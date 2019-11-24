– The 2019 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as we see fans finding their seats. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He’s joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for hour 1 of the Kickoff. They hype tonight’s show.

The panel goes over tonight’s card now. Coach notes that the Survivor Series main card will begin with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We cut to a video package on that match. Sam Roberts and JBL are on the ramp now, talking about the women’s Triple Threat. They talk about how strong WWE’s women’s division is and brand supremacy. They send us back to the panel for a look at Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We go backstage to Paul Heyman and Sarah Schreiber. He talks about Lesnar conquering Mysterio tonight and says it’s miracle or massacre. We go back to the panel and Booker says Brock is going to make Rey suffer tonight. Coach reveals that there will also be a cross-brand Tag Team Battle Royal on the Kickoff. Charly promotes Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush on the pre-show. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is also confirmed for the pre-show now. We go to a break.

Coach sends us to a video package with highlights from WarGames last night. Sam and JBL are back at ringside. They talk about how the NXT Superstars will be beat up tonight after last night’s matches. We get another break and more Survivor Series talk. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is on the panel now. He reveals the following for Team NXT in the men’s match – Captain Tommaso Ciampa, WWE UK Champion WALTER, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and Keith Lee. Michaels goes on with big praise for NXT. Cathy Kelley is backstage with NXT Champion Adam Cole now. He talks about being ready for tonight and says even though Pete Dunne is a part of the NXT movement, he will beat Dunne like he’s a RAW or SmackDown star tonight. Cole goes on and walks off. We go back to the panel and HBK continues to praise Cole and Dunne. Michaels goes on about how the current generation of NXT stars are hungry and passionate. Michaels leaves the panel and Coach hypes the 15-woman match at tonight’s pay-per-view. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley joins the panel from backstage. Bayley says this is her night and she’s not worried about RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch or NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. We get more talk from the panel and it’s time for the first match after this quick break.

Tag Team Battle Royal: The OC, The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Street Profits, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Breezango, Lucha House Party, Imperium, Heavy Machinery

We go to ringside and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Corey Graves. Greg Hamilton begins the introductions and we see the Tag Team World Cup trophy on display at ringside. The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, are out first. The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, are out next, followed by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons. Jaxson Ryker is with them. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are out next. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are out next for RAW. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are out next. Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango, hit the ring next. The Lucha House Party is out next – Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are out next, led by WWE UK Champion WALTER. Heavy Machinery’s Tucker and Otis are out last.

The bell rings and everyone starts brawling. Roode and Ziggler work on Fandango but he hangs on. Ryker tries to interfere from ringside. Cutler gets tossed and The Forgotten Sons have been eliminated. Ford dumps Dorado to eliminate LHP. The OC double teams Breeze in the corner. The Revival works on Otis. Ziggler tries to help them but Tucker makes the save. Ryder gets tossed out onto Hawkins and they have been eliminated. Ziggler and Aichner trade shots in the corner. Roode finally dumps Aichner and Imperium has been eliminated. Roode saves Ziggler from an elimination. Otis slams Ziggler and goes for the Caterpillar but The OC and The Revival team up to toss him. Heavy Machinery has been eliminated.

NXT is gone from the match after Breezango gets eliminated. The Revival gets eliminated by The OC next. It’s down to The OC, Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. The OC double teams Roode. They go for a Magic Killer but Ziggler makes the save. Ziggler ends up superkicking Gallows from the apron. The OC has been eliminated. It’s down to Roode and Ziggler, and The Profits. Both teams go at it. Roode with a big Spinebuster to Dawkins. Ziggler accidentally superkicks Roode after Dawkins moves. The Profits almost get eliminated but Ford hangs on. They double team Ziggler now. Roode comes from behind and tosses Ford to the floor to get the elimination for the win.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate as Ziggler’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Back from a break and Coach is joined for hour two by Caruso, Booker, and Christian. They talk about tonight’s show and plug the WWE Network. Christian thinks one of the NXT Superstars will really shine tonight. We go back to the ring for another match.

Triple Threat for the NXT Cruiserweight Title: Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush

We go back to the ring and Byron Saxton is joined by Nigel McGuinness. Out comes Kalisto first. Akira Tozawa is out next for the RAW brand. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it after some sizing up. Kalisto gets knocked to the floor as Rush rolls Tozawa for a 2 count. Kalisto gets knocked back out and yanks Rush out, sending him into the barrier. Kalisto and Tozawa go at it again. Kalisto rocks Tozawa. Rush ends up back in the picture after a break. Rush blocks a double team and drops both opponents. Rush with a 2 count on Tozawa. Rush and Tozawa trade shots until Tozawa drops Rush with a right hand. Rush kicks Kalisto off the apron but Tozawa drops Rush on his head. Tozawa with a low dropkick to Rush’s head for a 2 count.

Tozawa goes to the top but Rush rocks him and climbs up. Kalisto comes over and goes to the top with the other two. Tozawa and Kalisto try to team up to bring Rush to the mat at the same time with a double team but he counters and hits a double Spanish Fly. Rush gets up first and delivers strikes to both. They fight back with the double team but Rush fights back. Tozawa with a German to Rush but Rush breaks it. Kalisto goes on and drops Rush for a close 2 count after kicks.

Tozawa ends up hitting a big senton on Rush for a 2 count. Tozawa can’t believe the kick out. Kalisto and Tozawa go from arguing to trading strikes. Tozawa goes for a German but Kalisto blocks and hits Salida del Sol. Rush runs in and hits the Final Hour on Kalisto for the pin to retain.

Winner: Lio Rush

– After the match, Rush stands tall with the title after putting NXT on the scoreboard. We go to replays. We come back to Rush heading to the back with his title.

– The panel is discussing tonight’s non-title Triple Threat with secondary champions when Sami Zayn comes to the panel with a mic. He’s talking about WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura being disrespected. Sami says Booker just doesn’t get it. Sami goes on ranting against the panel, saying they’re just not giving the match enough respect. Sami goes on and promises we will see the best of Nakamura tonight. Coach sends us to another break.

Triple Threat: NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. They get hyped up about being the best and they mention the injured Xavier Woods. Big E does his grand introduction as Kofi Kingston heads through the curtain with him, holding a platter of pancakes. Vic welcomes us to ringside with Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler at the announce table as The New Day hits the ring. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era are out next. NXT’s Alicia Taylor is doing the ring introductions. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders are out next, Erik and Ivar.

O’Reilly, Ivar and Big E start first. O’Reilly gets launched and in comes Fish. Ivar and Big E double team The Undisputed Era a few times. Big E and Ivar unload on each other in the middle of the ring now. Big E scoops Ivar but he slides out. They run the ropes and Big E levels Ivar. O’Reilly sends Big E to the floor with an assist from Fish. Ivar sends O’Reilly into the corner. Erik tags in for the double team on O’Reilly. Erik and Ivar take turns on O’Reilly. Erik slams Ivar on top of O’Reilly. Kofi tags in and goes at it with Erik. Kofi with a dropkick. Kofi unloads on O’Reilly in the corner now. Big E tags in and they double team O’Reilly for a 2 count. Kofi tags back in for another double team on O’Reilly for a 2 count.

Kofi tosses O’Reilly out to the floor. Kofi kicks Fish on the apron. The New Day and The Vikings face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Big E and Erik go at it on the floor, Erik sends them into the barrier. Fish and O’Reilly double team Kofi now, focusing on the leg or knee. O’Reilly comes off the top with a knee drop on Kofi’s knee. O’Reilly with a submission on the leg now. Ivar finally breaks it up. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved and bodies are flying.

Erik and Kofi go at it in the corner now. Kofi and O’Reilly fight now with O’Reilly unloading and coming in from the apron. Big E goes to spear O’Reilly off the apron but he moves and Big E lands hard on the outside. Fish takes Kofi out on the floor. Erik scoops Ivar on the apron and slams him out on the floor, on top of their other opponents. Fans pop. Erik brings O’Reilly into the ring and rocks him while the others are down on the floor. Erik clotheslines O’Reilly and scoops him but Fish chops the knee out. O’Reilly with big kicks to Erik now. Fish tags in as Erik knocks O’Reilly out of the ring. Fish drops Erik back with a knee to the nose and it looks like his nose might be busted.

Fish continues to work Erik over now. O’Reilly tags back in as they keep him down. O’Reilly works on Erik’s knee as some fans chant for NXT. Fish launches Erik with a suplex, keeping him from the tag. Erik launches Fish over his head at O’Reilly on the apron, Ivar finally tags in and unloads on The Undisputed Era. Ivar with more big strikes. Ivar goes to the top and rolls through. Erik tags in with double knees to Fish. Ivar misses the cannonball in the corner as Fish makes the save. More back and forth now. Big E tags in and launches O’Reilly, then Fish with big suplexes. Kofi with big kicks from the apron to opponents on the floor. Erik mounts Big E in the corner with punches but Kofi makes the save with a kick. The New Day hits a big double team stomp move on Erik but Ivar breaks the pin just in time. Big E ends up hitting a spear on Erik to the floor from the apron next to the other bodies. More chaos with all three teams.

Erik rocks Big E with a huge knee. Ivar tags back in for the springboard German suplex with Erik to Big E. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise on the floor but kicks the ring post. The Undisputed Era double teams Kofi with a High Low on the floor. The Vikings and The Undisputed Era see The New Day down now. Both teams go at it and unload. Ivar gets double teamed but he screams back at them and dodges a High Low. The Vikings go on and hit a Viking Experience, covering Fish for the pin after knocking O’Reilly away.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, the scoreboard is even now. We go to replays as Erik and Ivar stand tall in the middle of the ring.

