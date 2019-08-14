WWE’s next PPV event on the WWE Network will be Clash of Champions. The company will be presenting the show live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15th.

The current plan for the main event of the show will see Seth Rollins defend his WWE Universal Championship. Rollins will reportedly be taking on Braun Strowman for the Championship. This is according to Dave Meltzer, who commented on the match this week via Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s currently no word on how WWE plans to get to this point with Rollins/Strowman. Both men are currently portraying babyface characters on television. There is a chance that the company decides to keep both ‘face for the feud. Given WWE’s propensity to want a Heel/Face dynamic in their top feud this may not happen.

We will update once we have more on the situation.