Reload often during SmackDown for results updates.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on The Undertaker’s return during last night’s RAW, to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

– We go backstage to Shane McMahon. Shane talks about the Handicap Match with Roman Reigns on RAW and said Reigns got so desperate he called on The Dead Man. Shane goes on about The Undertaker and says they will make Reigns a dead man at WWE Extreme Rules as well. Shane warns the WWE roster to not get on his bad side tonight because he’s pissed.

– We’re live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day – WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring with pancakes and the trombone. We see stills of how Kofi retained over Dolph Ziggler in the Steel Cage match at Stomping Grounds on Sunday.