– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton addressing the stage explosion with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley last night on RAW. We see a replay and Tom says we will hear from Lashley later tonight.

– We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Kevin Owens comes out for another edition of The Kevin Owens Show. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Fans boo Owens as he takes the mic and introduces tonight’s guests, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Owens is in a bad mood tonight as he reads off cards. Shane is out first as his music starts up. Drew McIntyre is also out. Shane has Hamilton give him a grand introduction. They talk about the tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules against Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. We see a replay of Taker’s message to McIntyre and McMahon on last night’s RAW. Shane mocks Taker and Owens asks if he’s scared of Taker. Shane says he is not. Fans start chanting loudly for Taker.

Shane reveals that the match at Extreme Rules will now be a No Holds Barred match. Drew knocks Reigns and talks about how everyone knows what he and Shane are capable of in regular matches, but now this No Holds Barred match will be a vicious, physical assault like nobody has seen before. Shane says now that’s spooky, and Owens agrees. Owens replays Taker’s entrance from last night to show that McMahon and McIntyre looked scared as they retreated from the ring when Taker came out. Owens says it did look like Shane was a tiny bit afraid of Taker. Shane asks Owens what he’s doing. Owens is on fire tonight but Drew says this interview is over. The music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Owens immediately starts yelling at Ziggler, about how no one wants to hear him rant on how he should be the WWE Champion. Fans pop. Ziggler rants on the WWE Title anyway. Ziggler says the only thing Owens looks like he should be in is a hot dog eating contest. Owens fires back and says at least he would win, which is more than Ziggler can say about wrestling matches. Fans pop again. Shane interrupts them and announces Owens and Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery for tonight. The winners will be added to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat. Ziggler and Owens argue until Owens’ music hits and he makes his exit.

– Still to come, Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe face off.

– Kayla Braxton stops Daniel Bryan and Rowan backstage. Bryan isn’t happy about another team being added to their match, but they are confident about walking in and out as The Planet’s Champions. We go to commercial.

Big E vs. Daniel Bryn

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods. They’re not happy but also not worried about another team being added to the match at Extreme Rules. Big E begins his introduction as they head to the ring. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan is out next with Rowan.

We get some back and forth to start the match. Bryan delivers kicks but Big E just takes them and tells Bryan to keep it coming. Big E catches Bryan in an abdominal stretch and gives him a Positivity Spank in the middle of the ring. Big E runs over Bryan and they tangle with counters. Big E with a big clothesline to send Bryan out of the ring for a breather. We go to a commercial break as the screen splits.

Back from the break and Bryan is unloading on Big E. Bryan charges and hits a low corner dropkick to the knee. Bryan wastes some time and plays to the crowd for boos as they try to rally for Big E next. Big E gets up and fights back but the knee is bothering him. Big E manages to nail an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and another big shot. Bryan fights Big E off with stiff kicks to the leg again. Big E comes back with more offense and a big splash for a 2 count. Bryan ends up sending Big E to the floor but Big E comes right back and meets him at the ropes.

Rowan comes over while the referee is distracted and sends Big E into the ring post. Rowan rolls Big E back in for Bryan to put him away. Woods leaps off the steel steps but Rowan drops him on the floor. Bryan covers Big E for the pin to win.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan and Rowan celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Bryan and Rowan raise the titles in the air from the stage.

– Kayla is backstage with R-Truth. He doesn’t want her to show highlights from his WWE 24/7 Title loss to Drake Maverick on RAW, but we see them anyway. Truth talks some nonsense and says he heard “Hornswoggle” and his wife are in San Antonio for their honeymoon. Truth says he’s coming for the 7/11 European Champion.

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are backstage. Bliss says Cross is going to host “A Moment of Bliss” tonight. She says Cross deserves it because she defeated Carmella and Bayley. Bliss encourages Cross some more and says it’s time for Bliss to kick Cross out of the nest, time for Cross to fly. Cross walks off and her guest will be Bayley. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes special host Nikki Cross to the stage for another “A Moment of Bliss” segment.

Cross mentions admiring Alexa Bliss more than anyone else. She says she’s from Scotland and will talk slower so everyone can understand her because she has a bit of an accent. Cross introduces her guest and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Bayley thanks Cross for having her. Bayley is surprised Bliss is giving Cross a spotlight tonight. Cross tries to defend Bliss but Bayley says she doesn’t have to do Bliss’ bidding. Cross says she’s not, she’s here to host the show and ask the tough questions. Cross asks Bayley why she called Bliss a liar. Because she is a liar, says Bayley. Cross says that’s not the Alexa she knows. Cross says that’s unfair considering everything Bliss has done for the division, and it’s going to stop now.

Bayley wants to talk about what wasn’t fair – Cross beating Bayley last week and Bliss getting the title shot at Extreme Rules. Bayley says Cross should be getting the title shot. Cross doesn’t know the answer but she wants to know why she’s not facing Bayley in the ring right now. Bayley accepts the challenge.

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley

Nikki Cross gets up from the stage and rushes the ring. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley follows her down the ramp for this non-title match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley immediately drops Cross for a 2 count. Bayley with a suplex for another pin attempt. Bayley mounts Cross with strikes. Cross goes to the floor for a breather to regroup. The referee counts. Cross comes back in and rocks Bayley but Bayley comes right back and drops her for another 2 count. Bayley keeps Cross grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Cross finally gets another shot in and sends Bayley to the floor. Cross keeps control and goes to the top after bringing it back in. Cross with a crossbody from the top but Bayley kicks out at 2. Cross with more takedowns and a splash in the corner. Cross with a running bulldog out of the corner. Cross yells out at the crowd for a pop. Bayley blocks the neckbreaker and backslides Cross for a 2 count.

Cross fights back and goes for a tornado DDT out of the corner but it’s blocked. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall and raises her title as the music hits.

– We see WWE Champion Kofi Kingston backstage walking and tossing pancakes to people we can’t see. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ali talks about why he wants to chase the WWE Title, not for the same reasons as those who want the money. He’s chasing the title because he wants to bring change to millions of people who were forced to believe a lie, a lie about where they’re from or what their name is defines them. Ali says he’s going to be the one to change that way of thinking, and if you believe the lie, he’s going to change your mind when he becomes WWE Champion. Ali goes on about changing and chasing. He says to let the chase continue, let the lies be exposed and let the change begin.

– We go to the ring and Kayla Braxton has a mic. She plugs the WWE Title match at Extreme Rules and introduces WWE Champion Kofi Kingston first. We see recent happenings between Kofi and Samoa Joe, including Joe’s attack from last night’s RAW.

Kayla introduces the challenger next and out comes Joe. Kayla goes to speak but Joe interrupts her and suggests she get out of the ring, in the interest of preventing collateral damage. Joe addresses Kofi and accuses him of being a hustler, the nice guy who acts like everyone’s friend but really Kofi is just using people like Joe does. Joe says Kofi is no better than him. Joe says he wouldn’t be surprised if Xavier Woods becomes Kofi’s hype man while Big E is his butler.

Kofi talks about his recent wins and says he will also beat Joe all by himself at Extreme Rules. Kofi wants to talk about what Joe has done by himself lately, besides losing the WWE United States Title to Ricochet. Kofi says he almost has sympathy for Joe and feels bad for him. Kofi wonders what happened to the Joe who used to take on all challengers head-on. Kofi says all Joe does now is sneak around and hide. Kofi says Joe’s ass is too big to be playing hide-n-seek. Joe knocks Kofi for using his family to sell t-shirts and pander to the people. Kofi says right on cue, Joe insulted his family. Kofi’s not mad, he understands Joe just did that because he’s jealous. Kofi gets a “Jealous Joe” chant going. Kofi says he’d be jealous if he were Joe too, because Joe will never have a WrestleMania moment like Kofi did to share with his kids.

Joe wants to do a little experiment to prove to the people what Kofi really is. Joe says it’s simple – he wants Kofi to shake his hand, to recognize that when he put Kofi to sleep over the past few weeks, he realized that Joe is the next WWE Champion. Joe says here’s what he will guarantee Kofi for this gesture – he guarantees the safety of Kofi and the ones he loves, up until Extreme Rules, and all Kofi has to do is shake his hand. Joe extends his hand and encourages Kofi, calling it a legit offer. Kofi won’t shake. Joe threatens to start slapping him around the ring. Joe stares Kofi down but Kofi responds with a middle finger to the face. Kofi then drops Joe with a Trouble In Paradise, laying Joe out in the middle of the ring. Kofi stands tall and raises the WWE Title over Joe as his music starts up.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Heavy Machinery. They get hyped up about the possible spot at Extreme Rules. They have respect for Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, but they’re not brothers like Heavy Machinery and they will implode tonight. Tucker says Heavy Machinery will take care of business. Otis talks about winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and says they’re coming.

– We see Apollo Crews walking backstage. He will face Andrade next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us what happened on RAW with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley again. We cut to a Twitter video from Lashley, who says what Strowman did to him last night on RAW wasn’t wrestling. Lashley says Strowman knew what he was doing and didn’t care, but Lashley was only left with some bruises and beaten up a little. Lashley says Strowman tried to kill him but Strowman ended up getting the worst of it, as he should and he deserved. Lashley goes on and says next time he sees that son of a bitch Strowman, he’s not going to try and send him back to the hospital, he’s going to send him to the morgue.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring and this match is already underway. Andrade and Apollo Crews brawl as Zelina Vega barks orders from ringside.

Andrade drops Crews in the corner and delivers running knees for a close 2 count. Crews ends up turning it around on the floor and hitting a moonsault from the apron. Crews yells out for a pop. Crews brings it back into the ring for a 1 count. The screen splits with a commercial now.

Back from the break and the brawl continues. Crews mounts more offense and drops Andrade, yelling out again for another pop from the crowd. Andrade fights out of the corner and lands a kick to the jaw. Vega looks worried at ringside as Crews presses Andrade high in the air and holds him there for a few seconds before slamming him down. Crews with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Crews clubs Andrade in the back of the neck. Andrade counters a move and comes right back with a huge elbow to the mouth, dropping Crews. Andrade also goes down. Andrade tries to fly out to the floor onto Crews but Crews catches him and sends him into the apron. Vega ends up leaping off the apron to send Crews into the announce table while the referee is checking on Andrade. This leads to Andrade dropping Crews in the middle of the ring with the Hammerlock DDT. Andrade covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Vega hits the ring to pose with Andrade as the music starts up. Crews is down on his back at ringside.

– Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler are backstage. Owens says there’s very little chance this works unless they have a gameplan, which he has. Owens says Ziggler should just stay to the side, look pretty and let Owens get the job done. Ziggler tells Owens to stay away from the hot dogs. Ziggler says he should do what he does best and steal the show to get the job done. Owens admits they both haven’t had the best records on their own since coming back but maybe Shane was right and they should team up to get the win. Ziggler hesitates at first but says he’s done worse. They barely get on the same page to end the segment.

– Ember Moon is backstage getting a “good luck” from Carmella. She walks off to the ring as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Aleister Black is backstage. Black says he had a knock on his door last week but when he went to answer it, he found no one was there. Black applauds the mystery knocker on not only fighting on a physical level now, but fighting on a spiritual plane as well. Black says he cares little for the reveal of the person, he only cares about the person showing up at Extreme Rules because if they shall fight in the heavens, they shall fight in the seven layers of hell, and if they were to meet in purgatory, fighting they shall. Black says he finds himself invigorated because if the mystery man is man enough to knock on his door, then they should reveal who they are at Extreme Rules as the person who has picked a fight with Black.

Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and the bell rings as Mandy Rose waits in the ring with Ember Moon. Sonya Deville is at ringside.

Moo immediately charges for Deville after being taunted. Rose takes control early on and slams Moon on her head for a close 2 count. Rose mounts Moon with strikes now. Rose keeps Moon down with knees against the ropes as the referee warns her. Rose whips Moon hard into the corner and she goes down. Rose follows up with big running knee strike for a close 2 count. Rose keeps Moon grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Moon finally looks to make a comeback with double knees. Rose is stunned. Moon goes to the top and hits The Eclipse for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Moon’s music hits as she hits the ramp. Deville rushes the ring to check on Rose. We go to replays. Moon stands tall and looks on from the ramp.

– Shelton Benjamin is backstage. A female voice asks him who will win the WWE Title match at Extreme Rules. Benjamin cracks a smile and just keeps smiling before walking off.

– We see Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler backstage walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and it’s time for the main event. Big E and Xavier Woods are at their custom announce table with a bunch of pancakes. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan are also out for commentary, on the other side of the announce team. Kevin Owens is out first for his team, followed by Dolph Ziggler. Out next comes Tucker and Otis of Heavy Machinery. The winners will earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat.

Ziggler starts off with Otis and they go at it. Ziggler tries to take Otis down but can’t get him over. Ziggler tries again but Otis slams him to the mat. Otis with another big slam from behind. Bryan rants on commentary as Otis drops Ziggler in the corner for a pop. Owens pulls Ziggler to the floor. Big E and Woods suddenly attack Bryan and Rowan at the announce tables. Rowan gets double teamed but Bryan drops Big E with a running knee. Woods drops Bryan next. Rowan comes right back and snaps, tearing apart The New Day’s announce table. Rowan puts Woods through that table with an Iron Claw slam next. Rowan and Bryan talk trash and taunt The New Day as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as the match has been re-started due to the chaos at ringside, according to Tom. Owens and Tucker lock up and trade holds in the middle of the ring. Tucker drops Owens first and makes a quick pin attempt. More back and forth now. Tucker with a big dropkick for a close 2 count.

Owens ends up knocking Tucker out of the ring. Ziggler tags in and works Tucker over against the barrier. Ziggler brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Owens tags back in and stomps away on Tucker while he’s down. Owens with a standing Frogsplash for a 2 count. Ziggler tags back in and hits a neckbreaker, then Owens follows up with senton for a 2 count by Ziggler. Ziggler keeps Tucker grounded with a submission now.

Tucker tries to push Ziggler into the corner for a tag but Ziggler rams him back into their corner as Owens tags in and keeps the attack going in the corner. Owens mocks Heavy Machinery but pays for it by running into an elbow in the corner. Tucker with a big crossbody. Fans pop as Otis waits for the tag. Otis and Ziggler tag in at the same time now. Otis unloads and drops Ziggler with a big headbutt. Otis scoops Ziggler and spins him around before slamming him. Otis with a big overhead throw for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler jumps up and catches Otis with a big DDT.

Ziggler tags in Owens, who superkicks Otis. Otis knocks Owens out of the ring. Ziggler comes from behind for a Zig Zag but Otis stops him. Otis levels Ziggler. Otis with The Caterpillar on Ziggler now. Owens runs in and superkicks Otis. Otis gets up and blocks a Stunner. Ziggler goes to superkick Otis but Otis moves and Ziggler drops Owens instead. Tucker comes in and sends Ziggler out of the ring. Tucker and Otis hit The Compactor on Owens and Tucker covers for the pin to win, earning the title shot spot at Extreme Rules.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

– After the match, Heavy Machinery stands tall as their music hits. We go to replays. Tucker and Otis leave as Ziggler approaches Owens in the middle of the ring. Owens grabs Ziggler and delivers a Stunner for a pop. Owens yells and rants about SmackDown being his show, The KO Show. Fans want one more Stunner as SmackDown goes off the air.