WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has addressed speculation that WWE is pursuing a love interest angle between herself and her tag team partner, Sonya Deville.

Speaking with Uproxx, Rose stated she didn’t have “many insights to offer on that.”

“I think there’s definitely rumors and stuff like that,” Rose stated, “but it’s also hard to say because my character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am. So anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else. It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know.”

When the interviewer replied “that’s always the answer,” Rose retorted, saying “Yeah, right?”

“Obviously, if there was ever to be a type of relationship with us, I’m super supportive and WWE is super supportive of inclusion and the LGBTQ community, so I think it would be awesome.”