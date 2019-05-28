– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package showing how Dolph Ziggler returned to attack WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last week.

– We’re live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston

We go right to the ring for a Money In the Bank rematch as Kevin Owens makes his way out. We get a video package showing what led to this feud. Owens takes the mic and says he was going to kick SmackDown off with The Kevin Owens Show but he couldn’t think of anything worse than being in the middle of the ring in Oklahoma to give The KO Show to people who aren’t worthy. Fans boo. Owens goes on and says he had nothing to do with the attack that injured Big E again last week. Owens says he’s a good person and would never do that. A “you suck!” chant breaks out now. Owens goes on about what The New Day can blame him for, including Dolph Ziggler’s win over Kofi Kingston at WWE Super ShowDown next week, which will happen because of what Owens does to Kofi tonight. Owens goes on ranting and Tom asks if we can get to the match. Owens mentions Ziggler can thank him by giving him a title shot. Owens is finally interrupted by the music as the WWE Champion makes his way to the ring, selling the attack from last night’s RAW. Fans cheer him on.

Kofi takes the mic and repeats himself about how Owens needs to stop lying. Kofi says Owens is not a good person, he’s a liar. Kofi goes on with a lengthy promo about how he will make Owens pay for everything tonight. The bell finally rings and Kofi unloads on Owens to take control. Owens fights back and turns it around but Kofi rocks him back to the mat. Kofi works Owens over until Owens counters and drops him. Owens stomp away and keeps Kofi down. We go to commercial with Owens standing tall and playing to the crowd for heat while Kofi is down.

Back from the break and Owens has Kofi down on the outside. Owens returns to the ring to pose. Owens goes back out and hits the senton to Kofi on the floor. Owens plays to the crowd some more and brings it back in for a 2 count. Owens works Kofi over some more and talks trash while keeping him grounded in the middle of the ring.

Owens delivers a big clothesline and stands tall over Kofi as fans boo. Owens with another 2 count. Owens keeps Kofi grounded on the mat again. Kofi fights up and out but Owens rocks him and knocks him back to the mat. Owens tries to rip Kofi’s sneakers off again but Kofi kicks him and stuns him. Kofi continues fighting back but Owens hits him. Owens charges and Kofi sends him over the top rope to the floor. Kofi with another shot from the ring. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Owens down on the floor for a big pop. Kofi brings Owens back into the ring and blocks a right hand. Owens blocks the SOS. Kofi blocks the Stunner. Kofi blocks a superkick and hits a SOS for a close 2 count.

Owens sends Kofi into the corner but runs into boots. Owens ends up blocking a shot and sending Kofi flying out of the ring, landing hard on the floor. Kofi sells the landing as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens remains in control. Owens ends up dropping Kofi on his head on the floor again. Owens with more offense now. Owens with a second Frogsplash from the top but he still can’t put Kofi away. Owens goes back to the top but Kofi kicks him in the head. Kofi rocks Owens a few times and climbs up. Kofi with more shots to the back up top as fans cheer him on. Kofi goes for the superplex but Owens fights back. Owens headbutts Kofi to the mat. Owens follows up with the big top rope senton but Kofi still kicks out at 2. Owens can’t believe it.

Owens goes for a Pop-up Powerbomb but Kofi counters. Kofi comes right back with Trouble In Paradise out of nowhere for the pin to win this non-title match.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Kofi raises the WWE Title in the air as his music hits. We see Dolph Ziggler backstage watching the celebration. We go to replays.

– We see Shane McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre backstage talking. Corey says tonight is Shane McMahon Appreciation Night.

– Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth are backstage. Truth talks about how people have been chasing him everywhere since he won the title, even at the dentist’s office. Truth hears someone coming and runs away with Carmella on his back. The camera cuts to Drake Maverick backstage hunting for Truth, posting his “Wanted” flyers everywhere. He walks down a hall and Truth comes out of a door with Carmella, the same door Drake just posted a flyer on.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom touts WWE’s 1 billion social media followers in a Sonic Fact of the Night moment. We go to the ring and Kayla Braxton has a mic with Bryan and Rowan. They have requested this time and she asks what they want the WWE Universe to know. Bryan says the WWE tag team division is a joke, a bad joke. Not a joke that makes you laugh, one that makes you cringe. Bryan says Rowan has a joke. Rowan says “knock, knock” to Braxton and she asks who. Rowan says “the SmackDown tag team division…” and she says, “the SmackDown tag team division, who?” Exactly, says Rowan. Bryan goes on about how they have a mission, a purpose, and they will be the greatest tag team in history, and they will continue to save the planet. Bryan knocks fans for eating animals during Memorial Day weekend. Bryan says those fat humans didn’t realize they were eating an intelligent pig named Wiggles, or while they were shoving hamburgers in their mouths, they didn’t realize they were eating a nurturing cow named Wilbur. Bryan goes on and says the people of Oklahoma are worse than anybody.

Bryan also knocks Oklahoma for being the leader in fracking and deep oil-drilling, and says that’s what causes earthquakes. Bryan says if Braxton wants to know about their mission statement, here it is – save the tag team division and save the planet because he and Rowan are The Planet’s Tag Team Champions. Braxton says she’s heard that there are some tag teams that want to challenge them. Bryan asks who. The music hits and out comes Heavy Machinery’s Tucker and Otis.

Tucker says Bryan and Rowan are a great tag team and as much as he and Otis love to have fun, it’s time for Heavy Machinery to get down to some blue collared, solid business. Otis says that business is the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Heavy Machinery takes off their jackets and prepare for a fight. A referee runs down and enters the ring. Bryan laughs at the idea of being challenged by Heavy Machinery, but he accepts. Bryan says they will be sorry they made it and we will have this match… just not in the fracking state of Oklahoma. Fans boo as Bryan and Rowan leave the ring. Otis and Tucker look on as their music hits.

– We see SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley backstage warming up for her match with Lacey Evans.

– We go backstage and Sonya Deville picks up the new copy of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine with Mandy Rose on the cover. They walk off and start handing out copies of the magazine to people backstage, including WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. They walk up on Ember Moon and she’s reading a book, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. They mock her and dump a bunch of magazines in her lap, then walk off. We go back to commercial.

Mandy Rose vs. Carmella

Back from the break and Mandy Rose vs. Carmella is next. They lock up and Rose strikes first, then shows off her new magazine cover. Rose talks trash and Carmella tosses the magazine. Carmella goes to work on Rose now as Sonya Deville looks on from ringside.

Carmella unloads on Rose in the corner as the referee warns her. Rose rocks Carmella and turns it around. Rose with shots in the corner now as the referee counts. Rose takes Carmella down and keeps her grounded in the middle of the ring. Deville shows off Rose’s magazine cover to the crowd. Carmella fights up and out with a jawbreaker. Carmella with a 2 count. Rose ends up leveling Carmella with a big flying knee for a close 2 count. Rose can’t believe it and covers for another quick pin attempt.

Carmella counters and takes Rose down with a hurricanrana. Carmella drops Rose in the corner and then moonwalks for a pop. Carmella with a Bronco Buster in the corner for a 2 count. Deville hits the apron and distracts Carmella with a magazine. Rose takes advantage of the distraction and moves in but Carmella sees her and goes for a kick. Rose blocks it and gets the win with a roll-up.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose and Deville celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Carmella looks on from the ring as Rose and Deville back up the ramp.

– The camera cuts backstage to Jinder Mahal attacking WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth as a referee watches. Truth turns it around and fights Jinder off. We see a large group of Superstars chasing Truth, including Matt Hardy and some of the cruiserweights. Drake Maverick finally finds Truth and chases him.

– We go to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre for a Shane McMahon Appreciation Night celebration. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another pre-recorded cryptic promo from Aleister Black backstage. Black says he gets it, people are simply waiting for him to throw out a name, to pick a fight with somebody, anybody, but there lies our conundrum. Black says he’s sitting here waiting patiently for somebody, anybody, to pick a fight with him. We go back to the ring and Shane, Elias and McIntyre are waiting. The ring is covered with a red cover for Shane McMahon Appreciation Night. Hamilton gives Shane a grand introduction.

Shane says Drew came up with the idea of Shane Appreciation Night and he was hesitant at first because he doesn’t see himself as a hero. Shane says he doesn’t do what he does for a trophy or celebration, he enjoys his life, he enjoys being out here in front of the fans and quite frankly, he’s really just a humble man. Shane says he came back home to help run the family business and he’s satisfied with looking out and seeing smiles on faces. Shane says they have a little something here to ensure that when SmackDown goes off the air, there will be smiles on your face, whether you’re here live or watching at home. Shane calls for a video to be played and it shows highlights from his WWE career.

Shane gives props to the production team and name-drops Kevin Dunn. Some fans boo and Shane says there’s no reason to boo Dunn. Shane mentions Roman Reigns and how he beat down Lance Anoa’i on last night’s RAW. Shane says Reigns thinks he’s The Big Dog and can go around doing what he wants, but that’s not the case. Shane says WWE has been putting food on the tables of Reigns’ family for years. Reigns goes on and says he’s going to beat some respect into Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown. Elias says Shane’s speech was powerful, very nice. Elias says he wrote Shane a song for this special night. He begins performing the song, which praises Shane as the best in the world. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes running into the ring from the crowd. Drake Maverick is right behind him with a referee. Truth drops Drake in the ring and covers him for the pin to retain the title. Truth starts celebrating the title defense as his music plays.

Shane, Elias and McIntyre stare Truth down now. Shane can’t believe what just happened. The triple team attack on Truth begins now. Shane and Elias launch Truth into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Elias covers Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Title: Elias

– After the pin, Elias raises the title and poses with it as his music hits. A referee checks on Truth. Shane says Truth just gave him an idea. Shane announces Elias and McIntyre vs. Truth and Reigns for tonight’s show. Shane says he’s suspending the 24/7 rules for now because he needs Elias to focus on the match. No one can attack Elias until the match is over. Shane wishes good luck to Truth and raises Elias’ arm with the title in the air.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lacey Evans, who came over tonight under the WWE Wild Card Rule. Charlotte Flair is with her and it’s “Tea Time” with the two as they run down RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Evans says she’s about to send Bayley back to where she belongs. Evans and Flair toast each other and sip their tea to end the segment.

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for a non-title match. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Charlotte Flair to join the announcers for commentary. Lacey Evans is out next. The bell rings and they go at it to start. Evans takes control and slams Bayley by her head. Evans uses the bottom rope on Bayley as the referee warns her. Bayley turns it around for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans drops Bayley with an elbow and covers for a 2 count.

Evans sends Bayley out to the floor in front of the announcers. Flair stands up and walks over for a closer look, but doesn’t strike. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is trying to turn it around in the ring. Bayley drops Evans for a pin attempt. Evans comes back with another pin attempt. Evans wastes some time and shows off while Bayley is down. Evans with a power move in the corner for another 2 count. Evans shows some frustration as she goes back to work on Bayley. Evans tries to strike from the apron but Bayley rocks her for a pop. Bayley with another shot to knock Evans off the apron to the floor.

Bayley runs around the ring and jumps through the turnbuckles, taking Evans down. Bayley with a clothesline on the floor now as fans pop and Flair looks on. Bayley tosses Evans in the ring and turns to attack Flair. Flair chases her back into the ring but stops. This leads to Evans rolling Bayley up in the ring for a close 2 count. Bayley comes right back with a pin of her own for the non-title win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley retreats with the title as Flair hits the ring. Flair talks trash while Bayley raises the title from ringside. We go to replays. Evans comes from behind and attacks Flair, beating her down. Flair levels Evans with a big boot. Bayley watches from ringside and smiles. Flair talks some trash and goes for Evans again as referees get between them. Bayley laughs from the ramp as her music starts back up.

– The Undertaker is announced for next week’s RAW.

– We get a video package for Randy Orton vs. Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Andrade and Zelina Vega, asking about his Super ShowDown match against “Demon King” Finn Balor for his WWE Intercontinental Title. Sarah shows us last week’s backstage promo from Balor. Andrade says Balor will find his true demon when he steps to Andrade.

Roman Reigns and R-Truth vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias

We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a replay of last night’s “Firefly Fun House” segment on RAW where Bray Wyatt revealed the name for his new bizarre, masked persona – The Fiend. He also walked upside down to close the segment. We go back to the ring and Reigns waits as R-Truth makes his way out, selling the attack from earlier. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias and Drew McIntyre suddenly attack from behind. Shane McMahon is with them. Reigns comes to the ramp to make the save for Truth. Reigns sends Drew into the ring post. Reigns rocks Elias into the barrier.

Reigns brings Elias into the ring and the bell rings. Reigns mounts Elias in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Shane gets on the apron to distract Reigns, allowing Elias to turn it around. Drew tags in and goes to work on Reigns in the corner now. Drew stomps on Reigns while he’s down.

Drew keeps Reigns down and covers for a 2 count. Elias tags back in and keeps Reigns grounded as Shane watches from ringside. Reigns ends up catching Elias with a Samoan Drop. Drew tags in as Truth also tags in. Truth rocks Elias on the apron but turns around to a Glasgow Kiss headbutt from Drew. Drew sends Truth to the floor and works him over. Drew slams Truth’s back over the edge of the apron. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Truth rocks Elias in the middle of the ring. They go at it and Elias lands a clothesline. Shane dances around at ringside. Drew tags in for a quick double team. Drew works Truth over in the corner and tosses him overhead across the ring for a 2 count.

Drew keeps the attack going on Truth as Reigns watches from the apron. Elias comes back in for a double team on Drew. Elias keeps Truth down in the middle of the ring and rocks him back into the corner. Truth tries to fight out of the corner but they keep him there with Drew tagging back in. Drew drops Truth with a big chop. Drew keeps Truth grounded on the mat and works him over there now. Drew sends Truth back to their corner and pounds on him with strikes. Elias joins in as the referee warns them. Elias runs into the ring post as Truth moves. Truth sends Drew over the top rope to the floor as fans pop for the comeback.

Truth crawls to the corner as Reigns waits. Reigns gets the hot tag and fans pop for him. Reigns unloads on Elias and levels him with a clothesline. Reigns rocks Drew off the apron. Reigns with big shots to Elias in the corner as fans count along with him. Reigns with a big right hand. Reigns rocks Drew off the apron again, with a Superman Punch this time. Elias gets sent off the apron to the floor. Reigns runs around and hits a Drive By on Elias for a pop. Shane comes from behind but Reigns nails him in the face with a right hand. Drew comes with a Claymore attempt on Reigns but misses. Shane retreats now. Reigns is back in the ring with Elias now. Reigns delivers a big Spear and covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and R-Truth

– After the match, Reigns’ music hits as he checks on Truth in the corner. Reigns hits another Spear on Elias after the match. Truth crawls over and covers Elias to take back the WWE 24/7 Title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth

– After the pin, Reigns stands tall with Truth and raises his arm in the air as Truth’s music hits. Shane and McIntyre look on from the stage, talking trash as Reigns looks out with Truth from the ring. SmackDown goes off the air with Reigns and Truth standing tall.