Maria Kanellis took to Twitter this week and defended comments she made going into the latest episode of WWE 205 Live.

The official 205 Live Twitter account tweeted an update on the show earlier in the afternoon and noted that Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari would be the main event.

Maria responded to that tweet and expressed frustration over not being used, just days after it was reported that she and husband Mike Kanellis signed new multi-year deals with WWE.

“Interesting. So we bring the most viewership to @WWE205Live and then aren’t used? Cool,” Maria wrote.

A fan noted how Maria was “already complaining” after just signing a new contract.

She responded, “Call it what you want. It’s a job not a dictatorship. I have an opinion. I will speak my opinion. I will try to change things from the inside. How do you think I got things done in every company I’ve worked for? By putting the work in and fighting for what I believe is right.”

Mike and Maria were featured on this week’s 205 Live episode in a backstage segment with Jack Gallagher to continue that feud, and to continue their quest to get WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick removed from his role as 205 Live General Manager. Drake did not appear live on last night’s show to continue his title win storyline from SmackDown. Mike called Gallagher as embarrassing as Maverick, and said guys like Gallagher have become dead weight on the brand. Maria noted that WWE fought hard to keep them with the company. Mike went on to say that he is done being overlooked on the brand, while people like Gallagher have continuously dropped the ball. The segment ended with Gallagher and Kanellis having more words to set up another match between the two.

You can see Maria’s related tweets below:

