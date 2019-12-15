– The 2019 WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans filing into the arena, which is filled with tables, ladders and chairs. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel plugs the WWE Network and then goes over tonight’s card.

Charly says the pay-per-view will open with The Kabuki Warriors defending their titles against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The panel discusses the match. We see Bobby Lashley and Lana backstage preparing for an interview as Coach sends us to a break. Back from the break and Coach discusses tonight’s Tables Match and sends us to a video package. Lashley and Lana speaks with the panel live from backstage now. Coach asks if this is all worth it and they say it is. Otunga grills Lana next and she snaps back at him. The interview goes on but Lana keeps ranting at the panel, going on about how she and Lashley are the victims here. Charly asks Lana about Lashley possibly losing tonight. Lana calls her a Renee Young wannabe and goes on about how Renee does the job better than Charly. Lana says Lashley will destroy Rusev tonight and if Charly comes at her again, she will snatch her bald. Lana keeps talking as Lashley poses. Coach cuts her off and ends the interview, apologizing to Charly. The panel discusses Rusev vs. Lashley and Booker thinks Lashley needs to move on from Lana. We see how Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain took out Kevin Owens on RAW last Monday.

The panel keeps talking until The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder interrupt. They’re tired of hearing about AOP. They are going to prove everyone wrong and beat The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles tonight. They continue to rant in Booker’s face and challenge him to step up with brother Stevie Ray, Harlem Heat. Dash says they deserve Harlem Heat’s Hall of Fame rings. Dawson taunts Booker and says The Revival is the best tag team and if he wants to step up and try, he can come see the boys. The Revival walks off as some fans boo them. Booker is annoyed. Coach moves on but Booker isn’t happy with how they ambushed him. Coach sends us to ringside.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

We go to ringside for tonight’s first match. Vic Joseph is with Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Out first comes Andrade with Zelina Vega, apparently back on the same page for tonight. We see what led to this match. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Andrade rocks Carrillo and takes it into the corner but Carrillo fights back. Andrade whips Carrillo into the opposite corner and follows up with a big knee to the face for a 2 count. Andrade with a big back drop and some showing off as Vega applauds and some fans boo. Andrade stomps but ends up running into an elbow. Carrillo counters with a big arm drag. Carrillo with another takedown, sending Andrade out of the ring to the floor as fans pop.

Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade jumps up to the apron and shoves him off. Carrillo lands hard on the floor. Vega looks at Carrillo and laughs as we go back to a quick break.

Back from the break and Andrade stomps away on Carrillo. Andrade with an arm submission on the ropes as the referee counts. Andrade goes right back to work on Carrillo and shows off some more. Andrade grounds Carrillo in the middle of the ring now. Carrillo fights back but misses an enziguri. Carrillo counters and nails a big hurricanrana. Carrillo moves from the corner as Andrade charges. Andrade lands out on the floor and clutches his knee as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Andrade chops Carrillo in the corner. Carrillo counters a backdrop and then hits a big crossbody. Carrillo misses a kick but drops Andrade on the next one. Carrillo misses a standing moonsault and Andrade launches him back into the turnbuckles. Carrillo makes another comeback and leaps out, taking Andrade down on the outside. Carrillo brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Andrade gets hung up on the top rope after missing a kick. Carrillo goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for another close 2 count. Vega looks worried at ringside now.

Carrillo keeps control and goes back to the top. Andrade cuts him off and rocks him a few times. Andrade climbs up but Carrillo hits him with a forearm and dazes him. Andrade recovers and knocks Carrillo into position for the big double stomp. Andrade hits it, stomping Carrillo from the top out to the floor. Andrade brings it back into the ring as fans chant “holy shit!” but Carrillo kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Andrade is suffering from a cut next to his eye.

They trade shots and counters now but Andrade lands a huge clothesline and they both go down. More back and forth as they go to the top and fight it out. Carrillo knocks Andrade to the mat but is slow to make the cover, then doesn’t. Andrade back-drops Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Andrade charges into the corner and hits the double knees but Carrillo kicks out at 2. Carrillo blocks the hammerlock DDT. Vega gets on the apron but avoids getting ran into twice. Carrillo with a 2 count on Andrade. Andrade with a suplex. Andrade climbs up but Carrillo comes from behind. Carrillo climbs up on Andrade’s back and hits a big super inverted hurricanrana for a big pop. Carrillo goes right back to the top for the moonsault to get the pin.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Carrillo celebrates as his music hits. Vega throws a fit at ringside as we go to replays. Carrillo exits as Vega enters the ring, staring at Andrade. It looks as if Andrade says he’s done with Vega. He heads to the back and she eventually follows.

– We go back to the panel for a video package on The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt. The panel discusses the match next. Coach sends us to a promo from Aleister Black in the back somewhere. He has harsh words for Buddy Murphy and threatens to take him out with one deadly Black Mass tonight, all because Murphy decided to pick a fight with him. We go back to the panel for more discussion. They go over tonight’s card again. The panel sends us to a video package on Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin. The panel discusses that match and then we see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day headed to the ring as the titles hang above. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We cut to a new episode of Firefly Fun House with WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Wyatt talks about the past year and being naughty or nice, as we see highlights of the feuds that led to tonight’s matches. Wyatt says everyone needs a little TLC, whether you’ve been naughty or nice. The video goes on to promote tonight’s top matches.

– We’re live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to WWE TLC. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. We see tables, ladders and chairs all over the arena.

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Revival vs. The New Day

We go right to the ring as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day come out first. We see the belts hanging high as Kofi Kingston and Big E head to the ring. Greg Hamilton does the introductions and goes over the rules. Out next comes The Revival – Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Cole shows us the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside.

The bell rings and both teams go at it. The Revival gets the upperhand to start but the champs drop them and Dawson is sent to the floor. Dash gets double teamed. The New Day with another big double team in the middle of the ring. Kofi and Big E go out to grab ladders but they get attacked by both challengers. The Revival works their opponents around at ringside but the champs turn it back around as the ladders come into play. Dash goes for Kofi’s leg and takes him down. Dawson rocks Big E at the announce table and launches him into the steel steps.

The Revival double teams Kofi and sends him into the LED board on the apron now. They point up to the titles and bring a ladder into the ring. The Revival ends up beating Kofi down with a ladder at ringside. Kofi dodges another ladder double team, then leaps from the second rope back to the floor, taking down both opponents with the ladder and sacrificing himself. Dawson clutches his knee and yells out. Big E and Kofi bring a ladder into the ring now as fans rally for them. Dawson stops Kofi from entering and clotheslines him on the floor. Big E tangles with The Revival for the ladder now. He rams it back at both of them and they go down on the floor. Big E goes out and sends Dash into the steel. Big E lays Dash on a ladder and beats him. Big E runs the apron now ans goes to splash Dash on the ladder but Dawson pulls him to safety. Big E splashes the ladder hard and then falls to the floor.

The Revival goes to push the ladder in but Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out. He dives over the top onto The Revival but they catch him at ringside and then drop him on the floor. The Revival brings the ladder in and stand it up under the titles as fans boo. They both climb the ladder. Big E runs in and yanks Dawson off, then hits a belly-to-belly. Big E pulls Dash off and clotheslines him. Big E climbs up but Dawson goes to the top and dropkicks the ladder over. Big E falls bad on his knee and officials check on him.

The Revival with cheap shots and low blows to Big E while he’s down in the corner. Fans boo them again. They continue to dominate Big E, launching him face-first onto a ladder leaning against the ropes. Kofi is trying to crawl back into the action. Kofi comes in and counters a double team, dropping both. Kofi goes to the top and uses the rope to slingshot the ladder up into the faces of the challengers. Big E with a Stretch Muffler on Dawson now. Dash breaks it up. Kofi rocks Dash. Kofi sends Dash out to the floor. Big E with another Muffler on Dawson while Kofi rams the ladder into Dawson. Fans chant “one more time!” now. The champs place the ladder under the titles again. The Revival takes Big E out and try to stop Kofi from climbing. He takes Dawson out with a big DDT as the ladder falls against the rope, and hits Trouble In Paradise on Wilder as fans pop big.

Kofi re-positions the ladder and climbs as fans cheer him on. Dawson stops it and they fight on the ladder. The Revival hits a big Shatter Machine from the ladder. Fans boo as The Revival looks to go for the titles again. Big E runs in and sends Dawson into the ring post. Big E takes Dash off the ladder and then hits a Spear, sending Dash flying from the apron to the floor for a big pop. Big E brings another ladder in and drives it into Dawson in the corner, and again. Big E pulls the ladder out of the ring. He brings another ladder, possibly taller, in the ring and stands it next to the other ladder that is standing under the titles. Dawson gets up but Big E sends him face-first into a ladder and he goes down. Big E brings a third ladder into the ring now. Dawson gets up but Big E fights him off. Big E bridges the third ladder from the corner to the ladder that is next to the first ladder. Dawson comes back but Big E rocks him and positions him on the ladder bridge. Dawson is laid out on the bridge. Big E climbs to the top turnbuckle. Dash comes over but Big E fights him off. Dawson climbs up from the bridge to Big E on the top. Dawson with a big suplex from the top onto the ladder bridge. Big E missed most of the bridge and hit the apron. They put Big E back onto the bridge as Dash goes to the top. Dash hits a big splash from the top, putting Big E through the ladder bridge.

Dawson climbs up for the titles now. Kofi leaps onto the ladder from out of nowhere. Dash also climbs up now. Kofi fights them both while up high at the titles. Dash slams Kofi’s face into the ladder and he’s knocked out while up high. Big E climbs up now. Big E hits a huge Big Ending to Dash, from high up on the ladder. Dawson can’t believe it. Fans go wild and chant for Kofi to recover. Kofi finally starts waking up while Dawson climbs. Kofi is still at the top, hung up in the ladder. Kofi fights Dawson and uses the titles to knock him off. Dawson falls off and crashes through the other ladder. Kofi stands up on the ladder and retrieves the titles to win the match.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, Kofi drops down with the titles and helps Big E up. The music hits as they begin to celebrate. We go to replays. Kofi and Big E pose on the ladder with the titles now.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with King Baron Corbin. Fans boo loudly in the arena. Corbin goes on about how he’s not concerned with Roman Reigns being upset tonight. Corbin says he will use tables, ladders and chairs to beat Reigns tonight and show him who his real master is, then make him bow to the king. We go to a break.

– We go to Vic Joseph, Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler at ringside. They show us how Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade during the Kickoff pre-show.

Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out comes Buddy Murphy for the next match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Murphy takes a seat in the ring like his opponent does, mocking him. The music hits and Aleister Black is out next. Black launches himself into the ring, right into the sitting position in front of Murphy, staring him down.

The bell rings and Black immediately goes for Black Mass but Murphy goes out and taunts him. They bring it back in and go at it. Murphy with a quick pin attempt. Black with a quick pin attempt. They go on and we get a stalemate as they stare each other down. Black sends Murphy out. He rushes right back in but Black is sitting down, staring at him. Murphy stops and stares back. Murphy gets up and goes for a kick but Black ducks, then nails an arm drag. Black takes Murphy down by his arm.

Black takes it to the corner but Murphy nails a knee to the jaw. Murphy charges but Black takes him back down by his arm. Black looks to mount momentum now. Murphy with an elbow but Black comes back with big strikes of his own. Black drops Murphy with a third straight kick. Murphy runs into an elbow in the corner. Black sends him to the apron and then sweeps him to the floor. Black goes to the apron and goes for a running kick but it’s caught. Murphy sends Black into the ring post, then drops him jaw-first into the steps.

Murphy works Black over at ringside and then brings it back into the ring. Murphy keeps control and mocks Black some. Black scoops Murphy out of nowhere but he fights out and takes Black down by his arm, stretching Black some and keeping him grounded. Black looks to be bleeding from his nose now. Murphy pounds on Black while keeping him grounded. Black fights up and out but misses a kick. He charges and Murphy sends him over the top to the floor. Murphy follows and slams Black face-first into the announce table. Murphy grabs Black’s vest from the timekeeper’s area and brings it into the ring. Fans boo as Murphy puts the vest on.

Black comes in and Murphy throws the vest at him but misses. Murphy runs into a kick from the apron. Black comes in fighting but Murphy goes for a Sleeper. Black ends up catching Murphy with a kick to the face in mid-air as he comes off the top. Black is still bleeding as he crawls to get to his feet. Murphy is also back up now. Black blocks and connects with forearms. Murphy unloads. Black counters a suplex and drops Murphy, then nails a Shining Wizard for a pop. Black misses in the corner but nails a big kick to the head to drop Murphy. Black with a knee to the jaw and a springboard moonsault for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Black takes his time some but rocks Murphy with a big elbow. Black has Murphy on the apron now. They trade shots. Murphy with a kick to the jaw. Murphy gets rammed back into the ring post and he falls to the floor. Black runs and leaps off the ring post with a moonsault to the floor, nailing it. Black brings it back in the ring and hits a big jumping knee for another close 2 count. Murphy counters a submission but Black knocks him back into the corner with a kick. Black takes Murphy to the top now. Black gets sent down but comes back with a big jumping kick. Black climbs back up but Murphy fights him off. Murphy goes for the powerbomb but Black hangs on. Murphy with two superkicks to the jaw, and a third. Murphy tries for the powerbomb again and hits it. Black still kicks out at 2. Murphy shows some frustration now. Black is on his knees now. Murphy looks down and talks trash. Black blocks a knee to the face. Black fights up and nails a big elbow. They trade big stiff strikes. Murphy hits the Brainbuster in the middle of the ring but Black still kicks out. Murphy asks the referee if he’s sure. They both go to opposite corners and try to get back up. They charge but both miss. Back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Black connects with a Black Mass out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits up on the mat as his music hits. He’s still bleeding from the nose. Black stands tall and has his arm raised as we go to replays. The lights are low now as Black stares out at the camera. Murphy recovers in the corner.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Rusev. She asks about his reaction to Bobby Lashley saying he plans to propose to Lana. Rusev is glad because that means he won’t have to pay her alimony when she re-marries. Rusev is confident about tonight’s Tables Match and is excited to be back, really back. He gets the crowd to do a “Rusev Day!” chant and walks off.

– We get another look back at Seth Rollins and AOP destroying Kevin Owens on RAW.

Open Challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. We see 4 lucky fans sitting at a ringside table with KFC on it, for an upgraded fan experience during this match, which is sponsored by KFC. Erik and Ivar take the mics and kick off the open challenge. The music finally hits and out comes The OC – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They’re carrying their World Cup trophy.

Gallows and Anderson take the mics from the stage and says this open challenge is lame, just like Minneapolis. Fans boo them. They go on and head to the ring. The match starts with Erik and Anderson going at it. We get a look at the KFC fans and their up-close seats. Ivar tags in for a quick double team on Anderson. Ivar focuses on the arm in the middle of the ring. Ivar slams Anderson as Erik tags in. Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a close 2 count.

Erik ends up sent to the floor. Gallows rocks him with a big shot while the referee isn’t looking. Anderson comes out and sends Erik into the apron. Anderson brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Anderson keeps Erik grounded with a headlock now. Erik tries to mount offense but Anderson catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Gallows tags in and works over Erik in the corner with big rights and lefts, dropping him with an uppercut. Gallows hits a suplex in the middle of the ring. Gallows drops a big elbow and covers Erik for another 2 count.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.