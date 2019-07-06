WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have seemingly signed new deals with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio the tag team have “absolutely signed” re-signed with the company. There had been rumors that Anderson and Gallows would be looking to leave WWE with AEW a possible destination.

WWE are apparently making offers to Superstars far bigger than fans generally believe. It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Mike Kanellis had re-signed for around $500,000. Anderson and Gallows reportedly turned down a recent offer for $500,000 each and the company have made a renewed offer which the duo signed. It has not been made public exactly how much the duo were offered to stay.

Last week on RAW we saw The Club reform. The former Bullet Club member team attacked Ricochet to close the show after AJ Styles lost in controversial fashion. It is unknown if any other performers will be joining The Club, although Finn Balor is a name that has been bandied about by fans. Balor was one of the founding members of the group back in New Japan Pro Wrestling.