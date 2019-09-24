– The final WWE SmackDown on the USA Network opens up with a look back at last week’s show with Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

– We’re live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan. Rowan takes the mic as fans boo. He says what happened last week was a work of art. Rowan says some people paint or draw, but he annihilates. The boos pick up. Rowan goes on about commanding respect but fans respond with a “you suck!” chant.

Rowan talks about “might being right” and how Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan know he’s right, as does the SmackDown locker room, which is why they’re afraid. Rowan goes on until Bryan’s music interrupts and out he comes to the stage with a mic. Bryan walks down the ramp and says if Rowan wants respect, fight him right now for it. Bryan drops the mic and they both ready for a match as the referee gets in between them to start things.

Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan

The bell rings and Daniel Bryan charges. Erick Rowan locks up into the corner and launches Bryan across the ring. Bryan charges but Rowan nails a big clothesline. Rowan drops an elbow and splashes Bryan.

Rowan tosses Bryan out of the ring. Rowan runs around the ring and nails a crossbody on the floor. Rowan stands over Bryan and yells out as fans boo him. Rowan sends Bryan face-first into the ring post. Rowan breaks the 10 count and goes back to work on Bryan, bringing him in the ring. Fans chant for Bryan as Rowan stomps on him. Rowan with knees to the back as he keeps Bryan grounded. Rowan keeps control but Bryan starts fighting back. Rowan drops him with a spinning kick for a close 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rowan works Bryan over on the outside. Rowan lifts Bryan and powerbombs him into the ring post. Rowan returns to the ring and talks trash as the referee checks on Bryan at ringside. The referee returns to the ring to count.

Bryan makes it back in right before the 10 count. Rowan attacks and unloads with stomps in the corner. Rowan with a running splash into the corner. Rowan charges again but Bryan also charges and kicks his leg out for a pop. Rowan gets up first but Bryan chop blocks the knee out. Bryan with another shot to the knee to bring Rowan down. Bryan wraps Rowan’s leg around the ring post and slams it a few times. Bryan dropkicks the leg into the post from the apron and slams it again. Bryan returns to the ring and uppercuts Rowan. Bryan with a running dropkick into the corner, and another. Bryan charges again but Rowan catches him in mid-move and drops him into a big slam for a close 2 count. Rowan can’t believe Bryan kicked out.

Rowan with a bear hug on Bryan now, clubbing him while holding him. Bryan fights out but Rowan works him over and delivers a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Bryan kicks out at two. The screen splits as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rowan continues to dominate. Rowan goes for another powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Bryan slides out and goes for a pin but but it’s blocked. Bryan sends Rowan over the top rope to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes for a suicide dive but it’s blocked. Rowan grabs Bryan but Bryan shoves him face-first into the ring post for a pop. They return to the ring and Bryan goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Bryan kips up as fans cheer him on.

Fans chant “yes!” as Bryan delivers his signature kicks while Rowan is on his knees. Bryan with a roundhouse kick to the face for a close 2 count. Bryan goes back to the top but Rowan catches him on the way down and goes for a chokeslam. Bryan counters and brings Rowan to the mat with a body lock. Bryan turns that into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Bryan breaks the hold when Luke Harper appears on the apron.

Bryan sends Harper off the apron into the edge of the announce table. Bryan continues but Harper isn’t phased. Harper stands on the announce table and watches as Rowan brings Bryan back into the ring by his head. Rowan hangs Bryan from the top rope with his leg trapped in the top rope. He finally breaks it and delivers a second Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring. Rowan covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Harper hits the ring as Rowan’s music hits. Harper manhandles Bryan some and goes out of the ring to help Rowan clear the announce table. The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Roman leaps off the steel steps or a Superman Punch to Harper. Reigns rocks Rowan and delivers a Drive By to Rowan. Harper and Rowan double team Reigns and bring him over to the announce table as some fans boo them. Bryan tries to make the save. Harper brings Bryan into the ring. Bryan ducks a big shot and drops Harper with a flying knee. Rowan returns to the ring and goes for a third Iron Claw on Bryan but Reigns makes the save and drops Rowan with a big Spear. Reigns checks on Bryan but Bryan doesn’t want the help. Bryan gets to his feet limping. Bryan takes the mic and says all he wants is a one word answer – do the fans want to see he and Reigns kick these disrespectful asses? Fans pop and start a “yes!” chant. Rowan and Harper watch from the ramp as Bryan and Reigns stand in the ring together. Bryan’s music hits and he hypes the crowd up.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair and WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Also, a look at Brock Lesnar ahead of his WWE Title match on October 4. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us some of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers at ringside.

– Tom leads us to a quick video package to hype Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the October 4 SmackDown FOX premiere. We cut to Michael Cole backstage with Kofi for a pre-recorded sitdown interview. Cole asks about Lesnar’s challenge and why he accepted. Kofi talks about how he’s promised to be a fighting champion, and this is another chapter of that. Kofi doesn’t know what Lesnar will do in the ring like always, but he feels like he is at the top of his own game. He goes on and says he’s defeated some of the best in WWE and he feels good about the match with Lesnar. Kofi admits he always feels the pressure and he knows the SmackDown FOX premiere is a big deal. Kofi says he’s not ready to give up the title yet, and he will walk out of the FOX premiere as the WWE Champion.

Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis

We go to the ring and out comes Chad Gable as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable takes the mic in the ring after we see his recent interactions with King Baron Corbin. Gable mentions Corbin’s recent jokes on his height, and says his run in the King of the Ring tournament was no joke, and what happened on RAW last night was no joke. Gable says he almost made Corbin tap, but Corbin got himself disqualified. He goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Mike Kanellis. Mike cracks a short joke and says he came out here tonight to prove to his pregnant wife Maria Kanellis that size does matter. Mike faces off with Gable in the ring and the referee calls for the bell, for what they say is an impromptu match.

Gable immediately grabs Mike and delivers an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Gable with another big suplex and then the ankle lock for the quick squash win.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable talks some trash as his music hits. Mike clutches his ankle on the apron. We go to a replay. Elias interrupts on the big screen. Elias calls Gable “shorty” and says he’s been following Gable’s story, which inspired him to write a new song. Elias starts singing and playing the brief song, which takes more shots at Gable’s height. Gable looks on and that’s it for the segment.

– Tom shows us how Carmella won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on last night’s RAW. We cut to Charlotte Flair and Truth backstage now. Flair is looking for her tag team partner but Truth acts like he doesn’t know who she is. Carmella comes out of the locker room. Flair congratulates her on the title win but hopes she is focused on tonight’s match. Carmella says she and Bayley have been friends for years, and this isn’t the Bayley she knows. Flair disagrees. Truth tries to do a “Wooo!” as Flair and Carmella leave together.

– Still to come, Flair and Carmella vs. Banks and Bayley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug Monday’s RAW season premiere and next Friday’s SmackDown FOX premiere.

Carmella and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella is out next with R-Truth. Sasha Banks is out first for her team. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next and they head to the ring together.

The bell rings as Carmella starts out with Banks. Tom says the 24/7 Title rules are suspended during the match. Banks rocks Carmella to start. Carmella turns it around and moonwalks to taunt Banks. Carmella keeps control and delivers a clothesline for a 2 count. Banks drops Carmella with a big right hand, then tosses her out to the floor. Bayley tags in and goes to the floor. Truth approaches but backs off. Bayley unloads on Carmella and sends her into the edge of the announce table. Bayley brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Bayley talks some trash to Carmella and works her over. Bayley with shots in the corner before tagging Banks back in. Banks keeps control and grounds Carmella in the middle of the ring. Truth tries to rally fans for Carmella. She fights back but gets shut down. Bayley tags back in for some double teaming. Carmella nails her and tries to make a tag but can’t get it. Carmella counters Bayley and finally tags Flair in.

Flair unloads on Bayley and boots Banks off the apron. Flair unloads with chops to Bayley and nails a belly-to-belly suplex. Flair launches Bayley across the ring and kips up for a pop. Flair misses in the corner but catches Bayley with more offense, including a boot to the face. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Banks runs in to break it up with a Meteora. Banks comes back in but Flair counters and drops her. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Carmella tags herself in after Flair has trouble. Carmella with a crossbody from the top and a superkick. Carmella and Banks tangle but Carmella delivers another big kick for a 2 count as Bayley breaks it up.

Carmella fights Bayley off and superkicks her back to the floor. Carmella goes back to Banks and works her over for a pin attempt. Banks immediately goes for the Bank Statement to get the win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks’ music hits as she and Bayley stand tall. A group of female Superstars rush the ring but Truth helps Carmella escape with the WWE 24/7 Title. Banks and Bayley corner Flair but she strikes first. They double team her until the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Becky avoids a double team attack and unloads on Banks and Bayley, going back and forth on each. She applies the Disarm Her on Banks but Bayley pulls her partner to safety. Lynch stands tall in the ring and taunts Banks and Bayley as her music starts back up.

– We see Shane McMahon backstage talking with his three lawyers. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcer plug WWE NXT on the USA Network tomorrow night.

Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Ali. Sami Zayn is out next to the stage. He takes the mic and demands fans show some respect for the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The music hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Nakamura strikes first, taking Ali to the corner. Nakamura charges but Ali dodges him. Ali with a big kick to send Nakamura out of the ring. Ali runs the ropes and nails a big dive, sending Nakamura into the announce table. Ali brings it back into the ring and flies with a crossbody for a pin attempt. Nakamura ends up turning it around and launching Ali face-first into the ring post. Ali lands hard on the floor. Sami comes over to get in Ali’s face, taunting him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali looks to make a comeback. Nakamura drops Ali with a big kick. Nakamura with another kick and a sliding snap German suplex. Nakamura hits the corner and waits for a Kinshasa. Ali stops him with a superkick. Ali crawls and covers for a close 2 count. Ali goes to the top but Nakamura cuts him off and delivers a high knee to the gut. Ali counters the reverse Exploder suplex and rolls him up for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Ali comes off the second turnbuckle and catches Nakamura with a big DDT. Fans pop as Ali goes to the top. Sami pulls Nakamura to safety before Ali can fly. Fans boo Sami. Ali runs the ropes and flies out, taking Nakamura down on the outside as Sami watches. Ali chases Sami into the ring but Nakamura is waiting with a Kinshasa. Nakamura covers for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, the music hits as Nakamura stands tall with Sami. We go to replays.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, showing what led to Owens’ $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit. We see Shane talking to his attorneys backstage again. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper is confirmed for Hell In a Cell.

The New Day vs. The B Team

We go to the ring and out comes Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day. The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, are out next.

Axel starts off with Woods and kicks him in the gut. Woods comes right back with a dropkick. Woods keeps control but Dallas distracts him, allowing Axel to level him. Axel and Dallas unload on Woods now, taking turns and making tags. Axel comes back in and keeps Woods grounded now. Woods looks to make a comeback but The B Team keeps control.

The B Team runs a victory lap at ringside but Big E knocks Axel down. Dallas and Woods trade shots back in the ring. Big E tags in and they hit the Midnight Hour for the fairly easy win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the music hits as Woods and Big E celebrate.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are backstage. Rose is passing out Maxim Australia magazines, with her on the cover. Deville asks if she’s serious because they have a match coming up. Otis of Heavy Machinery interrupts and wants a selfie with Rose.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and out comes The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane and Asuka wait in the ring. Fire and Desire are out next, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Rose is carrying her issue of Maxim Australia magazine. Asuka starts off with Deville and they go at it. Deville backs off on the ropes and Asuka nails her. Deville comes back and slams Asuka to the mat. Deville with a kick. Asuka catches a kick and delivers strikes of her own. Deville with a shoulder but Asuka drops Deville with a shoulder of her own. Sane tags in for double teaming to Deville. Sane covers for a 2 count.

Sane goes at it with Deville. Deville drops her with a big right hand. Deville tosses Sane out of the ring and tags in Rose. Rose raises her magazine cover in the air and rubs it in Sane’s face, saying she will never looks like this. Sane fights back and kicks the magazine out of her hands. Sane unloads on Rose with strikes at ringside.

Sane brings it back into the ring, taking Rose down with a head scissors. Sane with the sliding punch into the corner. Deville runs in for interference. The referee is distracted with Asuka, allowing Deville to drop Sane. Rose with shots to Sane for a 2 count. Rose unloads on Sane in the corner now. Sane fights out of the corner and rocks both opponents. Rose stops Sane from tagging. Sane kicks Rose off and makes the tag. Asuka comes in and unloads on Rose. Asuka with a corner Hip Attack and a running bulldog out of the corner. Asuka with the running kick to the face but Deville breaks it up at 2. Sane runs in and takes Deville down. Rose rolls Asuka for a 2 count. Sane tags in as Asuka drops Rose with a Codebreaker. Sane goes to the top and follows up with the InSane Elbow. Sane covers Rose for the pin to win.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

– After the match, Asuka and Sane stand tall as their music hits. Deville checks on Rose.

– We see Shane McMahon and his lawyers backstage once again. They’re headed to the ring together. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is announced for the WWE SmackDown FOX premiere on October 4.

– We go to the ring and Shane McMahon is introduced. He has his three lawyers with him. Shane brings out Kevin Owens.

Shane brings up the $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit Owens has against him. Shane says they have thought up a resolution and he could keep Owens tied up in court with his vast resources, or they can drop the lawsuit and Shane will also drop the $100,000 fine. Shane offers his hand and says let’s clean the slate. Owens says Shane is a real idiot, and he doesn’t get it. Owens says the court stuff and the lawyers makes him sick. The only thing making him sicker is Shane in the locker room because he doesn’t belong there.

Owens goes on and says this lawsuit is about getting under Shane’s skin, and getting what everyone has wanted all along – to see Shane’s ass get fired. Shane asks what his decision is. Owens proposes one final match between the two. Shane wins, he drops the lawsuit, stays fired and we never see him again. Owens wins, then Shane is gone from WWE. Shane asks what the catch is. Owens says there is no catch, but he wants the kind of match where he can hurt Shane, and Shane can have the same opportunity. Owens wants Shane’s lawyer to draw the documents up, put them in a briefcase, and let’s have a ladder match. Owens’ music hits and that’s the end of the segment.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to ask her about the upcoming Hell In a Cell match with Sasha Banks. Banks suddenly attacks Becky from behind and beats her down. Banks manhandles Lynch some and uses the steel of a fence against her. WWE officials rush to break things up, forcing Banks to back off. SmackDown goes off the air with Banks standing tall over Becky, who sells the beatdown.

