– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to a pop. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Owens takes the mic as fans cheer him on. Owens says Monday marked 5 years since he signed his WWE contract. He’s created memories he will never forget in those 5 years. Owens goes on about how he’s been in the ring with some of the best in the industry. He says at SummerSlam he was in the ring with someone who calls himself the best in the world and while that’s as far from reality as can be, it was a night he will never forget for a number of reasons. Owens talks about how his family was at ringside for the match, sharing the experience with him and watching him kick Shane’s ass. Owens says that’s exactly what he did. Owens says what he will remember most is hitting Shane with the Stunner in the middle of the ring. Owens will remember that moment for the rest of his life, thanks to the fans.

Owens says now that Shane s done, he has his eyes on the King of the Ring tournament. Owens says he has been a WWE fan all his life and KOTR was always what he loved watching as a kid. Owens is thrilled KOTR is returning and thrilled to be one of the participants this year. Owens says winning the tournament would mean just as much to him as any title he’s won. He comments on being on a list with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and many more. Owens goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Shane to the stage with a mic.

Owens asks why Shane is out here. Shane says this must be a moment for Owens – touting his tainted win at SummerSlam and his KOTR spot. Shane goes on but an “asshole!” chant interrupts. Shane says the fans shouldn’t be calling Owens that, but he understands where they’re coming from. Shane calls for footage to be played that will show what a low-life Owens is. We see stills from SummerSlam, including the low blow kick at the end of the match. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Shane asks Owens if that’s what he calls competition, if that’s what makes him a man. Owens mocks Shane and says he did whatever it took to win, especially with his job on the line. Owens says he has been standing up for what he believes in for weeks, and this time he shut Shane’s stupid face. Shane says Owens isn’t a real man, he’s a low-life and will always be known as a cheater. Shane goes on about Owens being a cheater and having to deal with it for the rest of his life. Shane says Owens should be in the unemployment line right now, not here on SmackDown. Shane wants to walk down and beat the crap out of Owens. Owens says he’s got his fighting boots on. Shane says he’s holding himself back and doesn’t want to soil his hands tonight. Shane says Owens will be competing tonight. Owens asks against who and Shane will inform him later. Shane shows us a replay of what Owens did to ringside enforcer Elias at SummerSlam with the steel chair shots. Shane says Elias was so traumatized that he gave him the night off tonight, and because of that the WWE 24/7 Title is suspended tonight.

Shane says Owens was hitting Elias with malice, but Elias was wearing an actual WWE referee jersey. Elias was an official WWE representative, says Shane. Shane says WWE has to protect their officials. Shane says he’s been thinking about what needs to happen to ensure everyone is safe, specifically the officials. Shane says there will be heavy repercussions. Shane takes a while to get to the point and a “boring!” chant breaks out. Shane announces a $100,000 fine, US dollars, to Owens for the attack on Elias. Owens says $100,000 might be nothing to Shane but it’s a lot to Owens and his family. Owens says if Shane is a man, he will reconsider this fine because it’s crap. Nope, says Shane. Shane drops the mic on the stage and walks to the back. Owens looks on from the ring and he’s not happy. Owens suddenly exits the ring and marches up the ramp as the crowd pops.

– Still to come, The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods in a non-title match. Tom says RAW Superstars The Revival isn’t happy with how Big E and Woods have carried themselves as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Also, Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy.

– We see Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens confronts Shane McMahon backstage in his office. Shane says he’s here as an official, not a competitor, and he will fine and sue Owens for everything he has if he lays a hand on him. Shane says he won’t change his mind on the fine. Owens says let’s make it $105,000… he picks up a stool and slams it through Shane’s TV. Owens walks off as Shane smirks.

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and Charlotte Flair is wrapping up her entrance as Ember Moon looks on.

They lock up and go at it. Flair takes Moon down first and gets the upperhand to start. Flair grounds Moon. Moon tries to fight up and out. Flair rocks her with a shoulder but Moon is still standing. Moon blocks an attempt but Flair drops her to the mat with a back elbow. Flair shows off and poses to a mixed reaction. Moon tries to take advantage and they tangle. Moon with a big head scissors and a dropkick.

Moon keeps fighting and sends Flair to the floor for a breather. Flair talks some trash at ringside as fans do dueling chants for her. Flair stalls and taunts Moon some, then goes back to playing to the crowd for boos. Moon tries to attack but Flair takes her down from the apron. Moon comes right back and dropkicks Flair, sending her from the apron back to the floor. Moon runs into the corner, jumps up and leaps out of the ring, taking Flair down on the floor with a splash. Moon brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.

Flair goes back out and Moon follows. Flair attacks and sends her into the barrier a few times. Flair sends Moon back down and we go to commercial with Flair standing tall.

Back from the break and Flair remains in control. Flair brings it back into the ring and focuses on the left leg. Moon avoids a Figure Four submission but Flair keeps stomping while she’s down. Flair with a Boston Crab now. Moon finally gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken, but Flair immediately goes right back to work on her, focusing on the leg as Moon screams out in pain.

More back and forth now. Moon avoids a knee to the head and responds with a kick to the face. Flair unloads with strikes but Moon nails a big dropkick on a bad leg. Moon with more quick kicks and knees. Moon drops Flair with a big right hand as fans cheer her on. Moon with another kick for a 2 count. Moon scoops Flair but her leg gives her trouble and Flair slides out. Moon comes back and drops Flair’s face into knees. Flair still kicks out at 2.

Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse but Flair cuts her off and brings her down. Flair charges but runs into the corner as Moon moves. Moon covers for a close 2 count. Moon keeps fighting with more offense but Flair still kicks out. Moon and Flair trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Flair levels Moon with a big boot to the face. Flair applies the Figure Four and then bridges into the Figure Eight for the submission win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy. Up next, a look at what has been happening to Reigns as of late.

– We see Rowan and Daniel Bryan walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on the recent Roman Reigns attacks.

– We go to the stage and out comes Daniel Bryan with Rowan.

Bryan says there’s no question that someone is out to get Roman Reigns but they had nothing to do with either of the attack attempts, despite Buddy Murphy falsely accusing Rowan, and accusing Bryan by association. Bryan says they had nothing to do with it and Murphy is a liar. Bryan says he does not blame Murphy because all of the fans would also cave if Reigns had their face pressed against the wall. Bryan says he does not blame Murphy. Bryan says Murphy had to give up a name but the problem is, he gave up the wrong name. Fans chant “it was you!” now.

Bryan start yelling at them for thinking he and Rowan did it. A “yes!” chant breaks out now. Bryan says that’s what is wrong with all of the fans, and what’s wrong with society – someone tells a lie, it gets spread on social media and then it becomes the truth. Bryan hates to disappoint but he and Rowan had nothing to do with the incidents, and tonight they will prove it. Bryan drops the mic and they head to the back.

– Sarah Schreiber approaches Shane McMahon backstage and asks him about Kevin Owens’ opponent tonight. Samoa Joe appears and interrupts. Joe says he’s heard Owens is walking around like a badass tonight, but the only badass around here is him. Shane likes it. Shane tells Sarah that Joe will teach Owens a lesson tonight and show him that you have to respect authority.

– We see Roman Reigns walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Aleister Black is backstage. Black delivers cryptic comments on how everyone has to pay debt and his will be paid in his own anguish. Black goes on and says in due time he shall find an end for any member of the locker room and himself, for all they have to do is knock. Knock… knock. Who will be the next to knock on Aleister’s door for a fight?

Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and Buddy Murphy waits as Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring to a pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. Reigns takes it to the corner and breaks. Murphy talks some trash and slaps Reigns. Reigns rocks Murphy with a right hand and tosses him across the ring. Murphy charges and drops Reigns with a big knee strike. Murphy with a 2 count. Murphy drops Reigns in the corner and unloads with stomps. Reigns ends up on the floor for a breather.

Murphy follows and punches Reigns’ head into the barrier. Murphy sends Reigns into the barrier again as the referee counts. Murphy keeps control on the outside and slams Reigns’ face into the announce table. Murphy breaks the count but turns around to a right hand from Reigns. Reigns grabs Murphy and launches him over the announce table. Murphy ends up turning it around on the outside, bringing the steel steps into play. Murphy leaps off the steps and decks Reigns to keep him down on the floor. We go to commercial with Murphy in control on the outside.

Back from the break and Murphy has Reigns grounded in the middle of the ring. Reigns rams Murphy back into the corner twice but Murphy keeps it locked. Murphy sends Reigns into the corner but Reigns moves when he charges. Reigns rolls Murphy for a 2 count. Reigns powers up, keeps it held and slams Murphy back down with a big sitdown powerbomb. Murphy still kicks out at 2.

Murphy rocks Reigns with a right hand. Reigns fires back and Murphy goes down. Murphy with another strike. Reigns drops him again and unloads now. Reigns gets fired up as the crowd pops and cheers him on. Reigns with big clotheslines in the corner as fans count along with him. Reigns levels Murphy with a big boot now. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two now as Murphy keeps fighting. Murphy ends up running the ropes and nailing a huge dive to the floor, taking Reigns back down on the outside for a pop. Murphy brings Reigns back into the ring as the referee counts.

Murphy goes to the top and nails a Meteora but Reigns still kicks out at 2. Both Superstars are down. They slowly get to their feet. Murphy with more strikes. Reigns dodges a knee strike and drops Murphy with a right hand. Murphy with a big kick. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch but Murphy still kicks out at 2. Reigns can’t believe it. Reigns waits in the corner while Murphy gets back up. Reigns calls for the Spear but Murphy knees him as he charges. Murphy with another big knee and another. Murphy with a Brainbuster for a very close 2 count as the crowd goes wild.

Murphy goes back to the top but Reigns grabs him. Reigns rocks Murphy off the top to the floor with a right hand. Murphy hits the barrier on the way down. Reigns follows and leaps off the steel steps with a Superman Punch to daze Murphy. Reigns brings it back into the ring and delivers a massive Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, the music hits as Reigns recovers. We go to replays. Reigns celebrates in the ring and stands tall while Murphy sits up against the barrier on the outside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. She asks why they challenged The New Day. They mention their WWE 24/7 Title reign on RAW last night and says they realized it was a slap to their faces, and a slap to the tag team division. They go on knocking The New Day as the class clowns of WWE, saying they are ruining tag team wrestling. They will show tonight why The New Day has never defeated The Revival, and show what The Revival thinks about a punchline. Dawson and Wilder walk off.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The New Day is backstage. Xavier Woods is down about not being in the King of the Ring tournament. Kayla Braxton appears and asks about The Revival’s comments on how they are ruining the tag team division. They are not ruining the division, according to Big E. They say they have ruined nothing, they only handle business. Big E mentions how Kofi Kingston handled business against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Kayla asks Kofi about his kendo stick attack on Orton. Kofi said some people think he overreacted but Orton looked at his family the wrong way, and he would do it all over again if he had to, he regrets nothing. Kofi says it’s all about family first and tonight he will be there to support his family as they remind The Revival why they are the champions.

Samoa Joe vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe for the next match. Kevin Owens is out next.

Hamilton takes the mic before the match and says he’s just learned that there will be a ringside special enforcer, appointed by Shane McMahon. Out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, without his title but wearing a referee jersey. Shane said earlier that he had given Elias the night off. Tom reminds us that the WWE 24/7 Title has been suspended by Shane tonight.

The bell rings and Owens dropkicks Joe into the corner. Owens unloads with strikes but Joe turns it around and beats Owens down with strikes of his own. Owens comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Owens goes for a corner cannonball but stops when Joe rolls to the floor for a breather. Owens approaches but Elias gets in the way. Joe takes advantage of the distraction and drops Owens on the apron. Joe brings it back into the ring and we go to a commercial as the screen splits.

Back from the break and Joe has Owens grounded in the middle of he ring. We see how Elias helped Joe with distractions during the break. Owens fights up and out now but Joe drops him back into the corner. Elias taunts Owens from the floor. Owens blocks attacks from Joe in the corner. Owens goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick. Owens follows up with a senton splash to Joe but Joe kicks out at 2.

Owens charges in the corner but Joe catches him with an Uranage, spiking him into the mat. Owens kicks out at 2. Joe takes Owens to the top and climbs up. Owens fights back and knocks Joe to the mat on his back. Owens flies with a big senton but Joe kicks out in time. Owens kicks Joe but Joe blocks the Stunner. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch but Owens tosses him. Owens catches Joe in a Pop-Up Powerbomb and holds it for the pin but Elias pulls the referee out of the ring by his leg, causing him to fall on his face.

Elias enters the ring and Owens confronts him in his face. Joe takes advantage and rolls Owens up as Elias counts the fastest count in the history of pin attempts.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe’s music hits as he and Elias head to the back. We go to replays. We come back to a furious Owens in the ring. The referee is still down on the outside as Owens marches to the back.

– We see Daniel Bryan and Rowan backstage. They enter the men’s locker room and tell everyone to get out, except Murphy. Rowan forces Murphy to have a seat. Bryan says they know Murphy lied when he said he saw Rowan near the forklift accident. Bryan tells Murphy to go ahead and tell everyone how he lied. Bryan repeats himself a few times but Murphy stays silent. Bryan asks Murphy if he sees the damage he’s done to the reputations of Rowan and Bryan. Bryan tells him again to admit how he lied. Rowan attacks Murphy and manhandles him around the locker room as Bryan rants about how Murphy needs to admit what he’s done. Rowan pins Murphy against the wall as Bryan yells at him. Murphy says “OK!” but Bryan wants to hear him say he lied. Murphy finally starts yelling that he lied. Rowan lets him down and he falls to the floor. Bryan calms down and says he really just hates liars. Rowan tosses Murphy across the room one more time. We go to commercial.

The New Day vs. The Revival

Back from the break and out comes The New Day for this non-title match – SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. They hit the ring but Randy Orton interrupts with a mic, coming out to speak from the stage. Orton taunts Kofi for being a cheerleader tonight, and for running away from their match at SummerSlam on Sunday because he knows he can’t beat Orton. Orton says Kofi couldn’t beat him 11 years ago and can’t do it now. Orton goes on about how Kofi ran away from a fight in front of his wife on Sunday, and in front of his kids. Orton says one day his sons are going to grow up and ask him why he ran away from Orton. Orton says Kofi is going to look at them and tell them the truth, that he ran away because he can’t beat Orton. Orton says he’s going to give Kofi one more chance to fight. Orton suggests Kofi join him in making this a six-man match instead of being a cheerleader on the sidelines tonight. It looks like we’ve got the six-man match about to begin as we go to another commercial break.

Randy Orton and The Revival vs. The New Day

Back from the break and Randy Orton waits as The Revival joins him, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods wait with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for this non-title match.

Orton looks to start with Kofi but Orton tags in Dawson before things get physical. Orton and Dawson go at it now. Kofi catapults Dawson onto his back. Kofi drops a shot on Dawson for a quick 1 count. Big E tags in and they double team Dawson for another pin attempt. Woods tags in next for more double teaming and a pin attempt. The Revival ends up turning it around as Woods gets double teamed in their corner. Dash comes in and goes at it with Woods. Woods sends Dash flying with scissors and then dropkicks him in the face for a 2 count.

Woods with chops to Dash now. Dawson tags in but Woods doesn’t see it as he rolls Dash up. They tangle until Dawson spikes Woods into the mat by his arm. Dawson unloads on Woods now, focusing on that same arm. Dawson keeps Woods grounded in the middle of the ring by his arm. Woods reaches for the tag but Dawson pulls him back. Dash tags in for a quick double team. Dash stomps away on Woods’ arm. Dash taunts his opponents and keeps Woods grounded by the arm.

Dash goes to tag out but Woods tosses him to the mat. They tangle and Woods drops Dash with the rolling elbow. Dawson tags in and takes Woods to the corner. Woods fights off Dawson and Orton from the corner at the same time. Woods ends up tossed to the floor, right in front of Orton. Orton back drops Woods onto the announce table and he falls off the other side. Orton stands tall while Woods is laid out on the other side of the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawson keeps Woods from tagging out. Dawson with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Dawson taunts Woods while he’s down, mocking The New Day’s clapping. Dawson continues to focus on Woods’ injured arm. Woods struggles to make a tag but Dawson won’t let him. Wood finally sends Dawson face-first into the top turnbuckle and he goes down. Dash tags in as does Big E. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Big E knocks Orton off the apron. Big E with two more big suplexes to Dash for a pop. Big E dances over Dash and runs the ropes for a splash.

Big E rallies the fans now. Dawson tries to run interference from the apron but Big E swings and he jumps back to the floor. Dawson tries to roll Big E up but he kicks out at 2. Big E goes for a Big Ending but The Revival hits him with a double DDT. Kofi flies off the top and takes down The Revival. Kofi with a Boom Drop to Dash as they’re left alone in the ring. Kofi rallies the crowd as he waits for Dash. Orton goes for the RKO but Kofi drops him and blocks it. Kofi sends Orton to the floor and runs the ropes, leaping out. Kofi dives onto Orton and sends him over the announce table. The Revival tangles with Woods now. Woods backdrops Dawson and unloads on Dash with chops using the one good arm he has. Woods blocks a suplex and kicks Dash in the gut. Dawson tags in and they double team Woods, nailing a big Shatter Machine. Dawson covers Woods for the pin to win.

Winners: The Revival and Randy Orton

– After the match, The Revival’s music hits as they stand tall. They suddenly attack Big E and Woods as they’re still down in the middle of the ring. Kofi leaps in to prevent further damage, taking Dash down and then hitting Trouble In Paradise on Dawson. Orton runs over and drops Kofi with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton lifts Kofi’s head and lets it fall back to the mat. Fans chant “one more time!” now. Orton grabs Woods as the referee tries to get him to stop. Orton drops Woods with the RKO next. Fans cheer Orton as he goes back to looking down at Kofi. The Revival gets back up and lifts Big E for Orton to drop him with the RKO. Orton picks Kofi up again and delivers one more RKO to him, dropping him again in the middle of the ring.

– We go backstage to Daniel Bryan and Rowan talking in the locker room when Roman Rein walks in. Bryan says they’ve been waiting on him. Bryn gets in Reigns’ face with Rowan backing him up. Bryan tells Reigns to go ahead and apologize for being wrong. Reigns just shakes hiss head and looks like he might want to fight. Bryan warns him and says if this turns into a melee and Reigns gets hurt, he and Rowan have been conducting their own investigation and they found out who was behind the attacks. Bryan says they will bring Reigns the culprit next week. Reigns stares Bryan and Rowan down as SmackDown goes off the air.