time. Tibbs fights Tucker off. Kip tags in for some double teaming but Tucker hits a double crossbody in the middle of the ring. Tucker with a huge clothesline next. Tucker with a big splash in the corner next.

Tucker and Otis play to the crowd as they tease the tag to Otis. He comes in and hits the Caterpillar on Tibbs. Kip gets caught with the Compactor next and Otis covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

– After the match, Tucker and Otis stand tall as their music hits.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan on MizTV.

– The announcers show us some of the recent attacks between NXT and main roster Superstars in the women’s division. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley now. Because of her recent attacks, Bayley says RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler no longer see her as just an afterthought. Bayley says it’s been all personal from her lately, which is why she’s on a roll. She fights for her and herself only now, and doesn’t care about anyone else. She goes on with the heel talk and says she looks forward to crushing Nikki Cross’ dreams tonight. Banks also has words for Cross and says she’s letting Bayley go out there alone tonight, and letting her take care of Cross by herself. Bayley goes on and says maybe she will join Team SmackDown to defeat Team NXT and Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

We go to the ring and out comes Nikki Cross. Cross will become the final member of the women’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series if she wins this match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see highlights from this week’s WrestleMania 36 Tickets On-Sale Party in Tampa, FL. Cole and Graves show us what happened earlier with Shorty G and Mustafa Ali keeping their Survivor Series spots. Cole announces Roman Reigns, G and Ali vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in six-man action for next Friday night. We go back to the ring and Cross is ready for a fight. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Bayley immediately charges. Bayley takes control and they go to the floor. Bayley sends Cross into the steel ring steps. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler comes to ringside and Bayley jumps in the ring. Baszler then jumps in the ring but Bayley retreats to the crowd. Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai and Mia Yim suddenly appear behind Bayley in the crowd. She gets dropped and then Ripley slams her over the barrier back to the ringside floor. Baszler looks on from the ring but Sasha Banks runs in out of nowhere and drops her. The NXT Superstars stare Banks down from the ringside floor. They go to hit the ring on Banks but here come SmackDown Superstars – Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Dana Brooke.

Baszler and Bayley brawl out into the crowd while the others brawl in the ring. The NXT Superstars retreat to the crowd as the blue brand stars stand tall in the ring. Sasha takes the mic and says if they want the spotlight, she will give it to them. She proposes an eight-woman tag team match and it’s on as we go to commercial with the two sides having words from the ring and the floor.

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

Back from the break and Dakota Kai drops Nikki Cross to start as the bell hits. Cross drops Kai with a crossbody and then unloads with strikes. Mia Yim tags in but Cross takes her down. Carmella and Yim go at it now. Yim works on the arm but Carmella fights out. Yim drops her. They both duck kicks but Carmella connects with a kick to the gut. Tegan Nox gets knocked off the apron. Yim slams Carmella by her hair. Nox tags in and unloads on Carmella in the corner with kicks. The referee tells her to back off. Kai tags in and hits a big running forearm to Carmella in the corner. Kai and Nox with more double teaming in the corner on Carmella. Nox goes for the tag but she’s not legal. Kai runs back in and covers but Carmella kicks out.

Nox comes back in and works Carmella around, choking her with the middle rope as the others talk trash in her face. Nox drops Carmella again for another 2 count. Carmella finally tags Sasha Banks in. She drops Nox and talks some trash. Nox counters and rolls Banks up for a 2 count. Banks comes back and kicks Nox into the corner. Rhea Ripley comes in slowly as fans pop. Banks takes a few steps back. They have words in the middle of the ring and Banks rocks her with a slap. Ripley swings but misses. Ripley goes on and overpowers Banks, then drops her with a big suplex. Ripley yells in Banks’ face and stands tall over her. More back and forth between the two. Banks and Ripley both deliver cheap shots at the same time to the others partners. The two teams come in the ring and argue with each other as the tension builds. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley goes at it with Cross. Cross with a second rope crossbody. Cross knocks some of Ripley’s partners off the apron. Kai tags in but Cross catches her and slams her for a 2 count as Nox breaks it up. More chaos as Dana Brooke also gets involved. Brooke nails Ripley in the corner and tosses Yim to the floor.

Ripley with a huge dropkick to Dana. Banks levels Ripley into the corner. Kai kicks Banks out of the ring. Cross comes off the top but misses Kai. Kai with a big Scorpion Kick to Cross to put her down. Cross blocks a suplex and drops Kai in the middle of the ring with her swinging neckbreaker. Cross covers Kai for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella

– After the match, the NXT Superstars attack Kai until the others quickly make the save. A big brawl breaks out. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville run back down to the ring to help clear it out. The SmackDown Superstars look on from the ring as the NXT Superstars talk trash back, heading through the crowd.

– We see Daniel Bryan walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the Survivor Series card.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s main event segment as The Miz makes his way out for another must-see edition of MizTV. Miz takes the mic and welcomes everyone.

Miz starts talking about how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt brought the WWE Universal Title to SmackDown and then attacked Daniel Bryan last week. Miz says he’s going to find out why. Miz goes on and introduces his guest as Bryan makes his way out. Cole shows us how The Fiend attacked Bryan last week.

Miz asks Bryan why he thinks The Fiend attacked him. Bryan doesn’t answer. Miz acknowledges they don’t like each other, but it’s a simple question – why out of everyone in the locker room, did The Fiend choose Bryan? Bryan won’t answer. Miz says he thinks the attack happened because The Fiend sees how Bryan isn’t who he used to be, how he’s confused about who he is these days. Miz goes on ranting and says The Fiend sees how Bryan is washed up now, and wants to be the one to end Bryan.

Bryan stands up and takes the mic. Bryan says he will talk about Bray in just a second, but the reason he was quiet is because MizTV sucks, and has always sucked. Some fans boo. Bryan says Miz is right, he’s not the man he was and he’s not the leader of the Yes Movement, he might be washed up and mentally unstable, but there’s one thing that’s the same as before – passion. The passion that helped him overcome the odds at WrestleMania. Bryan goes on but Miz interrupts. Bryan screams at him to shut up. Bryan says no one understands the passion and the mental instability together, which caused him to kill the Yes Movement, kick a man in the balls to win the WWE Title. No one understands passion and that kind of instability together, but Wyatt does. Bryan goes on about how mentally unstable Fiend is, and says so he is and there’s no one better to fight someone mentally unstable than… the music interrupts as Wyatt appears on the big screen for a Firefly Fun House episode.

Wyatt tells Bryan it’s rude to discuss a man when he’s not present. Wyatt taunts Bryan and goes on about possibly why The Fiend attacked. Maybe The Fiend just wants to play with Bryan. Wyatt pulls various “toys” out of a chest and then brings out his favorite, the WWE Universal Title. Wyatt asks Bryan if he wants to come play and if he does, just say that one magical word. Fans chant “yes!” but Bryan says no. Wyatt’s various puppets also say yes but Bryan keeps saying no. No, Bryan is not going to go back and play with Wyatt and his puppets. Bryan says Wyatt is trying to manipulate he and the people, but it won’t work. Bryan says if Wyatt wants to fight, let’s fight, but let’s do it for the Universal Title. Bryan asks Wyatt what he says now. Wyatt guesses he would have to say… yes. Wyatt starts his own “yes!” chant and the crowd picks up on it some. Wyatt keeps chanting and laughing as Bryan looks on. Wyatt goes on and on and on as the Fun House music hits. Wyatt goes off the big screen. Miz says there we have it – Bryan vs. Wyatt at Survivor Series. Bryan exits the ring as his music hits. SmackDown goes off the air as Bryan marches up the ramp.

