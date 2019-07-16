– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week’s anti-Shane McMahon promo by Kevin Owens. We also see Owens’ Stunner to Shane after last week’s main event.

– We go to video recorded earlier today backstage. Shane McMahon is with security. He says his guest Kevin Owens has arrived and they know what to do when he walks in any minute now, if things get out of hand. Shane greets Owens and says he heard him loud and clear. Shane says Owens’ ranting gave him the idea of the first-ever SmackDown Town Hall in case the other Superstars want to vent. They have some words and Owens says Shane needs to look at his contract because he’s employed by WWE, not Shane. Shane says WWE is owned by his family and like it or not, he is Owens’ boss. Shane says he will not tolerate Owens going out and lying about him on TV. Shane gives Owens the night off and tells him he’s not allowed in the building. Shane tells Owens goodnight as he leaves the building.

– We’re live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The entire blue brand roster is on the stage. Shane McMahon is in the ring. We cut to a video package with highlights from The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane and Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules.

We come back and Greg Hamilton gives the grand introduction to Shane as he takes it all in while posing in the corner. Shane takes the mic as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Shane says Kevin Owens has the night off and he’s not allowed in the building,but Owens did give him the idea for this first-ever Town Hall. Shane says he will be happy to listen to any Superstar, as long as they are respectful. Shane says let’s get started and asks who wants to go first. Roman Reigns finally steps up to the mic for a pop. Reigns says Shane doesn’t get it – no one in this room respects him. As far as diplomacy goes, Shane can kiss Reigns’ ass. Fans pop. Shane says that’s not exactly respectful, so Reigns will be fined and Shane will deal with him later. Fans boo. Shane asks if anyone else wants to go. He calls Charlotte Flair to the mic and says she always has something to say. Flair kisses up to Shane and says from one family to another, thank you. She says the McMahon Family has been nothing but gracious to her, since the day she was born, and it makes her sick that Owens would take advantage of her kindness. Liv Morgan steps up to the mic and interrupts, asking Flair to stop being a phony for once in her life. Liv asks if there’s anything real about Flair. Flair asks who she is and if she even works here. Flair says because we’re all born with blue tongues and she didn’t even know Liv worked here until Owens belched her name out last week. Liv says it’s because of people like Flair that people like her don’t get opportunities. Shane cuts her off.

Shane calls Buddy Murphy to a mic. Buddy says Owens did mention his name last week but he doesn’t need Owens to fight his battles. Murphy says Owens should keep his name out of his mouth before it gets slapped out. Shane is impressed and says he will be talking with Buddy later and he’s no longer the best kept secret. Shane calls Apollo Crews to a mic next. Crews says everyone agrees with what Owens said last week. Zelina Vega and Andrade take a mic next. Vega doesn’t appreciate that Crews is trying to kiss up to the WWE Universe right now. Vega challenges Crews to face Andrade tonight. Andrade speaks in Spanish and yells at Crews. The guitar hits and out comes Elias to the front. He starts his promo but new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods stop him, calling him the biggest jackass in history. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston won’t say he likes Owens, because they don’t, but he is making good points. Kofi points to how long it took him to get a WWE Title shot. Kofi says everyone on the stage has potential to do great things but Shane isn’t giving opportunities. Kofi’s mic is cut out and Shane apologizes. Shane says he thought the meeting went well, it was a great start. He thanks everyone for coming and says the first SmackDown Town Hall has concluded. Shane’s music hits and the roster starts to go to the back.

Cesaro comes down the ramp with a mic and says he has something to say. Shane says Cesaro is on RAW, and asks why he’s here. Cesaro says he’s here under the Wild Card Rule and he’s here to issue a challenge. Cesaro challenges Aleister Black to pick a fight with him, in a rematch from WWE Extreme Rules. Shane makes the match official. Shane goes on speaking when Owens suddenly appears behind him in the ring. Fans start cheering. Shane turns around and it looks like Shane botches it at first, but Owens drops him with a Stunner. Owens retreats through the crowd as fans cheer him on. Owens stops on the stairs Wthe crowd and stares at Shane as he recovers in the ring. We go to commercial.

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and out comes Aleister Black with a big entrance. Cesaro is out next for this Extreme Rules rematch.

The bell rings and they go at it with Black nailing strikes to start. Cesaro fights back with uppercuts.. Black with a kick to the gut and a kick to drop Cesaro, sending him out. Black goes to leap out but stops and puts the brakes on, taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Black stares out at Cesaro. We go to commercial as the screen splits.

Back from the break and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Black drops Cesaro with chops and a sweep. Black with a sliding knee as fans cheer him on. Black goes on and hits a moonsault for a close 2 count. Black charges with a knee but Cesaro dodges it and hits a big uppercut in the corner. Cesaro rocks Black and drops him with a boot. Cesaro ends up with a Crossface applied in the middle of the ring.

The hold is broken and Black ends up hitting a big knee to the jaw. Cesaro goes down. Black sizes Cesaro up and hits a big Black Mass kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Dolph Ziggler is backstage with Shane McMahon. Ziggler wants to teach Kevin Owens a lesson but Shane says he’s probably long gone by now. Ziggler thinks he can get Owens to come back for the main event. Shane tells him to do it and the match will be on.

– We see Charlotte Flair walking to the ring for a match with Liv Morgan. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Daniel Bryan’s post-Extreme Rules promo where he said he has to go where he’s never gone before.

Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. Liv Morgan is out next. Liv poses on the ropes as Flair stares her down from the corner.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Flair shoves Liv to the mat and talks some trash. Liv ducks an attack and unloads with strikes. Liv with a hurricanrana takedown for a pop. Liv with a missile dropkick to keep the momentum going. Liv poses on the mat and sticks her tongue out at Flair, taunting her while she’s down.

Flair gets up and charges but Liv grabs her. Flair knocks Liv down with a back elbow. Flair keeps Liv down and works her over, using the second rope as the referee warns her. Flair with big chops now. Liv counters a move and nails an enziguri. Liv screams out and hits a big double stomp to the back of the head in the corner. Liv with a close 2 count.

Liv runs the ropes and leaps but Flair grabs her in mid-air and drops her with a powerbomb. Flair applies the Figure Four and goes right into the Figure Eight for the submission win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair makes her exit as Liv gets a bit emotional on the apron as Graves talks about her performance. Liv goes over and snatches the headset from Graves. She says, “Charlotte was right and when I come back I’m going to be real!” Liv walks off, leaving a shocked Graves.

– We see Dolph Ziggler in the back with referee Drake Wuertz. Ziggler gets Kevin Owens’ phone number from Drake and walks off.

– We see Ember Moon backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Ember Moon and Bayley vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Back from the break and out comes Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville first. Ember Moon is out next. It’s time to find out who her mystery partner is. Out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for a pop. We see how Bayley retained over Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Extreme Rules.

The bell rings and Rose and Deville both unload on Bayley to start. The referee tries to restore order early on as Deville is still in the ring. Deville with a big knee to Bayley as Rose covers for a 2 count. Deville finally exits the ring as Rose unloads on Bayley. The referee backs her off and she yells at him. Bayley finally drops Rose and tags in Moon.

Moon goes right to work on Rose, taking her frustration out on her. Moon with kicks in the corner. Moon goes to the top. Deville runs in but Bayley drops her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Moon comes off the top with The Eclipse on Rose for the pin to win.

Winners: Ember Moon and Bayley

– After the match, Bayley and Ember stand tall as Ember’s music hits. We go to replays. Kayla Braxton enters the ring and asks Bayley about her challenger for SummerSlam. She says she’s glad her chapter with Alexa Bliss has ended, so she can get back to her original plan to elevate the women’s division. Bayley wants to face someone who’s worthy of a shot, who has charisma, who she’s never faced before, who would be dedicated to the title if they win. Bayley looks at Moon and Kayla asks her if she’s up for it. Moon accepts the challenge and it looks like we might have a match for SummerSlam. They celebrate as Moon’s music hits.

– Still to come, The Kabuki Warriors vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage with Charly Caruso. Nakamura says he’s now free to reign down chaos on the whole WWE Universe. Ali walks up and congratulates him. Ali walks away and Nakamura stares at him.

– We see Daniel Bryan and Rowan backstage walking. Bryan has a career-altering announcement up next. We go back to commercial.