WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis was reportedly hospitalised this past Tuesday. Kanellis revealed via Instagram that she spent Tuesday in Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.

Kanellis stated that she was in hospital due to complications from her second pregnancy. Maria and Mike Kanellis both appeared on the RAW Reunion episode this week.

Maria wrote the following on Instagram: “This is where I spent my day yesterday. Baby number 2 is giving me a run for my money. I had acute vomiting, a headache, and I was dehydrated. I threw up from 6am-3pm nonstop.” Kanellis elaborated further, saying “I have never missed a day at WWE that wasn’t planned for in advance. But yesterday I was forced to stay away. It was a wild day! I received fluids, nausea meds, and Tylenol. They think I had a flu bug but I am feeling much better today. The nurses and doctors were fantastic and very caring. This pregnancy is definitely different from the first time. Baby 2 is doing good and that is what matters most. I am blessed to be pregnant and to have a beautiful 15 month old. Plus, women get pregnant all the time, work jobs, have other children, keep house, go to school, travel, have a second job, no paid maternity leave, are single, adopt, and so many other things. So, I keep things in perspective even when I have a tough day or 6 weeks…. I am still incredibly BLESSED!!! #secondpregnancy #12weekspregnant #seeyounextweek”

Our best wishes go out to Maria and Mike.