As was expected based on ticket sales going into Sunday’s first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was not sold out for the event. WWE did not announce an official attendance but there was reportedly a decent line for walk-up tickets at the arena before the show, and a lot of free tickets were given out on the day of the show.

The arena also had half of the seating curtained off to hide the empty seats. Despite the low attendance, one topic on social media coming out of the event was how hot the crowd ended up being.

Below are a few photos and a video of the crowd:

@StatGuyGreg Overflow crowd here at Stomping Grounds. About half curtains, but still. pic.twitter.com/zDwVgCTm86 — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) June 23, 2019